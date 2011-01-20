Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22000 on: Today at 11:31:07 am »
Starmer's main problem is that he just doesn't seem to have any real sway or cut through on any communication media - it's all very well having TV news, papers, the twittersphere etc bashing the Tories constantly, but he doesn't seem to have the talent to make any of it about him and how he'd be doing things better.

The 'Boris Bunch' are just so mind bogglingly incompetent & corrupt that they suck up all the oxygen, and as a result, nobody seems to regard Labour as a government in waiting, and the news cycle only really turns the spotlight on them for gaffes.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22001 on: Today at 11:33:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:18:11 am
Come off it, I've seen plenty of stuff over the years giving down the banks to Pensioners.

You are really claiming that this has never happened?

Yes Andy, I am claiming that no-one on RAWK has ever slagged someone off 'just for being a pensioner'.

And if you're unable to deal with even the slightest bit of nuance and need everything to be completely literal, then again that's on you buddy. You talk about wanting 'a party who cares about the populace'. Maybe if two thirds of voting pensioners felt the same we wouldn't be having this silly debate.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22002 on: Today at 11:36:51 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:33:09 am
Yes Andy, I am claiming that no-one on RAWK has ever slagged someone off 'just for being a pensioner'.

And if you're unable to deal with even the slightest bit of nuance and need everything to be completely literal, then again that's on you buddy. You talk about wanting 'a party who cares about the populace'. Maybe if two thirds of voting pensioners felt the same we wouldn't be having this silly debate.

As Ian said before younger people not voting is a massive problem.

This is a reasonble website for looking at those stats:  https://www.britishelectionstudy.com/bes-findings/age-and-voting-behaviour-at-the-2019-general-election/ 

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22003 on: Today at 11:37:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:27:24 am
I'd say that they are the minority though (well I hope they are) as I don't know any alt-right dickheads.

This is EXACTLY the problem. Your attitude there was to immediately downplay the issue because you don't know any yourself. It doesn't matter what the minority is, you've adopted the "It's not me and my mates" position and made it personal.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22004 on: Today at 11:39:33 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:03:27 am
No they're not. But then go and have a look at the age turnout for 'leave or remain' or go and have a look at the Tory age turnout for the last general election, and then tell me that generally they've not voted quite selfishly in both of those purely because any long term repercussions won't impact them.

I'm not convinced it's just selfishness though. Some, I'd like to think many, believe (and yes they're gulliable) that their vote is generally good for 'everyone'. I'm sure if the vote would have a huge negative impact on them they might think twice, but I don't doubt many vote purely for themselves and screw everyone else.
It's why I think Rob is a bit harsh wanting all Tory c*nts dead. I'm sure there are lots of perfectly decent tories , and tory voters out there.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22005 on: Today at 11:39:54 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:37:48 am
This is EXACTLY the problem. Your attitude there was to immediately downplay the issue because you don't know any yourself. It doesn't matter what the minority is, you've adopted the "It's not me and my mates" position and made it personal.



I can't really do much against them, apart from argue with them (Which unsurprisingly I do)

My 'problem' is that I live in Liverpool and people around here are generally decent and not right-wing arseholes. Obviously if you live somewhere like London or Birmginham then Alt-right is probably quite common there from what I've read and seen on the news.

This is why I like living here. No nazi fuckwits and when they turn up, they get legged out of town :)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22006 on: Today at 11:40:43 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:31:07 am
Starmer's main problem is that he just doesn't seem to have any real sway or cut through on any communication media - it's all very well having TV news, papers, the twittersphere etc bashing the Tories constantly, but he doesn't seem to have the talent to make any of it about him and how he'd be doing things better.

The 'Boris Bunch' are just so mind bogglingly incompetent & corrupt that they suck up all the oxygen, and as a result, nobody seems to regard Labour as a government in waiting, and the news cycle only really turns the spotlight on them for gaffes.

Yep - hes so ineffective, and against the most contemptable corrupt government
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22007 on: Today at 11:41:50 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:39:54 am
I can't really do much against them, apart from argue with them (Which unsurprisingly I do)

My 'problem' is that I live in Liverpool and people around here are generally decent and not right-wing arseholes. Obviously if you live somewhere like London or Birmginham then Alt-right is probably quite common there from what I've read and seen on the news.

This is why I like living here. No nazi fuckwits and when they turn up, they get legged out of town :)

You shouldn't be slagging people off just for being from London.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22008 on: Today at 11:42:46 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:40:43 am
Yep - hes so ineffective, and against the most contemptable corrupt government

Yeah he's not perfect, but at least he actually holds the Tories to account which is more than Corbyn ever did when he was in charge.

I watch PMQT fairly regularly and I can't remember once when he had them rocking. Starmer holds them to account and you seem to blame him for the media not covering it. And in the same breath you'd probably condemn him for talking to the S*n or the Fail or Sly News.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22009 on: Today at 11:43:23 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:41:50 am
You shouldn't be slagging people off just for being from London.

My dad was a cockney c*nt, so I probably have a free pass :)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22010 on: Today at 11:44:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:39:54 am
I can't really do much against them, apart from argue with them (Which unsurprisingly I do)

My 'problem' is that I live in Liverpool and people around here are generally decent and not right-wing arseholes. Obviously if you live somewhere like London or Birmginham then Alt-right is probably quite common there from what I've read and seen on the news.

This is why I like living here. No nazi fuckwits and when they turn up, they get legged out of town :)

See this, this is a nonsense. You've seen a few idiots be lifted to the headlines and have deduced it's 'quite common' from that. London is the most left-wing place in the UK.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22011 on: Today at 11:45:43 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:39:54 am
My 'problem' is that I live in Liverpool and people around here are generally decent and not right-wing arseholes. Obviously if you live somewhere like London or Birmginham then Alt-right is probably quite common there from what I've read and seen on the news.

Ah, so some sweeping generalisations are fine?

I also live in Liverpool (can I also point out that I have witnessed racism here, and heard some shouts that I'd consider quite Tory about people on benefits, etc.? It's not a utopia) but I was in East London for uni and met loads of really sound people and very few people I'd have considered "right wing arseholes", it's Labour heartland territory like Liverpool is, but these are all just anecdotes at the end of the day.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22012 on: Today at 11:46:23 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:31:07 am
Starmer's main problem is that he just doesn't seem to have any real sway or cut through on any communication media - it's all very well having TV news, papers, the twittersphere etc bashing the Tories constantly, but he doesn't seem to have the talent to make any of it about him and how he'd be doing things better.

The 'Boris Bunch' are just so mind bogglingly incompetent & corrupt that they suck up all the oxygen, and as a result, nobody seems to regard Labour as a government in waiting, and the news cycle only really turns the spotlight on them for gaffes.
The question is who could do better against the backdrop of the media in this country and the fact that many voters get their political input from facebook memes.
As people have said above, I've seen Starmer destroy Johnson at PMQ, but the only bit on the mainstream media is a Johnson soundbite like Captain hindsight. I actaully saw a professional journalist on daytime TV refer to Starmer in that way too.

So against that backdrop, who does better?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22013 on: Today at 11:46:39 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:44:52 am
See this, this is a nonsense. You've seen a few idiots be lifted to the headlines and have deduced it's 'quite common' from that. London is the most left-wing place in the UK.

I lived in London for around 5 years on and off when I worked there.

Yes. There are plenty of areas that are 'left wing' but there are places which very much weren't.

I used to live in Finsbury Park in the 80s/Early 90s.

It was as rough as a bears arse.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22014 on: Today at 11:47:03 am »
I am for the increase.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22015 on: Today at 11:47:14 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:42:46 am
Yeah he's not perfect, but at least he actually holds the Tories to account which is more than Corbyn ever did when he was in charge.

I watch PMQT fairly regularly and I can't remember once when he had them rocking. Starmer holds them to account and you seem to blame him for the media not covering it. And in the same breath you'd probably condemn him for talking to the S*n or the Fail or Sly News.
Did you read the post I was replying too?

why are you comparing him to Corbyn, thats pointless, a bit like Starmer
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22016 on: Today at 11:49:13 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:47:14 am
Did you read the post I was replying too?

why are you comparing him to Corbyn, thats pointless, a bit like Starmer

Because they are/were both Labour Leaders.

Usually when people say Starmer is useless, they are comparing him to Corbyn who, unfortunatley was useless.

Milliband was equally poor.

Whether people like it or not, the only competant Labour Leader we've had in (my) living memory is Blair.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22017 on: Today at 11:49:30 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:46:39 am
I lived in London for around 5 years on and off when I worked there.

Yes. There are plenty of areas that are 'left wing' but there are places which very much weren't.

I used to live in Finsbury Park in the 80s/Early 90s.

It was as rough as a bears arse.

Almost everywhere in the UK is like that. In Nottingham if you were in Hysen Green you wouldn't encounter much alt-right behaviour, however if you went north to Mansfield or Newark do you think it's a diverse population? Of course not but I think we should deduce alt-right behaviour is common in Nottinghamshire anyway.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22018 on: Today at 11:51:43 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:49:13 am
Because they are/were both Labour Leaders.

Usually when people say Starmer is useless, they are comparing him to Corbyn who, unfortunatley was useless.

Milliband was equally poor.

Whether people like it or not, the only competant Labour Leader we've had in (my) living memory is Blair.

of them all  I prefer Corbyn, but its not relevant and Im not making a comparrispon. Starmer is shit  and hes the current leader so thats all that matters
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22019 on: Today at 11:51:49 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:45:43 am
Ah, so some sweeping generalisations are fine?

I also live in Liverpool (can I also point out that I have witnessed racism here, and heard some shouts that I'd consider quite Tory about people on benefits, etc.? It's not a utopia) but I was in East London for uni and met loads of really sound people and very few people I'd have considered "right wing arseholes", it's Labour heartland territory like Liverpool is, but these are all just anecdotes at the end of the day.

To be fair younger people when they are in University are usually left-wing and politically active.

Pity they don't stay that way. Again, going from personal experience, people I know who are from Liverpool stay left-wing and politically active and friends I have that live in London that went to Uni are now very rich and very, very Tory (I'm still friend with them though - as has been said - you can be a Tory and still be a decent person..)

:O

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22020 on: Today at 11:52:41 am »
People who use negative generalisations about groups of people or certain demographics create discord between those groups and play into the hands of the tories. If you wish to create solidarity between demographics to defeat the tories it may be advisable for people on the left not to slag off whole sections of society with such generalisations and be a little more specific.

This will mean you wont piss some people off who are kinda on your side and you wont have to repeatedly explain "i didnt mean all pensioners" etc etc.

And its not that hard to do either, in fact its dead easy.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22021 on: Today at 11:52:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:46:39 am
I lived in London for around 5 years on and off when I worked there.

Yes. There are plenty of areas that are 'left wing' but there are places which very much weren't.

I used to live in Finsbury Park in the 80s/Early 90s.

It was as rough as a bears arse.

Got to love you calling people out 'slagging people off because they're pensioners' and then in the next post generalising London as more 'alt-right' than Liverpool because you lived there 30 years ago 'and saw a bit of it' :D
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22022 on: Today at 11:54:18 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:52:48 am
Got to love you calling people out 'slagging people off because they're pensioners' and then in the next post generalising London as more 'alt-right' than Liverpool because you lived there 30 years ago 'and saw a bit of it' :D

Well I actually said that some areas were very left wing and that some areas weren't.

Seems fairly balanced to me that?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22023 on: Today at 12:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:54:18 am
Well I actually said that some areas were very left wing and that some areas weren't.

Seems fairly balanced to me that?

Andy your posts today are anything but balanced.

You said Liverpool is generally decent because you personally don't see much alt-right behaviour, then said that's different to London and Birmingham, where its probably common because of what you've see on the news and then followed it up with 'I saw some alt-right behaviour in London when I lived there 30 years ago'. And all of this after launching at people for 'generalising about pensioners'. 
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22024 on: Today at 12:01:34 pm »
Changing the subject...

Quote
Zoopla said private rental prices across the UK increased by 5% in the 12 months to the end of July - adding £456 a year to the average tenant's bill.

The 5% jump is the biggest recorded since Zoopla's index started in 2008.

The firm said it was down to increased demand for city living amid limited supply.

As lockdown restrictions have eased and businesses have reopened in city centres, there has been a marked return to more built-up areas, it said.

In August, the stock of property available to rent outside the capital was about a third below typical levels, while supply was already under pressure.

As a result, average rents for the UK, excluding London, stand at £790 per month, up from £752 a year ago.

Zoopla's head of research, Grainne Gilmore, said: "The strong levels of rental demand seen across the UK during August will moderate in line with seasonal trends, but overall demand for rental property is likely to remain higher than usual in the coming months, amid this swing back to city life."

She cautioned that the market would be likely to depend on the path of the Covid-19 virus and any potential lockdown restrictions being re-introduced.

"But given no deviation from the current landscape, the demand for rental property, coupled with lower levels of supply, will continue to put upward pressure on rents," she added.

Inner cities across the UK, such as Edinburgh, have seen the highest growth in demand, although Zoopla's data showed London saw a decline of -3.8% in July on an annual basis.

But competition remains fierce for properties, the platform said, with rents now typically agreed within just 15 days of a property being listed.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58481326

Comes at a great time for my anxiety this, as we ot an email on Friday asking if we want to renew our tenancy, we moved into this flat last November. We've asked for another 12 month agreement.

Me and my partner are now on tenterhooks waiting to find out if they're going to put our rent up (which is already £695 per month for a two bed flat). I don't see why they wouldn't, especially since we had the audacity to ask them to fix both our broken cooker and our broken radiator within the first few months of living there.

I can't bear living like this, I really can't.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22025 on: Today at 12:04:00 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:00:20 pm
Andy your posts today are anything but balanced.

You said Liverpool is generally decent because you personally don't see much alt-right behaviour, then said that's different to London and Birmingham, where its probably common because of what you've see on the news and then followed it up with 'I saw some alt-right behaviour in London when I lived there 30 years ago'. And all of this after launching at people for 'generalising about pensioners'. 

Well I have read stuff in the news and don't live there now. So that seems to me to be a reasonable way to find out about stuff. I tried to use the force, but that met with mixed results.

I did see some 'alt-right' behaviour in London. But it wasn't known as that back in the day. It was NF, Combat 18 and Nazi marches seen from 'afar' and met with anti-marches and quite a lot of violence at the time from opposing groups.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22026 on: Today at 12:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:12:36 am
Be a Leader people will vote for

Sorry Kenny that's not what I mean by asking the question. On the issue of the NI increase what would you or others who aren't happy with Starmer have liked him to do instead?

I think he's done well on this issue, there's lots of things that he hasn't done well at that people can rightly point to but I don't think it's the case here.

He's criticised the Tories, he's made the point that it's a tax on the young and working class and the said that the burden should be shared across society and has done so repetitively. I don't think anyone is disagreeing with that are they? So, what would you have done different on this?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22027 on: Today at 12:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:04:00 pm
Well I have read stuff in the news and don't live there now. So that seems to me to be a reasonable way to find out about stuff. I tried to use the force, but that met with mixed results.

I did see some 'alt-right' behaviour in London. But it wasn't known as that back in the day. It was NF, Combat 18 and Nazi marches seen from 'afar' and met with anti-marches and quite a lot of violence at the time from opposing groups.

Yeah but probably not a reasonable way to suggest two cities are more 'alt-right' than another, when your research is essentially what you saw when you were 30 years younger, what you see on your walk to the shops and what you've read on Ananova.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22028 on: Today at 12:11:09 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:07:37 pm
Yeah but probably not a reasonable way to suggest two cities are more 'alt-right' than another, when your research is essentially what you saw when you were 30 years younger, what you see on your walk to the shops and what you've read on Ananova.

Well as was pointed out, there are alt-right people about.

I'm guessing they are somewhere. They aren't around here.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22029 on: Today at 12:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:11:09 pm
Well as was pointed out, there are alt-right people about.

I'm guessing they are somewhere. They aren't around here.

Probably all confined to Burnley
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22030 on: Today at 12:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:04:00 pm
Well I have read stuff in the news and don't live there now. So that seems to me to be a reasonable way to find out about stuff. I tried to use the force, but that met with mixed results.

I did see some 'alt-right' behaviour in London. But it wasn't known as that back in the day. It was NF, Combat 18 and Nazi marches seen from 'afar' and met with anti-marches and quite a lot of violence at the time from opposing groups.

This is bollocks Andy, London is the capital of the UK and is where everyone comes to protest and they come in big numbers. Its alright Liverpool forcing half a dozen alt right protestors to cower in a closed shop at Lime Street Station but you can't do that in London due to the numbers. Liverpool isn't as left wing as you think it is either, go into the Lawless Liverpool thread on here and see how much homophobic attacks are on the rise in the city.

London is probably the most left wing and tolerant place I've lived, and I spent 3 years in Liverpool for uni. Everywhere will have dickheads but that doesn't mean the alt right is common here, that's far from the truth!


Ps - Finsbury Park is alright now ;)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22031 on: Today at 12:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:51:43 am
of them all  I prefer Corbyn, but its not relevant and Im not making a comparrispon. Starmer is shit  and hes the current leader so thats all that matters

It's relevant when many people get their politics from social media, and the main driver of the left wing social media can most accurately be described as Corbyn loyalists. If you get your news from skwawkbox or similar media, don't be surprised when you're lumped in with them.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22032 on: Today at 12:14:20 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 11:02:06 am
It is a DB on the basis that regardless of your contributions (provided the meet the criteria to receive it) that you will receive a specific amount that does not necessarily match what you have put in. It might exceed, it might fall short, but either way you can look it up and know exactly what is being received.

DC is linked directly to what has been put in the pot - if I contribute £1000 then I have £1000.

With the state pension, and why it is DB, (using the standard shareholder tax trick when divis were more popular) you get the NI threshold salary which qualifies you for an NI stamp but with £0 contribution.

You are right that it might change, but since its inception it has only gone up (obviously no guarantees that this continues), and it would be a fair assumption that the benefit to be rec'd is in line with or greater than current levels.

It's neither DC or DB. The point is there is no promise to you of specific figures or a defined calculation of what you will get based on what you have earned or how long you have contributed etc.

And I don't think anyone is saynig the pension shouldn't rise, just that the triple lock is nonsensical in the long term. It guarantess that the pension will rise faster than the economy as a whole (simplifying it a bit). If the pension is too low, the government should out in specific targets on raising it to certain levels. The triple lock just locks government after government into an unsustainable model with it being politically very difficult to get out of once it was started.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22033 on: Today at 12:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:01:34 pm
Changing the subject...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58481326

Comes at a great time for my anxiety this, as we ot an email on Friday asking if we want to renew our tenancy, we moved into this flat last November. We've asked for another 12 month agreement.

Me and my partner are now on tenterhooks waiting to find out if they're going to put our rent up (which is already £695 per month for a two bed flat). I don't see why they wouldn't, especially since we had the audacity to ask them to fix both our broken cooker and our broken radiator within the first few months of living there.

I can't bear living like this, I really can't.


Same Sian. I hate renting, but I cant afford to buy...Well I can but that means I'll have no social life whatsoever. "Affordable housing" which isn't affordable is a joke and leaves your finances on the whim of someone who doesn't give a shit about you.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22034 on: Today at 12:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:11:09 pm
Well as was pointed out, there are alt-right people about.

I'm guessing they are somewhere. They aren't around here.

Andy, when I was still going to the office in Bootle before the pandemic, almost every lamp post you went past around the Strand was plastered in those yellow and black fash stickers (I can't remember the name of the "organisation", think it was Generation something). Around the same time, I was constantly having to peel handwritten stickers off the bus stop by my work, they started off slagging off immigrants, I'd peel them off and there'd be a new one every day.

It became a battle of words which led to me getting called "leftie scum" (via sticker), at which point I got a bit worried because the person doing it was clearly from close by and I was starting to wonder if I was being watched. Thankfully, it stopped after that - I don't know why.

Like I said, not a utopia.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #22035 on: Today at 12:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:14:12 pm
It's relevant when many people get their politics from social media, and the main driver of the left wing social media can most accurately be described as Corbyn loyalists. If you get your news from skwawkbox or similar media, don't be surprised when you're lumped in with them.

To be fair to Kenny the original question he answered had fuck all to do with Corbyn so I don't know why he was brought into it
