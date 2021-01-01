Poll

Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Think you are spot on there Elmo.
Obviously there is a limited amount of land people want to live on. And more and more money chasing it.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Every single person on the opposition bench wearing a mask

The interesting thing will come when local councils try to enforce more council tax rises that ring fence money for local social care on top of this rise.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:12:47 am
'many people think they are overtaxed'

Do they?

Not something I've ever thought of. I happily pay tax if it funds our Health Service, Our Police Service, Our Security Services, Our Schools and Social centres and fund our Nation.

I've always been proud to have paid my taxes. I personally think that people that try and avoid it or cheat on it can go and fuck themselves. These same gobshites will then complain about the 'state of the country'

If everyone got taxed fairly AND those taxes got spent on what was promised then fine. But the Tories have cut absolutely everything. This country compared to before they came in is an absolute shambles. But they are very clever - there is no going back. Our Police Station and all its officers are gone. It would cost too much to buy/build a new building and staff it - so that has gone for good - same as local social facilities and ambulance stations and fire stations and the rest.


I have no issue paying tax - but paying tax under the Tories is a waste because they just use it to feather their own nests.
Agree 100%, we pay taxes for a reason, the problem is the Torys are now using the same old con they've used for decades yet they still keep getting away with it. they know people accept Covid has to be paid for, they know the public accept care homes etc needs better funding, they will hide behind this as cover to bring in more revenue from the man in the street to pay off other things. they will use it as a opportunity to force the man in the street to pay through the nose to fund the NHS, the extra money will eventually be diverted to pay off the large national debt the country has built up under a Tory government.
Thatcher changed our society for the worse, this government is finishing the job.
The extreme left and the extreme right have a lot in common. they both wanted to tear down the old system and build it up based on their ideology, the extreme right won and nothing will stop them doing it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:06:58 pm
Every single person on the opposition bench wearing a mask

The interesting thing will come when local councils try to enforce more council tax rises that ring fence money for local social care on top of this rise.

Guaranteed
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
A lot of the UK's economic issues come from productivity still not being good enough by the standards of the developed world.

Too many people in low paid employment as a result.

Too many people needing benefits to top up their wages in order to survive.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
IFS' Paul Johnson:

"Expect the tax rises just announced to raise about £12 billion a year, about 0.5% of GDP.

Remember that's on top of £25 bn of tax rises announced in the Budget.

This is a huge year for tax rises: a permanent increase of 1.5% of national income to highest in peacetime."


Will they need to legislate to force local authorities to allocate the funding in a way which meets Johnson's promises here today? Not seeing how this adds up in the slightest when they're claiming so much of it is purely for the NHS.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Does anyone honestly believe that the increase in cash for the NHS will be just temporary and will then be transferred to the care sector later?

Any kind of cut to NHS funding is politically difficult to put it mildly, even for the Tories, they may be perfectly happy to underfund the NHS but I'm not sure I see them actually putting through a cut to funding, as NHS demands will only continue to increase with an aging population.

I'm not sure if people understand that an aging population is going to see the tax burden rise on those in work just to stand still in terms of services.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:18:21 pm
IFS' Paul Johnson:

"Expect the tax rises just announced to raise about £12 billion a year, about 0.5% of GDP.

Remember that's on top of £25 bn of tax rises announced in the Budget.

This is a huge year for tax rises: a permanent increase of 1.5% of national income to highest in peacetime."


Will they need to legislate to force local authorities to allocate the funding in a way which meets Johnson's promises here today? Not seeing how this adds up in the slightest when they're claiming so much of it is purely for the NHS.
Having reduced local authority funding every year in spite of increased demand for all services - including Adult Social Care - then I'd expect whatever money is redistributed will just be used to plug whatever gap is the most pressing within each council (spoiler: it won't be Adult Social Care, at least not where I live, as the Children's Social Care and SEND budgets have been blown to smithereens).  As with the national government using the general taxation pot however they see fit I'm not sure how they can enforce local government operates any differently.

In the budget document put forward by my local (Tory) council in December it said the difference between income and expenditure would be £92m by 2025.  That included a forecast of an additional £60m for front-line services.  Apparently every 1% rise in Council Tax results in an extra £3.1m so they'd have to go some to plug the gap by those means!  :o
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Boris accepts that this breaks their manifesto commitment, such a relief.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
They can do what they want whilst the left is divded and the SNP take votes away. They will always win.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
I presume we can take this as the Tories finally admitting all the crap over the years about the Laffer Curve was just bollocks right?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:53:44 pm
I presume we can take this as the Tories finally admitting all the crap over the years about the Laffer Curve was just bollocks right?
Is NI one of the harder taxes to dodge/offshore?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Its completely the horse before the cart- they are supposedly raising money for a social care plan that has zero detail or costings

Its time NIC was scrapped and rolled in with income tax, its not a seperate pot of money and has been used as a way to protect wealthy pensioners (NI has gone up over the last 30 years, income tax has come down).
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Well we've been through a horrific18 months and what have we got through it to find on the other end? A nice tax hike for all the poorest in society. Fuck me this nasty, horrible government never ceases to amaze me. There's a million other things they could have done but they chose to fuck over the millions of families already struggling, just like they always do.

Honestly if this isn't a massive wake up call for the voters in this country and that utter wetwipe "leading" the Labour party then there really is no hope.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
What would you have liked Starmer to do in this instance?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:58:04 pm
Is NI one of the harder taxes to dodge/offshore?

There argument for not raising taxes is always that it will make rich people leave the country and will result in lower tax take.

I haven't watched any of their statements or anything but the Guardian were reporting how much the richest top 10% they were claiming were going to contribute to this £35bn that they are saying it will raise.

NI is pretty hard to dodge - apart from taking your earnings in dividends rather than salary but they are raising dividend taxes as well.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:41:50 pm
Having reduced local authority funding every year in spite of increased demand for all services - including Adult Social Care - then I'd expect whatever money is redistributed will just be used to plug whatever gap is the most pressing within each council (spoiler: it won't be Adult Social Care, at least not where I live, as the Children's Social Care and SEND budgets have been blown to smithereens).  As with the national government using the general taxation pot however they see fit I'm not sure how they can enforce local government operates any differently.

In the budget document put forward by my local (Tory) council in December it said the difference between income and expenditure would be £92m by 2025.  That included a forecast of an additional £60m for front-line services.  Apparently every 1% rise in Council Tax results in an extra £3.1m so they'd have to go some to plug the gap by those means!  :o

Ta. Yeah, that's kind of how I understood it just wondering whether they will intervene on allocation of funds to force it cos trying to plug the holes from a decade of inadequate NHS funding is only highlighting the holes they've made in local authorities' budgets. Or suppose they could play it locally in some places as 'Labour hates pensioners', kids needing social care not being known to vote and all that...

The two answers which seem wrong are when people think 'tax the wealthy' is the answer to everything or 'council tax will cover the changing demographics absolutely fine'. Not that filo's wrong that the hypothecated idea is nonsense for any government wanting to be rid of the embarassment of not following it, nor that the government hasn't actually announced much of a plan if they're still doing a white paper to figure things out before they need to do much of anything at all (edit: as cdav just pointed out there too).
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:04:38 pm
What would you have liked Starmer to do in this instance?

Literally anything more than the next to nothing he's done so far.

Where's the condemnation? Maybe even an alternative plan that the public could get behind?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
There isn't an alternative plan for the same reason Labour haven't had one for 20 years. There is no plan 'the public' will get behind cos you're going to be pissing off a big chunk of the electorate in one way or another. Coming up with a plan was a big part in May not having a majority to call her own after 2017. Why Starmer, and Ashworth, and Reeves, and others have all been doing the 'fairness' angle to it. Need to check the news or something to see them though.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:35:10 pm
Tax the supermarket workers and nurses more but let the likes of Amazon put £8bn UK sales through Luxembourg. The country is broken.

And yet people still use them, while people operate in workhouse conditions in their warehouses, public services continue to be cut, the high street dies, and we get a rise in NI while Bezos blasts himself into space using money that would have paid to the treasury previously. I believe Amazon is what short sighted people call progress, simply because its convenient.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 02:13:51 pm
Literally anything more than the next to nothing he's done so far.

Where's the condemnation? Maybe even an alternative plan that the public could get behind?

You clearly haven't bothered looking for what he's done because he, Labour and all the other shadow cabinet members have condemned it as well whilst saying it should be shared across the whole society with those earning the most paying the most.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 02:03:12 pm
Well we've been through a horrific18 months and what have we got through it to find on the other end? A nice tax hike for all the poorest in society. Fuck me this nasty, horrible government never ceases to amaze me. There's a million other things they could have done but they chose to fuck over the millions of families already struggling, just like they always do.

Honestly if this isn't a massive wake up call for the voters in this country and that utter wetwipe "leading" the Labour party then there really is no hope.

Their economic policies are social policies.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 02:21:19 pm
And yet people still use them, while people operate in workhouse conditions in their warehouses, public services continue to be cut, the high street dies, and we get a rise in NI while Bezos blasts himself into space using money that would have paid to the treasury previously. I believe Amazon is what short sighted people call progress, simply because its convenient.

I don't use Amazon anymore and I don't ever go to starbucks. I do have a facebook account and use google though. But I will be doing my best not to give these parasites any money and I'd encourage everyone who's unhappy with this to do the same and support local business who DO pay their taxes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Was Theresa May's 'Dementia Tax' a good idea then?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Pension triple lock broken as well so another manifesto promise broken
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:41:44 pm
Pension triple lock broken as well so another manifesto promise broken

Thats a good thing.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:30:07 pm
I don't use Amazon anymore and I don't ever go to starbucks. I do have a facebook account and use google though. But I will be doing my best not to give these parasites any money and I'd encourage everyone who's unhappy with this to do the same and support local business who DO pay their taxes.

As part of trying to be more environmentally conscious, the firm I work for has switched our default search engine (and encourage staff to use) to Ecosia.

They reckon that every search, due to them being Carbon deficit, removes 1kg of CO2 from the atmosphere and they use the revenue generated by traffic to the site to plant trees around the world with targeted locations where it is deemed to be needed more.

Won't completely remove you from Google, due to how pervasive Google is, but it can be a first step.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:41:44 pm
Pension triple lock broken as well so another manifesto promise broken

That was unsustainable by definition and had to go.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:45:34 pm
As part of trying to be more environmentally conscious, the firm I work for has switched our default search engine (and encourage staff to use) to Ecosia.

They reckon that every search, due to them being Carbon deficit, removes 1kg of CO2 from the atmosphere and they use the revenue generated by traffic to the site to plant trees around the world with targeted locations where it is deemed to be needed more.

Won't completely remove you from Google, due to how pervasive Google is, but it can be a first step.

That's good!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
I think its a safe bet that as long as this govt in power if they need to put through any tax rises, this levy will be an attractive option to increase in future.

It will certainly need to be expanded if it needs to properly address the issues with social care
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Tory c*nts.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:04:50 pm
Aye, posted something along these lines the other day re: a different matter.

In determining who has more than they need, I looked at what a 2 bed flat in London would cost (bottom end circa £500k) vs what £500k would get in Liverpool/Merseyside (4 bed minimum with land).

Both have the same assets but you would be unlikely to suggest the person with the 2 bed was living in excess whereas you might for the person with the small mansion in Liverpool (obviously family size etc etc comes in to account).

I know some people in Kingston on Thames whose parents bought back in the late 60s for about 10k or something daft (dad was a postman, mum worked in a local shop if I remember right) but today it is worth near £1m.

No way could they afford that on the modern equiv of their wages but should they be penalised for owning a small terraced house that suits their needs, no more no less, that just happens to have leapt in value due to the world around them?

Tax on sale, fine, but any sort of wealth or asset tax would need to be very very nuanced to make work and I don't trust the gov or HMRC to not come swinging with a sledgehammer instead
This is where I've got to with property and tax too.
I actually think that there's a case for a % property disposal tax on disposals over a certain value when the last of a couple dies.
It's as close to a painless tax as is possible and it will help balance out the wealth and opportunity between those that will inherit a share in a property and those that won't.

There's a case for it being on every property over a certain limit, but if you look at how stamp duty changes have affected frequent movers vs stayers the case becomes even more compelling for people that have not moved.

Since stamp duty on property was increased from the flat 0.5% frequent movers have in effect had their equity taxed every time they've moved. 3 moves at £7000 stamp duty is a £21,000 tax. Using your example that property could in theory be passed on virtually free of any inheritance tax.
My question for those that will inherit a share in a £1m property is would you be that upset if instead of Getting £500,000, you "only" get say £480,000?
Take 2% or whatever figure off before any IHT is calculated on the estate  and then distribute as normal.

There is trillions in unearned virtually risk free profits in residential property, in many cases going to people that don't need it.
A smallish levy, pitched right could raise a fortune and no one has the pain of writing a cheque.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:38:11 pm
Was Theresa May's 'Dementia Tax' a good idea then?

;D

Stephen Bush has actually made a case that it was a good idea, so long as your aim was to improve social care *and* ensure assets could be passed on. Also if your aim was to provide a neat soundbite for the other parties to hit you with. He also makes the same case for Burnham's (punted far into the future to be taken up by the government which won in 2015) suggestion that ultimately it would be a 10% flat tax on all assets at death. That works so long as your guiding aim is fairness on everyone contributing but proportionately. I suppose there's also a case for this being a good thing in that it starts the discussion on who pays and when, purely by it being so madly unfair in combination with everything else for the lowest paid.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:41:44 pm
Pension triple lock broken as well so another manifesto promise broken

Some good news then.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:29:27 pm
This is where I've got to with property and tax too.
I actually think that there's a case for a % property disposal tax on disposals over a certain value when the last of a couple dies.
It's as close to a painless tax as is possible and it will help balance out the wealth and opportunity between those that will inherit a share in a property and those that won't.

There's a case for it being on every property over a certain limit, but if you look at how stamp duty changes have affected frequent movers vs stayers the case becomes even more compelling for people that have not moved.

Since stamp duty on property was increased from the flat 0.5% frequent movers have in effect had their equity taxed every time they've moved. 3 moves at £7000 stamp duty is a £21,000 tax. Using your example that property could in theory be passed on virtually free of any inheritance tax.
My question for those that will inherit a share in a £1m property is would you be that upset if instead of Getting £500,000, you "only" get say £480,000?
Take 2% or whatever figure off before any IHT is calculated on the estate  and then distribute as normal.

There is trillions in unearned virtually risk free profits in residential property, in many cases going to people that don't need it.
A smallish levy, pitched right could raise a fortune and no one has the pain of writing a cheque.

I guess the issue becomes whether to property is sold or not - if the property is sold and I'm getting £500k less tax to hit £480k then sign me up quite happily.

If though I inherit the property, no intent to sell (for whatever reason) and then have to fork out £20k it is problematic as I may not have that just lying around.

Obviously there are various rollover and gifting reliefs available around capital assets to allow it to be retained until eventual sale but this kicks the tax can so far down the road.

With most taxes, cost is the driver for the base value so with CGT, if they sold at £1m then the whole property effectively is getting taxed (£990k of it) and for IHT (if I remember my tax exams well enough) you are taxed on an expected market valuation.

These create cashflow issues usually for those inheriting the assets - not usually a problem for big estates but for smaller ones where there is just a family home and not much else, having the exemptions does protect the family from having to sell due to not being able to afford the tax on it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Why do so many of you have such a bad opinion of pensioners and their pensions?

I'm not yet eligible for my state pension but when I am I feel fully entitled to get it having paid into it from working all my life despite never earning more than minimum wage.

I've never been in a position to have a private pension as I could never afford one and nobody got a work pension in the hairdressing industry until the government insisted by which time it wouldn't have benefitted me anyway.

I genuinely don't understand how you can begrudge me something towards my old age.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:08:45 pm
Why do so many of you have such a bad opinion of pensioners and their pensions?

I'm not yet eligible for my state pension but when I am I feel fully entitled to get it having paid into it from working all my life despite never earning more than minimum wage.

I've never been in a position to have a private pension as I could never afford one and nobody got a work pension in the hairdressing industry until the government insisted by which time it wouldn't have benefitted me anyway.

I genuinely don't understand how you can begrudge me something towards my old age.

I dont think anyone begrudges anyone a pension, its just when the country has been forced to tighten its belt over the few years its working people who have taken the brunt of spending cuts and tax increases while pensioners have had their incomes protected by the triple lock. Add to that things like tuition fees, rocketing house prices and it feels like we have had a bit of a rough ride compared to previous generations.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:08:45 pm
Why do so many of you have such a bad opinion of pensioners and their pensions?

I'm not yet eligible for my state pension but when I am I feel fully entitled to get it having paid into it from working all my life despite never earning more than minimum wage.

I've never been in a position to have a private pension as I could never afford one and nobody got a work pension in the hairdressing industry until the government insisted by which time it wouldn't have benefitted me anyway.

I genuinely don't understand how you can begrudge me something towards my old age.

I doubt anyone here begrudges you getting it, and of course you are fully entitled to it.

My comment at least, was just about the fact the triple lock is by definition, absolutely not sustainable in the long term. You could have the economy collapse and governement revenues plummet and the pension would still have to rise while everything else was cut to the bone with the triple lock in place.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:08:45 pm
Why do so many of you have such a bad opinion of pensioners and their pensions?

I'm not yet eligible for my state pension but when I am I feel fully entitled to get it having paid into it from working all my life despite never earning more than minimum wage.

I've never been in a position to have a private pension as I could never afford one and nobody got a work pension in the hairdressing industry until the government insisted by which time it wouldn't have benefitted me anyway.

I genuinely don't understand how you can begrudge me something towards my old age.

I don't begrudge anyone their pensions, Debs.

What's upsetting for a lot of people around my age and younger (and a little older too, Gen X are having these problems too) is the knowledge that we'll probably never receive one, and that the NHS and social care will be a thing of the past long before we approach retirement age (that's assuming we get that far, that the concept of "retirement" is still a thing, and that climate change doesn't do us in first). I haven't had a pay rise in three years, I earn just over minimum wage, and now I'll be getting a pay cut whilst the rich fucks avoid paying their share yet again. What happens when I get too old and frail to work and I can't afford the rent? Shall I just die on the streets? Is that what I've got to look forward to?

Apparently I'm full of "boundless hate" though, so never mind.
