Well I must admit that I have not read up a great deal on this. My recollection was that we had withdrawn a patrol boat that had regularly maintained a presence in the Falklands, and this was the green light Galtieri (and Thatcher) was waiting for - could be wrong on that.



Sort of.Galtieri and his dictatorship were already planning to take the Falklands, and believed it would be a simple case of taking control, receiving some international condemnation, then everyone would accept in time. His motivation was to improve his regime's popularity in Argentina by whipping up nationalist fervour (sound familiar?). They also believed that the US would be amenable to it, as the Junta had been assisting the CIA in helping the Contra terrorists in Nicaragua.There was a precedent to this - Argentina had in 1976 occupied the unpopulated British island of South Thule a few hundred miles to the SE of South Georgia and set up a military base there. Although the UK government had sent a small taskforce there, they'd not engaged in military action and left the Argentinian force in place as they sought a diplomatic solution.The Argentinian Junta were dropping hints at the UN about possibly invading the Falklands themselves, to test the water, and the UK either missed them or didn't take them seriously to respond.The UK had been cosying up the Junta to try to sell arms to them - there were later reports that the Argentine naval attache in London had been wined, dined and invited to tour HMS Invincible, where he'd been told of Royal Navy deficiencies and problems. Additionally, the UK Govt had used an Argentinian company to install and temporary runway on the islands, and used an Argentine cargo ship for many sailings (the captain was covertly compiling detailed geographical information on the islands)In 1981, the UK government downgraded the British citizenship rights of Falkland Islanders. At that time, the Government also announced plans to recall HMS Endurance the following year as a penny-pinching measure.But when the invasion came, Endurance was still actually there (and helped deploy the small detachment of the Marines when the first Argentine troops landed)