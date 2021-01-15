Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19240 on: Today at 06:23:39 pm »
The majority of the voting public do not give a monkeys.
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19241 on: Today at 06:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:23:39 pm
The majority of the voting public do not give a monkeys.

Isn't that the truth.

Whether we like it or not, The ballot box no longer works, because half of the country wishes they could be Johnson.

Have seen suggestions elsewhere that perhaps instead of protesting in London or the cities, we should be protesting in Wanksock's or the Abortion's own constituency - make the Tories feel uncomfortable with tens of thousands protesting in their backyard.
Online rob1966

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19242 on: Today at 06:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:23:39 pm
The majority of the voting public do not give a monkeys.

Sadly that is spot on.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19243 on: Today at 06:31:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:20:22 pm
Its a bit like when Steve Bannon turned on Trump

No one seemed to care.

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 06:20:49 pm
All very fascinating and makes great headlines for the papers but ultimately it means fuck all, the public will have forgotten about it by this time next week and the dopey fuckers will still vote in that fat fucker and his gang of murderers at the next election.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:23:39 pm
The majority of the voting public do not give a monkeys.

Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 06:26:22 pm
Isn't that the truth.

Whether we like it or not, The ballot box no longer works, because half of the country wishes they could be Johnson.


Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:26:34 pm
Sadly that is spot on.

There seems to be a consensus here.  ;D

How do you all know?
Online Welshred

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19244 on: Today at 06:33:41 pm »
Probably because nothing has hit the Teflon one whatsoever during this
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19245 on: Today at 06:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:31:03 pm
There seems to be a consensus here.  ;D

How do you all know?

Look, Yorky. I know you wish the best in people, - and fuck I wish I could - but fuck me - we haven't seen any sign of it so far during this entire shitshow.
Online KillieRed

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19246 on: Today at 06:36:59 pm »
As Tolkien said; evil eventually destroys itself. Thats what this squabble is; just another round of chancers positioning themselves for the top job.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19247 on: Today at 06:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:33:41 pm
Probably because nothing has hit the Teflon one whatsoever during this

Don't make us wait Welshy! This......week, year, decade, century....

The resignation is appalling! It's like people don't read history any more.
Online MacAloolah

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19248 on: Today at 06:40:30 pm »
This could be the beginning of the end for Johnson though, it could be similar to when Geoffrey Howe knifed Thatcher in the front.  She never recovered from that in reality and whilst the Tories did recover somewhat under Major and won the 1992 election she never came back from that.

It will depend on how this all plays out of course, it is up to the Labour Party to ensure this stays in the public eye, Johnson is not to be trusted, Hancock is a constant liar.  Election is two or three years away but before that this will all likely come out in an enquiry.  You can bet your left testicle that Cummings has evidence of this (it wouldn't surprise me if he has secretly recorded some of these conversations).

I don't think Johnson will lead the Tories into the next election, Cummings is probably being "backed" by Raab and Sunak as they are the likely successors and he hasn't really criticised them at all,  This is in likelihood a play for the leadership of the Tory party so will be interesting how it plays out.... (hopefully fatally for all of the c*nts involved)
