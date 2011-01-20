Poll

Which way is the UK heading?

The country as a whole is becoming a lot more left-wing
The country as a whole is becoming a bit more left-wing
The country is about the same - no real leanings either way
The country as a whole is becoming a bit more right-wing
The country as a whole is becoming a lot more right-wing
Cheese is a marvellous thing. Yum Yum Yum. EDAM!!!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 498 499 500 501 502 [503]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 657266 times)

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20080 on: Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:59:05 pm
Long Bailey was asked to remove her tweet and apologise.  It was widely  reported at the time.

She promulgated racism.

Didnt apologise. Got sacked.

This isnt a hypothetical situation, this was an actual situation. 

Perhaps youd rather they ignored her?
Promulgated racism you say...A little bit of background into this racism.   https://deadlyexchange.org/about-deadly-exchange/
Why does a "Civil Rights" organisation promote these seminars ?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20081 on: Yesterday at 10:50:23 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm
Promulgated racism you say...A little bit of background into this racism.   https://deadlyexchange.org/about-deadly-exchange/
Why does a "Civil Rights" organisation promote these seminars ?

Fantastic. Yet more posturing over foreign affairs. And not just about UK's relationship with the middle east. Asking questions about the policies of two foreign countries, neither of which takes any notice of any British government anyway, let alone a British political party that's been out of office for over a decade.

And that's another illustration of why the Tories win.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20082 on: Yesterday at 11:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:50:23 pm
Fantastic. Yet more posturing over foreign affairs. And not just about UK's relationship with the middle east. Asking questions about the policies of two foreign countries, neither of which takes any notice of any British government anyway, let alone a British political party that's been out of office for over a decade.

And that's another illustration of why the Tories win.
Yep
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20083 on: Today at 07:50:55 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm
Promulgated racism you say...A little bit of background into this racism.   https://deadlyexchange.org/about-deadly-exchange/
Why does a "Civil Rights" organisation promote these seminars ?

That wasn't the context though, was it? She shared an article where Maxine Peak, when asked about violence against black people in America, somehow contrived to blame it on Israel. This in the aftermath of the furore regarding antisemitism in the party (whether you believe it was over-reported or not, that was the context).

Instead of following the party leader's instructions, Long-Bailey made it into some mad hill to die on:

'I wished to acknowledge these concerns and duly issued a clarification of my retweet, with the wording agreed in advance by the Labour party leaders office, but after posting I was subsequently instructed to take both this agreed clarification and my original retweet down.

I could not do this in good conscience without the issuing of a press statement of clarification. I had asked to discuss these matters with Keir before agreeing what further action to take, but sadly he had already made his decision.'
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20084 on: Today at 07:59:32 am »
She who wears many hats is in the news now pushing to lead the NHS.  What is the priority?  To end reliance on foreigners of course.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/anger-as-former-test-and-trace-boss-dido-harding-reportedly-wants-nhs-to-end-its-reliance-on-foreigners/ar-AALeKB0
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20085 on: Today at 08:29:15 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:59:32 am
She who wears many hats is in the news now pushing to lead the NHS.  What is the priority?  To end reliance on foreigners of course.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/anger-as-former-test-and-trace-boss-dido-harding-reportedly-wants-nhs-to-end-its-reliance-on-foreigners/ar-AALeKB0
I can see it happening.  Johnson seems to want malleable figures in senior positions and Harding ticks that box.

It would undoubtedly be terrible for the NHS at a time when it needs a brilliant figurehead to unpick all the backlogs and disruption caused by Covid and Brexit.  The thought of Hancock and Harding as the most influential figures in the NHS is far from inspiring.
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20086 on: Today at 08:33:36 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:03:08 pm
Yep

Exactly. Can they not see that the best way to help Palestine is to shut the fuck up and win a general election.
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20087 on: Today at 09:14:53 am »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 07:50:55 am
That wasn't the context though, was it? She shared an article where Maxine Peak, when asked about violence against black people in America, somehow contrived to blame it on Israel. This in the aftermath of the furore regarding antisemitism in the party (whether you believe it was over-reported or not, that was the context).

Instead of following the party leader's instructions, Long-Bailey made it into some mad hill to die on:

'I wished to acknowledge these concerns and duly issued a clarification of my retweet, with the wording agreed in advance by the Labour party leaders office, but after posting I was subsequently instructed to take both this agreed clarification and my original retweet down.

I could not do this in good conscience without the issuing of a press statement of clarification. I had asked to discuss these matters with Keir before agreeing what further action to take, but sadly he had already made his decision.'

So, she had the wording agreed, posted it, and then they changed it on her? She had a right to be concerned. It's not RLB making that a hill to die on there to be honest.

Now, it probably worked out for the best because she's not going to be an asset for any shadow cabinet right now, but it's clear that the party leader's office has not gotten it together right now.

I appreciate that I am taking RLB on her word, but so have you here.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 498 499 500 501 502 [503]   Go Up
« previous next »
 