Well that's on me for misunderstanding. Though I maintain your choice of the Murphy thing as your example of what is shameful as weird. It pretty much boils down to man shouting in street is shouted back at in a slightly worse manner.



There are so many better examples to choose from. I'm not really sure how this qualifies as the trigger for the state we found ourselves in either. As you say there were incidents before of punches and eggs being thrown, of intimidation of politicians etc. What made this one special?



If it was just "one man shouting in the street" I would agree with you. But it was clearly much more than that.What makes it so special? The whole campaign was pretty poisonous. I've already mentioned the key element which was Salmond - the leader of the 'Yes' campaign - targetting the BBC on a daily basis and encouraging his supporters to barrack a BBC reporter whenever he asked a question. That was a new thing in British politics. It fed into a key part of the Yes campaign propaganda which described the BBC as the enemy, conspiring against one side. Even apparently sensible people began to believe this. It's become common place now for democratic politicians to make an enemy out of the BBC, CNN, "the mainstream media" etc, but it was new in 2014.Then the violence and intimidation that accompanied Murphy's campaign - not just in Glasgow, but in places like Kirkaldy. According to the Times newspaper: "The row over Mr Murphys treatment has come to dominate the latter stages of the referendum campaign  and marks the point when the abuse which is rife on the internet reached street level."Your argument now is that Murphy was as much to blame as his assailants because "he came out of nowhere" and was "shouting at people through a megaphone". I disagree. I think it might have been connected to Salmond's brand of populist politics and represented something quite new in Britain.Clearly things have got worse since 2014 with the toxicity of the Brexit campaign, but the Scottish referendum was a kind of storm signal.