Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19720 on: Yesterday at 09:50:23 am »
Listening to Matt Hancock on Radio 5.  He's such a massive twat.  I think he genuinely believes he's done an amazing job throughout the pandemic despite so much evidence to the contrary.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19721 on: Yesterday at 10:20:11 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:50:23 am
Listening to Matt Hancock on Radio 5.  He's such a massive twat.  I think he genuinely believes he's done an amazing job throughout the pandemic despite so much evidence to the contrary.

I listened to the first 15 minutes, wondering if there is a game at play with Cummings having not submitted evidence to corroborate his stories the other week.

But yeah, listening to him you would think they did everything possible to save every life and he has hasn't slept since the pandemic started.....
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19722 on: Yesterday at 10:25:17 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:20:11 am
I listened to the first 15 minutes, wondering if there is a game at play with Cummings having not submitted evidence to corroborate his stories the other week.

But yeah, listening to him you would think they did everything possible to save every life and he has hasn't slept since the pandemic started.....

Did he mention he got the vaccine rollout plan from watching the film Contagion?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19723 on: Yesterday at 02:04:53 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:20:11 am
I listened to the first 15 minutes, wondering if there is a game at play with Cummings having not submitted evidence to corroborate his stories the other week.

But yeah, listening to him you would think they did everything possible to save every life and he has hasn't slept since the pandemic started.....

Is it wishful thinking that Cummings held back on providing the evidence so that Hancock wouldnt be able to formulate a defence? Let him bullshit the panel and then release the evidence....
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19724 on: Yesterday at 03:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 02:04:53 pm
Is it wishful thinking that Cummings held back on providing the evidence so that Hancock wouldnt be able to formulate a defence? Let him bullshit the panel and then release the evidence....

No, but it's equally probable that Cummings knows there's absolutely no penalty worth a toss for lying his arse off to a Commons committee while on live tv, highlights repeated on news bulletins for the next couple of days.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19725 on: Yesterday at 03:56:12 pm »
It's like Grealish and Fernandes are writhing around on the floor in agony after a 'collision' with each other.

Q: Who do you believe? A: Neither of them.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19726 on: Yesterday at 04:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:56:12 pm
It's like Grealish and Fernandes are writhing around on the floor in agony after a 'collision' with each other.

Q: Who do you believe? A: Neither of them.

If there were two wrecked cars beside them I'd call an ambulance. Otherwise it's walk on by time.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19727 on: Yesterday at 06:26:53 pm »
Jack Lubner
@JackLubner
Luciana Berger wasnt hounded out of the Labour Party -
@jeremycorbyn at the Cambridge Union

https://twitter.com/JackLubner/status/1403012597402701831?s=20

He just can't help himself can he?


stellacreasy
@stellacreasy
·
33m
Its called constructive dismissal - as the dictionary described occurs when an employee resigns as a result of the employer creating a hostile work environment

https://twitter.com/stellacreasy/status/1403032413249355783?s=20

Stella Creasy isn't impressed
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19728 on: Yesterday at 08:26:55 pm »
It becomes increasingly difficult to understand how this person couldnt be antisemitic and how they could still be in Labour.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19729 on: Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:26:55 pm
It becomes increasingly difficult to understand how this person couldnt be antiemetic and how they could still be in Labour.
Its amazing what gets thrown up (or not) on these threads.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19730 on: Yesterday at 08:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm
Its amazing what gets thrown up (or not) on these threads.
I vomit in your general direction mlord ;)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19731 on: Yesterday at 08:51:20 pm »
😀
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19732 on: Today at 12:02:44 am »
What do they actually do in these G7 conferences?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19733 on: Today at 08:16:14 am »
Wow. The state of him turning up with a bomber jacket with 'Prime Minister' and a Virgin logo.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19734 on: Today at 08:34:30 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 08:16:14 am
Wow. The state of him turning up with a bomber jacket with 'Prime Minister' and a Virgin logo.

If he wasn't rich and or famous he would be a fecking virgin.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19735 on: Today at 09:10:56 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:02:44 am
What do they actually do in these G7 conferences?
It's a bit like a weekend photography workshop.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19736 on: Today at 11:01:11 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:02:44 am
What do they actually do in these G7 conferences?

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19737 on: Today at 11:02:58 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:02:44 am
What do they actually do in these G7 conferences?

Pledged to provide 1 billion covid vaccines worldwide yesterday
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19738 on: Today at 12:06:31 pm »
Voting intention amongst 18-24s (+/- since 2019):

LAB: 35% (-21)
GRN: 27% (+23)
CON: 21% (-)
LD: 12% (+1)
SNP: 3% (-3)
REF: 1% (-)

Via @YouGov, 9-10 June



Im not posting this to dunk on Starmer before anyone thinks I am - more just interested in what young people choose if not Labour. Either way, I would still anticipate a larger share of the votes in this age category going to Labour in 2023/2024, just based on the usual sharpening of the minds that tends to happen when you have a chance to remove the Tories.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19739 on: Today at 12:09:09 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:06:31 pm
Voting intention amongst 18-24s (+/- since 2019):

LAB: 35% (-21)
GRN: 27% (+23)
CON: 21% (-)
LD: 12% (+1)
SNP: 3% (-3)
REF: 1% (-)

Via @YouGov, 9-10 June



Im not posting this to dunk on Starmer before anyone thinks I am - more just interested in what young people choose if not Labour. Either way, I would still anticipate a larger share of the votes in this age category going to Labour in 2023/2024, just based on the usual sharpening of the minds that tends to happen when you have a chance to remove the Tories.

The Green vote always tends to rise between elections and then fall back when an election is approaching and the reality of FPTP hits. I'm guessing that effect is probably magnified in the youth vote. I'm not saying that necessarily explains the full swing here though.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19740 on: Today at 12:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:09:09 pm
The Green vote always tends to rise between elections and then fall back when an election is approaching and the reality of FPTP hits. I'm guessing that effect is probably magnified in the youth vote. I'm not saying that necessarily explains the full swing here though.

Ah most definitely.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19741 on: Today at 12:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:09:09 pm
The Green vote always tends to rise between elections and then fall back when an election is approaching and the reality of FPTP hits. I'm guessing that effect is probably magnified in the youth vote. I'm not saying that necessarily explains the full swing here though.

Starmer isn't currently addressing the issues of their time in the ways the Greens are. It'll swing back because of electoral reality, but it can swing back further if he makes a much better stab of communicating them. I'm talking the environment, housing etc.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19742 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:02:58 am
Pledged to provide 1 billion covid vaccines worldwide yesterday

Good, so something practical. I had no idea what exactly goes on in these things as you imagine things of desperate importance i.e. foreign policy cannot wait.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19743 on: Today at 01:21:58 pm »
Just worth flagging that poll is a subset of a wider poll, so a pretty small sample size and likely a pretty large margin of error.

I think fair to say the trend is there in terms of migration of Labour support to the Greens but hard to say how large/significant it is.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19744 on: Today at 02:03:21 pm »
I'd pick up on what filo says - Stats for Lefties is being thoroughly dishonest, again, not making it clear that this an unrepresentative sample of less than 200 18 to 24 year olds from what was a representative sample of GB adults.

edit: this is from Survation's Chris Curtis if you want to get a sense of how dishonest putting that up like that is,

"Average voting intention of 18-24s from most recent @YouGov @RedfieldWilton @SavantaComRes polls:

Con 23
Lab 48
LD 8
Grn 15

Average voting intention of 18-34s from most recent @OpiniumResearch @Survation @IpsosMORI polls:

Con 24
Lab 48
LD 9
Grn 11"



To what you're saying, there's evidence for some movement from Labour to Greens since the general election but that's pretty normal. Whether it's an outsized number to reasonable comparisons will probably be clearer over the next few months and the locals can be picked over. Another big part of it is that the Greens are challenging the Lib Dems for the third party space in parts of the country. Whether that holds up outside of specific wards and across entire constituencies seems a harder question, especially given the success the Greens are having in replacing the Lib Dems at very localised messaging.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19745 on: Today at 02:09:32 pm »
I can see Biden doing the decent thing here regarding the Harry Dunn case - that will send Johnson's popularity sky high. ::)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19746 on: Today at 02:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:09:32 pm
I can see Biden doing the decent thing here regarding the Harry Dunn case - that will send Johnson's popularity sky high. ::)
What - that's on the cards?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19747 on: Today at 02:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:30:05 pm
What - that's on the cards?
Well I would like to think that as a seasoned bereaved parent, he will find a way of at least offering some form of solace, even if it's only in the form of kind words, to take away the bad feeling that Trumps disastrous effort left in it's wake. I would credit Biden with the wisdom to find a way. I'm sure the will is there. On the other hand I could be talking out of my arse.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19748 on: Today at 03:18:46 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19749 on: Today at 03:24:08 pm »
Why couldn't this meeting have been held over Zoom?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19750 on: Today at 03:31:52 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:24:08 pm
Why couldn't this meeting have been held over Zoom?
Better food.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19751 on: Today at 03:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:30:05 pm
What - that's on the cards?

Quote
Although Mr Johnson said his US counterpart took a sympathetic view of the case, when asked about whether there had been any development on the case, the prime minister said there were limits to what action Mr Biden could take.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Johnson said the US president was actively engaged in the case.

As you know, he has his own personal reasons for feeling very deeply about the issue. And he was extremely sympathetic, but this is not something that either government can control very easily because there are legal processes that are still going on, he said.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/biden-johnson-harry-dunn-killer-b1863922.html

That sounds like a diplomatic way of saying "don't get your hopes up"
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19752 on: Today at 04:03:20 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:45:10 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/biden-johnson-harry-dunn-killer-b1863922.html

That sounds like a diplomatic way of saying "don't get your hopes up"
Sounds like bollocks though. Because - and irrespective of the legitimacy of diplomatic immunity in this case - diplomatic immunity can be (as I understand it) revoked by the President (or the PM) for any of their respective citizens. And, yes, this would apply retrospectively if they so desire. And, as such, the usual process of application for deportation to stand trial would apply.

Or, am I now talking out of my arse?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19753 on: Today at 04:19:59 pm »
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19754 on: Today at 04:30:20 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:19:59 pm
Avengers Assemble.

The very best the world has to offer!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19755 on: Today at 04:41:21 pm »
Just look at the way Johnson wears a suit. And what's he doing with his fucking hands?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19756 on: Today at 04:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:18:46 pm



The guy back left has got used to not wearing a suit during Covid work-from-home, and when he's put it on this morning, realised he's had a growth spurt.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19757 on: Today at 05:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:56:34 pm

The guy back left has got used to not wearing a suit during Covid work-from-home, and when he's put it on this morning, realised he's had a growth spurt.



:D

I think he forgot his suit and had to borrow a spare one from the bloke next to him.

Also, maths isnt my strong point but theres more than 7 there. Ursula is one, whos the other gatecrasher.

And Yorky, couldnt agree more. If you sound £200k of someone elses money on a renovation, theres surely a bit left over to get a fitted suit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19758 on: Today at 05:02:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:00:49 pm
:D

I think he forgot his suit and had to borrow a spare one from the bloke next to him.

Also, maths isnt my strong point but theres more than 7 there. Ursula is one, whos the other gatecrasher.

And Yorky, couldnt agree more. If you sound £200k of someone elses money on a renovation, theres surely a bit left over to get a fitted suit.

Charles Michel, President of the EU Council (the one with the bad suit).
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19759 on: Today at 06:18:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:19:59 pm
Avengers Assemble.

Biden does look like Captain America. The one who came back really old at the end of Avengers.

Boris seems one of the powerless of bunch. Makes him Scarlett Johansson.
