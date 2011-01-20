Poll

Should the Government cut Foreign Aid?

Yep. Let's be giving all that money to the needy here (Though you are a thick bastard if you think money not spent there would be spent at home)
Not sure - maybe?
On the fence!
Not sure - but I don't think so
No way. It's in the best interests of the world to provide money to those that need it morally and also for our own interests. A more stable world helps our country and a more stable world helps those in need
I like cheese
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 650082 times)

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19880 on: Today at 02:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:01:34 pm
Would you talk up David Cameron then, because of your one issue? After all, he introduced same sex marriage, so on your deal breaker issue he's a good egg and a deal maker.

Sangria, you've got this wrong way round.

You're the one who allows one issue to negate everything else. I just used the one point in the Major post because I would take a lot of time to go through a litany of them.

I can look at David Cameron's career in the round and think, 'Bloody hell, he was pretty bad overall', even though he did that one thing, and I think it really felt like one thing, that was brilliant. Because he did that one thing that was brilliant - which he later regretted, I'm told - I certainly wouldn't hold him in more admiration than 'most Labour MPs'.

Whilst you can look at John Major, Ken Clarke, Heseltine etc and hold them in more esteem because of that one thing.

It's a way of thinking, it's perfectly valid. But it's not been one I have endorsed in this thread, so your above situation wouldn't apply to me.

I do get that way about some of our players - I stuck with Balotelli for far too long based on a goodish debut - but not bad, bad politicians. Though, I do grant you, Johnson is much, much worse.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19881 on: Today at 02:23:08 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:17:09 pm
??? He clearly said entire voting record and just used that as one example

Thank you sir. Wish I'd seen your reply before I did my own. You've nailed it.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19882 on: Today at 02:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:21:14 pm
Sangria, you've got this wrong way round.

You're the one who allows one issue to negate everything else. I just used the one point in the Major post because I would take a lot of time to go through a litany of them.

I can look at David Cameron's career in the round and think, 'Bloody hell, he was pretty bad overall', even though he did that one thing, and I think it really felt like one thing, that was brilliant. Because he did that one thing that was brilliant - which he later regretted, I'm told - I certainly wouldn't hold him in more admiration than 'most Labour MPs'.

Whilst you can look at John Major, Ken Clarke, Heseltine etc and hold them in more esteem because of that one thing.

It's a way of thinking, it's perfectly valid. But it's not been one I have endorsed in this thread, so your above situation wouldn't apply to me.

I do get that way about some of our players - I stuck with Balotelli for far too long based on a goodish debut - but not bad, bad politicians. Though, I do grant you, Johnson is much, much worse.

I admire Major for a number of things related to one issue, epitomised by that soapbox campaign of his. A belief in traditional British democracy where people in power can be talked to, and these people believe in certain lines that are not to be crossed, even for personal or party gain. And who believe in holding power for the good of the country, rather than a faction.

You believe that politicians must have the same views as you to hold credence. I don't. I accept that people may have differing views on differing issues. Unlike you, I start from the position that I don't know that I'm necessarily right. But if political discourse starts from the position in the first paragraph, then things won't go too far wrong, and they'll be in a good position to start getting better. And I admire politicians who actively push for that position.

Having read about his time in Hong Kong, I'll add Chris Patten to the list.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,388
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19883 on: Today at 02:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:03:29 am
Did it I get that wrong Killie? Apologies to Muriel. The comment I remember was that Murphy deserved what he got and should have known better than to address public meetings in Glasgow because it was an "independence town." It came from someone with a credible reputation, I remember that.

Not sure who made that quote, the only thing I could find was her actually criticising attacks on politicians. She may have changed her opinion on independence, but she was a supporter of Better Together. As for her support of Labour Im only basing that on vague (and ancient!) connections with Red Wedge. Alex Salmond is not well liked in Scotland, as the recent elections prove, hes seen as a self-serving egotist, the populism as you said leaves a lot of people cold. The independence movement, however is a broad church that thankfully goes well beyond that. Salmond lost me finally thanks to his involvement with Russia Today & dabbling with Murdoch.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,128
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19884 on: Today at 02:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:21:54 pm
You're still making it sound like he was doing something illegitimate, and possibly illegal.

"Turning up out of nowhere" literally doesn't make sense. Having an "entourage of supporters" and "standing on a crate" are perfectly normal things to do at a hustings. "Shouting aggressively through a megaphone" is obviously a tendentious way of putting things. I agree that speeches through megaphones are not ideal, but they're generally used at demonstrations and outdoor public meetings. I also think that poor old Murphy did have to shout a bit since the mob surrounding him also had megaphones and they were certainly aggressively shouting back!

I must admit I'm surprised you still want to maintain that Murphy brought this on himself. It was a shameful episode in the election and a sign of something rotten in the political culture. Since then we've seen Trump supporters pull the same stunt, hounding politicians in airports who don't do exactly what they want them to do. And now the Brownshirt wannabees in London who feel the BBC should reflect their own warped view of the world.

They weren't hustings though. They were not scheduled events.

The "mob" didn't turn up until after he had started making a racket.

I didn't say he brought this on himself. Some of the behaviour towwards him wasn't appropriate.

It's just seems a bit "snowflakey" to expect to be able to rock up on a high street and shout at people with a megaphone and not have people protest back.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19885 on: Today at 02:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:29:36 pm
I admire Major for a number of things related to one issue, epitomised by that soapbox campaign of his. A belief in traditional British democracy where people in power can be talked to, and these people believe in certain lines that are not to be crossed, even for personal or party gain. And who believe in holding power for the good of the country, rather than a faction.

You believe that politicians must have the same views as you to hold credence. I don't. I accept that people may have differing views on differing issues. Unlike you, I start from the position that I don't know that I'm necessarily right. But if political discourse starts from the position in the first paragraph, then things won't go too far wrong, and they'll be in a good position to start getting better. And I admire politicians who actively push for that position.

Having read about his time in Hong Kong, I'll add Chris Patten to the list.

Sangria, I don't believe, at all, that I'm right. I accept that I know pretty much nothing. I also accept that, though John Major was against a minimum wage and I am for a living wage, he probably has a more rounded view on that creating prosperity and he doesn't hold that in order to keep people poor. I don't accept, however, that I am wrong on gay rights, equality laws etc... that is something with far less nuance.

But things did go badly wrong under his watch, however he approached democracy, and, across the whole of his voting record, he is not a man for me to admire. You evidently have a different take on politicians, because Chris Patten wouldn't be on my list. It's fine, it is how you think. However, you might let David Cameron off on that one issue, but I won't by the logic already stated in this thread.

You've got a very liberal mindset Sangria. You'll search for a nice Tory before you'll ever find a nice leftie.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19886 on: Today at 02:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:37:45 pm
Sangria, I don't believe, at all, that I'm right. I accept that I know pretty much nothing. I also accept that, though John Major was against a minimum wage and I am for a living wage, he probably has a more rounded view on that creating prosperity and he doesn't hold that in order to keep people poor. I don't accept, however, that I am wrong on gay rights, equality laws etc... that is something with far less nuance.

But things did go badly wrong under his watch, however he approached democracy, and, across the whole of his voting record, he is not a man for me to admire. You evidently have a different take on politicians, because Chris Patten wouldn't be on my list. It's fine, it is how you think. However, you might let David Cameron off on that one issue, but I won't by the logic already stated in this thread.

You've got a very liberal mindset Sangria. You'll search for a nice Tory before you'll ever find a nice leftie.

Ie. "I'm lefter than thou".
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19887 on: Today at 02:56:53 pm »
Oh my friend it's not what I am saying. You're all turned around.

I don't care how left you are in relation to me, I don't know how left you are in relation to me, I don't know how left I am.

But you do seem to hate the left a little bit though.

Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19888 on: Today at 03:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:56:53 pm
Oh my friend it's not what I am saying. You're all turned around.

I don't care how left you are in relation to me, I don't know how left you are in relation to me, I don't know how left I am.

But you do seem to hate the left a little bit though.

I could call the faction Corbynite, as in how they use Blairite as an insult, but people don't like that. So I call them Corbyn loyalists, as their loyalty to their former leader is their defining feature, but people don't like that either. So I call them the left, using a description that they favour. And now that's used against me too.

So what would you rather be called? Left, Corbyn loyalist, or Corbynite? As your faction is evidently a cohesive group, with its own memes and so on.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19889 on: Today at 03:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:09:09 pm
I could call the faction Corbynite, as in how they use Blairite as an insult, but people don't like that. So I call them Corbyn loyalists, as their loyalty to their former leader is their defining feature, but people don't like that either. So I call them the left, using a description that they favour. And now that's used against me too.

So what would you rather be called? Left, Corbyn loyalist, or Corbynite? As your faction is evidently a cohesive group, with its own memes and so on.

Well, you can call me what you like, I don't care. However, I joined the Labour party in January 2001, under Blair, and I stayed until August 2020. During that time Corbyn was only leader for less than a 1/4 of it. I don't really do memes either.

So, I wouldn't say loyalty to Corbyn is my defining feature, I don't do memes, I don't get all huffy because someone called me a Corbynite, and I don't spend my time chasing you down on Twitter or wherever you can be found frequenting. So, call me what you like. Call me Papa Zoogie, it won't make any less sense than your arguments in this thread so far  ;D :P
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,378
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19890 on: Today at 03:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:37:10 pm
They weren't hustings though. They were not scheduled events.

The "mob" didn't turn up until after he had started making a racket.


I've no idea if his events were scheduled or not - or for that matter whether 'hustings' as traditionally understood are 'scheduled'. I always think of them as the upturned soap box and the impromptu meeting. Either way, it hardly affects the argument.

And of course the mob didn't turn up before Murphy started talking (or making a "racket" as you so neutrally put it!). That is very much the point. They followed him to the meeting. They were there to stop him speaking. No other reason.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,791
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19891 on: Today at 03:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 09:16:18 am
5 years to the day that Jo Cox was murdered.

What a horrible day that was, with the aura of it still ominously present to this day.

May she rest in peace.

I am surprised more people have not acknowledged this post. It's both sad and uplifting to follow the #moreincommon hashtag on twitter today. On the one hand its uplifting that so many still remember her and that other people have taken over her work to bring communities together. But it's also a reminder of the horrible way that some people continue to spread hate around without any second thought of the consequences of such an act. Either way, my thoughts go to her husband Brendan and the family, friends and colleagues of Jo.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,128
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19892 on: Today at 03:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:28:15 pm
I've no idea if his events were scheduled or not - or for that matter whether 'hustings' as traditionally understood are 'scheduled'. I always think of them as the upturned soap box and the impromptu meeting. Either way, it hardly affects the argument.

And of course the mob didn't turn up before Murphy started talking (or making a "racket" as you so neutrally put it!). That is very much the point. They followed him to the meeting. They were there to stop him speaking. No other reason.

Well the point is if he has the right to show up on the high street and shout at people (that's what he was doing - he's a very loud and aggressive politician), protestors have the right to do so as well.

As I have said though, getting right up in his face is too much, as is egging people.

Calling it a "Shameful episode" is just ridiculous hyperbole. Especially when you said:

Quote
Until the Scottish referendum happened Britain had been mercifully free of this kind of intimidation. Eggs were sometimes thrown, punches too, so were flour bombs.

So you were pretty much fine with the occasional egg and punch throws. But this one episode, where one person got a bit close and shouty, is shameful apparently.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,378
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19893 on: Today at 04:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:34:52 pm
Well the point is if he has the right to show up on the high street and shout at people (that's what he was doing - he's a very loud and aggressive politician), protestors have the right to do so as well.

As I have said though, getting right up in his face is too much, as is egging people.

Calling it a "Shameful episode" is just ridiculous hyperbole. Especially when you said:

So you were pretty much fine with the occasional egg and punch throws. But this one episode, where one person got a bit close and shouty, is shameful apparently.

When did I say was "fine" with such incidents? I hate the sight of baying mobs and I think intimidation is a lousy form of politics. But the word "occasional" to describe such incidents in the past is justified. They were discrete incidents.

Today's baying mobs - whether on the streets of Glasgow or Westminster or inside an airport terminal in the United States - are not discrete. They are very much linked and I think you'll find that the individuals involved have a similar mindset. They are full of passionate intensity, as the poet has it, and utterly convinced of their own virtue. Their opponents, or 'enemies' as they think of them, are traitors and liars and saboteurs and therefore simply must not be heard. Their sense of proportion has deserted them completely. Their sense of victimhood is stellar.     

This culture has developed over the last five or six years. We saw the beginnings of it in Scotland with Salmond (as I said before). We saw it burgeon during the Brexit referendum. We saw its apogee in the events surrounding the US general election.

As I also said before, I congratulate the leadership of the Scottish National Party for cutting out the Salmond cancer. I don't know a lot about Sturgeon, but she seems quite an admirable figure to me. But it's a pity if political partisanship blinds people from seeing the similarities between what happened on the streets of Glasgow during the Independence campaign and what happened in London earlier this week. Or indeed the similarities between Salmond whipping up his supporters to attack the BBC and Trump doing the same against CNN and the mainstream press at his rallies.   

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19894 on: Today at 04:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:34:52 pm
Well the point is if he has the right to show up on the high street and shout at people (that's what he was doing - he's a very loud and aggressive politician), protestors have the right to do so as well.

As I have said though, getting right up in his face is too much, as is egging people.

Calling it a "Shameful episode" is just ridiculous hyperbole. Especially when you said:

So you were pretty much fine with the occasional egg and punch throws. But this one episode, where one person got a bit close and shouty, is shameful apparently.
I took Yorky's comments about the Jim Murphy confrontation to be when Yorky considers that discourse in the UK began to go to shit (he acknowledged that there was always the occasional idiot trowing an egg, etc. before then - but that should not be compared with what's happening now).

I was not living in the UK at time, so I had to look up Jim Murphy and the incident. I don't know if this Ch.4 report (with two videos) helps or not (or if it will be just another point of contention), but for what it's worth:

https://www.channel4.com/news/by/alex-thomson/blogs/scotland-labour-jim-murphy-eddie-izzard-scottish-national-party

On a more general comment, I also note Sangria's comments about certain (past) leading figures within the Conservative party and his respect for them. I think this is the same root issue really: politics has gone to shit. There are few politicians in any of the parties of any great ability. Sangria has more respect for some of the Tory MPs of old than many/most of the present Labour Party. You will note that 'respect' is not the same thing as 'support'. And there are now hordes within the Great British public who will happily chase down, harangue and assault journalists for simply being (BBC) journalists.

It is all part of the same, larger problem: a lurch to the extreme right, people unwilling to properly engage with people with differing views, and far too many people treating politics as a sport, unthinkingly cheering on their team no matter what.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,128
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19895 on: Today at 04:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:17:20 pm
When did I say was "fine" with such incidents? I hate the sight of baying mobs and I think intimidation is a lousy form of politics. But the word "occasional" to describe such incidents in the past is justified. They were discrete incidents.

Today's baying mobs - whether on the streets of Glasgow or Westminster or inside an airport terminal in the United States - are not discrete. They are very much linked and I think you'll find that the individuals involved have a similar mindset. They are full of passionate intensity, as the poet has it, and utterly convinced of their own virtue. Their opponents, or 'enemies' as they think of them, are traitors and liars and saboteurs and therefore simply must not be heard. Their sense of proportion has deserted them completely. Their sense of victimhood is stellar.     

This culture has developed over the last five or six years. We saw the beginnings of it in Scotland with Salmond (as I said before). We saw it burgeon during the Brexit referendum. We saw its apogee in the events surrounding the US general election.

As I also said before, I congratulate the leadership of the Scottish National Party for cutting out the Salmond cancer. I don't know a lot about Sturgeon, but she seems quite an admirable figure to me. But it's a pity if political partisanship blinds people from seeing the similarities between what happened on the streets of Glasgow during the Independence campaign and what happened in London earlier this week. Or indeed the similarities between Salmond whipping up his supporters to attack the BBC and Trump doing the same against CNN and the mainstream press at his rallies.   

I don't think we are in much disagreement really, I just find it rather amusing the way you have repeatedly highlighted issues with the Scottish independence supporters with hyperbolic comments. It was the same a month or 2 back when you were describing the rather amusing episode when Labour politicians had the Imperial March being blazed out as they marched up Buchanan Street as shameful or something to that effect.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19896 on: Today at 04:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:21:55 pm
I took Yorky's comments about the Jim Murphy confrontation to be when Yorky considers that discourse in the UK began to go to shit (he acknowledged that there was always the occasional idiot trowing an egg, etc. before then - but that should not be compared with what's happening now).

I was not living in the UK at time, so I had to look up Jim Murphy and the incident. I don't know if this Ch.4 report (with two videos) helps or not (or if it will be just another point of contention), but for what it's worth:

https://www.channel4.com/news/by/alex-thomson/blogs/scotland-labour-jim-murphy-eddie-izzard-scottish-national-party

On a more general comment, I also note Sangria's comments about certain (past) leading figures within the Conservative party and his respect for them. I think this is the same root issue really: politics has gone to shit. There are few politicians in any of the parties of any great ability. Sangria has more respect for some of the Tory MPs of old than many/most of the present Labour Party. You will note that 'respect' is not the same thing as 'support'. And there are now hordes within the Great British public who will happily chase down, harangue and assault journalists for simply being (BBC) journalists.

It is all part of the same, larger problem: a lurch to the extreme right, people unwilling to properly engage with people with differing views, and far too many people treating politics as a sport, unthinkingly cheering on their team no matter what.

Major apparently nixed proposed various attack lines against Blair in 1997 because he felt them "unbecoming of the office of Prime Minister". This was what politics used to be like. I believed in democracy back then.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,845
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19897 on: Today at 04:31:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:34:04 pm
I am surprised more people have not acknowledged this post. It's both sad and uplifting to follow the #moreincommon hashtag on twitter today. On the one hand its uplifting that so many still remember her and that other people have taken over her work to bring communities together. But it's also a reminder of the horrible way that some people continue to spread hate around without any second thought of the consequences of such an act. Either way, my thoughts go to her husband Brendan and the family, friends and colleagues of Jo.  :(

Have never felt that the Tories or that utter c*nt Farage learnt one single thing from her murder, they're just as vile and evil as ever, there is not a level low enough that they wouldn't stoop to.

RIP Jo.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19898 on: Today at 04:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:28:02 pm
Major apparently nixed proposed various attack lines against Blair in 1997 because he felt them "unbecoming of the office of Prime Minister". This was what politics used to be like. I believed in democracy back then.
When someone like Major, or Heseltine, or Clarke speak, I usually listen. Not because I expect to agree with them, but because they usually have something useful, insightful, interesting, or just plain pertinent to add to the particular debate. I cannot say this about many politicians these days, irrespective of the party - most seem happy to play the idiot and pander to the polls or what's trending at Twitter. There are precious few with the ability to lead. Instead, the hoards lead the politicians. It is a pitiful and dangerous state of affairs.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,575
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19899 on: Today at 04:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:29:36 pm
I admire Major for a number of things related to one issue, epitomised by that soapbox campaign of his. A belief in traditional British democracy where people in power can be talked to, and these people believe in certain lines that are not to be crossed, even for personal or party gain. And who believe in holding power for the good of the country, rather than a faction.


There was the small matter of proroguing Parliament three weeks early in 1997 to stop a report into Tory Sleaze being published before the 97 GE.

That was done for party gain, in order to keep from the voting public the extent of the corruption and sleaze in the Tory Party.

He also refused to withdraw the whip from people like Hamilton & Aitken when they'd been exposed as corrupt scumbags.

I think you're a bit kind to him and to some others you've mentioned - but, saying that, this current shower of shite have taken corruption to a whole new level. And brazen about it, too.

And people like Major, Clarke, Heseltine also show up the current government figures as the political pygmies they certainly are.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,840
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19900 on: Today at 04:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 09:16:18 am
5 years to the day that Jo Cox was murdered.

What a horrible day that was, with the aura of it still ominously present to this day.

May she rest in peace.

I've been trying to get the words together on such a grim anniversary.

I genuinely fear she lost her life in vain.

Just look at where we are as a country right now.

Politicians not wanting to condemn booing of an anti-racism act, in fear of upsetting their racist, xenophobic, bigoted scum base.

Reporters getting chased, hounded by cranks, loonies and generally despicable bastards.

And yet saying such things, will be seen as widening the gap between the civilised majority, and the neanderthal minority which have been radicalised by their Scum Media.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,378
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19901 on: Today at 05:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 04:25:46 pm
I don't think we are in much disagreement really, I just find it rather amusing the way you have repeatedly highlighted issues with the Scottish independence supporters with hyperbolic comments. It was the same a month or 2 back when you were describing the rather amusing episode when Labour politicians had the Imperial March being blazed out as they marched up Buchanan Street as shameful or something to that effect.

I have no recollection of that. What on earth did I say?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,128
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19902 on: Today at 07:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:01:43 pm
I have no recollection of that. What on earth did I say?

Well I was convinced you had said something like that, but had a quick search and can't see it so apologies if not.

EDIT: think it was this one I was thinking about. I think the use of the plural of politicians must have made me think you must have been talking about the march up Buchanan Street as I couldn't think of any other incident.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  5, 2021, 12:12:40 am
It looked like a shambles to me. Salmond encouraging his supporters to barrack the BBC journalists at press conferences. We're used to that now because of Trump doing a similar thing at his campaign rallies, but it looked strange and intimidating at the time. And, of course, Labour politicians being physically confronted when they tried to hold meetings on the streets of Glasgow and told to "get out of our city" (because it was an 'Independence city' - which it turned out not to be). The standard of debate from both sides was appalling - Gordon Brown excepted, I suppose.

Oddly though, one result of your narrow defeat and the Scottish inability to talk about anything else will be that Independence becomes inevitable. The pressure ironically will come from England. I don't say this with any glee because I believe the union is a good one. But my sense is that a majority of English people now wish the Scots would go. You're costly! But, more than that, you're of no use politically now you've given up on the Labour party. The monarchists in England always liked the Scots because of the royal palaver and the fact that you ran the Empire. The socialists liked you because of Red Clydeside and the powerful trade union movement. Neither of those things pull up trees any more of course.

My way-out prediction is that England will eventually rejoin the European Union. The Scots will try, but fail. Spain will veto the move of course. But Germany and France won't be keen on having another failing economy sucking on the Brussels teet either.

Such is the Law of Perverse Consequences!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:13 pm by Just Elmo? »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,378
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19903 on: Today at 08:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:48:33 pm
Well I was convinced you had said something like that, but had a quick search and can't see it so apologies if not.

EDIT: think it was this one I was thinking about. I think the use of the plural of politicians must have made me think you must have been talking about the march up Buchanan Street as I couldn't think of any other incident.


Must have been someone else. I don't even know what the 'Buchanan street incident' was.

The plural is accurate. Eddie Izzard used to be a member of the Labour national executive.

« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:01 pm by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,791
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19904 on: Today at 08:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 04:54:36 pm
I've been trying to get the words together on such a grim anniversary.

I genuinely fear she lost her life in vain.

Just look at where we are as a country right now.

Politicians not wanting to condemn booing of an anti-racism act, in fear of upsetting their racist, xenophobic, bigoted scum base.

Reporters getting chased, hounded by cranks, loonies and generally despicable bastards.

And yet saying such things, will be seen as widening the gap between the civilised majority, and the neanderthal minority which have been radicalised by their Scum Media.

It's been refreshing following the tributes to Jo on twitter and the encouraging thing is seeing so many things she was involved with continuing. At times, it's easy to think it's all hopeless but there are a lot of people out there trying to change things for the better. It's just we don't get to see it published in the mainstream media. For all those spreading hatred, there are plenty of groups coming together to combat it. We all just have to do our bit and refuse to give in to those whose only wish is to cause division and hatred.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,128
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19905 on: Today at 08:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:30:52 pm
Must have been someone else. I don't even know what the 'Buchanan street incident' was.

The plural is accurate. Eddie Izzard used to be a member of the Labour national executive.

Well that's on me for misunderstanding. Though I maintain your choice of the Murphy thing as your example of what is shameful as weird. It pretty much boils down to man shouting in street is shouted back at in a slightly worse manner.

There are so many better examples to choose from. I'm not really sure how this qualifies as the trigger for the state we found ourselves in either. As you say there were incidents before of punches and eggs being thrown, of intimidation of politicians etc. What made this one special?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,378
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19906 on: Today at 10:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:43:07 pm
Well that's on me for misunderstanding. Though I maintain your choice of the Murphy thing as your example of what is shameful as weird. It pretty much boils down to man shouting in street is shouted back at in a slightly worse manner.

There are so many better examples to choose from. I'm not really sure how this qualifies as the trigger for the state we found ourselves in either. As you say there were incidents before of punches and eggs being thrown, of intimidation of politicians etc. What made this one special?

If it was just "one man shouting in the street" I would agree with you. But it was clearly much more than that.

What makes it so special? The whole campaign was pretty poisonous. I've already mentioned the key element which was Salmond - the leader of the 'Yes' campaign - targetting the BBC on a daily basis and encouraging his supporters to barrack a BBC reporter whenever he asked a question. That was a new thing in British politics. It fed into a key part of the Yes campaign propaganda which described the BBC as the enemy, conspiring against one side. Even apparently sensible people began to believe this. It's become common place now for democratic politicians to make an enemy out of the BBC, CNN, "the mainstream media" etc, but it was new in 2014.

Then the violence and intimidation that accompanied Murphy's campaign - not just in Glasgow, but in places like Kirkaldy. According to the Times newspaper: "The row over Mr Murphys treatment has come to dominate the latter stages of the referendum campaign  and marks the point when the abuse which is rife on the internet reached street level."

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/salmond-is-accused-of-failing-to-halt-mob-bp6r2r5jrwc

Your argument now is that Murphy was as much to blame as his assailants because "he came out of nowhere" and was "shouting at people through a megaphone". I disagree. I think it might have been connected to Salmond's brand of populist politics and represented something quite new in Britain.

Clearly things have got worse since 2014 with the toxicity of the Brexit campaign, but the Scottish referendum was a kind of storm signal. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Up
« previous next »
 