Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

RainbowFlick

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21920 on: Today at 08:21:23 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:16:52 pm
I'll just crawl away n die then so I don't take any more away from your generation 👍

talk about melodramatic debs  ;D, i think you're taking this a lot more personally than people are intending.

nobody is taking away what you've done in your life, your pension or anything. but there's people (admittedly, seemingly not you) that have drastically benefited from the past and continue to vote to cause misery on younger generations whilst hoarding wealth, assets, property and just generally being bad vibes. just look at yougov polls  ;D
Gerry Attrick

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21921 on: Today at 08:22:33 pm
I think you're a quality poster Debs but I think you're being ridiculous in this thread. Putting pretty horrific words into people mouths and seem totally incapable of seeing that young people actually have it worse than your generation and don't have broad enough shoulders to account for previous governments mistakes in creating the financial hole. I'm not absolutely skint but I probably won't ever be able to buy a house or have a lot of savings or live and work abroad now or ever retire. Spare a thought for us at least before spouting that kind of rubbish.
Just Elmo?

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21922 on: Today at 08:23:36 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:16:52 pm
I'll just crawl away n die then so I don't take any more away from your generation 👍

I sympathise Debs but try not to take it personally - it's generalisations and no one is suggesting every single pensioner or baby boomer is the same. There is a generational divide and it's something we need to be able to discuss without getting shouted down.
rob1966

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21923 on: Today at 08:24:58 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 08:21:23 pm
talk about melodramatic debs  ;D

nobody is taking away what you've done in your life, your pension or anything. but there's people (admittedly, seemingly not you) that have drastically benefited from the past and continue to vote to cause misery on younger generations. just look at yougov polls  ;D

I was a teenager when that c*nt Thatcher was fucking the country over and I'll never ever forget what that c*nts did. I've done well for myself considering I gre up in Kirkby and I want the younger generations to have good lives, so I will never ever vote Tory and have drummed it into my kids what c*nts they are and made sure they know to never vote for them

I cannot get my head around ex labour voters switching to the Tories, they're vile.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21924 on: Today at 08:45:37 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:16:52 pm
I'll just crawl away n die then so I don't take any more away from your generation 👍

Uh
west_london_red

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21925 on: Today at 08:51:06 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 08:21:23 pm
talk about melodramatic debs  ;D, i think you're taking this a lot more personally than people are intending.

nobody is taking away what you've done in your life, your pension or anything. but there's people (admittedly, seemingly not you) that have drastically benefited from the past and continue to vote to cause misery on younger generations whilst hoarding wealth, assets, property and just generally being bad vibes. just look at yougov polls  ;D

Exactly. This is all based on huge generalisations based on 10s of millions of people, not any one individual as there will be exceptions on both sides, pensioners who have it incredibly hard and under 40s who have had it incredibly easy and can afford to contribute more.
TepidT2O

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21926 on: Today at 08:55:07 pm
When I was a kid, pensioners were  the poorest group in society.  Manifestly so.  But of course many were rich.
At this time, young adults had the most disposable income.

Now, pensioners are pretty much the richest group in society due to the huge rise in their property assets. Weve also seen pension reform (bog up to Labour government) to give pensioners a decent pension. But of course there are many pensioners who were poor.  At this time, the young have very low disposable income as they have to spend it on massive rent (and forget getting on that housing ladder).  Yes, they squander it on Avacado and lattes, but who wouldnt? And now they will bear the brunt of this for their entire lives to pay for something that society has studiously avoided paying for for decades.  We knew this was coming, but we did nothing.  And now look who has to pay the heaviest price?

This isnt about them versus us.   Its about giving the young a bloody chance in life. A chance that other generations have benefitted from. 

I dont think its so hard to think theyve been shafted.

