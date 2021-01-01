When I was a kid, pensioners were the poorest group in society. Manifestly so. But of course many were rich.

At this time, young adults had the most disposable income.



Now, pensioners are pretty much the richest group in society due to the huge rise in their property assets. Weve also seen pension reform (bog up to Labour government) to give pensioners a decent pension. But of course there are many pensioners who were poor. At this time, the young have very low disposable income as they have to spend it on massive rent (and forget getting on that housing ladder). Yes, they squander it on Avacado and lattes, but who wouldnt? And now they will bear the brunt of this for their entire lives to pay for something that society has studiously avoided paying for for decades. We knew this was coming, but we did nothing. And now look who has to pay the heaviest price?



This isnt about them versus us. Its about giving the young a bloody chance in life. A chance that other generations have benefitted from.



I dont think its so hard to think theyve been shafted.



