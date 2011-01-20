Poll

Which way is the UK heading?

The country as a whole is becoming a lot more left-wing
The country as a whole is becoming a bit more left-wing
The country is about the same - no real leanings either way
The country as a whole is becoming a bit more right-wing
The country as a whole is becoming a lot more right-wing
Cheese is a marvellous thing. Yum Yum Yum. EDAM!!!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 503 504 505 506 507 [508]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 663894 times)

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20280 on: Today at 12:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:55:28 am
Ha ok, that was the evidence of him calling out Galloway! Sorry, I thought you referring to a past where Jones had actually been calling out Galloway. I was surprised by that. My mistake.

You asked what Jones's contribution was to this particular campaign, I naively assumed that you meant the actual campaign that was going on.

You want to see where Jones has lambasted Galloway, then search his Twitter and read his book. He's done it in his printed works too.

Which made his interview with Galloway all the more disappointing.
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20281 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:05:18 pm
From the Independent news feed....

Heres a reminder of what the health secretary said about Professor Neil Ferguson, previously a government scientific adviser, when it was revealed that he had allowed a woman who was reportedly his lover to visit his home during the first Covid lockdown.

Professor Ferguson, who played a key role in the UKs pandemic response, resigned over the matter following newspaper reports of the breach of lockdown rules.

In May 2020, Matt Hancock said:

Professor Ferguson is a very eminent and impressive scientist and the science that he has done has been an important part of what we've listened to.

I think he took the right decision to resign.

But I think the social distancing rules are very important and people should follow them."

Obviously, the restrictions in May 2021 were much less tough than they were during the first lockdown but those comments make for awkward reading for the minister now...

 :D Cant wait to see the TV drama about all this in a few years
Logged

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20282 on: Today at 12:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:30:45 am
So let the Corbyn faction nominate someone competent that they would support wholeheartedly. I have no particular attachment to Starmer, and if there is enough support for a replacement leader, would replace him in a heartbeat.
Let your Corbyn hate go, he's no longer leader and just like before he became leader, he's no longer the answer to why the Labour Party is failing. We're not talking left or right here, we're talking about basic competence, if the Labour Party can't find someone better than Starmer give up. I never had time for Blair, but he was a competent right winger, you could disagree with his politics but he connected with people outside of politics and didn't come across as someone who didn't have a personality, an original thought or a deeply held conviction.
Starmer is a disaster, he is the definition of a grey man, you can see the delight in Mandellson's voice he's come across the only person he can play Svengali to, I thought you said us dumb working class idiots had no where to go, eh Peter!  Starmer is incapable of uniting the factions in Labour, even on the surface. He is a total electoral liability. I have no particular attachment to Andy Burnham or anyone in the Labour Party, I'm totally disillusioned by the in fighting,  I can just about force myself out to vote for a Labour Party that spends more time attacking each other than the Tories but Burnham roasts Starmer on every level.
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,205
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20283 on: Today at 12:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:06:54 pm
You asked what Jones's contribution was to this particular campaign, I naively assumed that you meant the actual campaign that was going on.

You want to see where Jones has lambasted Galloway, then search his Twitter and read his book. He's done it in his printed works too.

Which made his interview with Galloway all the more disappointing.





He absolutely loathes him doesn't he, you can tell from the love in his eyes...
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20284 on: Today at 12:30:21 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:24:28 pm




He absolutely loathes him doesn't he, you can tell from the love in his eyes...

We can all take a still and read the room, but it doesn't seem that affection goes both ways:

https://twitter.com/owenjones84/status/1408336250092859393

Nor does Owen seem to like him much come to think of it:

https://twitter.com/OwenJones84/status/1407292622486581248
https://twitter.com/owenjones84/status/1406262509296930818

But sure, a still photograph sure plays up.

Like I said, he should not have done the interview. He should have been far more combative if he did so, but he has a history of calling out Galloway on Twitter and he's voted Labour all his life. He should not have done that interview, but let's not pretend he is an opportunistic huckster like Galloway ay?

Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,648
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20285 on: Today at 12:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:10:48 pm
:D Cant wait to see the TV drama about all this in a few years


Won't be on the BBC, though.

The government will see to that.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,153
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20286 on: Today at 12:40:18 pm »
Do you have to maintain social distance from your mistress?
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20287 on: Today at 12:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:33:37 pm

Won't be on the BBC, though.

The government will see to that.

Cant see media asking prof ferguson for his views either.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,708
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20288 on: Today at 12:41:18 pm »
He wont resign. He's just 'very sorry' and would stay "focused" on dealing with the pandemic.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20289 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 12:20:51 pm
Let your Corbyn hate go, he's no longer leader and just like before he became leader, he's no longer the answer to why the Labour Party is failing. We're not talking left or right here, we're talking about basic competence, if the Labour Party can't find someone better than Starmer give up. I never had time for Blair, but he was a competent right winger, you could disagree with his politics but he connected with people outside of politics and didn't come across as someone who didn't have a personality, an original thought or a deeply held conviction.
Starmer is a disaster, he is the definition of a grey man, you can see the delight in Mandellson's voice he's come across the only person he can play Svengali to, I thought you said us dumb working class idiots had no where to go, eh Peter!  Starmer is incapable of uniting the factions in Labour, even on the surface. He is a total electoral liability. I have no particular attachment to Andy Burnham or anyone in the Labour Party, I'm totally disillusioned by the in fighting,  I can just about force myself out to vote for a Labour Party that spends more time attacking each other than the Tories but Burnham roasts Starmer on every level.

I have no issue with Corbyn. My issue is with his supporters. Or maybe they shouldn't be called his supporters any more, since he doesn't lead a faction any more. But the faction does exist, and they are a group distinguished by their loyalty to him.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,205
  • JFT96
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20290 on: Today at 12:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:50:14 pm
I have no issue with Corbyn. My issue is with his supporters. Or maybe they shouldn't be called his supporters any more, since he doesn't lead a faction any more. But the faction does exist, and they are a group distinguished by their loyalty to him.

They or he still had nothing to do with 92As original statement
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,222
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20291 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm »
Hancock should have been sacked ages ago, especially more so when he did that fake cry on Good Morning Britain when the first wave of vaccines were introduced

https://youtu.be/MnV9LumDxZk
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 503 504 505 506 507 [508]   Go Up
« previous next »
 