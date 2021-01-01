Without wanting to get into the same old arguments about the rights and wrongs of these groups being proscribed, surely the correct 'due process' is to give the members affected the opportunity to leave the groups and remain in the party? The way they are doing this smacks of retrospective rule/law-making, the issues with which Starmer should be familiar as a lawyer.



Think there'd be a better argument if the aims of the group had changed over time rather than the group's stated/shared aims and beliefs being very apparent as part of joining them. There's a great deal of shared membership between at least three of them whether Labour members past or present. Going on holiday by mistake is a difficult one to argue.