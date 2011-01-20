Well as was pointed out, there are alt-right people about.



I'm guessing they are somewhere. They aren't around here.



Andy, when I was still going to the office in Bootle before the pandemic, almost every lamp post you went past around the Strand was plastered in those yellow and black fash stickers (I can't remember the name of the "organisation", think it was Generation something). Around the same time, I was constantly having to peel handwritten stickers off the bus stop by my work, they started off slagging off immigrants, I'd peel them off and there'd be a new one every day.It became a battle of words which led to me getting called "leftie scum" (via sticker), at which point I got a bit worried because the person doing it was clearly from close by and I was starting to wonder if I was being watched. Thankfully, it stopped after that - I don't know why.Like I said, not a utopia.