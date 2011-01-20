Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 677073 times)

About a 3% swing from Labour to Tories on last election, although this one with Galloway in addition to the Brexity vote consolidating. Hartlepool was 16% to the Tories for comparison, on a par with some of the 2019 results where Brexit Party didn't stand. Not good by any stretch of the imagination but improvement.

edit: watching Galloway promising he's going to get the election result set aside because Leadbetter said something he didn't like. Hope court makes sure he can cover the costs of the Labour party. He'll have some spare after previous fundraising efforts I'm sure.
I had feeling Labour would do it. It was those vox pop things. This obviously wasn't Stoke.
Bastani and Co are gutted and have changed the narrative from "It's all about Starmer" to "well done the Labour activists, this was nothing to do with Starmer" and somehow Owen Jones has gone on a strange rant about how this is actually still a loss for Labour. This is a big fuck you to the lot of them and I'm delighted.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:32:13 am
About a 3% swing from Labour to Tories on last election, although this one with Galloway in addition to the Brexity vote consolidating. Hartlepool was 16% to the Tories for comparison, on a par with some of the 2019 results where Brexit Party didn't stand. Not good by any stretch of the imagination but improvement.

edit: watching Galloway promising he's going to get the election result set aside because Leadbetter said something he didn't like. Hope court makes sure he can cover the costs of the Labour party. He'll have some spare after previous fundraising efforts I'm sure.
A great candidate and clearly great work on the ground.  I didnt think they had a chance 8 weeks ago.


Galloway a toxic presence may have inadvertently helped Labour win.  His anti gay and anti freedom of expression position may have actually taken the bigot vote away from the tories.

Amusingly he is taking court action to get the result over turned (he wont of course, but its the despot play book.  Same as Trump when he was humiliated).  Has he not noticed that he came third? Or is he more upset with Labour winning?

The hilarity in the Tory enabler Galloway’s campaign is that it may have depressed the Tory turnout, according to some dubious reports. He also may have attracted the crank vote.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:06:23 am
Bastani and Co are gutted and have changed the narrative from "It's all about Starmer" to "well done the Labour activists, this was nothing to do with Starmer" and somehow Owen Jones has gone on a strange rant about how this is actually still a loss for Labour. This is a big fuck you to the lot of them and I'm delighted.

Best thing Labour can do is fuck them off, which Starmer has rightly done. The days of them having access to the LOTO office is over. Bullshit merchants who love the sound of their own voices. They need drama to stay relevant, and it's exhausting.

Great result that, and it's good to see Galloway get binbagged. No time to get complacent now, need to build on this.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:06:23 am
Bastani and Co are gutted and have changed the narrative from "It's all about Starmer" to "well done the Labour activists, this was nothing to do with Starmer" and somehow Owen Jones has gone on a strange rant about how this is actually still a loss for Labour. This is a big fuck you to the lot of them and I'm delighted.

The funny thing is that if that wing of the party were in charge then Kim Leadbeater probably wouldnt have been the candidate that they would have chosen. In fact one Momentum person I know said that they were annoyed she had been chosen because they should have chosen a Muslim candidate.

Leadbeater probably got a number of votes from people who would have voted Tory if it were somebody else, seeing as she knows many of them.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:13:13 am
The hilarity in the Tory enabler Galloways campaign is that it may have depressed the Tory turnout, according to some dubious reports. He also may have attracted the crank vote.

Seeing some sensible heads on this sort of thing agreeing with your take that Galloway may well have taken enough votes from the Tories to prevent them winning even as he took votes from Labour.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:17:36 am
Seeing some sensible heads on this sort of thing agreeing with your take that Galloway may well have taken enough votes from the Tories to prevent them winning even as he took votes from Labour.

I imagine his stint with certain media and his constant blathering over freedom of expression probably had more backers and drowned out his anti Israel and Jewish stuff. Unlucky.
Kay Burley just bludgeoned Amanda Milling (Tory party co-chair) over the lack of an inquiry over Hancock' s activities. Absolutely hilariously brutal and one-side. I've missed you Kay.
The Guardian should fire that odious little creep Owen Jones today. His consorting with, and snickering along to that fascist Galloway was utterly sickening. He's quite the worst figure in British journalism.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:21:00 am
I imagine his stint with certain media and his constant blathering over freedom of expression probably had more backers and drowned out his anti Israel and Jewish stuff. Unlucky.

Outsider candidate, running on homophobic messaging, campaigning with cranks like Fox from the anti-lockdown stuff, and so on. All very red-brown. But likes of Surridge, and Curtice, and a fair few around the Labour party election operations at various levels are saying what you did. Against that, the Tories staying out of it and watching on also has an effect as people move to reject the dickhead candidate. BNP effect where most of us'll drop party colours to give them an electoral kicking if push comes to shove.

Be interesting to learn what was being said to the parties. Mahmood, Lynch, and Shah are getting a lot of praise for the way they ran the campaign. Alex Sobel reckons the GOTV found around 400 voters after 7pm and got them to the polls.
Either way, Galloway getting 8000 votes compared to Labour and the Tories 13,000 is still pretty scary.

And if Asian people think voting for idiots like Galloway to enable Tories to sneak into Labour seats is good for them then they will have a rude awakening, and Galloway wont be riding to your rescue. Hell be busy whipping up hate at the next by-election.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:32:31 am
Either way, Galloway getting 8000 votes compared to Labour and the Tories 13,000 is still pretty scary.

And if Asian people think voting for idiots like Galloway to enable Tories to sneak into Labour seats is good for them then they will have a rude awakening, and Galloway wont be riding to your rescue. Hell be busy whipping up hate at the next by-election.

I think it was a perfect storm in terms of constituency and foreign events recently which wont be replicated again. Also he probably took some votes from nutters seeing as how some more extreme parties had low showings.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:06:23 am
Bastani and Co are gutted and have changed the narrative from "It's all about Starmer" to "well done the Labour activists, this was nothing to do with Starmer" and somehow Owen Jones has gone on a strange rant about how this is actually still a loss for Labour. This is a big fuck you to the lot of them and I'm delighted.

That section of the left have openly pinned their allegiances to Galloway.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:13:13 am
The hilarity in the Tory enabler Galloways campaign is that it may have depressed the Tory turnout, according to some dubious reports. He also may have attracted the crank vote.

May be true that

https://mobile.twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1410816754423566341
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:35:22 am
I think it was a perfect storm in terms of constituency and foreign events recently which wont be replicated again. Also he probably took some votes from nutters seeing as how some more extreme parties had low showings.

Completely, but I also wouldnt rule out some of those elements of the perfect storm happening again. Israel and the Palestinians kicking off will happen again sadly and even if it doesnt its still close to a lot of peoples hearts, I worry that because of all of the anti-semiticism stuff the party will try to distance itself from its generally pro-Palestinian tradition which will alienate Muslims voters, and this bastard virus isnt going anywhere just yet.
Thank fuck for that. Is there any chance Galloway willl fuck off into retirement now or is that asking too much?
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:11:04 am
Thank fuck for that. Is there any chance Galloway willl fuck off into retirement now or is that asking too much?
It feels like a massive victory if, for nothing else, because it reduces the Tory momentum in the traditional Labour heartlands.  With it being such a narrow victory it's easy to imagine the Tories would have nicked it had it not been for Hancock.  The one good thing the wandering handed narcissist has done for the country.

On the flip side though, Galloway's antics have made the chances of a 'progressive alliance' less likely.  Like you, I hope we never see or hear from him again.
So. Last few days reading an awful lot of stuff saying that Starmer is shite and him losing this seat is shite and he has to fuck off because he's shite.

Not so much stuff being posted by the same people congratulating him for winning the seat.

(Not that I think personally that this season was won or lost by him)
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:06:53 am
The rumours were bullshit. Turnout was 47.61% according to Britain Elects. Really can't see any way Labour will have held it.

Much higher turnout than this though, to be fair;
20-Oct-2016 By-election

The 20-Oct-2016 By-election was held on 20 October 2016. A total of 10 candidates ran for election.
Summary
LAB
Labour Hold
Majority
16,537
Electorate
79,781
Turnout
25.6%
