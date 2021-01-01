Correct.



I think everybody in this thread believes in a mixed economy - a few key industries and services in public hands, the majority in private. This isn't Thatcherism and it isn't Clause 4 socialism. It's the big, baggy, boring bit in between.



Question is why did Thatchers Torys want to denationalize all those services like Gas.Water, Electricity. most people believe it was about selling off the family silver to give the government more money to pay unemployment benefit for the many millions thrown on the dole during her period as Prime Minister. same with North sea gas. all the money squandered to cover up her disastrous policys. a lot of truth in that but ive always thought there was far more too it than that.IMO, Part of the Tory philosophy is to absolve government from as much responsibility as possible. am not classing this as a part of her laissez-faire ideology. it had nothing to do with ideology really.If Gas. Electric etc prices rose then the public would point the finger of blame at the government, it was a political issue the government had to take responsibility and criticism for. putting all those services into private hands absolved the government from responsibility and criticism.