Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 631224 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
No they wouldn't have.  They would've been a minority party with a few MPs.

Under FPTP, they changed the course of the entire UK without a single member of Parliament.  How does that square with your "fairer" system??
And they could well have held the balance of power.

Brexit?  That would have just been the start, theyd have been on to capital  punishment and discriminatory laws too. 

No one thinks that the Lib Dems moderated the tories in their collation government, so Im not sure why people think it would magically happen with PR
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
And they could well have held the balance of power.

Brexit?  That would have just been the start, theyd have been on to capital  punishment and discriminatory laws too. 

No one thinks that the Lib Dems moderated the tories in their collation government, so Im not sure why people think it would magically happen with PR

Who do you mean by "noone?"

They certainly did keep the Tories in check somewhat, as evidenced by all the policies the Tories put through on the day they got their majority in 2015.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Who do you mean by "noone?"

They certainly did keep the Tories in check somewhat, as evidenced by all the policies the Tories put through on the day they got their majority in 2015.
On here? Generally no appreciation that they moderated the Tories at all.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
On here? Generally no appreciation that they moderated the Tories at all.

It's hyperbole. Do you think the Lib Dems moderated the Tories?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
It's hyperbole. Do you think the Lib Dems moderated the Tories?
In reality? Very little. 
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
In reality? Very little.

Well it's debatable, and I'm no defender of the Lib Dems in that coalition but I think we would have seen much mroe brutal cuts and austerity without them there.

Of course if we had PR, we almost certainly wouldn't have had the Tory/LD coalition in 2010. It would far more likely have been Lab/LD.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Well it's debatable, and I'm no defender of the Lib Dems in that coalition but I think we would have seen much mroe brutal cuts and austerity without them there.

Of course if we had PR, we almost certainly wouldn't have had the Tory/LD coalition in 2010. It would far more likely have been Lab/LD.

Exactly.

As you say, "it blows my mind!"

Anyone who argues aginst PR, who isn't a Tory -  :butt
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
The Conservative's lead over Labour has fallen by 6 points with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's approval rating falling by 12   points, finds a new Opinium poll conducted after the Cummings' hearing.

Con: 42% (-2)
Lab: 36% (+5)

Johnson's Covid handling:
Approve: 40% (-7)
Disapprove: 40% (+7)
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
@AdamBienkov
The Conservative's lead over Labour has fallen by 6 points with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's approval rating falling by 12   points, finds a new Opinium poll conducted after the Cummings' hearing.

Con: 42% (-2)
Lab: 36% (+5)

Johnson's Covid handling:
Approve: 40% (-7)
Disapprove: 40% (+7)

Adam Bienkov needs to work on his maths.... that's a 14 point drop in approval rating.  ;D
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Prediction - 2019 Tory undecided higher, Labour's lower, smaller movement actually between the two. Should be much more detail on attitudes towards the Cummings hearing as they were specifically polling for it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Latest Westminster voting intention (27-28 May)

Con: 43% (-3 from 19-20 May)
Lab: 29% (+1)
Lib Dem: 8% (n/c)
Green: 8% (n/c)
SNP: 5% (n/c)
Reform UK: 3% (+1)

https://twitter.com/YouGov/status/1398679204556939265
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
It's hyperbole. Do you think the Lib Dems moderated the Tories?

They did significantly. In one example, Cameron and Osborne wanted to slash a lot more from education, early years etc than they got away with. The Lib Dems took the political hit with tuition fees, but that was by far the least regressive option that was feasibly on the table. They shouldve walked away from the coalition mid parliament 2012-14 but it was the best move for the country that was on the table.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Opinium's full report is here: https://www.opinium.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Opinium-Political-Report-27th-May-2021.pdf

Only 20% of people think Cummings tells the truth. On each of the specific accusations Cummings made at least half of those polled believed him.

Interesting nuance starting to show too. 71% think the government are doing a good job with vaccinations but it's back to 40% (from a low since start of the pandemic of 33%) who think the government are doing a bad job at handling the pandemic overall.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Johnson hitched in secret (except the bbc knows);

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57296472
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Johnson hitched in secret (except the bbc knows);

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57296472


What a handsome man!

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
£200 million for a fucking boat to "promote Britain"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57293882

A new national flagship is to be commissioned by the government in a bid to boost British trade and industry globally, the prime minister has said.

The vessel will be the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was retired in 1997.

The government plans to build the ship in the UK, at a reported cost of £200m.

Labour said the government must demonstrate clearly how the ship is expected to boost trade, jobs and growth.

The name of the new flagship has yet to be announced, but the Daily Telegraph has suggested the ship will be named after the Duke of Edinburgh, who helped design Britannia.

The new vessel would be used to promote British interests around the world - including hosting trade fairs and diplomatic meetings - as the UK seeks to build links and boost exports following Brexit.

The tendering process for its design and construction will begin soon - with an emphasis on utilising British design expertise and the latest green technology.

Downing Street said costs for the "construction and operation" of the ship would be confirmed after the tendering process concluded.

Construction is set to start as early as next year, with the ship expected to enter service within the next four years.

The vessel, which is set to be in service for about 30 years, will be part of the Royal Navy and crewed by it.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said the flagship would be "the first vessel of its kind in the world" and would reflect "the UK's burgeoning status as a great, independent maritime trading nation".

"Every aspect of the ship, from its build to the businesses it showcases on board, will represent and promote the best of British - a clear and powerful symbol of our commitment to be an active player on the world stage," he said.

Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Bridget Phillipson, said if the ship is going to be part of a genuine plan for Britain's future, the government "must set out clearly how it will boost trade, jobs and growth in every corner of our country".

She said if the flagship is built, it should be made in the UK to support jobs in shipyards and there must be "a real focus on value for money at every stage".

"Right now our country faces huge challenges, and there's no sign the government has a plan for the recovery. We want to see public money used for targeted investment in a green economic recovery, resources for our NHS, and supporting families to succeed," she said.


The Queen launched the Royal Yacht Britannia at the John Brown shipyard in Clydebank on 16 April 1953 in front of thousands of people.

It travelled more than one million miles in its 44 years of service and, after it was decommissioned, became a tourist attraction in Ocean Terminal in Leith, Edinburgh.

In November last year, it was announced the yacht would temporarily shut after recording losses of £2.4m as coronavirus restrictions meant it cost more to open with limited visitor numbers than to be closed with staff furloughed.

The floating visitor attraction, which had 390,000 visitors in 2019, has since reopened.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
The current Mrs Johnson should be her formal title
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
£200 million for a fucking boat to "promote Britain"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57293882

A new national flagship is to be commissioned by the government in a bid to boost British trade and industry globally, the prime minister has said.

[...]

The tendering process for its design and construction will begin soon - with an emphasis on utilising British design expertise and the latest green technology.

[...]
Well. I guess this fella must be in with a shout:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/26/matt-hancock-former-neighbour-won-covid-test-kit-contract-after-whatsapp-message
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
She's probably the most politically active (in the actually driving policy and personnel decisions sense) spouse of a PM we've had for a very long while. Trying to think of other examples where the spouse of the PM briefed so many journalists about current events.

Marie le Conte had a wicked piece in the Times about her a while back when there was a lot of pearl clutching about actually mentioning it.

Quote
In 2012, she worked on the mayoral campaign of  who else?  Johnson, and was a special adviser to Sajid Javid as communities secretary.

In 2017 she returned to Tory HQ as head of communications. She resigned the following year. The official story is that she left to work for the Oceana conservation organisation. Another version is that she was told to resign after dodgy expenses claims, as well as a relaxed approach to working hours. A friend dismissed the claims as nonsense...

Then there is Symondss relationship with the press. As a former head of communications, she has, at the very least, been acquainted with the majority of political journalists in Westminster. She also spent a decade in SW1, going out, making friends, and sipping champagne at various receptions. To understand why this matters, you must understand how lobby reporting works.

The lobby represents the reporters who cover what goes on in and around parliament. Most of politics happens privately, and the only way to gain access to that information is to convince people involved in those private conversations to talk to you too. What this means in practice is that reporters often develop close working relationships with MPs, advisers and anyone else who may be of use. For a long time, Symonds was one of these people, and it is known that she continues to speak to journalists.

It may not be obvious, since she is never quoted directly. Instead, friends of Carrie Symonds spoke to The [Rag] recently about Cummingss actions. In March, friends of Miss Symonds denied to the Daily Mail that her refurbishment of No 11 had been extravagant. In lobby lingo, friends of usually means the person themselves, who did not want to be quoted directly.

This is relevant because Symondss allies cannot pretend that she is simply a defenceless young woman longing to hug polar bears in peace. She is a political player, and one in a role that does not come with any accountability. You could even argue that she is more of a Westminster Conservative than Johnson. From his editorship of The Spectator to his stint as mayor, his rise did not take place in SW1.

He does not have the links, friendships and feuds that Westminster denizens tend to have. Symonds does, and no one knows how to cover her as a result. It seems unlikely that she is the source of all evil in Downing Street, but that does not mean she should be ignored. If anything, putting her gender above her expertise and standing would be nothing short of patronising. She may not have a formal role in this administration, but she more than plays her part in it  and to say so is not sexist.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/carrie-symonds-is-a-serious-political-player-so-its-not-sexist-to-ask-whats-her-game-j8bmdxh3z
