The Labour Party since the 60s and 70s and wider left in general has stood should to shoulder with Asians, other ethnic minorities and the LGBTQ community, both in terms of representation and legislation. The other lot gave us Enoch Powell and that unforgettable slogan if you want a nig*er for a neighbor, vote Labour.
Its really not complicated.
It is far more complicated than that. Even Powell is complicated. First he was immediately sacked by Ted Heath from the Tory shadow cabinet (never to get back) the moment he made the Rivers of Blood speech. Secondly, his biggest, most visible support came from the white working class, many of them in the TGWU. Check out footage of the dockers' march to Westminster the day after Powell was sacked. There hadn't been such a spontaneous political strike on the London docks since 1920 when the union refused to load munitions to the White Armies fighting the Bolsheviks.
Besides, my question isn't why ethnic minorities tend not to vote Tory. That's well known. What I was interested in was weighing the various reasons why they vote Labour, and how those might be changing over time. I gave a few - class, race, anti-fascism, foreign affairs (especially tinder box issues like East Pakistan/Bangladesh in '71, Kashmir and Palestine today) and patronage. Which factor is most important? Is it always broadly the same?
When I joined the Labour party in Huddersfield as a kid, it was already known, for example, that the large Punjabi community (both Indian and Pakistani) voted Labour. Their support was, as everyone used to say 'solid'. So solid that it didn't need canvassing. But there were perhaps only 5 or so active members of the Huddersfield Labour party from those communities. All men. All businessmen too, so far as I can remember. The idea was that these chaps would get the vote out and that every Punjabi would listen to their 'orders' to vote Labour. In return these figures became the exclusive 'voice' of their communities to the Labour party - and through them to the Labour council that invariably ran Kirklees. Patronage politics big time. More like Daley's Chicago machine than anything hitherto in British politics.
That was 1978-80. I live far away now. Has this changed? If so, how?