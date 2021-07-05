One of the problems with where Labour is at with its disciplinary process right now.He was suspended, effectively, on political grounds. To avoid bringing the party into disrepute. Mainly for his arguments that Islamophobia shouldn't be seen as a form of racism and some weird, and offensive, generalisations he made to justify coming to that viewpoint. Because Labour no long is able to suspend for that purpose, because the previous tenants of LOTO and the GS office used it for factional purposes, you're left with not much to pursue in such a case unless or until the person steps into pushing bigoted views. Reach a point where someone can be a Labour member but be rejected by the PLP and so not sit as a Labour MP if they're elected to Parliament. Not sure an independent process will fix this, much as you'd like it to, because it won't be able to step into the how something looks part of things.