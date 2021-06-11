I haven't criticised Starmer before, I've been a supporter up to now but tomorrow's Grauniad headline about Starmer criticising Johnson for not slamming football fans for the 'taking the knee' thing is woeful. Hasn't anyone told these fuckers that the G7 is going on. How long does it take them to figure out what to give to the press.



I'm not really understanding what it is you expect him to be saying or doing?He's not at it/invited is he unless I missed that?Though a few casual searches reveals that he's made a few comments on G7... So what has he missed?Things he mentioned (jn relation to G7)* Israel/Palestine* Global Poverty* Financial Crisis* Economic Recovery* Global vaccinations* Taxing giant corporations* Education* Middle East Peace Process* Levelling up (actually not levelling down)and several other topics...