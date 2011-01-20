Poll

Totally open everything. Fuck covid. Never go back.
Open a few more things, but be cautious
Keep it as it is
Lock down a bit more, but not as much as the last one
Lock down like the last one
Fully lock down until the virus goes away. As in people can't leave their houses for a few weeks.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,000
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21080 on: Today at 07:12:16 pm »
Should have done this a year ago
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21081 on: Today at 07:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:09:53 pm
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/keir-starmer-expels-far-left-jeremy-corbyn-supporters-from-labour_uk_60f6ffbfe4b0158a5eda82d7?w8o

In happier news, they can still push their conspiracy theories about Starmer taking bribes, Jo Cox funding jihadis, and all that fun stuff, just from outside the party. And without anyone needing to think about how it would look to sue them for defamation. Paul Waugh reckons the majority on the NEC was 2:1 in favour of doing this. Sadly there'll be more to come too if reporting is correct that the NEC have agreed they will need to sign off on further recommendations.

Do we know how each member voted?

Did some research and here's the answer.

https://twitter.com/LauraPidcock/status/1417210157734498310
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,818
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21082 on: Today at 07:34:43 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:58:23 pm
Cummings full interview on bbc2 at 7 tonight for anyone interested.

He's an absolutely odious little snake. Smirking his way through the "interview" conducted by his personal media PA Laura Kunssberg. Fucking sickening this guy had so much power over this country and now trying to make himself out to be the good guy
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,551
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21083 on: Today at 07:37:58 pm »
Fucking hell. Imagine defending the right of organisations that have problems with anti-semitism to stay within the party. Pidcock needs to be ejected herself!
Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21084 on: Today at 07:57:00 pm »
For all that Cummings is absolutely out for no-one but himself, he's made Kuenssberg look like a really poor journalist in this interview. She's been chasing her tail all along and can't nail him on anything. Piss poor that he comes out the 'winner'.
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21085 on: Today at 07:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:37:58 pm
Fucking hell. Imagine defending the right of organisations that have problems with anti-semitism to stay within the party. Pidcock needs to be ejected herself!
Is Pidcock a member of any of those proscribed groups? :)
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,818
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21086 on: Today at 08:00:25 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 07:57:00 pm
For all that Cummings is absolutely out for no-one but himself, he's made Kuenssberg look like a really poor journalist in this interview. She's been chasing her tail all along and can't nail him on anything. Piss poor that he comes out the 'winner'.

As is usually the case in these situations, the interviewee is in control, not the interviewer. She's just interested in getting her name to a scoop. Everything he's leaked in the last year has come through her. Where was she holding him or any of them to account during the referendum or even in the last 15 months?
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,137
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21087 on: Today at 08:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:28:28 pm
Do we know how each member voted?

Did some research and here's the answer.

https://twitter.com/LauraPidcock/status/1417210157734498310


Nine of them felt membership of a group which actively campaigned for Galloway in Batley and Spen is not an auto-exclusion. Sure Anne Black and Alice Perry will have thoughts, and they're not Labour First or Progress, but mainstream of the soft left.

----

Going to catch up with Cummings telling us all about how he personally discovered immigration can be used as a real neat wedge issue. And maybe even how telling the truth matters little if you've already established you lie for shits, giggles, and advantage at every opportunity beforehand.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21088 on: Today at 08:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 08:00:25 pm
As is usually the case in these situations, the interviewee is in control, not the interviewer. She's just interested in getting her name to a scoop. Everything he's leaked in the last year has come through her. Where was she holding him or any of them to account during the referendum or even in the last 15 months?

Exactly what I've just said to hubby mate.

Not once has any journalist etc gone after any of them for the lies they've been pushing for the last 6 or 7yrs but allowed them to get away with murder.
Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21089 on: Today at 08:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 08:00:25 pm
As is usually the case in these situations, the interviewee is in control, not the interviewer. She's just interested in getting her name to a scoop. Everything he's leaked in the last year has come through her. Where was she holding him or any of them to account during the referendum or even in the last 15 months?

Take your point.

Does my head in though, with all the micro management of this type of interview, to read the body language and she was giving it the all nods, eyebrows raised, etc and all we get is her getting him on camera and batting her questions back pretty easily.

Suppose what I am trying to say is that she presents herself as a hard hitting journalist when she is far from that. Keep the cosy interviews coming and the BBC salary drips into the bank account.
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,818
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21090 on: Today at 08:31:03 pm »
Yup absolutely. They did discuss some tough topics but he's a narcissist. He blows with thr wind and banks on his anti Johnson standpoint getting more attention than his own role in thr very things he's vriticising. BBC think they're getting a massive hard hitting interview when really they're just his mouthpiece and a platform for the start of his return to politics. Real sad state of politics in this country
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,556
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21091 on: Today at 08:33:50 pm »
Outlier or the start of some movement?




https://twitter.com/Survation/status/1417559489700630541
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,000
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21092 on: Today at 08:33:53 pm »
Dominic Cummings is quite something

Criticising the current Mrs Johnson for her influence ignores that she is actually a member of the Conservative party (and even before was banging the effete c*nt, very influential)

Whereas Cummings is just a man who thinks he knows better..

Hes hardly coming from a position of strength his he?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21093 on: Today at 08:48:50 pm »
Beyond the whole dysfunctional mess that is government and the administration that Cummings was a central part of, I dont know if Cummings realised how he contradicted himself re Brexit.

In one sentence (paraphrasing) he states it was/is madness to think anyone could say Brexit was a good thing.  Next sentence it was the right thing for the country.  The fact hes some sort of narcissist loon doesnt detract from the incompetence he led to power that remains in place.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,356
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21094 on: Today at 08:49:12 pm »
Well who would have thought that Johnson's plan consisted of becoming PM, and there was no plan for the next bit.
Pity no fucker watches this sort of thing really.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,137
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21095 on: Today at 08:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:33:50 pm
Outlier or the start of some movement?

Probably outlier but polling generally has been moving that way again for a while. Gap is more like five or six points at the moment looking across all polling. May coincide with fall in trust in government's handling of pandemic and views of Johnson. Impressions of Starmer not being as positive as they were may be reducing effect too.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,733
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21096 on: Today at 09:14:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:43:25 pm
Your sounding an awful lot like the people you rightfully criticise most of the time the only word missing is purity!

Membership may not translate into electoral success, but having some money probably helps. 

"Probably"! It certainly helps. As does having a large membership, which I also advocate. I'm simply saying that Labour can afford to lose those fair-weather members who joined the party because they sensed in Corbyn a chance to push their own esoteric, non-Labour, agendas.   Labour should remain a 'broad church' and probably doesn't need to return to the intolerant Clement Attlee years when it drew up its 'Proscribed List' of left-wing organisations that were outlawed*. But equally it shouldn't open its doors to all and sundry, otherwise (for example) the left-wing anti-semites and pro-Cuban crowd comes streaming in. Are these minor restrictions a call for "purity"? I don't think so.

Therefore....I have no idea about what you mean when you say I'm sounding like the people I "rightfully criticise".

*Its most successful years of course, which does give some pause for thought.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,733
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21097 on: Today at 09:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:37:58 pm
Fucking hell. Imagine defending the right of organisations that have problems with anti-semitism to stay within the party. Pidcock needs to be ejected herself!

The MP who somehow lost Durham after 90 years of being Labour! (Although she was lovely at the Durham Miners' Gala the year before).
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21098 on: Today at 09:25:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:33:53 pm
Dominic Cummings is quite something

Criticising the current Mrs Johnson for her influence ignores that she is actually a member of the Conservative party (and even before was banging the effete c*nt, very influential)

Whereas Cummings is just a man who thinks he knows better..

Hes hardly coming from a position of strength his he?

But to be fair he was actually employed by the govt to work alongside the PM at a very high level, she wasn't - she was just an average member of the party, she shouldn't have any more influence than the rest of them - and wouldn't if she wasn't in a relationship with him.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,000
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21099 on: Today at 09:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:25:57 pm
But to be fair he was actually employed by the govt to work alongside the PM at a very high level, she wasn't - she was just an average member of the party like all the others, she shouldn't have any more influence than the rest of them.
Not that I have any time for either of them, but she wasnt just an average member.  She was a very very  influential member before letting herself be taken by Johnson.

What was Cummings? Someone who got the job on the back of his own ego? A man who tried to remove the prime minister who was appointed as part of the democratic process

Now personally, Id like all of them to disappear up their own arseholes but his account is just bollocks
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,450
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21100 on: Today at 09:44:45 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:15:53 pm

Quote
    Report into Liverpool Labour delivered to NEC acknowledges bullying, misogyny and a toxic culture locally
    It recommends Labour nationally takes over candidate selection processes for elections in Liverpool until June 2026


It's not like they didn't know this kind of shit was happening.  Most people have described council meetings in Liverpool as a circus, going back decades.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21101 on: Today at 09:48:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:31:26 pm
Not that I have any time for either of them, but she wasnt just an average member.  She was a very very  influential member before letting herself be taken by Johnson.

What was Cummings? Someone who got the job on the back of his own ego? A man who tried to remove the prime minister who was appointed as part of the democratic process

Now personally, Id like all of them to disappear up their own arseholes but his account is just bollocks

Well I don't know how influential she was previously but I'm pretty sure she didn't have much influence on Theresa May when she was PM, she only got this level of influence through being in a relationship with the current PM. Cummings is entitled to think he should have more influence than her given that he was actually employed by the PM as his senior advisor - it was his actual job. And if she did scupper the appointment of the PM's spokesperson just to get one of her friends the job, then he's right to be angry about it.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,000
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21102 on: Today at 10:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:48:07 pm
Well I don't know how influential she was previously but I'm pretty sure she didn't have much influence on Theresa May when she was PM, she only got this level of influence through being in a relationship with the current PM. Cummings is entitled to think he should have more influence than her given that he was actually employed by the PM as his senior advisor - it was his actual job. And if she did scupper the appointment of the PM's spokesperson just to get one of her friends the job, then he's right to be angry about it.
I think hes a total hypocrite. He wanted people that would enact Brexit

He was just as conflicted.   This isnt about one being more or less objectionable than the other, its about the brass neck of Cummings and his total lack self awareness.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21103 on: Today at 10:03:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:00:52 pm
I think hes a total hypocrite. He wanted people that would enact Brexit

He was just as conflicted.   This isnt about one being more or less objectionable than the other, its about the brass neck of Cummings and his total lack self awareness.

I don't mind if he has zero self awareness, as long as he manages to damage the Johnson brand.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,000
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21104 on: Today at 10:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:03:02 pm
I don't mind if he has zero self awareness, as long as he manages to damage the Johnson brand.
Oh goodness I agree.

But hes doing no damage, because hes about as popular as an anal fistula. 
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,137
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21105 on: Today at 10:08:03 pm »
"The party system throws unqualified people up. Which is why I pushed someone absolutely unsuited to running the country into Downing Street because I thought he was stupid enough to just agree to everything me and my mates wanted."

Where do you even start with that, other than binning all of them off? Thought it was a clever interview to be fair to Laura Kuenssberg. Cummings can't resist bragging and she led him to every key point without him realisng it was also to his own expense.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,000
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21106 on: Today at 10:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:08:03 pm
"The party system throws unqualified people up. Which is why I pushed someone absolutely unsuited to running the country into Downing Street because I thought he was stupid enough to just agree to everything me and my mates wanted."

Where do you even start with that, other than binning all of them off? Thought it was a clever interview to be fair to Laura Kuenssberg. Cummings can't resist bragging and she led him to every key point without him realisng it was also to his own expense.
Hes not really selling himself as an honourable human being is he?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21107 on: Today at 10:13:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:00:52 pm
I think hes a total hypocrite. He wanted people that would enact Brexit

He was just as conflicted.   This isnt about one being more or less objectionable than the other, its about the brass neck of Cummings and his total lack self awareness.

He's a deeply flawed person obviously, but on this specific issue - assuming that it did play out the way he said - he is right, in that it's totally wrong for a highly qualified person going through the proper channels to be denied a job because the PM's girlfriend wants the job given to one of her mates. And more generally, he's right to expect that he would have more influence on the PM than she would, because it was his actual job and she was only able to influence him because they were in a relationship. And that's still true even if he's a hypocritical sociopath with delusions of grandeur.
Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,137
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21108 on: Today at 10:14:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:09:42 pm
Hes not really selling himself as an honourable human being is he?

Gove's going to be anonymous for years more to come, so there are silver linings.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21109 on: Today at 10:31:41 pm »
He's a really odd character. Listening to him talking about trying to deal with Johnson's incompetence and lunacy over Covid, he comes across as acting in an ultra-logical way, like most normal people would, and in his own way, trying to do the right thing. But then when he talks about Brexit, he gives the impression that he just did it for the hell of it, like some kind of experiment - it doesn't seem like he was ever really ideologically committed to it, but just did it to shake up the existing power structures. It's hard to tell what he actually wants.

That said, although the interview did a good job of exposing his inconsistencies and personality flaws, in a wider sense that's all irrelevant now, since he has no influence over the government. So rather than seeing the interviewer keep showing astonishment at his audacity and delusions of grandeur, I'd rather have heard more detail about how Johnson operates and how he screwed up the Covid response. Cummings' personality is kind of irrelevant now, we need more information on what went on within the government.
Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21110 on: Today at 10:39:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:09:42 pm
Hes not really selling himself as an honourable human being is he?

I doubt very much that he cares.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21111 on: Today at 10:57:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:09:42 pm
Hes not really selling himself as an honourable human being is he?

He hasnt from the outset to be fair.  Brexit fiasco and then being put in such a position of power for enabling Brexit and Johnsons election outcome was ridiculous for an unelected adviser.  But then on the other side of the coin none of Johnsons cabal would be classed as honourable either.

Rats in a sack will scrap I guess.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,706
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21112 on: Today at 10:59:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:04:33 pm
Oh goodness I agree.

But hes doing no damage, because hes about as popular as an anal fistula.


If he wanted to skewer Bozo, he could come clean about the motivations of the people who drove and funded the whole campaign to leave the EU (from before the Referendum was even announced)
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,658
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21113 on: Today at 11:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:14:05 pm
"Probably"! It certainly helps. As does having a large membership, which I also advocate. I'm simply saying that Labour can afford to lose those fair-weather members who joined the party because they sensed in Corbyn a chance to push their own esoteric, non-Labour, agendas.   Labour should remain a 'broad church' and probably doesn't need to return to the intolerant Clement Attlee years when it drew up its 'Proscribed List' of left-wing organisations that were outlawed*. But equally it shouldn't open its doors to all and sundry, otherwise (for example) the left-wing anti-semites and pro-Cuban crowd comes streaming in. Are these minor restrictions a call for "purity"? I don't think so.

Therefore....I have no idea about what you mean when you say I'm sounding like the people I "rightfully criticise".

*Its most successful years of course, which does give some pause for thought.

A smaller, purer party, we dont need them, a party within a party, they dont belong in the party etc it all sounds very familiar, only usually its the very left of the party saying it about the rest.
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,658
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #21114 on: Today at 11:19:10 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:57:28 pm
He hasnt from the outset to be fair.  Brexit fiasco and then being put in such a position of power for enabling Brexit and Johnsons election outcome was ridiculous for an unelected adviser.  But then on the other side of the coin none of Johnsons cabal would be classed as honourable either.

Rats in a sack will scrap I guess.

Its like the boy who cried wolf. He lead a team of liars during the referendum, lied and continues to lie about the Barnard Castle visit, so now either people dont believe him or simply dont care. I dont think theres anything he can say about Johnson that will have any material impact on him, and if there is he would probably end up taking himself down with Johnson so just tells us what we already know or can very easily guess.
