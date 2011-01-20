If you'd read my previous sentence the "this" would not have confused you! Or if you'd remembered your original assertion (which I was directly questioning) that Owen Jones "had done more to call out Galloway than most" everything would have been crystal clear.



Regardless, I've just checked your new assertion that the evidence for Jones calling out Galloway can be seen "in his book". I've read two of them and have them in front of me now. In 'Chelsea'* there is a single mention of Galloway - a generous one too. In 'This Land' I can find nothing, even in the chapter on antisemitism and the left. That leaves 'The Establishment', which I've never read and don't have. Is the Jones attack on Galloway in there?



Remember we are looking for an Owen Jones attack on Galloway's politics that is equal to anything done by anyone else, such as Hitchens or Aaronovitch or Blair. In Jones's "printed works", which you also mention, I did find this.

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/comment/left-should-learn-about-plain-speaking-george-galloway-8498536.html



It''s not much of an attack is it? Jones does call Galloway's defence of rape "unacceptable" I suppose. A strange choice of word. But on the whole it's a rather flattering portrait of the old Stalinist.



Does any of this matter? I think it does. Not because of Jones. He's unimportant. But because it's symptomatic of a lingering idea on the left that there's a bit of Galloway that is worth saving. The Jones video from Batley demonstrates this erroneous idea.



*Hilarious! The book is not called that. That's RAWK's autocorrect. But you will know the book I'm referring to.



Your point was a little muddled Yorky but I should have done a lot more to understand it. I recognise that your talents as a writer are better used elsewhere and I shouldn't criticise you when you rush a message and make it slightly unclear. Though, I am below par in the recognition and recall categories of reading and it would be a struggle to bring it up to my comprehension. The truth is the anti-Galloway stuff isn't a 'campaign', and it was a poor choice of words for you to suggest it is so, but I apologise for getting that confused with the actual campaign going on in Batley and Spen.I was thinking of an essay he wrote in a series of article, I'll dig it out. Galloway doesn't come up there in The Establishment. It won't take long on his Twitter, also, to realise that he is no fan of Galloway. I wasn't thinking of The Establishment, but I do not believe that he is mentioned in there. It's nice that you are buying his books though, I suppose.Interesting the figures you mention though. Blair kicked him out of the party - a wise decision when there was probably wiggle room - but the debate has largely been one sided since, Blair is much bigger than Galloway and need not ever mention him. Hitchens only spoke out as they were gearing up for a debate, both disgraced themselves in terms of debate that day, and only in barbed words after. Aaronovitch, yes, I'll give you that one.But I never said it had to be on the par of the attacks by those three, and by merely speaking out, using his platform, Jones has done more than 'most'. It passes that definition. He has certainly done more than you or me. Interesting that you don't think 'unacceptable' is good enough a description. You hold Jones to a higher standard than needed I feel, because you certainly have praised others for far less.For me, I feel that Jones has done far more for Labour than I have (I've knocked on doors many times but am no longer a member) and, I suspect, you. But, who knows, you might be one of the whizzes behind Blair's success. It's hard to know on the internet. But if you're saying that Jones enabled Galloway here, I have to agree with you, if you're saying that he's been doing it for years, then I would have to say no.If you think Jones is one of the reasons that Labour won't get in to power, then I'm not sure I wholeheartedly disagree, but I'd consider other options first.