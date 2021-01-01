Saying that, the questions are best left to the shadow health minister and they are holding the Tories to account;
UK opposition health spokesperson, Jonathan Ashworth, Labours shadow health secretary, has told BBC Radio 4s Today programme that the reason why the nation was in the current situation was because the Government had not imposed travel restrictions sooner.
Rather than red listing this variant, we essentially gave it the red carpet treatment as 20,000 people were allowed to arrive from India over a number of weeks in April, even though the warning signs were there, he said. That essentially seeded this Delta variant across the country.
Nobody wanted to be in this place and we could have avoided this if it was not for the Delta variant, and Im afraid this is on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson for his puny weak border policy, which was secure as a sieve.
PA report he added that Labour would collapse the traffic light travel system, adding: Essentially all those nations on the amber list we wouldnt move to a red list. We would want to see more nations move on to the green list when it is safe to do so.
But we would ask those returning from those red list countries to properly quarantine themselves at the borders - I understand this is an immense inconvenience for people, and I dont want to put people in this situation, but weve got to protect ourselves from this very dangerous virus.