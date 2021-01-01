Aye, posted something along these lines the other day re: a different matter.



In determining who has more than they need, I looked at what a 2 bed flat in London would cost (bottom end circa £500k) vs what £500k would get in Liverpool/Merseyside (4 bed minimum with land).



Both have the same assets but you would be unlikely to suggest the person with the 2 bed was living in excess whereas you might for the person with the small mansion in Liverpool (obviously family size etc etc comes in to account).



I know some people in Kingston on Thames whose parents bought back in the late 60s for about 10k or something daft (dad was a postman, mum worked in a local shop if I remember right) but today it is worth near £1m.



No way could they afford that on the modern equiv of their wages but should they be penalised for owning a small terraced house that suits their needs, no more no less, that just happens to have leapt in value due to the world around them?



Tax on sale, fine, but any sort of wealth or asset tax would need to be very very nuanced to make work and I don't trust the gov or HMRC to not come swinging with a sledgehammer instead



This is where I've got to with property and tax too.I actually think that there's a case for a % property disposal tax on disposals over a certain value when the last of a couple dies.It's as close to a painless tax as is possible and it will help balance out the wealth and opportunity between those that will inherit a share in a property and those that won't.There's a case for it being on every property over a certain limit, but if you look at how stamp duty changes have affected frequent movers vs stayers the case becomes even more compelling for people that have not moved.Since stamp duty on property was increased from the flat 0.5% frequent movers have in effect had their equity taxed every time they've moved. 3 moves at £7000 stamp duty is a £21,000 tax. Using your example that property could in theory be passed on virtually free of any inheritance tax.My question for those that will inherit a share in a £1m property is would you be that upset if instead of Getting £500,000, you "only" get say £480,000?Take 2% or whatever figure off before any IHT is calculated on the estate and then distribute as normal.There is trillions in unearned virtually risk free profits in residential property, in many cases going to people that don't need it.A smallish levy, pitched right could raise a fortune and no one has the pain of writing a cheque.