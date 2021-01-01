Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 745527 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21920 on: Yesterday at 08:21:23 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:16:52 pm
I'll just crawl away n die then so I don't take any more away from your generation 👍

talk about melodramatic debs  ;D, i think you're taking this a lot more personally than people are intending.

nobody is taking away what you've done in your life, your pension or anything. but there's people (admittedly, seemingly not you) that have drastically benefited from the past and continue to vote to cause misery on younger generations whilst hoarding wealth, assets, property and just generally being bad vibes. just look at yougov polls  ;D
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21921 on: Yesterday at 08:22:33 pm »
I think you're a quality poster Debs but I think you're being ridiculous in this thread. Putting pretty horrific words into people mouths and seem totally incapable of seeing that young people actually have it worse than your generation and don't have broad enough shoulders to account for previous governments mistakes in creating the financial hole. I'm not absolutely skint but I probably won't ever be able to buy a house or have a lot of savings or live and work abroad now or ever retire. Spare a thought for us at least before spouting that kind of rubbish.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21922 on: Yesterday at 08:23:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:16:52 pm
I'll just crawl away n die then so I don't take any more away from your generation 👍

I sympathise Debs but try not to take it personally - it's generalisations and no one is suggesting every single pensioner or baby boomer is the same. There is a generational divide and it's something we need to be able to discuss without getting shouted down.
Offline rob1966

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21923 on: Yesterday at 08:24:58 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 08:21:23 pm
talk about melodramatic debs  ;D

nobody is taking away what you've done in your life, your pension or anything. but there's people (admittedly, seemingly not you) that have drastically benefited from the past and continue to vote to cause misery on younger generations. just look at yougov polls  ;D

I was a teenager when that c*nt Thatcher was fucking the country over and I'll never ever forget what that c*nts did. I've done well for myself considering I gre up in Kirkby and I want the younger generations to have good lives, so I will never ever vote Tory and have drummed it into my kids what c*nts they are and made sure they know to never vote for them

I cannot get my head around ex labour voters switching to the Tories, they're vile.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21924 on: Yesterday at 08:45:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:16:52 pm
I'll just crawl away n die then so I don't take any more away from your generation 👍

Offline west_london_red

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21925 on: Yesterday at 08:51:06 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 08:21:23 pm
talk about melodramatic debs  ;D, i think you're taking this a lot more personally than people are intending.

nobody is taking away what you've done in your life, your pension or anything. but there's people (admittedly, seemingly not you) that have drastically benefited from the past and continue to vote to cause misery on younger generations whilst hoarding wealth, assets, property and just generally being bad vibes. just look at yougov polls  ;D

Exactly. This is all based on huge generalisations based on 10s of millions of people, not any one individual as there will be exceptions on both sides, pensioners who have it incredibly hard and under 40s who have had it incredibly easy and can afford to contribute more.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21926 on: Yesterday at 08:55:07 pm »
When I was a kid, pensioners were  the poorest group in society.  Manifestly so.  But of course many were rich.
At this time, young adults had the most disposable income.

Now, pensioners are pretty much the richest group in society due to the huge rise in their property assets. Weve also seen pension reform (bog up to Labour government) to give pensioners a decent pension. But of course there are many pensioners who were poor.  At this time, the young have very low disposable income as they have to spend it on massive rent (and forget getting on that housing ladder).  Yes, they squander it on Avacado and lattes, but who wouldnt? And now they will bear the brunt of this for their entire lives to pay for something that society has studiously avoided paying for for decades.  We knew this was coming, but we did nothing.  And now look who has to pay the heaviest price?

This isnt about them versus us.   Its about giving the young a bloody chance in life. A chance that other generations have benefitted from. 

I dont think its so hard to think theyve been shafted.

Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21927 on: Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm »
Giving the young a better life - we're talking about Johnson here, could we set the bar a bit lower please.

How about we just give them all a gun. Because all us rich oldies are going to be spending all our money on  barbed wire and Dobermans.
Offline ianburns252

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21928 on: Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm »
Surely what we should be saying is that rather than trying to take away what people like Debs have been promised, we should be looking at what we can do for the younger generation instead.

Don't take what security people have and are counting on but see what we can change and make right for the generation to come.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21929 on: Yesterday at 10:03:58 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm
Surely what we should be saying is that rather than trying to take away what people like Debs have been promised, we should be looking at what we can do for the younger generation instead.

Don't take what security people have and are counting on but see what we can change and make right for the generation to come.

Not giving very old people a chance to determine it would be a good start.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21930 on: Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:03:58 pm
Not giving very old people a chance to determine it would be a good start.

How would you propose to do that?
Offline ianburns252

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21931 on: Yesterday at 10:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:03:58 pm
Not giving very old people a chance to determine it would be a good start.

If they vote and younger people don't then it is going to effectively be them deciding it through them having a greater impact on who is voted into power.

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21932 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
How would you propose to do that?

Not sure, but to say I'm still incredibly bitter that 70 odd year olds have as a majority voting bloc wrecked a lot of young people's future is an understatement.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21933 on: Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm
Surely what we should be saying is that rather than trying to take away what people like Debs have been promised, we should be looking at what we can do for the younger generation instead.

Don't take what security people have and are counting on but see what we can change and make right for the generation to come.

What do you mean promised? DO you mean the triple lock? That isn't a specific promise with a time limit on it, so are you saying it should stay inplace forever, because by that definition it will always be a promise to someone. It was never sustainable to keep it in place forever so you are always going to have to break a promise to someone if that's how you define it.

The state pension is not defined benefit scheme.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21934 on: Yesterday at 10:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
Not sure, but to say I'm still incredibly bitter that 70 odd year olds have as a majority voting bloc wrecked a lot of young people's future is an understatement.
Im not.  Because the young should vote.  Its shitty, but they could change stuff if more voted. 

I propose slaughtering all over 70s instead.


(1.  Joke..obvs.

2.  I do appreciate that the government nearly managed this last year).
Offline TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21935 on: Yesterday at 10:41:16 pm »
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21936 on: Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
Not sure, but to say I'm still incredibly bitter that 70 odd year olds have as a majority voting bloc wrecked a lot of young people's future is an understatement.

I think this is a bit of a myth, the percentage of the UK population over 70 is 15% so some way off a majority

http://www.agediscrimination.info/current-uk-population
Offline oldfordie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21937 on: Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm »
If it's any consolation then pensioners disposable income will take a hammering from now on. the whole logic for not forcing pensioners into paying more was based on a fixed pension. a pension rise max of 2-3 % hasn't been a problem for many years with low inflation, that will change now inflation is kicking in. 8% and where it goes next we shall see but it will erode the value of pensions yearly. workers can over come inflation by wage rises over 2-3%, imo, this is why pensioners were treated differently from workers when it came to taxation. workers can earn more pensioners are stuck on a fixed income.
I can understand why people feel bitter stuck on low wages and no rise in years feeling they will never see any decent pension.


 In the past workers belonged to unions, they fought for better wages and conditions, what they never did is say they shouldn't have that as I haven't got it. that's the race to the bottom mentality. they would say why can't I have what they've got. that logic is no more.  we have now messed up the prospect of a decent pension as well.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21938 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm
I think this is a bit of a myth, the percentage of the UK population over 70 is 15% so some way off a majority

http://www.agediscrimination.info/current-uk-population

Probably poor wording on my part, I mean the over 70s as a whole voted overwhelmingly for Brexit as a majority, not that they were the majority of the whole vote. Other old people that aren't 70 helped with that  ;) ;D
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21939 on: Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
Probably poor wording on my part, I mean the over 70s as a whole voted overwhelmingly for Brexit as a majority, not that they were the majority of the whole vote. Other old people that aren't 70 helped with that  ;) ;D

Yes i think it was 67% of over 70s voted tory in the 2019 election as well, its always been the case to an extent but i think it is more pronounced now, strangely couldnt find demographic data for old elections anywhere to confirm this.
Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21940 on: Today at 05:05:14 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm
Yes i think it was 67% of over 70s voted tory in the 2019 election as well, its always been the case to an extent but i think it is more pronounced now, strangely couldnt find demographic data for old elections anywhere to confirm this.

All of this data as to who voted for what/whom is a bit of a bollux isn't it? Thought it was a secret ballot? How do they then start classifying % of age groups and based on what - exit polls? They're a bit of a joke too in my experience of some 54 years active in my local Labour Party. Now no longer a member since the right wing coup of 2 years back. And now look at the state of the Party!! The Tories couldn't have wished for anyone better than Starmer - it's almost like he was gifted to them . . . mmmmm.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21941 on: Today at 07:29:10 am »
This is what the elites do. Get everyone beneath them fighting each other so they ignore the real problem,  the privileged few stealing and swindling their way to the top. Young vs old, blaming each other and ignoring the tax dodging, corruption and shenanigans that brought us to this point.
Online PaulF

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21942 on: Today at 07:34:46 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 05:05:14 am
All of this data as to who voted for what/whom is a bit of a bollux isn't it? Thought it was a secret ballot? How do they then start classifying % of age groups and based on what - exit polls? They're a bit of a joke too in my experience of some 54 years active in my local Labour Party. Now no longer a member since the right wing coup of 2 years back. And now look at the state of the Party!! The Tories couldn't have wished for anyone better than Starmer - it's almost like he was gifted to them . . . mmmmm.
Good spot. It is a secret ballot .
Possibly as we know who voted and who didn't in different wards and we know the outcome of those wards we can infer the split. Not definitive for sure, but probably good enough for the generalisations.
