Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20960 on: Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
Protest banned, corruption rife, police and armed forces immune from prosecution... Bloody johnny foreignerTories eh.

Nice of you to belittle what's going on abroad, and what Cubans (not johnny foreigner..) are experiencing, by framing it as if it's remotely like what people in England are going through - for the sake of some narrow minded point scoring (or something, can rarely tell what you mean, you rarely set that out)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20961 on: Today at 12:24:13 am »
Protest in Cuba? Who cares? We have it just as bad...... Just another depressing sign of the 'Little Englander' attitude that has gripped the country isn't it?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20962 on: Today at 01:05:40 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm
Nice of you to belittle what's going on abroad, and what Cubans (not johnny foreigner..) are experiencing, by framing it as if it's remotely like what people in England are going through - for the sake of some narrow minded point scoring (or something, can rarely tell what you mean, you rarely set that out)
This thread is about British Politics I tried to keep it on topic...Go start a Cuba thread or even an Haiti one plenty of unrest to choose from.
As for point scoring I doubt you'd of mentioned it if wasn't for Corbyn.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:24:13 am
Protest in Cuba? Who cares? We have it just as bad...... Just another depressing sign of the 'Little Englander' attitude that has gripped the country isn't it?
He also mentioned Syria I recently read one of your comments about Vlad da Bad bombing and killing the Syrians, which I agreed with.
I still laughed when I thought of you wanting to do the same not that long ago  :) Well obviously not you personally just other people on your behalf.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20963 on: Today at 01:58:45 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:05:40 am
This thread is about British Politics I tried to keep it on topic...Go start a Cuba thread or even an Haiti one plenty of unrest to choose from.
As for point scoring I doubt you'd of mentioned it if wasn't for Corbyn.
maybe you got my post mixed up with another? the topic was very on clearly british politicians (and media figures who've supported them) who purport to be allies in solidarity with cubans, but clearly don't give a shit about cubans (just the party they stan for). As it happens what prompted the post was seeing a pic of Mason proudly waering his Cuban lanyard a couple of years ago. I checked the former labour leader and shadow chancellors accounts as they quite famously neglected important parts of their jobs in briitsh politics to attend these events that supported the ruling party in cuba. There's nothing to point score on corbyn now anyway, everyone knows he lost catastrophically (for the rest of us).

Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:05:40 am
He also mentioned Syria I recently read one of your comments about Vlad da Bad bombing and killing the Syrians, which I agreed with.
I still laughed when I thought of you wanting to do the same not that long ago  :) Well obviously not you personally just other people on your behalf.
Here you follow up on your (as yorky put it) little englander mentality, and double down on your belittling of the plight of syrians. Not sure what you found to laugh at there, but again there's far more important things in the world than the mentality you Dianne Abbott and Stop the War Coalition share ('better to watch hundreds of thousands of people die and pretend not to notice, than to take difficult decisions and have to handle any responsibility'). Basically their view is it's more important their english heads get down for a good nights sleep without worrying about decisions, than it is to try and do anything about mass murder of civilians.

The fact that in 2021 we still have weird people in the west applying moral equivalence between syrian and russian forces bombing civilians, and nation states proposing to enforce a no-fly zone (threatening to bomb the civilian-targeting syrian and russian military) is just another depressing example of how ideological framing can lead to such astoundingly callous ignorance.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20964 on: Today at 02:15:19 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:58:45 am
maybe you got my post mixed up with another? the topic was very on clearly british politicians (and media figures who've supported them) who purport to be allies in solidarity with cubans, but clearly don't give a shit about cubans (just the party they stan for). As it happens what prompted the post was seeing a pic of Mason proudly waering his Cuban lanyard a couple of years ago. I checked the former labour leader and shadow chancellors accounts as they quite famously neglected important parts of their jobs in briitsh politics to attend these events that supported the ruling party in cuba. There's nothing to point score on corbyn now anyway, everyone knows he lost catastrophically (for the rest of us).
Here you follow up on your (as yorky put it) little englander mentality, and double down on your belittling of the plight of syrians. Not sure what you found to laugh at there, but again there's far more important things in the world than the mentality you Dianne Abbott and Stop the War Coalition share ('better to watch hundreds of thousands of people die and pretend not to notice, than to take difficult decisions and have to handle any responsibility'). Basically their view is it's more important their english heads get down for a good nights sleep without worrying about decisions, than it is to try and do anything about mass murder of civilians.

The fact that in 2021 we still have weird people in the west applying moral equivalence between syrian and russian forces bombing civilians, and nation states proposing to enforce a no-fly zone (threatening to bomb the civilian-targeting syrian and russian military) is just another depressing example of how ideological framing can lead to such astoundingly callous ignorance.
YAWN
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20965 on: Today at 07:10:52 am »
Personally I was just interested in what was happening in Cuba. 

70 years of dictatorship is it?  Surprised more hasnt been made of it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20966 on: Today at 08:16:44 am »
This plea for the Tories to 'rethink their stance on taking the knee' is just.. odd.

I thought it was more or less mandatory that you are racist and/or xenophobic before you are even allowed to be an MP.

If it isn't then it's quite difficult to explain the way their MPs act.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20967 on: Today at 08:18:42 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
Protest banned, corruption rife, police and armed forces immune from prosecution... Bloody johnny foreignerTories eh.

Any evidence that protests are banned?

Any evidence that corruption is rife?

Any evidence that police and armed forces are immune from prosecution?


(If you have any then that's fine, and I've got evidence - freely available that they clearly aren't)


So the words you seem to be missing are that there are instances of such examples, but they aren't the norm.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20968 on: Today at 08:24:58 am »
