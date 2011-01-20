How did UK+US voters get things so disastrously wrong.?
Just look back at the many lies Johnson and Trump have told over the years.
The lies have overwhelmed all opposition (Trump may well have won except for Covid)
This is the future of politics for many years to come. fighting this should be the number 1 priority, Labour will not win elections on policies alone.
Bercow was a brilliant speaker, intelligent and brave. he had a rare quality very few politicians have, he would listen to some nasty right wing MP try to do a character assination on him they obviously planned out for days yet he would hit back instantly with a devastating come back that left the MP looking a right d/head. the come backs were so good they made the national tv news. sadly missed these days.
Bercow won the respect of Labour supporters for his guts standing up for decency and honesty. he could have taken the easy way out and caved in to the constant barrage of Tory attacks, he would no doubt have been given the peerage people say he desperately craves, maybe people forget but he was given a standing ovation by Labour MPs on his final day as speaker because he was fair and honest. MPs recognized he put his country ahead of his party his safety.
I don't hold out too much hope of change in UK politics in the future as many seem to think this is all about personal political views than the real danger, overwhelming lies and propaganda being a acceptable. the people who stick their neck out fighting these liars will be attacked and vilified.