Excluding junior doctors (but including consultants) is a bit of a piss take.



COVID had a significantly bigger burden on junior doctors than consultants.



Nurses deserve a bigger pay rise than 3%.



Im mixed I suppose.I have one sister who has worked on Covid icu sometimes so clearly has taken risks on the front line. My other sister has been very quiet because theyve had to turn a lot of her patients away . Have they both made an epic contribution? No.Consultants? Depends what field they work in. But theyre mostly just on £100k plus people who have been on 80% furlough might disagree with it?Junior doctors? Well we just cannot get enough doctors, it seems odd to piss off those most likely to leaveAnd theres nothing for care workers ..Might be better to give a one off payment?Some have said 3% is obscene, some that its not enough . Its a very very complex issue.And then theres other public sector workers too. How do you contrast those who have job security but have kept the wheels turning with those who have been on 80% furlough (or worse in some cases).It seems best to go with PRBs, but we know that in other sectors these will just be ignoredSo much of the problem with the nhs right now (on top of all the other issues) is that the staff working with covid are just clapped out. They are mentally broken . How can we solve that? How can we ease that for them? Clapping wont, and I suspect a 3% pay rise wont either.