Galloway is a total opportunist but blaming him misses the point, we've got a government that has totally fucked up Covid, literally killed thousands of people, let the delta variant in, habitually lies, fucked up Northern Ireland, caused all sorts of economic problems, every day is shown to be more corrupt, Galloway should be an irrelevant, laughable sideshow. The fact he isn't is because Starmer is one of the least ineffectual leaders Labour has had, Johnson mustn't be able to believe his luck, ride out his cross examining at PMQ's then do what he wants knowing that Starmer can't touch him because he's an out of touch party hack that drones on like a boss at work, everyone listens to because he's in authority but no one rates him and laughs at him behind his back the minute he leaves the room.



That's very unfair on Starmer. There are many party hacks inside all the main parties - full-time politicians who've always been politicians and never achieved anything else in their lives. The previous leader was obviously one. Starmer isn't. If anything he could do with a bit more political know-how and a bit more insider shrewdness.Johnson cannot believe his luck it is true. But Covid-19 is part of his luck. What we are seeing is the playing out of Cavour's old maxim that "Any fool can govern in a siege." Covid is like a siege, or like a war and history shows it's very rare for a Prime Minister or a President to lose a 'khaki election'. 1945 in Britain is the exception, but in that case the "governors" included Attlee, Bevin, Morrison and others in the Labour party who had shared power since 1940. Johnson of course has also been helped enormously by the brilliant vaccine roll-out, something you omit to mention. The true accounting for the government's handling of Covid will probably come 4 years or so after it's all over.Or maybe it will never become because something fundamental is happening to democratic politics all over the world - something that would also engulf better leaders than Starmer. Call it the trivialisation of life in post-industrial capitalist economies. It started a few years ago perhaps. Remember Hartlepool's first response to being 'left behind' was to elect (and re-elect) a Monkey for Mayor. Brexit too was essentially a frivolous vote in which anyone who tried to raise 'economic' questions lost their audience immediately. The idea that the economy might be wrecked or severely damaged by leaving Europe was simply not taken seriously by millions of voters who preferred to treat the whole question on a psychological level. Trump in America - people voted for him as they would vote for someone on a TV show. That's to say as light enetertainment with no actual consequences. This is what we are up against. All seem to show that democratic politics is losing its seriousness and its fundamental purpose. Life, even under Covid, is clearly tolerable enough not to take too seriously. The death toll doesn't appear to count, unless you yourself have lost a loved one. It's much better to get back to light entertainment. Hence......Galloway. When politics are trivial and elections are frivolous candidates like Galloway will always come to the fore. They talk about 'identity' and the modern electorate absolutely laps that stuff up. There's nowt much Starmer can do about that.