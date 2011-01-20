Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

rob1966

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20800 on: Today at 03:10:42 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:01:05 pm
Yeah, me mate had a triumph.

My Dad worked for Triumph in Speke. The things he told me as a kid makes it easy to understand why.
Zeb

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20801 on: Today at 03:27:25 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:49:14 am
And the usuals are moaning about kissing the flag.

Thought it was funny McDonnell pointing out that Corbyn had a very similar policy announcement. But you can go back to Milliband for something almost identical. Amusing that those who preach about the electorate's false consciousness are equally bewildered by packaging. I suppose in some ways it does at least make a virtue out of a necessity post-Brexit...

----

Starting to get a few hints about Batley and Spen result. Journalists and pollsters are saying party is indicating that the ward level data there is showing that Labour were pulling over Tory voters, ones perhaps crudely described as 'Lib Dem leaning'. Which is progress, to be balanced against what Galloway was up to and how the party (and communities) respond to that.
west_london_red

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20802 on: Today at 05:24:52 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:52:16 pm
There's also a case for it being pure self-interest. Question doesn't specify whose taxes are going up so you get a sliding scale down from pensioners through to school leavers/new grads based on the normal assumption that it means income tax and the effects that would have on their personal finances.


I think thats human nature isnt it? The person earning £25k thinks everyone earning more then £30k should pay more tax, the bloke earning £30k thinks everyone earning over £40k should pay more tax etc etc. Those in work think we should cut spending on benefits because they are all scroungers, old people think young people are frivolous with money, young people think older people had it easy because housing was more affordable for them and they should contribute more, I could probably go on but you get the drift. Everyone likes people contributing more as long as its not them doing the contributing.
Sangria

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20803 on: Today at 05:37:28 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:24:52 pm
I think thats human nature isnt it? The person earning £25k thinks everyone earning more then £30k should pay more tax, the bloke earning £30k thinks everyone earning over £40k should pay more tax etc etc. Those in work think we should cut spending on benefits because they are all scroungers, old people think young people are frivolous with money, young people think older people had it easy because housing was more affordable for them and they should contribute more, I could probably go on but you get the drift. Everyone likes people contributing more as long as its not them doing the contributing.

That's why Labour should construct a narrative whereby everyone contributes a bit more than they're required to by the Tories, not just financially but also socially. Covid has shown that this is tolerable to the overwhelming majority of people. But cultural liberal issues, foreign affairs issues, etc. that are political lifeblood to some on the left leave them cold. They're sufficient to spoil the chances of the left of centre, but only to make it easier for the right to win. Even people like Bastani have admitted this is the case, although he and his ilk think this is a good thing.
Just Elmo?

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20804 on: Today at 05:48:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:24:52 pm
I think thats human nature isnt it? The person earning £25k thinks everyone earning more then £30k should pay more tax, the bloke earning £30k thinks everyone earning over £40k should pay more tax etc etc. Those in work think we should cut spending on benefits because they are all scroungers, old people think young people are frivolous with money, young people think older people had it easy because housing was more affordable for them and they should contribute more, I could probably go on but you get the drift. Everyone likes people contributing more as long as its not them doing the contributing.

It's why I think universalism is important. People will be more willing to contribute more if they see they are getting something back for it. Not just contributing to give other people things.
west_london_red

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20805 on: Today at 06:08:25 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:48:37 pm
It's why I think universalism is important. People will be more willing to contribute more if they see they are getting something back for it. Not just contributing to give other people things.

Completely, Im just not sure if our right wing drifting country is ready for such radical socialism as putting in a few extra quid into the kitty even when you show them the receipt.
Yorkykopite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20806 on: Today at 06:13:53 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:24:52 pm
I think thats human nature isnt it? The person earning £25k thinks everyone earning more then £30k should pay more tax, the bloke earning £30k thinks everyone earning over £40k should pay more tax etc etc. Those in work think we should cut spending on benefits because they are all scroungers, old people think young people are frivolous with money, young people think older people had it easy because housing was more affordable for them and they should contribute more, I could probably go on but you get the drift. Everyone likes people contributing more as long as its not them doing the contributing.

That is such a bleak view of life. Fortunately I don't think it's true. There's not a great deal in the historical record to support it at least, although fundamentalist free-market capitalism, of the type we have not had since the first Factory acts, requires human nature to be like this in order to work properly. 

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:48:37 pm
It's why I think universalism is important. People will be more willing to contribute more if they see they are getting something back for it. Not just contributing to give other people things.

Wholeheartedly agree with this.
Zeb

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #20807 on: Today at 06:23:40 pm
I think it's easier to make wide ranging proposals when you're pitching it to a country which hasn't just had its wages absolutely crunched for a decade as part of a deliberate policy to create a low wage economy. That particularly will hold true for younger voters whose wages are pisspoor historically without even the consolation of job security and a decent pension etc. at the end of it. Much as with social care proposals, the electoral impact of it is going to really depend on the who and how much and whether the case for the 'why' is well made. It's also a timing issue although the political part of it was where Labour got lost 2010 to 2015.
