Ann Black, sits on the NEC and is typically voted on for being an independent voice of good sense outside factional politics, got the paid up figures, which is what counts if you're to vote in internal elections, rather than the overall number including those in arrears.
Unfortunately we had the usual running commentary on Twitter and the wholesale release of confidential papers. Ive seen cases where leakers were identified by slight variations in the text sent to each recipient, but it is sad if the NEC has to resort to such methods.http://www.annblack.co.uk/nec-meeting-20-july-2021/
Published comments were also selective or misleading. For instance there were repeated references to haemorrhaging membership. In fact the paid-up total was still over 430,000. This is above the figure in November 2019 which had steadily declined since peak Corbyn, and more than double the level from 2002 to 2015 when membership stayed below 200,000 throughout. Of course we should work to attract and keep members, and find out why they are joining and leaving, but why run our own party down?
That movement to a more pre-2015 status quo is also reflected in the party specific polling where you can see support for Starmer increasing as Long Bailey fans leave.
The Times also touched on the party finances. https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/huge-legal-bills-leave-labour-feeling-the-pinch-vfx2qh97h
The membership going down from 550k in April 2020 to 430k now would have led to the party losing out on around £6m a year if all 550k had decided to stay.
However, the big costs which Evans is having to deal with from 2015 to 2019, have been staffing being 50% higher than normal between elections because of keeping on staff between elections (c.£6m a year), losing short money for being bad at elections (£1.3m a year), and the costs of being bad at following the law on not being racist (£3m in past 18 months). Future costs to come include up to £15m for being bad at data protection, and up to £10m for being bad at telling the truth about the data being leaked on top of that, as well as potential further costs from being bad at not being racist. Income is also limited further by the pandemic meaning conference can't be held, which hits the party by about £1m per conference held online instead.
Times has it the financial issues are purely in setting spending to match income and covering what should be large but one-off costs to come. Worth mentioning again that pre-2019 budgets were being set as if the membership would always be above 500k, even as they fell way below that, so some cuts were going to be inevitable even if not quite on the scale now needed.
edited: brainfarted membership subs average.