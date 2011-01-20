Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,755
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21280 on: Yesterday at 09:27:29 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:15:37 am
No, they dont know what they want to do.  Its quite incredible really.  What are their aims? No one can name any.

It doesn't really require specific plans on what to do to pass the evil test. They know they want to enrich themselves and their chums at the expense of others.

The detailed plans on how to do that are kind of irrelevant.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,422
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21281 on: Yesterday at 09:32:59 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:27:29 am
It doesn't really require specific plans on what to do to pass the evil test. They know they want to enrich themselves and their chums at the expense of others.

The detailed plans on how to do that are kind of irrelevant.

The detailed plans on how to do that are kind of irrelevant.
Ok, for me, thats not evil, thats just innate Tory corruption.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21282 on: Yesterday at 09:35:07 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:24:30 am
At an individual level the word evil maybe doesnt apply to all.  But actions are driven by a collective ideology that could be described as inherently dangerous.

Its a mistake to compare & associate this mob with previous Tory governments.  Its quite removed.  This cabal was formed after a purge of the previous Tory administration.  So this administration arose directly as a result of the ideologically driven Brexit.  And those loyal to the regime remain in ministerial positions.

I think this sums it up pretty well.

My gut instinct historically has been that generally politicians of whichever stripe want the best for the country but have wildly differing views on how to achieve it. Those worst hit by a particular governments policies are going to feel the strongest about them but genuinely up until a few years ago I would have said that there were good intentions just ideologically unreconcilable differences in how the aims would be acheived.

Not sure I can say that now.

Johnson wants the best for Johnson and he will get it by any means necessary - and many in his cabinet seem to be of cut from the same cloth.

They still aren't evil - same way they aren't fascists. Show me the Hitler's of the world and no matter how badly things may have gotten fucked up they haven't reached evil by a long margin.

They are, however, selfish, greedy, corrupt, and many other words.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21283 on: Yesterday at 09:46:31 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 09:35:07 am
I think this sums it up pretty well.

My gut instinct historically has been that generally politicians of whichever stripe want the best for the country but have wildly differing views on how to achieve it. Those worst hit by a particular governments policies are going to feel the strongest about them but genuinely up until a few years ago I would have said that there were good intentions just ideologically unreconcilable differences in how the aims would be acheived.

Not sure I can say that now.

Johnson wants the best for Johnson and he will get it by any means necessary - and many in his cabinet seem to be of cut from the same cloth.

They still aren't evil - same way they aren't fascists. Show me the Hitler's of the world and no matter how badly things may have gotten fucked up they haven't reached evil by a long margin.

They are, however, selfish, greedy, corrupt, and many other words.

Evil is a moral description that commonly takes in many characteristics some of which the Tories haven't yet approached. There are many other descriptive words that are at least as accurate without the broad brush strokes that evil involves.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,410
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21284 on: Yesterday at 09:53:55 am »

This government does things which harms others either deliberately or by negligence, surely when it is deliberate (the open corruption, the hostility to immigrants and foreigners in general, perhaps you could even include an economic system that is set up to greatly benefit a very few and exploit a great many?) then that is evil?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,422
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21285 on: Yesterday at 09:55:56 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:53:55 am
This government does things which harms others either deliberately or by negligence, surely when it is deliberate (the open corruption, the hostility to immigrants and foreigners in general, perhaps you could even include an economic system that is set up to greatly benefit a very few and exploit a great many?) then that is evil?
Dont agree. Because of that were really true, how would you explain the furlough scheme. 

Every government neglects something and causes harm to someone
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,336
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21286 on: Yesterday at 09:57:31 am »
I favour the words "morally bankrupt" when describing our current government, but many of their actions could be described as evil too.

There are many examples to choose from - Grenfell Tower is a good case in point.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:01:01 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21287 on: Yesterday at 09:57:33 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:46:31 am
Evil is a moral description that commonly takes in many characteristics some of which the Tories haven't yet approached. There are many other descriptive words that are at least as accurate without the broad brush strokes that evil involves.

That was where I was aiming - you have managed it much more succinctly.

Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,391
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21288 on: Yesterday at 10:39:47 am »
I think the Thatcher government fitted the 'evil' description, not just for its actions before and during the Falklands war but also because fo the predictable consequences of its economic policies. Moral bankruptcy seems the best fit for this lot.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,796
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21289 on: Yesterday at 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:39:47 am
I think the Thatcher government fitted the 'evil' description, not just for its actions before and during the Falklands war but also because fo the predictable consequences of its economic policies. Moral bankruptcy seems the best fit for this lot.

That's where 'evil' becomes problematic and partisan Doc. The only evil actor in the Falklands war was the military dictator General Galtieri who sought to distract from his domestic problems (which included the evil policy of mass executions without trial and 'disappearances' of political opponents) by invading an island which wasn't his and which consisted of a population who almost to a man and woman didn't want to be annexed by a foreign power. Their rights of 'self-determination' were completely trashed - which would have been an evil procedure even if the trashers weren't inspired by fascism. Or am I missing something?

The Thatcher government made diplomatic mistakes over the Falklands and benefited enormously from the way they evicted the Argentinian invasion force from the island, but you could hardly call their motives or their actions 'evil'.

The Thatcher government made diplomatic mistakes over the Falklands and benefited enormously from the way they evicted the Argentinian invasion force from the island, but you could hardly call their motives or their actions 'evil'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,410
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21290 on: Yesterday at 11:06:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:55:56 am
Dont agree. Because of that were really true, how would you explain the furlough scheme. 

Every government neglects something and causes harm to someone

Billionaires and corporations realising that they have to protect their assets to some degree? If there`s no-one to exploit & no-one to sell to then there are no profits. Lockdown at least allowed "them" time to readjust their business models. Some businesses could not or were unable to adjust and that`s why there was a constant pressure on the government to end lockdowns even though scientists said that they were the most effective way to slow the virus.

Of course, i probably sound like a mad marxist.

However i believe that the Tory Party is inherently evil because their constant ideology is based on pushing and taking advantage of people`s fears. They weaponize it at every turn to (almost) perpetually stay in power.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21291 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:55:14 am
That's where 'evil' becomes problematic and partisan Doc. The only evil actor in the Falklands war was the military dictator General Galtieri who sought to distract from his domestic problems (which included the evil policy of mass executions without trial and 'disappearances' of political opponents) by invading an island which wasn't his and which consisted of a population who almost to a man and woman didn't want to be annexed by a foreign power. Their rights of 'self-determination' were completely trashed - which would have been an evil procedure even if the trashers weren't inspired by fascism. Or am I missing something?

The Thatcher government made diplomatic mistakes over the Falklands and benefited enormously from the way they evicted the Argentinian invasion force from the island, but you could hardly call their motives or their actions 'evil'.

The Thatcher government made diplomatic mistakes over the Falklands and benefited enormously from the way they evicted the Argentinian invasion force from the island, but you could hardly call their motives or their actions 'evil'.


I think using the Falklands as an example of Thatcher 'being evil' is misplaced, although the Belgrano incident was vile.

However, she and her government had callous disregard for the human costs of her social and economic policies - publicly delighting in the hardship wrought on many, as she saw suffering to be a means to an end. Her government was huge on the principle of eradicating 'moral hazard' in terms of keeping the plebs in check and being productive to make the owners of capital rich.

Does that make them 'evil'? To a certain extent, I'd say it does.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,391
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21292 on: Yesterday at 11:24:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:55:14 am
That's where 'evil' becomes problematic and partisan Doc. The only evil actor in the Falklands war was the military dictator General Galtieri who sought to distract from his domestic problems (which included the evil policy of mass executions without trial and 'disappearances' of political opponents) by invading an island which wasn't his and which consisted of a population who almost to a man and woman didn't want to be annexed by a foreign power. Their rights of 'self-determination' were completely trashed - which would have been an evil procedure even if the trashers weren't inspired by fascism. Or am I missing something?

The Thatcher government made diplomatic mistakes over the Falklands and benefited enormously from the way they evicted the Argentinian invasion force from the island, but you could hardly call their motives or their actions 'evil'.

The Thatcher government made diplomatic mistakes over the Falklands and benefited enormously from the way they evicted the Argentinian invasion force from the island, but you could hardly call their motives or their actions 'evil'.
Well I must admit that I have not read up a great deal on this. My recollection was that we had withdrawn a patrol boat that had regularly maintained a presence in the Falklands, and this was the green light Galtieri (and Thatcher) was waiting for - could be wrong on that. Plus, I think you can be less evil than Galtieri and still be evil. Mind you if we start getting into what 'evil' actually is, I will probably find I don't believe in it at all!
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21293 on: Yesterday at 11:36:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:09:28 am
You see I dont agree. The word evil is wrong.
And they know exactly what they are doing?  Well if the last two years have shown us anything, its that they have absolutely no idea what theyre doing.

They are led by someone with absolutely no political philosophy. Its quite incredible. There is no purpose to this government, they have nothing they want to achieve, no aims!, no goals, no aspirations.

Its quite something. But I dont think its evil.


This government, more than

I posted a link to an FT article on the previous page that pulls back the curtain on the Tory Party funding, and there are no end of similar articles exposing the corruption within the party and how key donors are buying influence over policy.

It was many of these people who drove the 'leave the EU' campaign from well before Cameron even mentioned a referendum. As I've explained previously, some are anti-regulation laissez-faire 'capitalists'; others are later entrants intent on keeping the 'UK Financial Spider's Web' out of the reaches of EU attempts to impose transparency on financial centres.

We see the corruption across all elements of government policy, from planning to cladding; from the hard Brexit to Covid contracts.

This government might appear to lack ideology, but it's being driven by people who are very ideological (and very economically right-wing).

As for Johnson, he's little but a figurehead. He ain't driving the train; he's just along for the ride (and no doubt what quids he can get out of it, both during and especially after)
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,755
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21294 on: Yesterday at 11:42:12 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:55:56 am
Dont agree. Because of that were really true, how would you explain the furlough scheme. 

Every government neglects something and causes harm to someone

Evil people occassionally do good things to retain power.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,336
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21295 on: Yesterday at 12:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:42:12 am
Evil people occassionally do good things to retain power.

Exactly.  Means to an end.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,664
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21296 on: Yesterday at 12:02:00 pm »
Winding back. Letting the smaller parties carve out vote from the Tories is a bad idea. It just pulls the Tories further right to hover up the votes. If ukip weren't so popular I suspect the Tories might have treated the referendum as indicative.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21297 on: Yesterday at 12:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:24:18 am
Well I must admit that I have not read up a great deal on this. My recollection was that we had withdrawn a patrol boat that had regularly maintained a presence in the Falklands, and this was the green light Galtieri (and Thatcher) was waiting for - could be wrong on that.


Sort of.

Galtieri and his dictatorship were already planning to take the Falklands, and believed it would be a simple case of taking control, receiving some international condemnation, then everyone would accept in time. His motivation was to improve his regime's popularity in Argentina by whipping up nationalist fervour (sound familiar?). They also believed that the US would be amenable to it, as the Junta had been assisting the CIA in helping the Contra terrorists in Nicaragua.

There was a precedent to this - Argentina had in 1976 occupied the unpopulated British island of South Thule a few hundred miles to the SE of South Georgia and set up a military base there. Although the UK government had sent a small taskforce there, they'd not engaged in military action and left the Argentinian force in place as they sought a diplomatic solution.

The Argentinian Junta were dropping hints at the UN about possibly invading the Falklands themselves, to test the water, and the UK either missed them or didn't take them seriously to respond.

The UK had been cosying up the Junta to try to sell arms to them - there were later reports that the Argentine naval attache in London had been wined, dined and invited to tour HMS Invincible, where he'd been told of Royal Navy deficiencies and problems. Additionally, the UK Govt had used an Argentinian company to install and temporary runway on the islands, and used an Argentine cargo ship for many sailings (the captain was covertly compiling detailed geographical information on the islands)

In 1981, the UK government downgraded the British citizenship rights of Falkland Islanders. At that time, the Government also announced plans to recall HMS Endurance the following year as a penny-pinching measure.

But when the invasion came, Endurance was still actually there (and helped deploy the small detachment of the Marines when the first Argentine troops landed)

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,391
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21298 on: Yesterday at 12:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:12:59 pm

Sort of.

Galtieri and his dictatorship were already planning to take the Falklands, and believed it would be a simple case of taking control, receiving some international condemnation, then everyone would accept in time. His motivation was to improve his regime's popularity in Argentina by whipping up nationalist fervour (sound familiar?). They also believed that the US would be amenable to it, as the Junta had been assisting the CIA in helping the Contra terrorists in Nicaragua.

There was a precedent to this - Argentina had in 1976 occupied the unpopulated British island of South Thule a few hundred miles to the SE of South Georgia and set up a military base there. Although the UK government had sent a small taskforce there, they'd not engaged in military action and left the Argentinian force in place as they sought a diplomatic solution.

The Argentinian Junta were dropping hints at the UN about possibly invading the Falklands themselves, to test the water, and the UK either missed them or didn't take them seriously to respond.

The UK had been cosying up the Junta to try to sell arms to them - there were later reports that the Argentine naval attache in London had been wined, dined and invited to tour HMS Invincible, where he'd been told of Royal Navy deficiencies and problems. Additionally, the UK Govt had used an Argentinian company to install and temporary runway on the islands, and used an Argentine cargo ship for many sailings (the captain was covertly compiling detailed geographical information on the islands)

In 1981, the UK government downgraded the British citizenship rights of Falkland Islanders. At that time, the Government also announced plans to recall HMS Endurance the following year as a penny-pinching measure.

But when the invasion came, Endurance was still actually there (and helped deploy the small detachment of the Marines when the first Argentine troops landed)


Yep so much for the special relationship. The US were training soldiers (to fight in their back yard - Central America) in Argentina. If the US had unambiguously come down on our side I doubt if a drop of blood would have been spelled - but then I don't think that's what anyone wanted.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,398
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21299 on: Yesterday at 09:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:43:24 pm
Yep so much for the special relationship. The US were training soldiers (to fight in their back yard - Central America) in Argentina. If the US had unambiguously come down on our side I doubt if a drop of blood would have been spelled - but then I don't think that's what anyone wanted.

It didn't help that Jeanne Kirkpatrick, US Ambassador to the UN, constantly referred to the UK as 'the Brits' playing to the Irish voters.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,534
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21300 on: Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm »
For those that couldn't read the FT article, this snippet on the tweet says enough
https://twitter.com/PickardJE/status/1422180310003896320
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21301 on: Today at 08:52:01 am »
Im not going to post the tweets but
Wes Streeting is retweeting links to the S*n promoting an article he has written for the S*n with Harry Cole.
Apparently Labour need to reach out to working class people and get them to vote Labour and working class people read the S*n.
Various people have defended this action because Labour need to win the votes of S*n readers if they are to win power, including senior figures within Unite.

I post this without comment.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21302 on: Today at 09:22:25 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:52:01 am
Im not going to post the tweets but
Wes Streeting is retweeting links to the S*n promoting an article he has written for the S*n with Harry Cole.
Apparently Labour need to reach out to working class people and get them to vote Labour and working class people read the S*n.
Various people have defended this action because Labour need to win the votes of S*n readers if they are to win power, including senior figures within Unite.

I post this without comment.
It's a difficult one.  I defended Starmer when he did an article in the Daily Mail for that very reason, that he needed to reach outside the echo chamber.

Nobody is going to buy a copy of the S*n that wouldn't already have done so just because Streeting has an article in it and it's unlikely to dive many clicks on their website so monetarily it's neither here nor there.  My issue is that it feels like it's endorsing or justifying the S*n as something above the cesspit of lies and made up stories that it's always been (and Harry Cole is vile).

Back in 1997 wasn't Murdoch given the acclaim of being the king maker when he (and the S*n) endorsed Blair?  I think it was more a case of Murdoch jumping on the bandwagon but I'm sure there's still plenty about that think you can't win a GE without the backing of Murdoch's media empire.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21303 on: Today at 09:24:44 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:22:25 am
It's a difficult one.  I defended Starmer when he did an article in the Daily Mail for that very reason, that he needed to reach outside the echo chamber.

Nobody is going to buy a copy of the S*n that wouldn't already have done so just because Streeting has an article in it and it's unlikely to dive many clicks on their website so monetarily it's neither here nor there.  My issue is that it feels like it's endorsing or justifying the S*n as something above the cesspit of lies and made up stories that it's always been (and Harry Cole is vile).

Back in 1997 wasn't Murdoch given the acclaim of being the king maker when he (and the S*n) endorsed Blair?  I think it was more a case of Murdoch jumping on the bandwagon but I'm sure there's still plenty about that think you can't win a GE without the backing of Murdoch's media empire.

If it successfully squeezes the Tories, I'm ok with it. They're politicians, I'm not. Better them than me.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,422
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21304 on: Today at 09:26:23 am »
This conversation isnt gong to go well.

There are some things that are just too toxic to discuss.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21305 on: Today at 09:39:54 am »
Unfortunately, the toilet rag is probably the most read tabloid (and possibly newspaper at all) in the country. Says a lot.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,941
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21306 on: Today at 09:54:44 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:39:54 am
Unfortunately, the toilet rag is probably the most read tabloid (and possibly newspaper at all) in the country. Says a lot.

It's also backed every General Election winner since the 70s.

Labour aren't Liverpool football club, its player or its fans, criticising them for trying to reach a different audience and as said above having articles in probably the most read 'newspaper' in the country is probably the wrong thing to do. It comes down to whether you want Labour to be in government or whether you want Labour to stick to its ideals and not be in government. Something has to give.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,181
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21307 on: Today at 10:19:42 am »
I get why Labour has to do it but its completely understandable if traditional Labour voters associated with Liverpool (whether thats through living here or supporting the club) are unhappy about it. The only hope is that there comes a time when that rag is no more and so there is no need for a discussion around having to engage with it.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,825
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21308 on: Today at 10:22:06 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:24:44 am
If it successfully squeezes the Tories, I'm ok with it. They're politicians, I'm not. Better them than me.

Thats my view. I personally wouldnt work or write for that newspaper, but I'd understand why others in PLP would. A successful Labour Party, we would have to be represented in a wide variety of newspapers.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21309 on: Today at 11:20:12 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm
For those that couldn't read the FT article, this snippet on the tweet says enough
https://twitter.com/PickardJE/status/1422180310003896320
Full article available here:

https://archive.is/OydvC
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,172
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21310 on: Today at 11:20:28 am »
Never going to be happy with Labour politicians engaging with it, even knowing that it's the audience they're after not the editorial approval. I believe Starmer has been deliberately avoiding it for the reasons we all know about but the consequence of that is that likes of Phillipson and Streeting will be appearing in it to do columns and to get a message across.The day the whole thing goes bust can't come soon enough.

----

Random political essay which interested me this morning. It's by Robert Saunders who makes the argument that the problem we have with our government's total absence of decency is not the system itself but a general lack of desire to hold politicians to account.

Quote
Far from trusting politicians to be good chaps, British political culture was once on a hair-trigger for bad or unconstitutional behaviour. The Duke of Wellingtons premiership was dogged by fears that he would install a military dictatorship, while Palmerston was deposed in 1858, within a year of winning an election, for what was seen as an authoritarian restriction of the right to political asylum. Lloyd Georges combination of corruption and charisma stirred intense suspicion once the wartime emergency had ended. Bonar Law thought that Lloyd George could be prime minister for life if he liked; and, for many Conservatives, that was precisely why he had to be deposed.

The result was a determination to strengthen parliament against the executive; to limit ministerial patronage; and to be alert to abuses of power. So what changed?

The problem is not that leaders have ceased to be good chaps, but that we no longer seem to care when they behave badly. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson may be unusually contemptuous of constitutional and ethical norms, but this was hardly a secret before he became prime minister. At a leaders debate in 2019, the audience openly laughed when he claimed to believe that truth matters. Yet it was an indulgent, giggling laugh: as if a loveable little scamp, his mouth smeared with chocolate, had solemnly denied raiding the sweetie-jar. That sniggering complacency is as dangerous to our constitution as any prime ministerial misdeed.

https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/politics/has-the-good-chaps-theory-of-government-always-been-a-myth-peter-hennessy-boris-johnson
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21311 on: Today at 11:42:56 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:19:42 am
I get why Labour has to do it but its completely understandable if traditional Labour voters associated with Liverpool (whether thats through living here or supporting the club) are unhappy about it. The only hope is that there comes a time when that rag is no more and so there is no need for a discussion around having to engage with it.

peoples' grievances with those right-wing rags are not solely because of Hillsborough. It has done copious amounts of harm to minorities and broadly the working class. he's also gone on to speak with Julia Hartley-Brewer today on radio too, who is a dangerous figure in her own right.

this is not a good look. i'm not going to click it but based off the tweets it also seems to be something about cracking down on crime more than the Tories currently are - I'm not quite sure how much more carceral we can get after Priti Patel but it's probably something perceived to be important to *those* types of voters so I get it's all part of the 'game', but still, it's ignoring much of the core base of the Party.

Do I feel comfortable voting shoulder-to-shoulder with those types of people? No, as there's a high likelihood they hold a variety of The S*n-ish views and those don't align with mine, especially with regards to things like immigration. it's this sort of thing that may gain voters but will also lose voters, maybe they've done their number crunching to assess the damage.

Getting the Tories out is all fine and well but I'm expecting a party that isn't just a bit less Tory.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:50:14 am by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21312 on: Today at 11:55:39 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:42:56 am
peoples' grievances with those right-wing rags are not solely because of Hillsborough. It has done copious amounts of harm to minorities and broadly the working class. he's also gone on to speak with Julia Hartley-Brewer today on radio too, who is a dangerous figure in her own right.

this is not a good look. i'm not going to click it but based off the tweets it also seems to be something about cracking down on crime more than the Tories currently are - I'm not quite sure how much more carceral we can get after Priti Patel but it's probably something perceived to be important to *those* types of voters so I get it's all part of the 'game', but still, it's ignoring much of the core base of the Party.

Do I feel comfortable voting shoulder-to-shoulder with those types of people? No, as there's a high likelihood they hold a variety of The S*n-ish views and those don't align with mine, especially with regards to things like immigration. it's this sort of thing that may gain voters but will also lose voters, maybe they've done their number crunching to assess the damage.

Getting the Tories out is all fine and well but I'm expecting a party that isn't just a bit less Tory.

I don't mind being tough on crime. The Labour politician whose thinking I'm probably closest to coined a phrase that stated Labour's position on crime.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21313 on: Today at 11:58:17 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:55:39 am
I don't mind being tough on crime. The Labour politician whose thinking I'm probably closest to coined a phrase that stated Labour's position on crime.

Bingo
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21314 on: Today at 11:59:58 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:42:56 am
peoples' grievances with those right-wing rags are not solely because of Hillsborough. It has done copious amounts of harm to minorities and broadly the working class. he's also gone on to speak with Julia Hartley-Brewer today on radio too, who is a dangerous figure in her own right.

this is not a good look. i'm not going to click it but based off the tweets it also seems to be something about cracking down on crime more than the Tories currently are - I'm not quite sure how much more carceral we can get after Priti Patel but it's probably something perceived to be important to *those* types of voters so I get it's all part of the 'game', but still, it's ignoring much of the core base of the Party.

Do I feel comfortable voting shoulder-to-shoulder with those types of people? No, as there's a high likelihood they hold a variety of The S*n-ish views and those don't align with mine, especially with regards to things like immigration. it's this sort of thing that may gain voters but will also lose voters, maybe they've done their number crunching to assess the damage.

Getting the Tories out is all fine and well but I'm expecting a party that isn't just a bit less Tory.

Is it possibly a case of aiming for the "right optics" with these groups rather than pandering as such?

The Tories have always had the reputation as "the party of law and order" and of being "a safe pair of hands with the economy" regardless of what their policies actually reflect in reality. So why shouldn't Labour play the same game and try to get the message out to these people that says that Labour isn't going to fuck the economy or simply let all and sundry walk free when in reality their policies are going to be much more nuanced.

For me its a fact of politics that, often, then ends justify the means. If that means Labour has to present itself a certain way to swing over some voters who may hold views that I disagree with then fine so long as the end result is getting the Tories out.

Its not just politics really but in most walks of life - there are people I have worked with, lived with, and some who support Liverpool who I have met and they have been people I wouldn't want to associate with, nor want associated with me through work/home/football, but it comes with the territory.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21315 on: Today at 12:00:34 pm »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
