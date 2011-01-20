Starmer's main problem is that he just doesn't seem to have any real sway or cut through on any communication media - it's all very well having TV news, papers, the twittersphere etc bashing the Tories constantly, but he doesn't seem to have the talent to make any of it about him and how he'd be doing things better.
The 'Boris Bunch' are just so mind bogglingly incompetent & corrupt that they suck up all the oxygen, and as a result, nobody seems to regard Labour as a government in waiting, and the news cycle only really turns the spotlight on them for gaffes.