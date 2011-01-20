Poll

Opening up

Totally open everything. Fuck covid. Never go back.
Open a few more things, but be cautious
Keep it as it is
Lock down a bit more, but not as much as the last one
Lock down like the last one
Fully lock down until the virus goes away. As in people can't leave their houses for a few weeks.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 524 525 526 527 528 [529]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 700583 times)

Online gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,604
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21120 on: Today at 12:02:27 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:49:12 pm
Well who would have thought that Johnson's plan consisted of becoming PM, and there was no plan for the next bit.
Pity no fucker watches this sort of thing really.
So what he was lacking was A Cunning Plan 🤣
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,143
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21121 on: Today at 12:05:24 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:39:20 pm
Without wanting to get into the same old arguments about the rights and wrongs of these groups being proscribed, surely the correct 'due process' is to give the members affected the opportunity to leave the groups and remain in the party? The way they are doing this smacks of retrospective rule/law-making, the issues with which Starmer should be familiar as a lawyer.

Think there'd be a better argument if the aims of the group had changed over time rather than the group's stated/shared aims and beliefs being very apparent as part of joining them. There's a great deal of shared membership between at least three of them whether Labour members past or present. Going on holiday by mistake is a difficult one to argue.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,736
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21122 on: Today at 12:15:17 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:14:18 pm
A smaller, purer party, we dont need them, a party within a party, they dont belong in the party etc it all sounds very familiar, only usually its the very left of the party saying it about the rest.

Well I suppose that anyone who wants boundaries for their party can broadly be accused of being in favour of 'purity'. But it doesn't get us very far, since everyone wants those.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21123 on: Today at 12:46:49 am »
Labour starting to close in on the Tories according to latest Westminster voting intentions survey
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21124 on: Today at 12:47:39 am »
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,449
  • ....mmm
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21125 on: Today at 04:39:56 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm
He's a really odd character. Listening to him talking about trying to deal with Johnson's incompetence and lunacy over Covid, he comes across as acting in an ultra-logical way, like most normal people would, and in his own way, trying to do the right thing. But then when he talks about Brexit, he gives the impression that he just did it for the hell of it, like some kind of experiment - it doesn't seem like he was ever really ideologically committed to it, but just did it to shake up the existing power structures. It's hard to tell what he actually wants.

That said, although the interview did a good job of exposing his inconsistencies and personality flaws, in a wider sense that's all irrelevant now, since he has no influence over the government. So rather than seeing the interviewer keep showing astonishment at his audacity and delusions of grandeur, I'd rather have heard more detail about how Johnson operates and how he screwed up the Covid response. Cummings' personality is kind of irrelevant now, we need more information on what went on within the government.

I think that's always been quite clear with Cummings, and to be fair to him what he pulled off was fucking impressive. If only there was some sort of counter-Cummings for the other side.  ;D

His tombstone will probably read 'I did it for the lols 🖕'
« Last Edit: Today at 04:42:07 am by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,724
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21126 on: Today at 12:05:37 pm »
Five Tory MP's found guilty by the Commons Standards Committee of trying to "improperly to influence judicial proceedings" in the case of sex-nonce Tory MP Michael Elphicke, by writing to senior presiding judge Lady Justice Thirlwall and Queen's Bench Division president Dame Victoria Sharp.

https://news.sky.com/story/five-tory-mps-breached-code-of-conduct-by-trying-to-influence-elphicke-sex-assault-trial-committee-rules-12360356


Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,568
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21127 on: Today at 12:54:54 pm »
Sex-nonce. Is there any other type.
Can those five be done for attempting to pervert the course of justice?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21128 on: Today at 01:20:49 pm »
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21129 on: Today at 01:23:35 pm »
How long do we see Boris being PM for? Think things may start to unravel soon.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21130 on: Today at 01:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:23:35 pm
How long do we see Boris being PM for? Think things may start to unravel soon.

No chance of a challenge, a super comfortable majority - and even Cummings leaking actual evidence of everything hes said and done hasnt remotely cut through. Hes safe as houses.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21131 on: Today at 02:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:23:35 pm
How long do we see Boris being PM for? Think things may start to unravel soon.

I personally think hes gone within months of the pandemic being over. Probably on his own terms as well.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,541
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21132 on: Today at 02:26:59 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:26:09 pm
I personally think hes gone within months of the pandemic being over. Probably on his own terms as well.

Nah, he will want to win one more election and then he will be off.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21133 on: Today at 02:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:31:31 pm
No chance of a challenge, a super comfortable majority - and even Cummings leaking actual evidence of everything hes said and done hasnt remotely cut through. Hes safe as houses.

Do you think theres any chance of his backbenchers rebelling against him? Especially if he starts pushing through some of these laws being spoken about? And if Labour keep eating into the Tory voting intentions lead?

And I read an interesting article on his personal finances last night and how the PM job isnt enough to satisfy his lifestyle/hunger for money compared to his billionaire mates. Hes not super cash rich atm but has a lot of investments according to the article and the thought is that he could choose to pivot away from being PM once the vaccine rollout is successful enough?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:32:46 pm by Studgotelli »
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,573
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21134 on: Today at 02:37:02 pm »
One of Starmer's children tested positive this lunchtime, he's gone straight into isolation and following the rules. Should be some good optics for him there but doubt it'll even touch the sides.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • Klopptimist
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21135 on: Today at 02:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:30:09 pm
Do you think theres any chance of his backbenchers rebelling against him?

Brexit coming home to roost might do it for him. There's only so long he can stave off actually implementing the deal he trumpeted from the rooftops. If they end up rowing back parts of it for SPS alignment (the 'click of the fingers' approach to solving NI) then the loons will revolt. As indeed they will if the protocol goes live and threatens the union.

Meanwhile, taking the only other way out is to potentially cause an international incident by tearing up the GFA and purposefully re-introducing the Troubles. You'd think the sensible wing of the Tory party would take an issue with that.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,368
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21136 on: Today at 02:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:37:32 pm
Brexit coming home to roost might do it for him. There's only so long he can stave off actually implementing the deal he trumpeted from the rooftops. If they end up rowing back parts of it for SPS alignment (the 'click of the fingers' approach to solving NI) then the loons will revolt. As indeed they will if the protocol goes live and threatens the union.

Meanwhile, taking the only other way out is to potentially cause an international incident by tearing up the GFA and purposefully re-introducing the Troubles. You'd think the sensible wing of the Tory party would take an issue with that.
The sensible wing were sacked by Johnson before the last election.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,165
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21137 on: Today at 03:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:54:49 pm
The sensible wing were sacked by Johnson before the last election.

Its a herculean task he has accomplished really. He has made Teresa May, Jeremy C*nt and co look almost half human.
I think we should show some respect for how low he has taken us.  The Challenger Deep of politics.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,165
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21138 on: Today at 03:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:37:02 pm
One of Starmer's children tested positive this lunchtime, he's gone straight into isolation and following the rules. Should be some good optics for him there but doubt it'll even touch the sides.

It will somehow be spun as negative by the right wing press and Laura K, not to mention all Corbyn's loons. The bloke can't win.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,368
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21139 on: Today at 03:29:51 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:20:42 pm
Its a herculean task he has accomplished really. He has made Teresa May, Jeremy C*nt and co look almost half human.
I think we should show some respect for how low he has taken us.  The Challenger Deep of politics.
Covid has created a new mask-clad, socially distanced 'normal' that we are all gradually getting used to. Johnson has created a new tory 'normal' that is exclusively populated by swivel-eyed loons yet we seem to have instantly accepted this situation. The old tory party has long gone.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,736
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21140 on: Today at 03:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:29:51 pm
Covid has created a new mask-clad, socially distanced 'normal' that we are all gradually getting used to. Johnson has created a new tory 'normal' that is exclusively populated by swivel-eyed loons yet we seem to have instantly accepted this situation. The old tory party has long gone.

We'll know for sure if the old Tory party has long gone when the succession happens. It's just about possible that enough Tories will come to their senses and anoint someone from the Conservative mainstream - ie someone who believes in parliamentary democracy, the relevance of facts and the pull of evidence. But they could keep on digging and, as you say, end up with another swivel-eyed loon.

Labour showed that it is possible to pull back from the edge when they elected Keir Starmer. That sent a signal (quite weak as yet, but getting stronger) to the wider electorate that the weird years were over and it was ok to vote Labour again. The Tories are not bound to follow suit.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21141 on: Today at 05:17:21 pm »
Labour now opposing vaccine passports will probably mean that will be defeated should it go to a commons vote, given ironically the number of Tories likely to oppose same (many for different reasons of course).
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,724
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21142 on: Today at 05:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:56:19 pm
We'll know for sure if the old Tory party has long gone when the succession happens. It's just about possible that enough Tories will come to their senses and anoint someone from the Conservative mainstream - ie someone who believes in parliamentary democracy, the relevance of facts and the pull of evidence. But they could keep on digging and, as you say, end up with another swivel-eyed loon.



Problem is, they 'cleansed' the party of most of the capable mainstream politicians.

The main pretenders to the Bozo throne will be Gove, Patel, Raaaab and, favourite, Sunak.

Three rabid psychopaths, and one oily, smiling snake.

Outside of this, some like Jeremy C*nt would likely throw his hat in the ring. He'll be considered a moderate, which says everything about how far right the Overton Window has been dragged.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,724
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21143 on: Today at 05:19:10 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:17:21 pm
Labour now opposing vaccine passports


FFS.

Still trying to appease the swivel-eyed prick demographic.

(and will still likely fall between two stools)

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21144 on: Today at 05:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:19:10 pm

FFS.

Still trying to appease the swivel-eyed prick demographic.

(and will still likely fall between two stools)



Reasons given as per below

https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-pm-faces-backlash-over-vaccine-certification-proposal-as-labour-critique-plans-12360739
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,541
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21145 on: Today at 05:36:51 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:33:29 pm
Reasons given as per below

https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-pm-faces-backlash-over-vaccine-certification-proposal-as-labour-critique-plans-12360739

Utter lunacy from Labour. Not practical for vaccine passports but then its of course easily possible to test everyone who want to end up in a club.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21146 on: Today at 05:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:17:55 pm

Problem is, they 'cleansed' the party of most of the capable mainstream politicians.

The main pretenders to the Bozo throne will be Gove, Patel, Raaaab and, favourite, Sunak.

Three rabid psychopaths, and one oily, smiling snake.

Outside of this, some like Jeremy C*nt would likely throw his hat in the ring. He'll be considered a moderate, which says everything about how far right the Overton Window has been dragged.

Labour should be highlighting just how batshit the current Tory party is to old Tory moderates, and making them the sane party.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,011
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21147 on: Today at 06:27:29 pm »
3% pay rise for most NHS workers as per the PRB


Thoughts?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21148 on: Today at 06:35:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:27:29 pm
3% pay rise for most NHS workers as per the PRB


Thoughts?

As soon as Cummings says something the agenda is swiftly changed. Announcing Johnsons marriage, now this pay rise
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21149 on: Today at 06:41:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:27:29 pm
3% pay rise for most NHS workers as per the PRB


Thoughts?
Excluding junior doctors (but including consultants) is a bit of a piss take.

COVID had a significantly bigger burden on junior doctors than consultants.

Nurses deserve a bigger pay rise than 3%.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,011
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21150 on: Today at 07:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:41:15 pm
Excluding junior doctors (but including consultants) is a bit of a piss take.

COVID had a significantly bigger burden on junior doctors than consultants.

Nurses deserve a bigger pay rise than 3%.
Im mixed I suppose.

I have one sister who has worked on Covid icu sometimes so clearly has taken risks on the front line.  My other sister has been very quiet because theyve had to turn a lot of her patients away . Have they both made an epic contribution?  No.

Consultants? Depends what field they work in.  But theyre mostly  just on £100k plus  people who have been on 80% furlough might disagree with it?

Junior doctors?  Well we just cannot get enough doctors, it seems odd to piss off those most likely to leave

And theres nothing for care workers ..

Might be better to give a one off payment?

Some have said 3% is obscene, some that its not enough.  Its a very very complex issue.

And then theres other public sector workers too.  How do you contrast those who have job security but have kept the wheels turning with those who have been on 80% furlough (or worse in some cases).

It seems best to go with PRBs, but we know that in other sectors these will just be ignored

So much of the problem with the nhs right now (on top of all the other issues) is that the staff working with covid are just clapped out.  They are mentally broken.  How can we solve that? How can we ease that for them?  Clapping wont, and I suspect a 3% pay rise wont either.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 524 525 526 527 528 [529]   Go Up
« previous next »
 