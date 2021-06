EXCLUSIVE: Batley and Spen residents won’t vote Labour because of the ‘Zionist lobby’ and ‘lesbianism’



Voters praise controversial George Galloway for ‘raising his voice for Palestine’



https://www.thejc.com/news/uk/exclusive-batley-and-spen-residents-won-t-vote-labour-because-of-the-zionist-lobby-1.517918



Take with a pinch of salt given the source and the article's reliance on a fair bit of 'he said, she said' but it's not a huge leap to imagine plenty of voters like this exist.



It makes very uncomfortable reading for Labour who are stuck between a rock and a hard place.



To follow this up:Some choice quotes:“[The election is] about Heckmondwike … it’s not about Palestine and Israel. Why bring that into it?”“I don’t believe that the Labour candidate’s got the interests of Batley and Spen [at heart], I think she’s more about foreign policy,”Labour is absolutely fucked. Its voting coalition is so broad and so fragile and it cannot possibly please all of them. It's a shame that the Tories are not held to the same standards by the electorate.