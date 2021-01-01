Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Online PaulF

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21840 on: Today at 01:04:31 pm
Think you are spot on there Elmo.
Obviously there is a limited amount of land people want to live on. And more and more money chasing it.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21841 on: Today at 01:06:58 pm
Every single person on the opposition bench wearing a mask

The interesting thing will come when local councils try to enforce more council tax rises that ring fence money for local social care on top of this rise.
Online oldfordie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21842 on: Today at 01:11:20 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:12:47 am
'many people think they are overtaxed'

Do they?

Not something I've ever thought of. I happily pay tax if it funds our Health Service, Our Police Service, Our Security Services, Our Schools and Social centres and fund our Nation.

I've always been proud to have paid my taxes. I personally think that people that try and avoid it or cheat on it can go and fuck themselves. These same gobshites will then complain about the 'state of the country'

If everyone got taxed fairly AND those taxes got spent on what was promised then fine. But the Tories have cut absolutely everything. This country compared to before they came in is an absolute shambles. But they are very clever - there is no going back. Our Police Station and all its officers are gone. It would cost too much to buy/build a new building and staff it - so that has gone for good - same as local social facilities and ambulance stations and fire stations and the rest.


I have no issue paying tax - but paying tax under the Tories is a waste because they just use it to feather their own nests.
Agree 100%, we pay taxes for a reason, the problem is the Torys are now using the same old con they've used for decades yet they still keep getting away with it. they know people accept Covid has to be paid for, they know the public accept care homes etc needs better funding, they will hide behind this as cover to bring in more revenue from the man in the street to pay off other things. they will use it as a opportunity to force the man in the street to pay through the nose to fund the NHS, the extra money will eventually be diverted to pay off the large national debt the country has built up under a Tory government.
Thatcher changed our society for the worse, this government is finishing the job.
The extreme left and the extreme right have a lot in common. they both wanted to tear down the old system and build it up based on their ideology, the extreme right won and nothing will stop them doing it.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online clinical

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21843 on: Today at 01:11:39 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:06:58 pm
Every single person on the opposition bench wearing a mask

The interesting thing will come when local councils try to enforce more council tax rises that ring fence money for local social care on top of this rise.

Guarenteed.
Online filopastry

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21844 on: Today at 01:12:44 pm
A lot of the UK's economic issues come from productivity still not being good enough by the standards of the developed world.

Too many people in low paid employment as a result.

Too many people needing benefits to top up their wages in order to survive.
Online Zeb

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #21845 on: Today at 01:18:21 pm
IFS' Paul Johnson:

"Expect the tax rises just announced to raise about £12 billion a year, about 0.5% of GDP.

Remember that's on top of £25 bn of tax rises announced in the Budget.

This is a huge year for tax rises: a permanent increase of 1.5% of national income to highest in peacetime."


Will they need to legislate to force local authorities to allocate the funding in a way which meets Johnson's promises here today? Not seeing how this adds up in the slightest when they're claiming so much of it is purely for the NHS.
