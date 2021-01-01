Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:59:48 am
I`m not from Edinburgh, mate  ;) .

The one time i tried to take a bus in Edinburgh i didn`t have the correct change and wasnt let on! It`s a good place for a walk though.

No I didn't think so but most people have been on a bus in Edinburgh at some point!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:13:51 am
A lot of the problems with the old nationalised industries could have been rectified without privatisíng them.

Correct.

I think everybody in this thread believes in a mixed economy - a few key industries and services in public hands, the majority in private. This isn't Thatcherism and it isn't Clause 4 socialism. It's the big, baggy, boring bit in between.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:13:51 am
A lot of the problems with the old nationalised industries could have been rectified without privatisíng them.
As evidenced in many other countries.  The railways in Western Europe are a prime example of modernising and running efficient nationalised industries.

I wouldn't say that the likes of Germany or even France are bastions of socialism.  France has effectively privatised its motorways and, for those able to pay, they're considerably better than the UK equivalents.  If you can't afford to pay though then you're left with the equivalent of our A/B/C roads to get around.

Any polls always show a strong support for the NHS and any party putting "Private the NHS" as part of its manifesto would get obliterated.  Never-the-less the trickle of privatisation continues and many, many MPs have stakes in and/or links to private healthcare companies.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:03:25 am
Correct.

I think everybody in this thread believes in a mixed economy - a few key industries and services in public hands, the majority in private. This isn't Thatcherism and it isn't Clause 4 socialism. It's the big, baggy, boring bit in between.

I believe this is what we should be adopting:

A Green New Deal for the UK

Quote
Momentum is growing for a comprehensive Green New Deal that will transform our economy, society, and almost every aspect of life in Britain: from the way we produce and consume energy, grow the food we eat, travel, work, and cool and heat our homes.

Implementing the Green New Deal needs to become the overarching objective of government, nationally and locally, but it will also involve every single one of us: workers, investors, creatives, volunteers, engineers, care workers, scientists, teachers, administrators and accountants, farmers and factory workers, in our workplaces and in our communities. Working together, we can create a better future. For all

The Green New Deal Bill: what it is, and what it will do of us, and for the planet.

The first part of the Decarbonisation and Economic Strategy Bill sets out targets to reduce emissions, restore nature, reduce inequality and increase well-being that must be met year-on-year. To do this, government will need to work with the private sector to mobilise large sums to invest in the transformation of our economy and society. The way our financial system is currently structured means that government has given away the ability to make big decisions about the availability and mobilisation of finance. The Green New Deal Bill would put people and democracy
back in control of the economy, so that we can transform almost every aspect of our society and economy to respond to the climate, nature and inequality crises. Putting people and democracy back in control of the economy.

The Green New Deal Bill sets out the framework for the radical changes to the way the financial system is managed that are needed to make the Green New Deal a reality:

 Taking back control from the markets to open-up opportunities for change.
Were so often told that we cant spend on the things we need  like transforming society so that it is fairer, and we live within our ecological means  because the markets wont allow it. The Green New Deal would put government back in the driving seat, allowing us to invest in renewable energy, clean transport, climate-friendly farming and warm homes that would reduce inequality and pay for itself through the income and tax revenues generated by the creation of skilled, well-paid jobs. To make that possible, we will need to do what governments do in war time and bring offshore capital back onshore to make sure that government, not markets, can make the big economic decisions we need.

 Investing in what we need
Since the introduction of austerity, monetary policy has been expansionary, and has enriched the 1%. Fiscal policy, which benefits the public, has been contractionary. The injection of billions into the financial system has protected and increased the prices of assets owned by the wealthy, while cuts have been made to vital public services that protect the majority. Under the Green New Deal both the financial and the tax system will work together to benefit the whole.

New objectives for business, and new kinds of businesses
Businesses that are currently obliged to maximise returns to shareholders will need to take account of other stakeholders  including the ecosystem  and the impact of their activities on the climate and on communities. We will need to better regulate existing businesses and create new forms of business, too, from worker-
owned co-operatives to community enterprises where many more of us have a stake in where we work.

 Replacing our measures of progress
The economic expansion that has driven us to the edge of disaster by exacerbating inequality and driving us to and beyond vital ecological limits can no longer be our measure of progress. Instead, we should prioritise measures that help guide us towards improvement in peoples health and well-being, the reduction of inequality, tackling the climate emergency, and the restoration and protection of the natural environment on which our lives and livelihoods ultimately depend.

https://greennewdealgroup.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/GND_A_Bill_To_Make_It_Happen.pdf


Here's more on the economy:

An economic system that has driven us to disaster

Quote
For more than fifty years the global economy has endured frequent and recurring financial crises, debt inflations and deflations, economic slumps and booms, volatility and instability. While economic activity has expanded it has increasingly become commodified, privatised and marketised. This economic expansion (often defined as growth by economists) has been driven by easy (deregulated)
and costly credit; credit that is created effortlessly but demands high rates of return (interest) and is highly extractive. Deregulated credit that has been used to expand production and consumption on a global scale. This expansion has led to intensified exploitation of both people and of the earths finite resources. 

Since the 1960s, the interests of private wealth, represented by wall street and the city of London, have, by corrupting democratic political processes and enforcing financial deregulation and increased globalisation, effectively usurped the role of democratic governments in managing both the international economy, but also domestic economies. As Alan Greenspan, once governor of
the us federal reserve noted, the world is now governed by markets  or more precisely, by private individuals active in global capital markets. national security aside, it hardly makes any difference who will be the next President, he once said. The globalised economy is now effectively governed by a small group of speculators in the private finance sector. They decide whether capital should flow in or out (with sudden stops and starts) from an economy; what the value of a nations currency should be; what rates of interest should prevail  and which governments should be supported or attacked and destabilised.

As a result, our economies are now effectively governed by private, not public authority; the direction set by wall street and the city of London and not managed by elected, democratic governments. This has led  as the deregulated international system did in the 1920s and 30s  to political insurgencies across the world, as restless populations demand protection from the ruthless exploitation of market forces. Economies are stricken with deprivation, unemployment and under-employment, low wages coupled with obscenely high levels of wealth and levels of inequality, severe political tensions, trade wars and the rise of right-wing extremism and authoritarianism in all the major economies  in the global north and the global south. Again, as in the 1930s, there is everywhere fear of more wars  fought now with remote, sophisticated, and hugely destructive weapons.

The foundations: putting people and democracy back in control of the economy. The first part of the Decarbonisation and Economic Strategy Bill tabled by Caroline Lucas MP and Clive Lewis MP sets out decarbonisation and inequality objectives that must be met by the Secretary of State, year-on-year. The Green New Deal: A Bill to make it happen. Worse, human economic activity has reached such a scale that it has led to the degradation of the earths, and humanitys complex life support systems: the atmosphere, oceans, land surface and diverse life forms. As the journalist George
Monbiot argues, if just one of those life support systems were to fail  soils, aquifers, rainfall, ice, the pattern of winds and currents, biological diversity  life on earth could come to an end.

But things need not be this way. Our international financial system and our domestic economies can be managed and made sustainable. They need not be left to the destructive market forces unleashed by financialised capitalism. Governments, communities and individuals can all play their part in protecting and sustaining a liveable planet. But to do so we must once more regulate and manage the forces unleashed by the neoliberal ideology of Friedrich Hayek, Milton Friedman and their followers.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Totally endorse Red Soldier's points above!!

Sangria posted "What about this leftie who considers a sustainable economy to be more important than nationalisation? Or am I disqualified from considering myself left wing because clause 4 isn't the be all and end all for me?"

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For all practical purposes I don't think there's a midges dick of a difference between the 2 scenarios. The only way a sustainable economy can be possible given our pseudo-Fascist government is for them to invest in OUR collective future. Do you see that happening any time soon? Because I don't.
If the party of Free Enterprise refuses to act to make that "sustainable economy" a reality purely on the basis of their political ideology, what then is the alternative other than nationalisation? But it certainly is not going to happen under these refuseniks wearing blue rosettes (whilst wrapped in their obligatory Union flags of course!)
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
That's a crazy mixed-up post! Fascists who believe in Free Enterprise who are also Soviet Jews wrapped in a Union Jack. What's going on? It was Sangria you were quoting too, just to add to the confusion. Not Classycara! 
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:33:45 am
That's a crazy mixed-up post! Fascists who believe in Free Enterprise who are also Soviet Jews wrapped in a Union Jack. What's going on? It was Sangria you were quoting too, just to add to the confusion. Not Classycara! 


Correct Yorky - my bad!! WHOEVER asked the question my answer remains the same Yorky. But what's this  "Soviet Jews wrapped in Union Jacks" all about? For absolute clarification it's the Tories corporate that shirk from job creation but wrap themselves in OUR nation's flag whilst they're doing it!! Two-faced bastards!!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 11:58:31 am


Correct Yorky - my bad!! WHOEVER asked the question my answer remains the same Yorky. But what's this  "Soviet Jews wrapped in Union Jacks" all about? For absolute clarification it's the Tories corporate that shirk from job creation but wrap themselves in OUR nation's flag whilst they're doing it!! Two-faced bastards!!


You called them refuseniks;

"A term referring to Jews who as of the early 1970s applied to leave the Soviet Union for Israel and were refused permission to emigrate. "

https://yivoencyclopedia.org/article.aspx/refuseniks
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 11:58:31 am


Correct Yorky - my bad!! WHOEVER asked the question my answer remains the same Yorky. But what's this  "Soviet Jews wrapped in Union Jacks" all about?


I thought you'd referred to the Refuseniks! Couldn't understand what they had to do with owt.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:03:25 am
Correct.

I think everybody in this thread believes in a mixed economy - a few key industries and services in public hands, the majority in private. This isn't Thatcherism and it isn't Clause 4 socialism. It's the big, baggy, boring bit in between.
Question is why did Thatchers Torys want to denationalize all those services like Gas.Water, Electricity. most people believe it was about selling off the family silver to give the government more money to pay unemployment benefit for the many millions thrown on the dole during her period as Prime Minister. same with North sea gas. all the money squandered to cover up her disastrous policys. a lot of truth in that but ive always thought there was far more too it than that.
IMO, Part of the Tory philosophy is to absolve government from as much responsibility as possible. am not classing this as a part of her laissez-faire ideology. it had nothing to do with ideology really.
If Gas. Electric etc prices rose then the public would point the finger of blame at the government, it was a political issue the government had to take responsibility and criticism for. putting all those services into private hands absolved the government from responsibility and criticism.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:07:59 pm
Question is why did Thatchers Torys want to denationalize all those services like Gas.Water, Electricity. most people believe it was about selling off the family silver to give the government more money to pay unemployment benefit for the many millions thrown on the dole during her period as Prime Minister. same with North sea gas. all the money squandered to cover up her disastrous policys. a lot of truth in that but ive always thought there was far more too it than that.
IMO, Part of the Tory philosophy is to absolve government from as much responsibility as possible. am not classing this as a part of her laissez-faire ideology. it had nothing to do with ideology really.
If Gas. Electric etc prices rose then the public would point the finger of blame at the government, it was a political issue the government had to take responsibility and criticism for. putting all those services into private hands absolved the government from responsibility and criticism.

She said she wanted to create a popular capitalism as well. Hence the giveaway of assets at rock-bottom prices and all the ad campaigns aimed at Sid. The idea - at least as presented - was to create a mass of small shareholders, so inoculating the country against any future attraction to socialism.  It was weeks, or at least months, before the shares were sold on to big corporations who ended up with knock-down state assets in their own greedy paws.

But it took Major to do the daftest thing and privatise the railways.

The only privatisation I wouldn't want to go back to - that Bigbonedrawky would - is telecoms. No doubt he'll soon be along to explain why his iphone should be nationalised.
