Most peoples individual stories are not about work getting less secure and having to work more for less. As you get older it gets in general a bit easier and thats perfectly natural. You get more experience, start earning more money and the more you move up the less, in general, you have to work. Allied to this you build up capital in houses, pensions and savings. On average people get a bit more comfortable as they get older, you get a bit cleverer about how you go about things and fuck things up less.



The less secure work is for, in general, newer workers coming in or older workers who for whatever reason find it hard to adapt when change us required in your personal work situation.



To counteract the idea that the Tories are aspirational their opponents need to stop with the doom and gloom narrative about how things are going because it just doesnt reflect most peoples lives.



The Left needs to build a hopeful vision of the future and explain how they are going to improve peoples lives and especially the life chances of the newer generations. Painting everything as doom and gloom just undermines their credibility and turns people off.



I think that used to be the case. Jobs for life don't exist. Many companies have almost ongoing rounds of restructuring which tend to get rid of people at the age when they used to find work easier. Technology has affected the pace of change.but the demand for greater returns from the owners of businesses affects this too whether it is the traditional plc or the private equity model.Bonus schemes are being rejigged, final salary pensions are a thing of the past and it's more difficult to accumulate capital. Since 2008 wage rises in many industries have been lacklustre and that is especially true of the public sector.We've got some friends that are about 20 years older than us - we are in our earlyish 50's- and they said that when they were starting out, economic growth was virtually guaranteed, but that has changed now. What we have seen is an ever increasing concentration of wealth whilst many in what used to be the middle have been squeezed out. At the same time, many of the bulwarks that have helped build and secure prosperity for many people have been eroded.Final salary pensions are a big one, unintended consequences of legislation started that ball rolling, but owners soon cottoned onto closures as a way of managing costs and liabilities. the erosion of state pensions are another. The gap between many people getting made redundant and being able to claim state pensions is increasing.That's just 2 examples, but we keep being told that these things are unaffordable, but at the same time, the people at the very top are getting richer and richer.I agree that Labour needs to build a vision, but there are so many examples of Tory policies acting against the interests of the many to the benefit of the few. I think if they came come across a bit less bitter - perhaps being led by a lager than life leader may help- instead of the mild mannered Starmer.Maybe it's all labelling. Replace socialism and the left with decency and dignity, perhaps Biden will end up far more good than just being they man who defeated Trump.