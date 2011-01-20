He's a really odd character. Listening to him talking about trying to deal with Johnson's incompetence and lunacy over Covid, he comes across as acting in an ultra-logical way, like most normal people would, and in his own way, trying to do the right thing. But then when he talks about Brexit, he gives the impression that he just did it for the hell of it, like some kind of experiment - it doesn't seem like he was ever really ideologically committed to it, but just did it to shake up the existing power structures. It's hard to tell what he actually wants.



That said, although the interview did a good job of exposing his inconsistencies and personality flaws, in a wider sense that's all irrelevant now, since he has no influence over the government. So rather than seeing the interviewer keep showing astonishment at his audacity and delusions of grandeur, I'd rather have heard more detail about how Johnson operates and how he screwed up the Covid response. Cummings' personality is kind of irrelevant now, we need more information on what went on within the government.