Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 645241 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19760 on: June 11, 2021, 06:24:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on June 11, 2021, 06:18:08 pm
Biden does look like Captain America. The one who came back really old at the end of Avengers.


Haha, he really does. :D
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19761 on: June 11, 2021, 07:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 11, 2021, 04:03:20 pm
Sounds like bollocks though. Because - and irrespective of the legitimacy of diplomatic immunity in this case - diplomatic immunity can be (as I understand it) revoked by the President (or the PM) for any of their respective citizens. And, yes, this would apply retrospectively if they so desire. And, as such, the usual process of application for deportation to stand trial would apply.

Or, am I now talking out of my arse?

I guess the problem is it's setting precedent. I believe they have already updated the laws so the same can't happen again. But retrospective punishment (not matter how right it may be) is always going to be really hard to do.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19762 on: Yesterday at 12:07:41 am »
I haven't criticised Starmer before, I've been a supporter up to now but tomorrow's Grauniad headline about Starmer criticising Johnson for not slamming football fans for the 'taking the knee' thing is woeful. Hasn't anyone told these fuckers that the G7 is going on. How long does it take them to figure out what to give to the press.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19763 on: Yesterday at 10:07:46 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:07:41 am
I haven't criticised Starmer before, I've been a supporter up to now but tomorrow's Grauniad headline about Starmer criticising Johnson for not slamming football fans for the 'taking the knee' thing is woeful. Hasn't anyone told these fuckers that the G7 is going on. How long does it take them to figure out what to give to the press.

I'm not really understanding what it is you expect him to be saying or doing?

He's not at it/invited is he unless I missed that?

Though a few casual searches reveals that he's made a few comments on G7... So what has he missed?

Things he mentioned (jn relation to G7)

 * Israel/Palestine
 * Global Poverty
 * Financial Crisis
 * Economic Recovery
 * Global vaccinations
 * Taxing giant corporations
 * Education
 * Middle East Peace Process
 * Levelling up (actually not levelling down)

and several other topics...
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19764 on: Yesterday at 10:26:13 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:07:46 am
I'm not really understanding what it is you expect him to be saying or doing?

He's not at it/invited is he unless I missed that?

Though a few casual searches reveals that he's made a few comments on G7... So what has he missed?

Things he mentioned (jn relation to G7)

 * Israel/Palestine
 * Global Poverty
 * Financial Crisis
 * Economic Recovery
 * Global vaccinations
 * Taxing giant corporations
 * Education
 * Middle East Peace Process
 * Levelling up (actually not levelling down)

and several other topics...
Yeah, I was a bit pissed last night. Not his fault what the Guardian (in their wisdom) chooses to splash across the front page.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19765 on: Yesterday at 11:06:22 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:07:41 am
I haven't criticised Starmer before, I've been a supporter up to now but tomorrow's Grauniad headline about Starmer criticising Johnson for not slamming football fans for the 'taking the knee' thing is woeful. Hasn't anyone told these fuckers that the G7 is going on. How long does it take them to figure out what to give to the press.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:26:13 am
Yeah, I was a bit pissed last night. Not his fault what the Guardian (in their wisdom) chooses to splash across the front page.
I should say so! :D What you wrote above reads like Starmer expected Johnson to slam the players for taking a knee. I know - not your intention to suggest that. Thankfully, that's not what occurred.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/11/keir-starmer-accuses-boris-johnson-of-failure-of-leadership-in-anti-racism-row
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19766 on: Yesterday at 04:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:06:22 am
I should say so! :D What you wrote above reads like Starmer expected Johnson to slam the players for taking a knee. I know - not your intention to suggest that. Thankfully, that's not what occurred.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/11/keir-starmer-accuses-boris-johnson-of-failure-of-leadership-in-anti-racism-row

Either way it took them both 6 days didn't it? Did Starmer say anything at all when the booing happened initially or did he wait till after?

If it's the latter then he looks very cynical indeed.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19767 on: Today at 10:20:23 am »
Johnson hoping to use the G7 as a platform to showcase "Global Britain".

Instead, all he's done is perform hosting duties while the real leaders of the west get on with things.

https://twitter.com/alexisconran/status/1403750201534341125

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19768 on: Today at 12:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:20:23 am
Johnson hoping to use the G7 as a platform to showcase "Global Britain".

Instead, all he's done is perform hosting duties while the real leaders of the west get on with things.

https://twitter.com/alexisconran/status/1403750201534341125


Not forgetting his Putinesque swim this morning.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19769 on: Today at 12:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:27:06 pm
Not forgetting his Putinesque swim this morning.

Cringed out of my seat when I saw that.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19770 on: Today at 12:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:27:06 pm
Not forgetting his Putinesque swim this morning.

When does Johnson wrestle the bear then, like Tomkinsons Schooldays
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,977
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19771 on: Today at 01:05:59 pm »
Get your orders in for the calendar.
