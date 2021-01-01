No, it's not Bailey's main point. It's exactly that there may be no vaccine bounce but he also notes later that he'd probably give the same answer as Starmer gave himself because people believe it to be so. I think it's the opposite; most people hear that and think 'getting your excuses in'. I don't think either Starmer or Corbyn give the best answers when they can afford to be a little reflective to be honest.



That said, it's not solely that people want him to resign, there are people out there who think he has done a really, really bad job and isn't really engaging with why. That's perfectly fair. Let's just say that you're more optimistic than I am about those positive underlying factors.



I'm just guided by the evidence. The Labour Party is in recovery, have posted summaries by likes of Anthony Wells (Yougov) and Chris Curtis (Survation) at 'what's going wrong' themed events on here before. It's a slow process and I think there also has to be a willingness to acknowledge that for all the improvements, and for me not broadcasting on a narrowband to the already converted is a huge improvement regardless of where it starts to fail, only three Leaders of the Opposition have become Prime Minister since Thatcher got her election in 79 and all of them after major economic shocks of some sort. So it is uphill. Why I thought the Michael Howard comparisons with Starmer were quite interesting. The slow move to something different but still playing the same tunes from the same grubby party the electorate were rejecting. See whether the Fabians can come up with something with their reviews of this and that.Don't know on replies. I didn't think that was a particularly bad one in any sense, so I'd agree with what you say Bailey had conceded about it. Yeah, it's an excuse but the alternative answers are even worse and feed into the problems of how the party is perceived that Starmer is slowly unpicking. There's times when Starmer's lack of experience as a politician does come through, honestly not particularly fussed with this one over, say, not clocking he was chatting to a fascist where you wonder whether he's picking up on the nuances at all or whether he's thought 'Gordon Brown moment' and ducked it. If his answer had been "If you're all going to vote Tory, we're going to treat you like Tories" etc etc, I'd be far more worried. Regression into primarily talking to parts of the Labour membership isn't an option.