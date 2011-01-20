Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 656341 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20040 on: Today at 12:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 12:27:07 pm
I think Bercow does more good staying in the tory party and showing them up fpr their lurch into nuttiness.

The problem isnt simply that the UK is getting more right wing.
Its that the right wing has lost its fucking mind and is no longer liberal capitalism but is populist nationalism.

(Former) Tories joining the Labour party or Lib Dems to argue that the Tory government is betraying conservative principles is one way of getting potential swayers to abandon voting Tory. As long as the existing Labour/Lib Dems don't see this a reason enough not to vote Labour/Lib Dem.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20041 on: Today at 12:58:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm
Bercow in the Labour Party is mad…


He’s really quite right wing…..

Being a remainer really doesn’t change that. He’s no place there.

It shows how far right the tories have moved. They are past the traditional conservative right, which would prioritise the economy over people, but still be capable of rational decisions (even though I personally wouldn't agree with them). He doesn't fit in there anymore. The current tory party is run by the barking mad and inept, chasing ultra-right policies (including xenophobia) in an attempt to win over the fully disengaged.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20042 on: Today at 01:07:02 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 10:10:42 am
Yep, loads of my mates working on building sites cant wait for it to be implemented.

Nice to see your mates care about the people of this country and not just themselves. Good to see, that.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20043 on: Today at 01:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:41:14 am
I'll have disagree with you both there. Having a high-profile proper leftie (soft or hard) joining the Labour does little to nothing to help shift perceptions about the prospect of a Labour government (it might even harm in some cases). Having someone like Bercow join helps signal to other traditional Tory voters that they too - if similarly dismayed by this Tory Government and/or the reality of Brexit - can join and/or vote for the Labour Party.

Bercow is an engaging Character. I'd suggest, more engaging than Johnson, but with an intelligence and wit Johnson does not possess. Bercow can appeal to a lot of people (across the spectrum) and his joining Labour is a positive thing. Conversely, the number of people put off from Labour because of Bercow's membership must be vanishingly small. Hopefully, and with a bit of luck, we will see other high profile Tories join or at least state their support for Labour. They might even make explicit that they do not generally support Labour's economic stance, but neither does it scare them; and in any case, there are higher, more grave issues at stake because of this shambolic and increasingly authoritarian Tory Government.

Maybe I am hoping for too much, but I fail to see how Labour apparently managing to gain wider support from non-traditional Labour supporters is - even if fleetingly - a bad thing. I certainly do not see the harm.

Good post, agreed. I quite like Bercow, at the very least he seems to speak from a platform of reality which is welcome in this day and age.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20044 on: Today at 01:52:57 pm »
How did UK+US voters get things so disastrously wrong.?
Just look back at the many lies Johnson and Trump have told over the years.
The lies have overwhelmed all opposition (Trump may well have won except for Covid)
This is the future of politics for many years to come. fighting this should be the number 1 priority, Labour will not win elections on policies alone.
Bercow was a brilliant speaker, intelligent and brave. he had a rare quality very few politicians have, he would listen to some nasty right wing MP try to do a character assination on him they obviously planned out for days yet he would hit back instantly with a devastating come back that left the MP looking a right d/head. the come backs were so good they made the national tv news. sadly missed these days.
Bercow won the respect of Labour supporters for his guts standing up for decency and honesty. he could have taken the easy way out and caved in to the constant barrage of Tory attacks, he would no doubt have been given the peerage people say he desperately craves, maybe people forget but he was given a standing ovation by Labour MPs on his final day as speaker because he was fair and honest.  MPs recognized he put his country ahead of his party his safety.
I don't hold out too much hope of change in UK politics in the future as many seem to think this is all about personal political views than the real danger, overwhelming lies and propaganda being a acceptable. the people who stick their neck out fighting these liars will be attacked and vilified.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20045 on: Today at 01:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:41:14 am
I'll have disagree with you both there. Having a high-profile proper leftie (soft or hard) joining the Labour does little to nothing to help shift perceptions about the prospect of a Labour government (it might even harm in some cases). Having someone like Bercow join helps signal to other traditional Tory voters that they too - if similarly dismayed by this Tory Government and/or the reality of Brexit - can join and/or vote for the Labour Party.

Bercow is an engaging Character. I'd suggest, more engaging than Johnson, but with an intelligence and wit Johnson does not possess. Bercow can appeal to a lot of people (across the spectrum) and his joining Labour is a positive thing. Conversely, the number of people put off from Labour because of Bercow's membership must be vanishingly small. Hopefully, and with a bit of luck, we will see other high profile Tories join or at least state their support for Labour. They might even make explicit that they do not generally support Labour's economic stance, but neither does it scare them; and in any case, there are higher, more grave issues at stake because of this shambolic and increasingly authoritarian Tory Government.

Maybe I am hoping for too much, but I fail to see how Labour apparently managing to gain wider support from non-traditional Labour supporters is - even if fleetingly - a bad thing. I certainly do not see the harm.

Really good post and I completely agree. This may be the very reason Bercow has done it. He's no fool, and we can all see traditional left/right politics fragmenting. People now seem more likely to flip parties over a single issue.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20046 on: Today at 01:56:11 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:52:57 pm
How did UK+US voters get things so disastrously wrong.?
Just look back at the many lies Johnson and Trump have told over the years.
The lies have overwhelmed all opposition (Trump may well have won except for Covid)
This is the future of politics for many years to come. fighting this should be the number 1 priority, Labour will not win elections on policies alone.
Bercow was a brilliant speaker, intelligent and brave. he had a rare quality very few politicians have, he would listen to some nasty right wing MP try to do a character assination on him they obviously planned out for days yet he would hit back instantly with a devastating come back that left the MP looking a right d/head. the come backs were so good they made the national tv news. sadly missed these days.
Bercow won the respect of Labour supporters for his guts standing up for decency and honesty. he could have taken the easy way out and caved in to the constant barrage of Tory attacks, he would no doubt have been given the peerage people say he desperately craves, maybe people forget but he was given a standing ovation by Labour MPs on his final day as speaker because he was fair and honest.  MPs recognized he put his country ahead of his party his safety.
I don't hold out too much hope of change in UK politics in the future as many seem to think this is all about personal political views than the real danger, overwhelming lies and propaganda being a acceptable. the people who stick their neck out fighting these liars will be attacked and vilified.

More than taking one side or another in the Brexit debate, Bercow stood up for Parliamentary democracy. That's not left or right. That's the very basis of the democracy that we're supposed to believe in.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20047 on: Today at 02:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:56:11 pm
More than taking one side or another in the Brexit debate, Bercow stood up for Parliamentary democracy. That's not left or right. That's the very basis of the democracy that we're supposed to believe in.
Yep. excellent point but am sure the dirt will win over the majority, he was a bitter remainer who resents not being given a Peerage.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20048 on: Today at 02:24:39 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:51:27 am
In his interview this morning Bercow described himself as left of centre and an internationalist and said the Labour Party both represents those views and is the best chance of getting rid of this Tory government.

If Bercow is left-wing, where the fuck does that leave most of us on here?

I've seen some comments online wondering aloud whether this is the start of a wave of Tory grandees of the one-nation variety coming over. Wherever it leads, it risks alienating the young left who's world view and agenda is much more progressive than the centrist politics and policies that the current Labour leadership represents.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20049 on: Today at 03:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:24:39 pm
If Bercow is left-wing, where the fuck does that leave most of us on here?

I've seen some comments online wondering aloud whether this is the start of a wave of Tory grandees of the one-nation variety coming over. Wherever it leads, it risks alienating the young left who's world view and agenda is much more progressive than the centrist politics and policies that the current Labour leadership represents.

If the price of attracting/retaining the young Labour vote is to exclude the former Tory vote, how do you see the prospects of removing this Tory government?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20050 on: Today at 03:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:24:39 pm
If Bercow is left-wing, where the fuck does that leave most of us on here?

I've seen some comments online wondering aloud whether this is the start of a wave of Tory grandees of the one-nation variety coming over. Wherever it leads, it risks alienating the young left who's world view and agenda is much more progressive than the centrist politics and policies that the current Labour leadership represents.

I've seen comments online suggesting Bercow should be Labour leader, lol. Fucked.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20051 on: Today at 03:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:06:27 pm
If the price of attracting/retaining the young Labour vote is to exclude the former Tory vote, how do you see the prospects of removing this Tory government?

Honestly I don't know. The needs and demands of gig workers are completely different to what would have been known as Mondeo Man and Worcester Woman in 1997.

The Tories quite deliberately decided that the only way the party could survive was to rely on some (not all) people's worse instincts - because that is what the Brexit result was a direct result of.

The Tories for all of their cuntery, have one aim - that's winning and surviving by any means.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20052 on: Today at 04:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 03:51:20 pm
I've seen comments online suggesting Bercow should be Labour leader, lol. Fucked.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20053 on: Today at 04:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 03:51:20 pm
I've seen comments online suggesting Bercow should be Labour leader, lol. Fucked.
Your enemys enemy is your friend thats how I see Bercow. But hes not left of centre I just cant get my head around him joining Labour
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20054 on: Today at 04:02:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:01:45 pm
Your enemys enemy is your friend thats how I see Bercow. But hes not left of centre I just cant get my head around him joining Labour
It certainly was unexpected, but I think it should be welcomed.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20055 on: Today at 04:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 03:52:20 pm
Honestly I don't know. The needs and demands of gig workers are completely different to what would have been known as Mondeo Man and Worcester Woman in 1997.

The Tories quite deliberately decided that the only way the party could survive was to rely on some (not all) people's worse instincts - because that is what the Brexit result was a direct result of.

The Tories for all of their cuntery, have one aim - that's winning and surviving by any means.



Labour can adopt some of that strategy without betraying progressive principles. But not if a substantial part of Labour sees left and right as mutually exclusive and oppositional. If the argument is made to attract Tory voters that this government is betraying democracy and that politics need to revise its currently winning cynical view, is this too much compromise for these young progressives to stomach? And there are other arguments too that are attractive to conservatives, that IMHO shouldn't be unattractive to anyone who deems themselves progressive. But none of these arguments would be of any use, if these progressives see the act of attracting Tory voters as unacceptable.

I note that you've read my earlier comment that Labour needs to ditch the miners and look to the gig workers. Not so much because the miners' cause is something that's bad. It's because there is no miners' vote any more. The gig workers are the working class of today, the underclass who are virtually begging for a party to represent their interests. They have zero interest in liberal arguments about the minutiae of cultural oppression of this minority group or that. They need an economic argument to vote for. They were the ones who took us out of the EU, because they'd been economically left behind. They can be the ones who take us back in in the future, because it makes economic sense.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20056 on: Today at 04:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:02:51 pm
It certainly was unexpected, but I think it should be welcomed.
I dont know, some of the accusations of bullying do worry me

Better than some of the antisemites maybe, but concerns
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20057 on: Today at 04:10:20 pm »
As I see it, black and white (red and blue?) thinking is what got us into this mess in the first place, at least in part.  Yeah, I can see the "Red Tories" allegations arising again over Bercow but we can't afford to throw the baby out with the bathwater here (again?)

Bercow showed himself to be a man of integrity during his time as speaker, especially over Brexit.  Even if his politics doesn't align with Labour, he's trying to communicate to the electorate that he sees Starmer as a man of integrity.

We need support like that from those who can command broad respect across the political spectrum.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20058 on: Today at 04:13:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:05:40 pm
I dont know, some of the accusations of bullying do worry me

Better than some of the antisemites maybe, but concerns
To be frank, I do not know of the specifics. My general view is that we look to closely at character flaws, relatively small incidents, often from the distant past and end up ditching people of real talent*. Again, though, I am speaking in generalities here - I do not know of the specifics of the accusations against Bercow.

* I was living in the US when the Democratic Party ditched Al Frankin. Lunacy.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20059 on: Today at 04:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:05:20 pm
Labour can adopt some of that strategy without betraying progressive principles. But not if a substantial part of Labour sees left and right as mutually exclusive and oppositional. If the argument is made to attract Tory voters that this government is betraying democracy and that politics need to revise its currently winning cynical view, is this too much compromise for these young progressives to stomach? And there are other arguments too that are attractive to conservatives, that IMHO shouldn't be unattractive to anyone who deems themselves progressive. But none of these arguments would be of any use, if these progressives see the act of attracting Tory voters as unacceptable.

I note that you've read my earlier comment that Labour needs to ditch the miners and look to the gig workers. Not so much because the miners' cause is something that's bad. It's because there is no miners' vote any more. The gig workers are the working class of today, the underclass who are virtually begging for a party to represent their interests. They have zero interest in liberal arguments about the minutiae of cultural oppression of this minority group or that. They need an economic argument to vote for. They were the ones who took us out of the EU, because they'd been economically left behind. They can be the ones who take us back in in the future, because it makes economic sense.

Interesting that you think that it was the gig economy workers who pushed us out - I don't think it was them. It was the ones who live in towns and villages far from the metropolitan centres of the country whose lives have stood still over the last 20 or 30 years - and whose lives have got exceedingly worse in the last decade as a consequence of globalisation and an ever increasing urge to spend money in London.

It was inevitable that those voters were going to go conservative however long or short that is going to be. The fact that we still talk about where it went wrong in that referendum is like allowing Messi to nutmeg you again and again and again, without trying to stop it.  My own sister - who has had jobs on and off over the past five years voted for Brexit in part because of not seeing any fruits of any recovery and blaming it wrongly on Europe - yet her and her friends haven't seen their lives improve in the intervening period - its a very difficult circle to complete.

I refer to HS2 starting in London, and not starting in the North where such a high speed line is desperately required - noting reports this morning that HS3 and the NPR is probably going to be shelved this week by the government over fears that it hasn't got support in the south and that the result in the Chesham and Amersham by election probably had something to do with that. As someone who lives in Kent - on the HS1 line - I find that indefensible.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20060 on: Today at 04:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:13:22 pm
To be frank, I do not know of the specifics. My general view is that we look to closely at character flaws, relatively small incidents, often from the distant past and end up ditching people of real talent*. Again, though, I am speaking in generalities here - I do not know of the specifics of the accusations against Bercow.

* I was living in the US when the Democratic Party ditched Al Frankin. Lunacy.

This is also a problem of the left. One wrong move will be hold against you forever. The right have no such concerns, they'll sack someone for gross misconduct and have them back in the same role three months later.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20061 on: Today at 04:25:21 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:20:57 pm
This is also a problem of the left. One wrong move will be hold against you forever. The right have no such concerns, they'll sack someone for gross misconduct and have them back in the same role three months later.

I think on the Left - more is expected of people, whereas on the Right - as I alluded to earlier, its all about winning. Look at Dover in the election, that danger Elphicke got replaced by his wife (ex-wife now I think) and still they won.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20062 on: Today at 04:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:24:39 pm
If Bercow is left-wing, where the fuck does that leave most of us on here?

I've seen some comments online wondering aloud whether this is the start of a wave of Tory grandees of the one-nation variety coming over. Wherever it leads, it risks alienating the young left who's world view and agenda is much more progressive than the centrist politics and policies that the current Labour leadership represents.

Would this young left prefer no centrists ever follow/ vote for Labour?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20063 on: Today at 04:53:36 pm »
There's performance to parts of the left at the moment. Obama nailed it with his comments about the social media 'dunk'. You can't tell me more is expected from the left when the hard left is stanning people who ripped off money from dying miners, covered up for sex pests, and so denied what was happening within it that it led to the party facing legal obligations to sort out antisemitism while, at the same time, is thoroughly convinced a badly worded tweet should be the end of someone else's political career. There's a huge element of 'I don't like you so my expectations of what is wrong and what is punishment will change' to it.

Can see it now with everyone watching a Galloway campaign founded on homophobia and antisemitism ignoring that bit and considering it a commentary on economic views. It's all a bit weird.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20064 on: Today at 04:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 04:19:35 pm
Interesting that you think that it was the gig economy workers who pushed us out - I don't think it was them. It was the ones who live in towns and villages far from the metropolitan centres of the country whose lives have stood still over the last 20 or 30 years - and whose lives have got exceedingly worse in the last decade as a consequence of globalisation and an ever increasing urge to spend money in London.

It was inevitable that those voters were going to go conservative however long or short that is going to be. The fact that we still talk about where it went wrong in that referendum is like allowing Messi to nutmeg you again and again and again, without trying to stop it.  My own sister - who has had jobs on and off over the past five years voted for Brexit in part because of not seeing any fruits of any recovery and blaming it wrongly on Europe - yet her and her friends haven't seen their lives improve in the intervening period - its a very difficult circle to complete.

I refer to HS2 starting in London, and not starting in the North where such a high speed line is desperately required - noting reports this morning that HS3 and the NPR is probably going to be shelved this week by the government over fears that it hasn't got support in the south and that the result in the Chesham and Amersham by election probably had something to do with that. As someone who lives in Kent - on the HS1 line - I find that indefensible.

Then form an economic argument that addresses that section of society. Gig economy and rural workers aren't mutually exclusive. But I suspect that both groups will roll their eyes if you tell them that various cultural liberal issues are the dealbreaker for what Labour should be. They don't greatly care. There are economic issues that are much higher on their list of priorities.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20065 on: Today at 04:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:53:36 pm
There's performance to parts of the left at the moment. Obama nailed it with his comments about the social media 'dunk'. You can't tell me more is expected from the left when the hard left is stanning people who ripped off money from dying miners, covered up for sex pests, and so denied what was happening within it that it led to the party facing legal obligations to sort out antisemitism while, at the same time, is thoroughly convinced a badly worded tweet should be the end of someone else's political career. There's a huge element of 'I don't like you so my expectations of what is wrong and what is punishment will change' to it.

Can see it now with everyone watching a Galloway campaign founded on homophobia and antisemitism ignoring that bit and considering it a commentary on economic views. It's all a bit weird.
Very well put.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20066 on: Today at 04:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 01:07:02 pm
Nice to see your mates care about the people of this country and not just themselves. Good to see, that.
Unfortunately, that type of thinking makes up a lot of the electorate. To oust the Tories, labour need to have policies that help these types of people too.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20067 on: Today at 05:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:53:36 pm
There's performance to parts of the left at the moment. Obama nailed it with his comments about the social media 'dunk'. You can't tell me more is expected from the left when the hard left is stanning people who ripped off money from dying miners, covered up for sex pests, and so denied what was happening within it that it led to the party facing legal obligations to sort out antisemitism while, at the same time, is thoroughly convinced a badly worded tweet should be the end of someone else's political career. There's a huge element of 'I don't like you so my expectations of what is wrong and what is punishment will change' to it.

Can see it now with everyone watching a Galloway campaign founded on homophobia and antisemitism ignoring that bit and considering it a commentary on economic views. It's all a bit weird.

Like Rebecca Long-Bailey?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20068 on: Today at 05:07:53 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:04:14 pm
Like Rebecca Long-Bailey?
As the song goes, sorry seems to be the hardest word
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20069 on: Today at 05:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:53:36 pm
There's performance to parts of the left at the moment. Obama nailed it with his comments about the social media 'dunk'. You can't tell me more is expected from the left when the hard left is stanning people who ripped off money from dying miners, covered up for sex pests, and so denied what was happening within it that it led to the party facing legal obligations to sort out antisemitism while, at the same time, is thoroughly convinced a badly worded tweet should be the end of someone else's political career. There's a huge element of 'I don't like you so my expectations of what is wrong and what is punishment will change' to it.

Can see it now with everyone watching a Galloway campaign founded on homophobia and antisemitism ignoring that bit and considering it a commentary on economic views. It's all a bit weird.
Yep - the other side of the coin is plain bonkers too. Not to mention, hypocritical. It is the complete and utter inability to apply any kind of balance, or consistency.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20070 on: Today at 05:12:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:07:53 pm
As the song goes, sorry seems to be the hardest word

Remind me when Stephen Timms apologised for his provocative Tweet in the wake of the Jesus House row?

In fact, remind me when the Labour leadership commented on that at all.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20071 on: Today at 05:14:53 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:12:08 pm
Remind me when Stephen Timms apologised for his provocative Tweet in the wake of the Jesus House row?

In fact, remind me when the Labour leadership commented on that at all.
I thought they had and did

I dont see the problem here.  You need to delete the tweet and say sorry.  No youre fired

Entirely reasonable
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20072 on: Today at 05:19:22 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:12:08 pm
Remind me when Stephen Timms apologised for his provocative Tweet in the wake of the Jesus House row?

In fact, remind me when the Labour leadership commented on that at all.

See also Rosie Duffield.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20073 on: Today at 05:19:59 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:04:14 pm
Like Rebecca Long-Bailey?

If she'd apologised and withdrawn her comment she'd have made it as a shadow minister for a few more months. She's still an MP, you know?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20074 on: Today at 05:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 05:19:22 pm
See also Rosie Duffield.

So, like Zeb said?

" There's a huge element of 'I don't like you so my expectations of what is wrong and what is punishment will change' to it. "
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20075 on: Today at 05:42:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:14:53 pm
I thought they had and did

I dont see the problem here.  You need to delete the tweet and say sorry.  No youre fired

Entirely reasonable

His Tweet is still up and no, I don't recall seeing any comment from the leadership on it.

https://twitter.com/stephenctimms/status/1379425681004756994

Do you believe Long-Bailey was only told to delete that tweet and apologise because she was a shadow minister, or would you agree with me that it's likely the same requests would have been made of her had she'd been a backbencher at the time? If the latter, then why wasn't the same asked of Timms? Zero tolerance of antisemitism but not homophobia?

Also if Long Bailey was a backbencher and had refused the leadership's request, what do you think would or should have happened next? No further action? Or perhaps had the whip removed like Corbyn has? Again, if you'd support the whip being removed for Long-Bailey, would you support the same being done to Timms?

I'm not convinced that the lack of action taken with regards to Timms is purely because he wasn't a shadow minister at the time, or that factors other than simply zero tolerance towards antisemitism weren't at play when a much stronger approach was taken to Long-Bailey's tweet.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20076 on: Today at 05:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:24:30 pm
So, like Zeb said?

" There's a huge element of 'I don't like you so my expectations of what is wrong and what is punishment will change' to it. "

You honestly believe there wasn't an element of that with regards to Long-Bailey? Rebecca "member of Momentum and Corbyn loyalist" Long-Bailey?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20077 on: Today at 05:47:17 pm »
No idea on Bercow but some people do get more lefty as they get older, same way some people get more conservative. Not saying he's suddenly comrade Bercow like but views do change over time
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #20078 on: Today at 05:59:05 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:42:22 pm
His Tweet is still up and no, I don't recall seeing any comment from the leadership on it.

https://twitter.com/stephenctimms/status/1379425681004756994

Do you believe Long-Bailey was only told to delete that tweet and apologise because she was a shadow minister, or would you agree with me that it's likely the same requests would have been made of her had she'd been a backbencher at the time? If the latter, then why wasn't the same asked of Timms? Zero tolerance of antisemitism but not homophobia?

Also if Long Bailey was a backbencher and had refused the leadership's request, what do you think would or should have happened next? No further action? Or perhaps had the whip removed like Corbyn has? Again, if you'd support the whip being removed for Long-Bailey, would you support the same being done to Timms?

I'm not convinced that the lack of action taken with regards to Timms is purely because he wasn't a shadow minister at the time, or that factors other than simply zero tolerance towards antisemitism weren't at play when a much stronger approach was taken to Long-Bailey's tweet.
Long Bailey was asked to remove her tweet and apologise.  It was wicked reported at the time.

She promulgated racism.

Didnt apologise. Got sacked.

This isnt a hypothetical situation, this was an actual situation. 

Perhaps youd rather they ignored her?
