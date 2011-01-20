So let the Corbyn faction nominate someone competent that they would support wholeheartedly. I have no particular attachment to Starmer, and if there is enough support for a replacement leader, would replace him in a heartbeat.



Let your Corbyn hate go, he's no longer leader and just like before he became leader, he's no longer the answer to why the Labour Party is failing. We're not talking left or right here, we're talking about basic competence, if the Labour Party can't find someone better than Starmer give up. I never had time for Blair, but he was a competent right winger, you could disagree with his politics but he connected with people outside of politics and didn't come across as someone who didn't have a personality, an original thought or a deeply held conviction.Starmer is a disaster, he is the definition of a grey man, you can see the delight in Mandellson's voice he's come across the only person he can play Svengali to, I thought you said us dumb working class idiots had no where to go, eh Peter! Starmer is incapable of uniting the factions in Labour, even on the surface. He is a total electoral liability. I have no particular attachment to Andy Burnham or anyone in the Labour Party, I'm totally disillusioned by the in fighting, I can just about force myself out to vote for a Labour Party that spends more time attacking each other than the Tories but Burnham roasts Starmer on every level.