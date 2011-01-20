Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 663430 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
John Sweeney on Galloway.

How can I put it? George Galloway is a c*nt.


https://twitter.com/johnsweeneyroar/status/1406686268055068675?s=21

:lmao

In all seriousness. When you listen to his explanation, its perfectly reasonable
W

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 01:06:06 am


Johnson could kill someone in broad daylight, live on TV, and millions of people would still vote for him (the Tories).


I agree that the current numbers aren't looking good for Starmer though.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 01:06:06 am
Galloway is a total opportunist but blaming him misses the point, we've got a government that has totally fucked up Covid, literally killed thousands of people, let the delta variant in, habitually lies, fucked up Northern Ireland, caused all sorts of economic problems, every day is shown to be more corrupt, Galloway should be an irrelevant, laughable sideshow. The fact he isn't is because Starmer is one of the least ineffectual leaders Labour has had, Johnson mustn't be able to believe his luck, ride out his cross examining at PMQ's then do what he wants knowing that Starmer can't touch him because he's an out of touch party hack that drones on like a boss at work, everyone listens to because he's in authority but no one rates him and laughs at him behind his back the minute he leaves the room.

So let the Corbyn faction nominate someone competent that they would support wholeheartedly. I have no particular attachment to Starmer, and if there is enough support for a replacement leader, would replace him in a heartbeat.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:30:45 am
So let the Corbyn faction nominate someone competent that they would support wholeheartedly. I have no particular attachment to Starmer, and if there is enough support for a replacement leader, would replace him in a heartbeat.
Maybe I'm just being dense and missing the obvious but I'm confused by this reply  :o what does Corbyn have to with what 92A said.
Its a funny one because there are a load of reasons why Labour should lose Batley and Spen but yet we cannot blame Galloway and Starmer will get a deserved kicking if he does. Tough position for him currently.
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 08:25:31 am
Maybe I'm just being dense and missing the obvious but I'm confused by this reply  :o what does Corbyn have to with what 92A said.

The Corbyn faction. Would you rather I call them Corbyn loyalists, Corbynites, or left wingers? Reword the above question with your term of choice.

"So let the Corbyn faction/Corbyn loyalists/Corbynites/left wingers nominate someone competent that they would support wholeheartedly. I have no particular attachment to Starmer, and if there is enough support for a replacement leader, would replace him in a heartbeat."
Not a good morning in the Hancock household
When your boss has been gunning for a reason to get rid of you surely you wouldn't give them the perfect excuse? Unless you're Matt Hancock of course...
Kinda flies in the face of "working flat out" doesn't it?
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:24:52 am
When your boss has been gunning for a reason to get rid of you surely you wouldn't give them the perfect excuse? Unless you're Matt Hancock of course...

To be fair. If you wanted to have a workplace affair, lie about it and misuse public funds to pay your mistress - youd probably choose to do it when Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was your boss?
Like any of this will change things. He won't be sacked and the Tories will continue to poll around 50%.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:29:41 am
To be fair. If you wanted to have a workplace affair, lie about it and misuse public funds to pay your mistress - youd probably choose to do it when Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was your boss?

Probably during normal times but when you're health secretary during a global pandemic where you're advising everyone to stay 2m apart from anyone not from your own household its probably a bit misadvised.
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 09:31:09 am
Like any of this will change things. He won't be sacked and the Tories will continue to poll around 50%.

I'm not so sure about him being sacked as Johnson wanted him out long ago so this is the perfect excuse. It won't change the polling though as no one gives a fuck about Hancock.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:32:11 am
Probably during normal times but when you're health secretary during a global pandemic where you're advising everyone to stay 2m apart from anyone not from your own household its probably a bit misadvised.

Well yes. But if youre not gonna get reshuffled for your incompetence causing tens of thousands of premature deaths - a bit of nookie in the office wont do you any harm. At least one Acuri enquiry is still going on aswell?

We have to remember that its impossible to lose your job in this cabinet. Hancock, Patel AND Williamson all still have theirs.
Of more importance is how did such information get leaked to that shitrag?

Cummings? Gove? Johnson?

And why?

Is this a play by Johnson to get Hancock to take the entire blame - or is it Cummings trying to make Johnson exposed to what is to come?
Didnt realise it was in the shitrag.

In terms of how it got to them. Id imagine theres more than enough staff in that building he treats like shit who decided it was worth the risk to leak it.
Has the Hancock affair come to light because of the latest Track and Trace criticism?
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 01:06:06 am
Galloway is a total opportunist but blaming him misses the point, we've got a government that has totally fucked up Covid, literally killed thousands of people, let the delta variant in, habitually lies, fucked up Northern Ireland, caused all sorts of economic problems, every day is shown to be more corrupt, Galloway should be an irrelevant, laughable sideshow. The fact he isn't is because Starmer is one of the least ineffectual leaders Labour has had, Johnson mustn't be able to believe his luck, ride out his cross examining at PMQ's then do what he wants knowing that Starmer can't touch him because he's an out of touch party hack that drones on like a boss at work, everyone listens to because he's in authority but no one rates him and laughs at him behind his back the minute he leaves the room.

That's very unfair on Starmer. There are many party hacks inside all the main parties - full-time politicians who've always been politicians and never achieved anything else in their lives. The previous leader was obviously one. Starmer isn't. If anything he could do with a bit more political know-how and a bit more insider shrewdness. 

Johnson cannot believe his luck it is true. But Covid-19 is part of his luck. What we are seeing is the playing out of Cavour's old maxim that "Any fool can govern in a siege." Covid is like a siege, or like a war and history shows it's very rare for a Prime Minister or a President to lose a 'khaki election'. 1945 in Britain is the exception, but in that case the "governors" included Attlee, Bevin, Morrison and others in the Labour party who had shared power since 1940. Johnson of course has also been helped enormously by the brilliant vaccine roll-out, something you omit to mention. The true accounting for the government's handling of Covid will probably come 4 years or so after it's all over.

Or maybe it will never become because something fundamental is happening to democratic politics all over the world - something that would also engulf better leaders than Starmer. Call it the trivialisation of life in post-industrial capitalist economies. It started a few years ago perhaps. Remember Hartlepool's first response to being 'left behind' was to elect (and re-elect) a Monkey for Mayor. Brexit too was essentially a frivolous vote in which anyone who tried to raise 'economic' questions lost their audience immediately. The idea that the economy might be wrecked or severely damaged by leaving Europe was simply not taken seriously by millions of voters who preferred to treat the whole question on a psychological level. Trump in America - people voted for him as they would vote for someone on a TV show. That's to say as light enetertainment with no actual consequences. This is what we are up against. All seem to show that democratic politics is losing its seriousness and its fundamental purpose. Life, even under Covid, is clearly tolerable enough not to take too seriously. The death toll doesn't appear to count, unless you yourself have lost a loved one. It's much better to get back to light entertainment. Hence......Galloway. When politics are trivial and elections are frivolous candidates like Galloway will always come to the fore. They talk about 'identity' and the modern electorate absolutely laps that stuff up. There's nowt much Starmer can do about that.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:48:17 am
That's very unfair on Starmer. There are many party hacks inside all the main parties - full-time politicians who've always been politicians and never achieved anything else in their lives. The previous leader was obviously one. Starmer isn't. If anything he could do with a bit more political know-how and a bit more insider shrewdness. 

Johnson cannot believe his luck it is true. But Covid-19 is part of his luck. What we are seeing is the playing out of Cavour's old maxim that "Any fool can govern in a siege." Covid is like a siege, or like a war and history shows it's very rare for a Prime Minister or a President to lose a 'khaki election'. 1945 in Britain is the exception, but in that case the "governors" included Attlee, Bevin, Morrison and others in the Labour party who had shared power since 1940. Johnson of course has also been helped enormously by the brilliant vaccine roll-out, something you omit to mention. The true accounting for the government's handling of Covid will probably come 4 years or so after it's all over.

Or maybe it will never become because something fundamental is happening to democratic politics all over the world - something that would also engulf better leaders than Starmer. Call it the trivialisation of life in post-industrial capitalist economies. It started a few years ago perhaps. Remember Hartlepool's first response to being 'left behind' was to elect (and re-elect) a Monkey for Mayor. Brexit too was essentially a frivolous vote in which anyone who tried to raise 'economic' questions lost their audience immediately. The idea that the economy might be wrecked or severely damaged by leaving Europe was simply not taken seriously by millions of voters who preferred to treat the whole question on a psychological level. Trump in America - people voted for him as they would vote for someone on a TV show. That's to say as light enetertainment with no actual consequences. This is what we are up against. All seem to show that democratic politics is losing its seriousness and its fundamental purpose. Life, even under Covid, is clearly tolerable enough not to take too seriously. The death toll doesn't appear to count, unless you yourself have lost a loved one. It's much better to get back to light entertainment. Hence......Galloway. When politics are trivial and elections are frivolous candidates like Galloway will always come to the fore. They talk about 'identity' and the modern electorate absolutely laps that stuff up. There's nowt much Starmer can do about that.

That rather begs the question of why you want to abolish the appointed House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber. Personally, I have zero faith in extending the remit of our democracy, and would rather reform the process of appointing to the Second House to favour field experts and beef up their power to constrain the First House.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:52:08 am
That rather begs the question of why you want to abolish the appointed House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber. Personally, I have zero faith in extending the remit of our democracy, and would rather reform the process of appointing to the Second House to favour field experts and beef up their power to constrain the First House.

Because I still believe in democracy and want to find ways of making it dynamic again. (Plus, of course, it was an elected second chamber that sits in Huddersfield or York).

Have you not seen what's been happening with "appointed" persons recently? Johnson is packing the House of Lords with blokes who give him money and gifts. Dido Harding goes from one high prestige job to another. Ian Botham gets ennobled. Next year it will probably be Roger Daltrey or someone equally ridiculous. Then the Hartlepool Monkey.
There's still hope for Esther Rantzen then.
If you're going to have an affair, you'd choose better than Matt Hancock.
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 08:25:31 am
Maybe I'm just being dense and missing the obvious but I'm confused by this reply  :o what does Corbyn have to with what 92A said.

i don't have an answer to your question, but you can join some dots between former Corbyn staff and the laundering of Galloway's image now there's a leader in place that has left them with less power and influence.

Take for example Owen Jones doing the 'journalists' equivalent of sportswashing the old bigoted crank as helpfully set out here:
https://mobile.twitter.com/ciaranmcgurdy/status/1407280086043213824
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:29:20 am
If you're going to have an affair, you'd choose better than Matt Hancock.

Depends what your after. If its a contract or a job you cant do much better.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:32:22 am
i don't have an answer to your question, but you can join some dots between former Corbyn staff and the laundering of Galloway's image now there's a leader in place that has left them with less power and influence.

Take for example Owen Jones doing the 'journalists' equivalent of sportswashing the old bigoted crank as helpfully set out here:
https://mobile.twitter.com/ciaranmcgurdy/status/1407280086043213824

I am a fan of Owen Jones, and he's done more to call out Galloway than most, but he should not have done the interview and, as he did, he should have added the same vigour as he has done in previous formats.

He has never been a member of Corbyn's staff though. He was as critical of Corbyn before the 2017 election as he is of Starmer now.
Try watching this without vomiting.

https://mobile.twitter.com/georgegalloway/status/1311909100725456897

You get a taste of what it must have been like for the average Briton to stumble upon a Lord Haw Haw Nazi broadcast from Berlin during the war.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:29:20 am
If you're going to have an affair, you'd choose better than Matt Hancock.

Someone has done him dirty there. Looks like CCTV leaked from inside the ministry. I wonder who is behind this, surely its not a lone wolf civil servant/ security who wants a few quid from a certain rag ... Dom?
Quote from: OOS on Today at 11:18:26 am
Someone has done him dirty there. Looks like CCTV leaked from inside the ministry. I wonder who is behind this, surely its not a lone wolf civil servant/ security who wants a few quid from a certain rag ... Dom?

Maybe you should go(ve) and place a bet on who it is.
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 01:06:06 am
Galloway is a total opportunist but blaming him misses the point, we've got a government that has totally fucked up Covid, literally killed thousands of people, let the delta variant in, habitually lies, fucked up Northern Ireland, caused all sorts of economic problems, every day is shown to be more corrupt, Galloway should be an irrelevant, laughable sideshow. The fact he isn't is because Starmer is one of the least ineffectual leaders Labour has had, Johnson mustn't be able to believe his luck, ride out his cross examining at PMQ's then do what he wants knowing that Starmer can't touch him because he's an out of touch party hack that drones on like a boss at work, everyone listens to because he's in authority but no one rates him and laughs at him behind his back the minute he leaves the room.


Have some sympathy with your general point, but the point about Galloway is that he's stirring up shit amongst the large Muslim community. The area is already a bit of a tinderbox after sky fairy gobshites typically overreacted to a teacher showing some cartoons of their fictionist.

If he had a genuine chance of taking the seat (he doesn't) then whilst doing so would still be an absolute disgrace, you could at least see the justification. But he's doing this to fuck-over Labour, in full knowledge that the hard-right Tory Party will be the beneficiaries. And he's not doing this out of some long-game strategising; he's doing it out of self-importance and hate.

I fucking despise the twat.

Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 11:12:02 am
I am a fan of Owen Jones, and he's done more to call out Galloway than most.

There's loads of people who have called out Galloway fortunately. Some now dead like the mighty Christopher Hitchens. Some very much living. Homage to all of them.

Genuine question, because I hardly ever read Owen Jones or listen to his podcasts. But what's Owen Jones's contribution been to this particular campaign? I'm interested because that little video is very gentle on him and describes Galloway mainly in ways that he'd describe himself.
We know Matt Hancock is 'fucking hopeless' - maybe now we'll find out if he's hopeless fucking
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:26:37 am
There's loads of people who have called out Galloway fortunately. Some now dead like the mighty Christopher Hitchens. Some very much living. Homage to all of them.

Genuine question, because I hardly ever read Owen Jones or listen to his podcasts. But what's Owen Jones's contribution been to this particular campaign? I'm interested because that little video is very gentle on him and describes Galloway mainly in ways that he'd describe himself.

Hitchens was a mighty man, but he fell sharply in the years before he died. Not least a terrible article on why women aren't funny. From a leftist perspective, Jones frequently called him out.

Jones has just visited there to do a video for his channel, he interviewed several candidates including Galloway. The interview of Galloway is terrible and not up to standards I would expect of Owen Jones.
