Thinking about the result at Batley and Spen again. The 'Asian' vote has always been a bit of mystery in Britain, ever since the early 60s. It's predominantly Labour of course and always has been, but no one knows for sure why. Is it class, is it race, is it ideology, is it foreign affairs, is it anti-fascism, is it the mysterious working of communal politics and the overbearing impact of powerful individuals or institutions that deliver bloc votes to the party? Perhaps there are some posters on here who have an insight into this?
One encouraging thing about Batley was that women's voices from the Asian communities began to be heard. Galloway hates women of course, being a misogynist as well as all the other horrible things. Many will remember the vile things he said about Naz Shah. Well, maybe the women are now fighting back. Those self-important and puritanical young men, full of fury about gays and Palestine and Kashmir, and bawling into Kim Ledbetter's face say they are speaking for 'the community'. Happily, it turns out they aren't.
Almost ten years ago Galloway's equally poisonous campaign against Labour in Bradford West ended in victory for him. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2012/mar/30/ed-miliband-galloway-bradford-byelection
. That time around Galloway had the explicit support of Jeremy Corbyn (who celebrated the Labour loss). He also had the tacit backing of Labour MPs like Diane Abbott. Interestingly, this time around they put distance between themselves and Galloway. A sign, I think, of how thoroughly beaten they are.