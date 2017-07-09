Poll

Labour interacting with the S*n, The Daily Fail etc..

Fucking disgrace
Not happy, but I can see reasons
Not really bothered. They need to engage with a wider audience
Fairly Happy. Seems sensible to engage with more people to get elected
Yep. This is the right thing to do. We might not like them, but Labours message needs to get out there
I like cheese
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:32:41 am
Fuck the scum and all who sail in her. If the Labour party are truly tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime, then it should be pledging to bring it to its knees not propping it up, as it has commited many. Here's a quiz for all you bright sparks. Y/N

1. Do you read it?
2. Do you cover it with another publication every time you pass a newspaper stand?
3. Do you steal from Murdoch by watching illegal streams of his company's content. Any subscription content.

If you answer N,Y,Y, - Well done.

Carry on...

So you are in favour of Labour alientating millions of people?

If you are then I'm guessing you want the Tories to remain in power for the rest of your lifetime?


As Tepid posted before from Tony Benn;


"Tony Benn after he was offered a column in The S*n in 2000: "Well I don't want to be known as a sun columnist. But I wouldn't mind writing occasionally...because you are getting through to a working-class audience that is potentially Thatcherite but should be socialist".



Is the aim to get these Tories out of power or isn't it?

Just because someone reads the S*n doesn't mean they are automatically a c*nt. People might read newspapers or watch TV stations for many reasons.

In my view Labour needs to put its message across and try and appeal to everyone in all walks of life. There is no point whining and crying that the 'MSM' never gives Labour a fair trial with what its doing or that Labour 'doesn't do enough to get the message out' and then actively want them not to engage with the MSM and actively not engage with potential voters.


Get the fucking Tories out. Start reversing their shit.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:29:18 pm
So you are in favour of Labour alientating millions of people?

If you are then I'm guessing you want the Tories to remain in power for the rest of your lifetime?


As Tepid posted before from Tony Benn;


"Tony Benn after he was offered a column in The S*n in 2000: "Well I don't want to be known as a sun columnist. But I wouldn't mind writing occasionally...because you are getting through to a working-class audience that is potentially Thatcherite but should be socialist".



Is the aim to get these Tories out of power or isn't it?

Just because someone reads the S*n doesn't mean they are automatically a c*nt. People might read newspapers or watch TV stations for many reasons.

In my view Labour needs to put its message across and try and appeal to everyone in all walks of life. There is no point whining and crying that the 'MSM' never gives Labour a fair trial with what its doing or that Labour 'doesn't do enough to get the message out' and then actively want them not to engage with the MSM and actively not engage with potential voters.


Get the fucking Tories out. Start reversing their shit.

I feel like you can make this point without the disingenuous So you want the Tories in power forever? nonsense. Its just a really crappy way of going about engaging in a sensitive topic.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:29:18 pm


Just because someone reads the S*n doesn't mean they are automatically a c*nt.

Really?

As for the rest of your post, the readers of said rag are beyond redemption. Forget them. Concentrate the message on the 16-25 year olds and they most definitely do not read that fucking rag for their political content, mate. It's a long road back to government for the labour party, at least two more elections. Spouting bollocks to the knuckle draggers in the hope of what? Winning the next election? Do me a favour.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:24:51 am
N
Y
Y

For me, not sure many people will believe it though ;D

I do, mate
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:29:18 pm
So you are in favour of Labour alientating millions of people?

If you are then I'm guessing you want the Tories to remain in power for the rest of your lifetime?

You really are incapable of making an argument in good faith Andy.
There's potential voters everywhere though, why not choose to reach out to the ones who don't actively hate everything to do with your party ... in the pages of a newspaper that traditionally does everything possible to destroy you?

I'm not even sure what's in it for S*n readers. "I know you've already got a party to kick the shit out of the people you despise in the most vicious way possible, but if you ever get tired of them, well - you know where we are. Call the Labour Party, ask for Big Wes..."
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:40:17 pm
You really are incapable of making an argument in good faith Andy.
Oh come come .. he is making an argument in good faith.

This is what he sees as the alternative to not doing what he thinks is right.

You may not agree, but dont lets go down the good faith route. 
Andy, mate, I haven't done a poll, it's a quiz. I'm not muscling in  :wave
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:44:06 pm
Oh come come .. he is making an argument in good faith.

This is what he sees as the alternative to not doing what he thinks is right.

You may not agree, but dont lets go down the good faith route.

Portraying anyone who opposes a Labour MP column in The Sun as "wanting to alienate millions of Labour voters" and wanting "Tories in power forever"  :D

You don't think that portrayal is a tad disingenuous? Fair enough. I do.
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:50:29 pm
Portraying anyone who opposes a Labour MP column in The Sun as "wanting to alienate millions of Labour voters" and wanting "Tories in power forever"  :D

You don't think that portrayal is a tad disingenuous? Fair enough. I do.
No I dont, I dont agree with it, but to me, that clearly wasnt an attempt to be disingenuous, no.
