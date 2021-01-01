Poll

Opening up

Totally open everything. Fuck covid. Never go back.
Open a few more things, but be cautious
Keep it as it is
Lock down a bit more, but not as much as the last one
Lock down like the last one
Fully lock down until the virus goes away. As in people can't leave their houses for a few weeks.
Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Offline gaztop08

Reply #21120 on: Today at 12:02:27 am
« Reply #21120 on: Today at 12:02:27 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:49:12 pm
Well who would have thought that Johnson's plan consisted of becoming PM, and there was no plan for the next bit.
Pity no fucker watches this sort of thing really.
So what he was lacking was A Cunning Plan 🤣
Offline Zeb

Reply #21121 on: Today at 12:05:24 am
« Reply #21121 on: Today at 12:05:24 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:39:20 pm
Without wanting to get into the same old arguments about the rights and wrongs of these groups being proscribed, surely the correct 'due process' is to give the members affected the opportunity to leave the groups and remain in the party? The way they are doing this smacks of retrospective rule/law-making, the issues with which Starmer should be familiar as a lawyer.

Think there'd be a better argument if the aims of the group had changed over time rather than the group's stated/shared aims and beliefs being very apparent as part of joining them. There's a great deal of shared membership between at least three of them whether Labour members past or present. Going on holiday by mistake is a difficult one to argue.
Offline Yorkykopite

Reply #21122 on: Today at 12:15:17 am
« Reply #21122 on: Today at 12:15:17 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:14:18 pm
A smaller, purer party, we dont need them, a party within a party, they dont belong in the party etc it all sounds very familiar, only usually its the very left of the party saying it about the rest.

Well I suppose that anyone who wants boundaries for their party can broadly be accused of being in favour of 'purity'. But it doesn't get us very far, since everyone wants those.
Offline Studgotelli

Reply #21123 on: Today at 12:46:49 am
« Reply #21123 on: Today at 12:46:49 am »
Labour starting to close in on the Tories according to latest Westminster voting intentions survey
Offline Studgotelli

Reply #21124 on: Today at 12:47:39 am
« Reply #21124 on: Today at 12:47:39 am »
Offline Kashinoda

Reply #21125 on: Today at 04:39:56 am
« Reply #21125 on: Today at 04:39:56 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm
He's a really odd character. Listening to him talking about trying to deal with Johnson's incompetence and lunacy over Covid, he comes across as acting in an ultra-logical way, like most normal people would, and in his own way, trying to do the right thing. But then when he talks about Brexit, he gives the impression that he just did it for the hell of it, like some kind of experiment - it doesn't seem like he was ever really ideologically committed to it, but just did it to shake up the existing power structures. It's hard to tell what he actually wants.

That said, although the interview did a good job of exposing his inconsistencies and personality flaws, in a wider sense that's all irrelevant now, since he has no influence over the government. So rather than seeing the interviewer keep showing astonishment at his audacity and delusions of grandeur, I'd rather have heard more detail about how Johnson operates and how he screwed up the Covid response. Cummings' personality is kind of irrelevant now, we need more information on what went on within the government.

I think that's always been quite clear with Cummings, and to be fair to him what he pulled off was fucking impressive. If only there was some sort of counter-Cummings for the other side.  ;D

His tombstone will probably read 'I did it for the lols 🖕'
