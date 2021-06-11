Poll

Should the Government cut Foreign Aid?

Yep. Let's be giving all that money to the needy here (Though you are a thick bastard if you think money not spent there would be spent at home)
Not sure - maybe?
On the fence!
Not sure - but I don't think so
No way. It's in the best interests of the world to provide money to those that need it morally and also for our own interests. A more stable world helps our country and a more stable world helps those in need
I like cheese
Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
June 11, 2021, 06:24:37 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on June 11, 2021, 06:18:08 pm
Biden does look like Captain America. The one who came back really old at the end of Avengers.


Haha, he really does. :D
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
June 11, 2021, 07:18:16 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 11, 2021, 04:03:20 pm
Sounds like bollocks though. Because - and irrespective of the legitimacy of diplomatic immunity in this case - diplomatic immunity can be (as I understand it) revoked by the President (or the PM) for any of their respective citizens. And, yes, this would apply retrospectively if they so desire. And, as such, the usual process of application for deportation to stand trial would apply.

Or, am I now talking out of my arse?

I guess the problem is it's setting precedent. I believe they have already updated the laws so the same can't happen again. But retrospective punishment (not matter how right it may be) is always going to be really hard to do.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
June 12, 2021, 12:07:41 am
I haven't criticised Starmer before, I've been a supporter up to now but tomorrow's Grauniad headline about Starmer criticising Johnson for not slamming football fans for the 'taking the knee' thing is woeful. Hasn't anyone told these fuckers that the G7 is going on. How long does it take them to figure out what to give to the press.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
June 12, 2021, 10:07:46 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on June 12, 2021, 12:07:41 am
I haven't criticised Starmer before, I've been a supporter up to now but tomorrow's Grauniad headline about Starmer criticising Johnson for not slamming football fans for the 'taking the knee' thing is woeful. Hasn't anyone told these fuckers that the G7 is going on. How long does it take them to figure out what to give to the press.

I'm not really understanding what it is you expect him to be saying or doing?

He's not at it/invited is he unless I missed that?

Though a few casual searches reveals that he's made a few comments on G7... So what has he missed?

Things he mentioned (jn relation to G7)

 * Israel/Palestine
 * Global Poverty
 * Financial Crisis
 * Economic Recovery
 * Global vaccinations
 * Taxing giant corporations
 * Education
 * Middle East Peace Process
 * Levelling up (actually not levelling down)

and several other topics...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
June 12, 2021, 10:26:13 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on June 12, 2021, 10:07:46 am
I'm not really understanding what it is you expect him to be saying or doing?

He's not at it/invited is he unless I missed that?

Though a few casual searches reveals that he's made a few comments on G7... So what has he missed?

Things he mentioned (jn relation to G7)

 * Israel/Palestine
 * Global Poverty
 * Financial Crisis
 * Economic Recovery
 * Global vaccinations
 * Taxing giant corporations
 * Education
 * Middle East Peace Process
 * Levelling up (actually not levelling down)

and several other topics...
Yeah, I was a bit pissed last night. Not his fault what the Guardian (in their wisdom) chooses to splash across the front page.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
June 12, 2021, 11:06:22 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on June 12, 2021, 12:07:41 am
I haven't criticised Starmer before, I've been a supporter up to now but tomorrow's Grauniad headline about Starmer criticising Johnson for not slamming football fans for the 'taking the knee' thing is woeful. Hasn't anyone told these fuckers that the G7 is going on. How long does it take them to figure out what to give to the press.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on June 12, 2021, 10:26:13 am
Yeah, I was a bit pissed last night. Not his fault what the Guardian (in their wisdom) chooses to splash across the front page.
I should say so! :D What you wrote above reads like Starmer expected Johnson to slam the players for taking a knee. I know - not your intention to suggest that. Thankfully, that's not what occurred.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/11/keir-starmer-accuses-boris-johnson-of-failure-of-leadership-in-anti-racism-row
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
June 12, 2021, 04:53:26 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 12, 2021, 11:06:22 am
I should say so! :D What you wrote above reads like Starmer expected Johnson to slam the players for taking a knee. I know - not your intention to suggest that. Thankfully, that's not what occurred.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/11/keir-starmer-accuses-boris-johnson-of-failure-of-leadership-in-anti-racism-row

Either way it took them both 6 days didn't it? Did Starmer say anything at all when the booing happened initially or did he wait till after?

If it's the latter then he looks very cynical indeed.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 10:20:23 am
Johnson hoping to use the G7 as a platform to showcase "Global Britain".

Instead, all he's done is perform hosting duties while the real leaders of the west get on with things.

https://twitter.com/alexisconran/status/1403750201534341125

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 12:27:06 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:20:23 am
Johnson hoping to use the G7 as a platform to showcase "Global Britain".

Instead, all he's done is perform hosting duties while the real leaders of the west get on with things.

https://twitter.com/alexisconran/status/1403750201534341125


Not forgetting his Putinesque swim this morning.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 12:51:23 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:27:06 pm
Not forgetting his Putinesque swim this morning.

Cringed out of my seat when I saw that.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 12:56:11 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:27:06 pm
Not forgetting his Putinesque swim this morning.

When does Johnson wrestle the bear then, like Tomkinsons Schooldays
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 01:05:59 pm
Get your orders in for the calendar.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 01:24:13 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June 12, 2021, 04:53:26 pm
Either way it took them both 6 days didn't it? Did Starmer say anything at all when the booing happened initially or did he wait till after?

If it's the latter then he looks very cynical indeed.
It's the latter, curious timing with both the article in the Guardian and Boris' change of tune coming shortly after the YouGov poll showing the support for taking the knee but I'm sure that's just a coincidence. I must admit his comments about a lack of courage did tickle me greatly.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 07:31:06 pm
Heh. Starmer was criticising those who booed players taking a knee six months ago. May have got lost at the time in LBC letting through neonazi callers to have 'a heated debate'.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 08:16:32 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:31:06 pm
Heh. Starmer was criticising those who booed players taking a knee six months ago. May have got lost at the time in LBC letting through neonazi callers to have 'a heated debate'.

The one where he heard a neo-Nazi make wild and outlandish claims right on air and he...didn't do much actually. It would be nice if he'd had a heated debate.

He needs to sack off Nick Ferrari. Ferrari is not a good faith actor and LBC ain't gonna get him the audience he needs to convert.

He does, however, have a good couple of weeks coming up to make inroads. Johnson has not had a good G7 thus far, the Irish situation isn't going away, the Good Law project are making a bit of noise, the restrictions may not be lifted and, good decision or not, that will irk many who seem to see Boris as a libertarian, and various members of the cabinet are doing somehow worse than before. This could be a good period for Starmer to start convincing the jury and not the judge.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 08:19:23 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:31:06 pm
Heh. Starmer was criticising those who booed players taking a knee six months ago. May have got lost at the time in LBC letting through neonazi callers to have 'a heated debate'.
I assume you are referring to the call-in where he didn't challenge the caller on their nonsense about white people becoming a minority? A year ago he also got it wrong with BLM, his track record on these matters is spotty to say the least and I don't think it's unreasonable to think that he took his time to say something especially if he feels the way he says he does. English fans booing the national team was front page news and was commented on by others at the time, not days after. It smells of wanting to see where the land lies but that's just me.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 08:33:08 pm
Oh you did hear him say at the time then? Good stuff.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 08:19:23 pm
I assume you are referring to the call-in where he didn't challenge the caller on their nonsense about white people becoming a minority? A year ago he also got it wrong with BLM, his track record on these matters is spotty to say the least and I don't think it's unreasonable to think that he took his time to say something especially if he feels the way he says he does. English fans booing the national team was front page news and was commented on by others at the time, not days after. It smells of wanting to see where the land lies but that's just me.

Or waited until Johnson was knee deep in attempting to play the good host at the G7.  If Johnson had bitten back he wouldve had an even worse G7.  Hell have been seething at being unable to hit back, although to be fair he was distracted by Macron et al, so got too busy getting aggressive with the EU. 

Now he has to come back to perform another Covid u-turn to the nation.  Dont be surprised if Starmer again focuses on Johnsons delay in putting India on the red list just because he wanted to traipse out there for some trade deal.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 11:38:36 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm
Or waited until Johnson was knee deep in attempting to play the good host at the G7.  If Johnson had bitten back he wouldve had an even worse G7.  Hell have been seething at being unable to hit back, although to be fair he was distracted by Macron et al, so got too busy getting aggressive with the EU. 

Now he has to come back to perform another Covid u-turn to the nation.  Dont be surprised if Starmer again focuses on Johnsons delay in putting India on the red list just because he wanted to traipse out there for some trade deal.
So not speaking until now was cynical like Romany suggested, cool.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 11:38:36 pm
So not speaking until now was cynical like Romany suggested, cool.


Or good politics.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Yesterday at 11:58:30 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm
Or good politics.
Which is fine and that may be true but then don't get upset or wonder why some people are turned off because it looks like different racism and racial issues get treated differently as has been mentioned before.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Today at 10:23:51 am
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 08:16:32 pm

He needs to sack off Nick Ferrari.


He does, however, have a good couple of weeks coming up to make inroads.

Ah, well, nevertheless.

Quote
Jon Stone @joncstone
Keir Starmer tells LBC hes doing badly in the polls because he's "battling against a pretty strong headwind of the government's fantastically successful vaccine roll-out.

https://twitter.com/joncstone/status/1404355427484291072?s=20
