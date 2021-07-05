Poll

Which way is the UK heading?

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 683637 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20840 on: July 5, 2021, 10:26:53 pm »
David Lammy superb tonight. As he generally is.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20841 on: July 5, 2021, 10:41:12 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20842 on: July 5, 2021, 10:46:01 pm »
Quote from: TSC on July  5, 2021, 10:41:12 pm
Cummings targets Johnson again.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-57722457

Don't think this is making any impact now really, in fact it might be helping Johnson. It's coming across as a vendetta now and so people are more likely to feel sorry for him. He sounds like a bitter man that's out to get people.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20843 on: Yesterday at 12:30:41 am »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20844 on: Yesterday at 11:52:40 am »
Someone's paid the US pollster Frank Luntz to parade his ignorance of British politics again - you don't need too many guesses about the why with the usual right wing headbangers pushing the 'results'. There's some interesting stuff in there, although not what Luntz thinks is interesting or relevant (idiot looks at a UK picture and goes 'so nationalism isn't a big problem because look how relatively few people are mentioning it'). But this had me howling with laughter.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/15aivisHXx0MVAOAqwFz0ccWzJk9oomd3/view?cmid=7cd8ba87-94e2-40c1-a950-ed4b98fa8608



Have at them Labour mums.
« Reply #20845 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  5, 2021, 10:46:01 pm
Don't think this is making any impact now really, in fact it might be helping Johnson. It's coming across as a vendetta now and so people are more likely to feel sorry for him. He sounds like a bitter man that's out to get people.

if it doesn't have an immediate impact, then it has to chip away in peoples minds.

Post 19th July will see a mindset change, I believe, when issues arise and divisions become deeper.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20846 on: Yesterday at 05:47:02 pm »
One of the problems with where Labour is at with its disciplinary process right now.




He was suspended, effectively, on political grounds. To avoid bringing the party into disrepute. Mainly for his arguments that Islamophobia shouldn't be seen as a form of racism and some weird, and offensive, generalisations he made to justify coming to that viewpoint. Because Labour no long is able to suspend for that purpose, because the previous tenants of LOTO and the GS office used it for factional purposes, you're left with not much to pursue in such a case unless or until the person steps into pushing bigoted views. Reach a point where someone can be a Labour member but be rejected by the PLP and so not sit as a Labour MP if they're elected to Parliament. Not sure an independent process will fix this, much as you'd like it to, because it won't be able to step into the how something looks part of things.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20847 on: Yesterday at 06:47:33 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/06/uk-to-block-visas-from-countries-refusing-to-take-back-undocumented-migrants?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

See the little facist is now proposing collective punishment in her latest bill. Citizens of certain countries who would normally qualify for a visa would be refused if she deemed their country of origin uncooperative
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20848 on: Yesterday at 08:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:47:33 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/06/uk-to-block-visas-from-countries-refusing-to-take-back-undocumented-migrants?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

See the little facist is now proposing collective punishment in her latest bill. Citizens of certain countries who would normally qualify for a visa would be refused if she deemed their country of origin uncooperative

You can see countries like Syria, China, Yeman or Libya etc... being delighted to have their escapees citizens returned and would process them immediately.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20849 on: Yesterday at 09:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:47:33 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/06/uk-to-block-visas-from-countries-refusing-to-take-back-undocumented-migrants?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

See the little facist is now proposing collective punishment in her latest bill. Citizens of certain countries who would normally qualify for a visa would be refused if she deemed their country of origin uncooperative

Fucking vile thing she is.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20850 on: Yesterday at 09:34:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:18:37 pm
Fucking vile thing she is.

I’d pay really good money for her to have her head kicked in. An absolute low life bitch.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20851 on: Yesterday at 10:05:05 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:34:45 pm
...

I don't necessarily disagree, but that might not be the best thing to post on a public forum.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20852 on: Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm »
Quote
Thought for the day:

An elite Tory dining club enjoying direct access to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has given more than £130 million to the
@Conservatives
 since 2010.

Since 2009, the wealth of the UK's richest 1,000 individuals has increased by £480 BILLION.






https://mobile.twitter.com/docrussjackson/status/1411639441077190660
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20853 on: Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm »
With wages apparently up by around 8% and pensions following suit as part of the triple lock it raises two questions:
- When this inflation starts to come through will the BoE be able to keep interest rates at close to zero?
- Will benefits rise in line with earnings and pensions?

I can state with some confidence that the answer to the second question will be no because "national debt... austerity... blah".  The first is more difficult to judge because even with the cherry-picked inflation indicators it seems likely to spike.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20854 on: Yesterday at 11:10:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm
With wages apparently up by around 8% and pensions following suit as part of the triple lock it raises two questions:
- When this inflation starts to come through will the BoE be able to keep interest rates at close to zero?
- Will benefits rise in line with earnings and pensions?

I can state with some confidence that the answer to the second question will be no because "national debt... austerity... blah".  The first is more difficult to judge because even with the cherry-picked inflation indicators it seems likely to spike.

I don't the government can afford to let interest rates rise in any significant manner. The country is massively leveraged on the property market. They will do anything to avoid it because it will be a complete shitshow.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20855 on: Yesterday at 11:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on June 30, 2021, 08:48:43 am
Not sure Starmer's at fault for the EHRC report but I am sure you'll find a way to blame him for not ignoring it. Don't personally have a faction in the party other than the 'tired of self-righteous bigoted clowns and their defenders' one.
No it's the Chakrabati report he's ignoring it could of course be the Grima's in his ear who led him to ignore it... They do need the money after all.
As for Jones et al I'd prefer him to Murdoch, Rothmere and Barclay any day of the week.
Anyhow it's the right wingers who Starmer needs to watch out for right now, they're busy sharpening their knives ;)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20856 on: Yesterday at 11:59:38 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:34:45 pm
Id pay really good money for her to have her head kicked in. An absolute low life bitch.

Violence against women is despicable. Im amazed you advocate it, even in jest if thats what it is.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20857 on: Today at 12:16:21 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:10:58 pm
I don't the government can afford to let interest rates rise in any significant manner. The country is massively leveraged on the property market. They will do anything to avoid it because it will be a complete shitshow.

They might not have much choice if inflation really starts to pick up in a sustained way, nobody really has a clue how all of this will play out, economically we are in pretty uncharted waters, massive monetary and fiscal stimulus across the western world and some limited efforts to rollback globalisation (you could view Brexit as part of that locally as well), all of that is potentially inflationary.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20858 on: Today at 12:50:40 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:59:38 pm
Violence against women is despicable. Im amazed you advocate it, even in jest if thats what it is.
I'm reminded of a joke I heard about HRC... Hillary Clinton is against FGM
