Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 647909 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19800 on: Yesterday at 03:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 03:29:39 pm
The problem with using the 'vaccine effect' to cover everything is that Starmer's personal ratings are not doing well.

If you mean the Jack Bailey data guy, then he does make very good points, but his belief that Starmer should say this anyway, because it makes him look better, isn't something I am on board with. To me it has the opposite effect.

I don't think that's Jack Bailey's point, is it? (edit: will check again if he did say that, genuinely missed it if he did.) It was more that Starmer is saying something which on face value is very logical and could well be true but is actually very difficult to support from the evidence at the moment. If you caught the conversations between the academics there, they bring up the Falklands War effect as something similar where the evidence for it is very weak. To be fair to Starmer, it's off into the weeds and I wonder what answer would work for those criticising the one he gave. I suspect there isn't one short of him resigning. Whether they've thought that one through or not is a question for another day.

As for Starmer, yeah, his personal ratings have fallen a lot. It's directly across to Johnson's rising too. A more extreme version of it was seen in 2017 where Corbyn came close to not being net negative as May's very high ratings collapsed. The underlying factors are still pretty positive for Starmer to be fair, and even more so if you're looking at changing perceptions of the Labour party itself, and there is some evidence in recent polling that Labour is starting to close the gap again. It's going to be a long summer but I'll take my chuckles at those who can't credit something good still in denial about why people wouldn't listen about all the bad shite. Lesson lot of us on the left have to learn, I had to take my lumps on it at the start of austerity on why being right isn't a substitute for being listened to.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19801 on: Yesterday at 04:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 03:52:47 pm
I don't think that's Jack Bailey's point, is it? (edit: will check again if he did say that, genuinely missed it if he did.) It was more that Starmer is saying something which on face value is very logical and could well be true but is actually very difficult to support from the evidence at the moment. If you caught the conversations between the academics there, they bring up the Falklands War effect as something similar where the evidence for it is very weak. To be fair to Starmer, it's off into the weeds and I wonder what answer would work for those criticising the one he gave. I suspect there isn't one short of him resigning. Whether they've thought that one through or not is a question for another day.

As for Starmer, yeah, his personal ratings have fallen a lot. It's directly across to Johnson's rising too. A more extreme version of it was seen in 2017 where Corbyn came close to not being net negative as May's very high ratings collapsed. The underlying factors are still pretty positive for Starmer to be fair, and even more so if you're looking at changing perceptions of the Labour party itself, and there is some evidence in recent polling that Labour is starting to close the gap again. It's going to be a long summer but I'll take my chuckles at those who can't credit something good still in denial about why people wouldn't listen about all the bad shite. Lesson lot of us on the left have to learn, I had to take my lumps on it at the start of austerity on why being right isn't a substitute for being listened to.

No, it's not Bailey's main point. It's exactly that there may be no vaccine bounce but he also notes later that he'd probably give the same answer as Starmer gave himself because people believe it to be so. I think it's the opposite; most people hear that and think 'getting your excuses in'. I don't think either Starmer or Corbyn give the best answers when they can afford to be a little reflective to be honest.

That said, it's not solely that people want him to resign, there are people out there who think he has done a really, really bad job and isn't really engaging with why. That's perfectly fair. Let's just say that you're more optimistic than I am about those positive underlying factors.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19802 on: Yesterday at 04:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:16:49 am
There's a slight difference between some racist tweets and joining Islamic State, but I'm sure you were aware of that. Now, I don't give a shit whether she's ever allowed back or not, but that's an incredible comparison to be trying to make.


You do know how grooming works, yes?

« Reply #19803 on: Yesterday at 04:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:05:17 am
"I'm only doing so badly because the other side are so good!"  ;D

I get what he is saying, but there's no need to keep highlighting the good things about the government when there are so many bad things to use.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson could take a shit in his hand, then offer it to the Queen and he'd get away with it by using the "we're leading the world in vaccinations" get out of Jail card. The British public are thick as pig shit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19804 on: Yesterday at 04:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 04:00:10 pm
No, it's not Bailey's main point. It's exactly that there may be no vaccine bounce but he also notes later that he'd probably give the same answer as Starmer gave himself because people believe it to be so. I think it's the opposite; most people hear that and think 'getting your excuses in'. I don't think either Starmer or Corbyn give the best answers when they can afford to be a little reflective to be honest.

That said, it's not solely that people want him to resign, there are people out there who think he has done a really, really bad job and isn't really engaging with why. That's perfectly fair. Let's just say that you're more optimistic than I am about those positive underlying factors.

I'm just guided by the evidence. The Labour Party is in recovery, have posted summaries by likes of Anthony Wells (Yougov) and Chris Curtis (Survation) at 'what's going wrong' themed events on here before. It's a slow process and I think there also has to be a willingness to acknowledge that for all the improvements, and for me not broadcasting on a narrowband to the already converted is a huge improvement regardless of where it starts to fail, only three Leaders of the Opposition have become Prime Minister since Thatcher got her election in 79 and all of them after major economic shocks of some sort. So it is uphill. Why I thought the Michael Howard comparisons with Starmer were quite interesting. The slow move to something different but still playing the same tunes from the same grubby party the electorate were rejecting. See whether the Fabians can come up with something with their reviews of this and that.

Don't know on replies. I didn't think that was a particularly bad one in any sense, so I'd agree with what you say Bailey had conceded about it. Yeah, it's an excuse but the alternative answers are even worse and feed into the problems of how the party is perceived that Starmer is slowly unpicking. There's times when Starmer's lack of experience as a politician does come through, honestly not particularly fussed with this one over, say, not clocking he was chatting to a fascist where you wonder whether he's picking up on the nuances at all or whether he's thought 'Gordon Brown moment' and ducked it. If his answer had been "If you're all going to vote Tory, we're going to treat you like Tories" etc etc, I'd be far more worried. Regression into primarily talking to parts of the Labour membership isn't an option.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19805 on: Yesterday at 04:55:06 pm »
Speaker criticises Number 10 (so PM then) for not telling MPs first about the delay in further easing of Covid measures.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19806 on: Yesterday at 05:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 04:21:55 pm
I'm just guided by the evidence. The Labour Party is in recovery, have posted summaries by likes of Anthony Wells (Yougov) and Chris Curtis (Survation) at 'what's going wrong' themed events on here before. It's a slow process and I think there also has to be a willingness to acknowledge that for all the improvements, and for me not broadcasting on a narrowband to the already converted is a huge improvement regardless of where it starts to fail, only three Leaders of the Opposition have become Prime Minister since Thatcher got her election in 79 and all of them after major economic shocks of some sort. So it is uphill. Why I thought the Michael Howard comparisons with Starmer were quite interesting. The slow move to something different but still playing the same tunes from the same grubby party the electorate were rejecting. See whether the Fabians can come up with something with their reviews of this and that.

Don't know on replies. I didn't think that was a particularly bad one in any sense, so I'd agree with what you say Bailey had conceded about it. Yeah, it's an excuse but the alternative answers are even worse and feed into the problems of how the party is perceived that Starmer is slowly unpicking. There's times when Starmer's lack of experience as a politician does come through, honestly not particularly fussed with this one over, say, not clocking he was chatting to a fascist where you wonder whether he's picking up on the nuances at all or whether he's thought 'Gordon Brown moment' and ducked it. If his answer had been "If you're all going to vote Tory, we're going to treat you like Tories" etc etc, I'd be far more worried. Regression into primarily talking to parts of the Labour membership isn't an option.

Interesting analysis. I think our instincts are different to be honest, but it's always interesting to hear others.

I don't think anyone is saying that they should primarily talk to parts of the Labour membership, but I think they are saying that you have to acknowledge the parts of the membership that are there. Yes, there will be some who will not take to Starmer, but he led his campaign in a very specific way for very specific reasons, and if he does not do enough to keep them then he will lose.

BTW, there is an alternative reason that is not 'worse' exactly, just inconvenient. That reason is that Starmer isn't good enough. It won't be the left of the party that, given the opportunity, take that as a fact, it will be the right. Right now it is just conjecture.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19807 on: Yesterday at 05:23:34 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:55:06 pm
Speaker criticises Number 10 (so PM then) for not telling MPs first about the delay in further easing of Covid measures.

It's the zillionth time the speaker has done that, it's not going to change without any formal mechanism to force Johnson to do so.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19808 on: Yesterday at 05:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 05:07:54 pm
Interesting analysis. I think our instincts are different to be honest, but it's always interesting to hear others.

I don't think anyone is saying that they should primarily talk to parts of the Labour membership, but I think they are saying that you have to acknowledge the parts of the membership that are there. Yes, there will be some who will not take to Starmer, but he led his campaign in a very specific way for very specific reasons, and if he does not do enough to keep them then he will lose.

BTW, there is an alternative reason that is not 'worse' exactly, just inconvenient. That reason is that Starmer isn't good enough. It won't be the left of the party that, given the opportunity, take that as a fact, it will be the right. Right now it is just conjecture.

Not sure of your last point there. Do you mean a reason for Starmer to give? "I'm shit". That's back to resignation being the only answer some will take. Whether it's the truth of it, who knows short of a general election on the current evidence? He's an improvement, which is what was needed as the minimum. Whether there was a better candidate, well, possibly one. I voted for her.

Don't know about instincts meaning much the sore end of an arse kicking from the electorate. There is a weird problem for a Labour leader of needing to balance members concerns against the electorate's. That old argument over whether MPs are delegates etc., which is why the consequences are less direct than some seem to imagine.

Personally, I'd say any rectifying back to something more towards the electorate from trying to bypass entirely any but the most favorable of coverage was never going to be anything less than a downgrade for those used to getting their instant social media fix tailored to their precise positions. As I said at the time, Starmer's 'unity' ideal was nice but was going to fall on its face as soon as the EHRC landed. You don't get 'unity' with people who define their socialism by their freedom to find a minority to be bigoted about, nor with their supporters. And that's just the foundation work going in on changes needed. Painful for some, I can appreciate that.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19809 on: Yesterday at 06:02:48 pm »
It's the new norm now. The PM barely faces scrutiny. It probably started with Andrew Neil, Channel 4, etc. But parliamentary scrutiny soon followed and now it's the norm.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19810 on: Yesterday at 06:12:20 pm »
Stormzy Had It Right.

#FuckBoris
Twitter: @atypicalbob

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19811 on: Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 05:47:16 pm
who knows short of a general election on the current evidence? He's an improvement, which is what was needed as the minimum.

In terms of leadership? Hardly. And Corbyn was shit.

But, as you say, the proof of the pudding will be the next GE.

I'll bet you (name the charity of your choice) that Starmer's Labour get fewer votes that Corbyn's Labour got in 2019.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19812 on: Yesterday at 10:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm
In terms of leadership? Hardly. And Corbyn was shit.

But, as you say, the proof of the pudding will be the next GE.

I'll bet you (name the charity of your choice) that Starmer's Labour get fewer votes that Corbyn's Labour got in 2019.

What about seats?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19813 on: Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:31:29 pm
What about seats?

What about them?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19814 on: Today at 12:30:41 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm
In terms of leadership? Hardly. And Corbyn was shit.

But, as you say, the proof of the pudding will be the next GE.

I'll bet you (name the charity of your choice) that Starmer's Labour get fewer votes that Corbyn's Labour got in 2019.


Will take bet on equivalent turnout to 2019. The Whitechapel Centre is my choice, name your's and we'll put a small bit to one of them. It does spectacularly miss the point of how FPTP works though, doesn't it? And especially how Labour's vote stacks in certain wards and constituencies and the whole point of Starmer needing to move the party to addressing different audiences. I'd be very confident Starmer will win seats back next election. It's how many which'll be key. No heroic victories in defeat though, just next stage of moving towards winning even more seats which is what matters.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19815 on: Today at 01:40:15 am »
I can see both arguments, ultimately seats are what matters as that is the route to power and I would agree about voter concentration and reaching different ones. It's often mentioned how toxic and disliked Corbyn was and how Starmer is an improvement just by not being him, which should be reflected in the number of votes then if it's as simple as that. But it's obviously not that simple and there will be other factors to account for.


Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19816 on: Today at 01:53:25 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:23:34 pm
It's the zillionth time the speaker has done that, it's not going to change without any formal mechanism to force Johnson to do so.
and... nothing new in the official announcement that was News to anyone..we know about a shooting in America at the same time as Reuters, its the way of the reality now. The speaker and anyone else feigning shock is bollocks.

Better today than yesterday...........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19817 on: Today at 04:08:36 am »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:40:15 am
I can see both arguments, ultimately seats are what matters as that is the route to power and I would agree about voter concentration and reaching different ones. It's often mentioned how toxic and disliked Corbyn was and how Starmer is an improvement just by not being him, which should be reflected in the number of votes then if it's as simple as that. But it's obviously not that simple and there will be other factors to account for.

2019 crushed Labour's vote across almost every demographic you could care to distinguish. If Labour's current (utterly awful) polling was what had happened in 2019 then Corbyn would have been pushing on 600k more votes and however many seats that would have held onto. (Ignoring pressure on other parties' vote during an election for the counterfactual there.) Why I'll take Nobby's bet, unless he wants to reconsider. ;)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19818 on: Today at 06:35:19 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:08:36 am
2019 crushed Labour's vote across almost every demographic you could care to distinguish. If Labour's current (utterly awful) polling was what had happened in 2019 then Corbyn would have been pushing on 600k more votes and however many seats that would have held onto. (Ignoring pressure on other parties' vote during an election for the counterfactual there.) Why I'll take Nobby's bet, unless he wants to reconsider. ;)

I'll make the equivalent donation to the Whitechapel centre after anyway, because it's a great organisation made, sadly, more relevant each and every day. I think you'll lose but I'll cover the bet.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19819 on: Today at 06:48:00 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:06:25 am
Especially on the day they're announcing a month-long delay to the easing of restrictions due to government incompetence.

Are they though?

Aren't they announcing a month-long delay to the easing of restrictions due to a new variant that would otherwise kill tens of thousands of British people?**



**I accept that we are where we are with this due to this government being a shower of bungling knobends, but the delay is the right thing to do
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19820 on: Today at 06:52:39 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm
What about them?
Fewer votes?  Maybe be.

Fewer seats?  Maybe not
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19821 on: Today at 06:59:42 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:50:58 am
Yes because one picture on Twitter is all that you ever need to distract someone, despite various comments from Starmer on Twitter itself, in the commons and on the news holding him to account as well as other members of the Labour party. Nothing actually gets through, but you're right its because Starmer held some wallpaper up in John Lewis and that's why they increased their lead in the opinion polls.

I do actually wonder what some people feel an opposition leader needs to do to hold someone to account, so maybe you could tell me what your expectations are?

I wouldn't bother mate.

All I ever see from some of my friends on social media are attacks on Starmer.

When they were (rightly) posting stuff where Corbyn was saying "I was amazed to see that I was this evil fella up to everything evil" - they are doing the same thing to Starmer.

It's fine to be annoyed at someone you back being unfairly lambasted and lied about, but not if you're going to then do the exact same thing yourself.


I don't think Corbyn was evil and I think he had some good ideas, but unfortunately I don't think that he was really that good either. He has spent his entire life sniping at, voting against and undermining the Labour Party from the wings and tried to do the same thing to a (sadly) United Tory Party.

Starmer isn't evil, he's done a lot of good work from all accounts and is a decent man, but to read the bullshit - he's more Tory than the Toriest Tory in Toryland.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19822 on: Today at 08:39:07 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 06:48:00 am
Are they though?

Aren't they announcing a month-long delay to the easing of restrictions due to a new variant that would otherwise kill tens of thousands of British people?**



**I accept that we are where we are with this due to this government being a shower of bungling knobends, but the delay is the right thing to do

Andy, Snail isn't saying that it isn't the right thing to do - she might believe that, but she's not saying it - she is saying that it presents an opportunity for Starmer because it didn't have to be this way. And Starmer gave a very good answer on LBC around this issue - I don't think he should do shows like that, but he was excellent for that question in particular - explaining that it was the right thing to do but it didn't have to be. He can make hay with that line of thought.

She's also been very fair to Starmer despite having different ideas of policy.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19823 on: Today at 08:40:10 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 06:48:00 am
Are they though?

Aren't they announcing a month-long delay to the easing of restrictions due to a new variant that would otherwise kill tens of thousands of British people?**



**I accept that we are where we are with this due to this government being a shower of bungling knobends, but the delay is the right thing to do

Andy, Snail isn't saying that it isn't the right thing to do - she might believe that, I wouldn't know, but she's not saying it - she is saying that it presents an opportunity for Starmer because it didn't have to be this way. And Starmer gave a very good answer on LBC around this issue - I don't think he should do shows like that, but he was excellent for that question in particular - explaining that it was the right thing to do but it didn't have to be. He can make hay with that line of thought.

She's also been very fair to Starmer despite having different ideas of policy.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19824 on: Today at 09:00:35 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 08:39:07 am
Andy, Snail isn't saying that it isn't the right thing to do - she might believe that, but she's not saying it - she is saying that it presents an opportunity for Starmer because it didn't have to be this way. And Starmer gave a very good answer on LBC around this issue - I don't think he should do shows like that, but he was excellent for that question in particular - explaining that it was the right thing to do but it didn't have to be. He can make hay with that line of thought.

She's also been very fair to Starmer despite having different ideas of policy.

See I don't agree. Labour have to be very, very careful about what they say regarding Coronavirus. The topic has too much gravity to be taken lightly and to be used as a political football.

The time to address it is once the crisis is over. The Tories have made loads of mistakes and their inaction and reaction has led to more than a hundred thousand British people dead and twice that number fucked for life.

At the moment the Tories own the mess and Labour needs to not become embroiled in the actions of an acting government.

That's what I think anyway, in major crisis a party pettily sniping doesn't really get the public spirit onboard.

The Tories will likely get their comeuppance once the Virus is done. We see it everytime there is a major crisis. No matter how well or badly a government does then people are pissed off and fed up with the whole situation and tend to want to bin off a party to get something new - whatever Johnson and his oiks do they'll forever be remembered as the Coronavirus Party and history is unlikely to be kind.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19825 on: Today at 09:04:58 am »
Saying that, the questions are best left to the shadow health minister and they are holding the Tories to account;




UK opposition health spokesperson, Jonathan Ashworth, Labours shadow health secretary, has told BBC Radio 4s Today programme that the reason why the nation was in the current situation was because the Government had not imposed travel restrictions sooner.

Rather than red listing this variant, we essentially gave it the red carpet treatment as 20,000 people were allowed to arrive from India over a number of weeks in April, even though the warning signs were there, he said. That essentially seeded this Delta variant across the country.

Nobody wanted to be in this place and we could have avoided this if it was not for the Delta variant, and Im afraid this is on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson for his puny weak border policy, which was secure as a sieve.

PA report he added that Labour would collapse the traffic light travel system, adding: Essentially all those nations on the amber list we wouldnt move to a red list. We would want to see more nations move on to the green list when it is safe to do so.

But we would ask those returning from those red list countries to properly quarantine themselves at the borders - I understand this is an immense inconvenience for people, and I dont want to put people in this situation, but weve got to protect ourselves from this very dangerous virus.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19826 on: Today at 09:07:40 am »
And from the Gruniad ; Johnson and Gove lying again;


 07:24

Speaking of Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, it looks like he is up front and centre today in the UK governments media operation to justify the way they have handled the delay to lifting restrictions in England.

On Sky News, asked by presenter Kay Burley about the Labour claim that the UK government should have moved at lightning speed to close the borders with India, as was done with Pakistan and Bangladesh, and that the delay was caused by Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons desire for a trade deal photo op, Gove denied this.

    Its not true. No. We closed our borders, we put India on the red list, at the earliest, appropriate opportunity on the basis of all the evidence that we had. In fact we put India on the red list before we knew that this Delta variant was a variant of concern.

It is worth noting that on 9 April Pakistan had a seven-day average of 21 cases per million people, Bangladesh had twice as many and India had four times as many. Pakistan and Bangladesh were put on the red list at that point. India was not added until 23 April, after Johnsons planned trip to India was cancelled on 19 April.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19827 on: Today at 09:13:59 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:04:58 am
Saying that, the questions are best left to the shadow health minister and they are holding the Tories to account;




UK opposition health spokesperson, Jonathan Ashworth, Labours shadow health secretary, has told BBC Radio 4s Today programme that the reason why the nation was in the current situation was because the Government had not imposed travel restrictions sooner.

Rather than red listing this variant, we essentially gave it the red carpet treatment as 20,000 people were allowed to arrive from India over a number of weeks in April, even though the warning signs were there, he said. That essentially seeded this Delta variant across the country.

Nobody wanted to be in this place and we could have avoided this if it was not for the Delta variant, and Im afraid this is on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson for his puny weak border policy, which was secure as a sieve.

PA report he added that Labour would collapse the traffic light travel system, adding: Essentially all those nations on the amber list we wouldnt move to a red list. We would want to see more nations move on to the green list when it is safe to do so.

But we would ask those returning from those red list countries to properly quarantine themselves at the borders - I understand this is an immense inconvenience for people, and I dont want to put people in this situation, but weve got to protect ourselves from this very dangerous virus.

So, which is it? No criticism because it would look like sniping or justifiable criticism because it doesn't look like sniping?

If it's justifiable criticism then Snail was right. Either way, she certainly didn't say keeping restrictions wasn't the right decision.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19828 on: Today at 09:44:37 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 08:39:07 am
Andy, Snail isn't saying that it isn't the right thing to do - she might believe that, but she's not saying it - she is saying that it presents an opportunity for Starmer because it didn't have to be this way. And Starmer gave a very good answer on LBC around this issue - I don't think he should do shows like that, but he was excellent for that question in particular - explaining that it was the right thing to do but it didn't have to be. He can make hay with that line of thought.

She's also been very fair to Starmer despite having different ideas of policy.

He even said back in February that failure to secure our borders jeopardising our fight against Covid but no one is going to pick back up on that

https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1359928244162744325?s=20

I don't think she has been fair to Starmer though as she's never given him a chance

Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 09:13:59 am
So, which is it? No criticism because it would look like sniping or justifiable criticism because it doesn't look like sniping?

If it's justifiable criticism then Snail was right. Either way, she certainly didn't say keeping restrictions wasn't the right decision.

Is she right though? On the day the restrictions were announced Labour held the government to account by releasing statements on Twitter by through the deputy leader, Starmer retweeted Ashworth's comments in the Commons on allowing the Delta variant to reach Britain and right now the Shadow Home Secretary is holding a speech to say the Tories failed to protect our borders and how Labour would have done better.

This is why I've asked, what do people actually want them to do to "hold the government to account"?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19829 on: Today at 09:45:48 am »
https://twitter.com/paulwaugh/status/1404720858644500483?s=20

"The Johnson Variant"

Paul Waugh
@paulwaugh
·
3m
Shadow home secretary
@NickTorfaen
 says Tory govt to blame for Freedom Day delay.
They have allowed the Delta variant, first identified in India to take hold here. Lets call it what it is. Lets put the blame where it should lie.
In this country  its the Johnson Variant."
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19830 on: Today at 10:49:18 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:30:41 am
Will take bet on equivalent turnout to 2019. The Whitechapel Centre is my choice, name your's and we'll put a small bit to one of them. It does spectacularly miss the point of how FPTP works though, doesn't it? And especially how Labour's vote stacks in certain wards and constituencies and the whole point of Starmer needing to move the party to addressing different audiences. I'd be very confident Starmer will win seats back next election. It's how many which'll be key. No heroic victories in defeat though, just next stage of moving towards winning even more seats which is what matters.


I'll accept your charity, too.   :thumbup  Just a bit of fun and the charity benefits either way.

I'll PM you.

The number of seats question is interesting. In 2019 Labour increased their vote in safer Tory seats, whilst losing votes in most of their 'traditional' seats. A number of factors led to that, but the one definite is that the efficiency of Labour's vote plummeted (it had been decreasing since I think around 2005). Saw a great table a few weeks ago that showed this, but can't for the life of me find it now to post.

Starmer simply isn't attracting back lost Labour 'working class' votes. And he's alienated the left. He's falling between two stools. He's missing as many open goals as Corbyn did. And even when his shadow cabinet do pipe up with something, it gains no traction because a) the print media have become even more partisan right-wing and barely report any Labour statements (unless they can use them to whip-up the Brexwit cretins); and b) the BBC news editorial is becoming similarly partisan and little more than a propaganda mouthpiece for the Tory Party.

It's incredibly worrying, as foundations of our democracy (which already had major flaws) have been removed, leaving a subverted process that is drifting rapidly towards an Orwellian nightmare.



Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19831 on: Today at 01:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:49:18 am

I'll accept your charity, too.   :thumbup  Just a bit of fun and the charity benefits either way.

I'll PM you.

The number of seats question is interesting. In 2019 Labour increased their vote in safer Tory seats, whilst losing votes in most of their 'traditional' seats. A number of factors led to that, but the one definite is that the efficiency of Labour's vote plummeted (it had been decreasing since I think around 2005). Saw a great table a few weeks ago that showed this, but can't for the life of me find it now to post.

Starmer simply isn't attracting back lost Labour 'working class' votes. And he's alienated the left. He's falling between two stools. He's missing as many open goals as Corbyn did. And even when his shadow cabinet do pipe up with something, it gains no traction because a) the print media have become even more partisan right-wing and barely report any Labour statements (unless they can use them to whip-up the Brexwit cretins); and b) the BBC news editorial is becoming similarly partisan and little more than a propaganda mouthpiece for the Tory Party.

It's incredibly worrying, as foundations of our democracy (which already had major flaws) have been removed, leaving a subverted process that is drifting rapidly towards an Orwellian nightmare.

I think one thing we've always differed on is the idea of what is meant by 'the left' even in the terms of Labour's factions. If it's defined by the hard left who'll vote TUSC and SWP and whatever then it's not really going to be a problem because it's a tiny, tiny fragment of the electorate even if tens of thousands of people meant by it, and it's arguably a precondition of winning elections. But I suspect there's a bit overreach going on in wanting to claim the entirety of the liberal Red-Green segment of the electorate too, which is bold after 2019 just from the Green side of it.

Next big opportunity for Starmer to make a good impression will be in the General Election campaign when he can try to set the headlines for a day. If he can continue to shape the perception of the party in the more positive way he has done, which is measurably improved, and can take the opportunity then the fundamentals are pretty encouraging for some gains. There's a real memory hole around just how bad Corbyn was. Nandy's there today speaking to foreign policy around the world, knowing she's the full backing of the leader to condemn China's abuse of its minorities, while Thornberry had to wait for the tankies and trots in the Leader's Office to fight it out over whether Russia invading part of Ukraine was a bad thing or not. Tiny changes, to quote Frightened Rabbit.

(And, as said, in PMs just for some fun. ;) )
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19832 on: Today at 02:10:31 pm »
I have been working from home for a few days and I have decided to watch GB News from time to time and its even shitter than it promised to be. Andrew Neil went on about not creating an echo chamber and then went and created an echo chamber.

Its Talkradio but the TV version.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19833 on: Today at 02:37:17 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:10:31 pm
I have been working from home for a few days and I have decided to watch GB News from time to time and its even shitter than it promised to be. Andrew Neil went on about not creating an echo chamber and then went and created an echo chamber.

Its Talkradio but the TV version.
Which was always the intention I suspect

Its just a different kind of echo chamber
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19834 on: Today at 02:38:41 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:10:31 pm
I have been working from home for a few days and I have decided to watch GB News from time to time and its even shitter than it promised to be. Andrew Neil went on about not creating an echo chamber and then went and created an echo chamber.

Its Talkradio but the TV version.

Saw five minutes of it yesterday - shite and not even shite enough to be funny.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19835 on: Today at 02:51:32 pm »
Yet they are boasting about how good their ratings have been and its probably because of people turning it on to see how shit it is, yet the numbers legitimise and strengthen their feeling of needing to do it. Wish no one tuned in.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19836 on: Today at 02:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:51:32 pm
Yet they are boasting about how good their ratings have been and its probably because of people turning it on to see how shit it is, yet the numbers legitimise and strengthen their feeling of needing to do it. Wish no one tuned in.

Yeah, I dont think they care if people are watching it just to dunk on it, all they care about is ratings. Dont give them the oxygen of publicity, good or bad.
« Reply #19837 on: Today at 03:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:51:32 pm
Yet they are boasting about how good their ratings have been and its probably because of people turning it on to see how shit it is, yet the numbers legitimise and strengthen their feeling of needing to do it. Wish no one tuned in.

I wont be tuning in anymore and it was the odd glance at a few times.

Ultimately their thing will die a death as more people dont tune in, even those who that news is tailored towards.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19838 on: Today at 03:11:38 pm »
Barely anyone watches terrestrial TV when there's something worth watching on it. Never mind a very niche very tucked away news channel.

GB News won't be around long, not worth worrying about.
« Reply #19839 on: Today at 03:34:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:10:31 pm
I have been working from home for a few days and I have decided to watch GB News from time to time and its even shitter than it promised to be. Andrew Neil went on about not creating an echo chamber and then went and created an echo chamber.

Its Talkradio but the TV version.


Not seen it, won't ever tuned in.

I did chuckle to read it's already being dubbed 'GBeebies'
