Labour can adopt some of that strategy without betraying progressive principles. But not if a substantial part of Labour sees left and right as mutually exclusive and oppositional. If the argument is made to attract Tory voters that this government is betraying democracy and that politics need to revise its currently winning cynical view, is this too much compromise for these young progressives to stomach? And there are other arguments too that are attractive to conservatives, that IMHO shouldn't be unattractive to anyone who deems themselves progressive. But none of these arguments would be of any use, if these progressives see the act of attracting Tory voters as unacceptable.



I note that you've read my earlier comment that Labour needs to ditch the miners and look to the gig workers. Not so much because the miners' cause is something that's bad. It's because there is no miners' vote any more. The gig workers are the working class of today, the underclass who are virtually begging for a party to represent their interests. They have zero interest in liberal arguments about the minutiae of cultural oppression of this minority group or that. They need an economic argument to vote for. They were the ones who took us out of the EU, because they'd been economically left behind. They can be the ones who take us back in in the future, because it makes economic sense.



Interesting that you think that it was the gig economy workers who pushed us out - I don't think it was them. It was the ones who live in towns and villages far from the metropolitan centres of the country whose lives have stood still over the last 20 or 30 years - and whose lives have got exceedingly worse in the last decade as a consequence of globalisation and an ever increasing urge to spend money in London.It was inevitable that those voters were going to go conservative however long or short that is going to be. The fact that we still talk about where it went wrong in that referendum is like allowing Messi to nutmeg you again and again and again, without trying to stop it. My own sister - who has had jobs on and off over the past five years voted for Brexit in part because of not seeing any fruits of any recovery and blaming it wrongly on Europe - yet her and her friends haven't seen their lives improve in the intervening period - its a very difficult circle to complete.I refer to HS2 starting in London, and not starting in the North where such a high speed line is desperately required - noting reports this morning that HS3 and the NPR is probably going to be shelved this week by the government over fears that it hasn't got support in the south and that the result in the Chesham and Amersham by election probably had something to do with that. As someone who lives in Kent - on the HS1 line - I find that indefensible.