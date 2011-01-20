Poll

Tax Avoidance and the law..

The laws are nowhere near tough enough. They should be looking at fines/Jail Terms.
The Laws need to be strengthened a bit
The laws currently are about right
The laws need to be relaxed a bit
Get rid of tax avoidance laws. Who cares if people avoid tax? Good luck to them..
I like cheese.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 473 474 475 476 477 [478]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 618804 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19080 on: Yesterday at 11:44:08 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:27:40 am
Tories stomping on Biden's global corporation tax suggestion. Surely Labour should be hammering away at this - making it the central focus of attack -

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/21/biden-global-corporation-tax-popular-boris-johnson

Didnt Trump himself label Johnson the UK Trump so no surprise in that regard?
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,518
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19081 on: Yesterday at 11:52:47 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:44:08 am
Didnt Trump himself label Johnson the UK Trump so no surprise in that regard?
There's no surprise whatsoever. But it gives Labour a great opportunity to focus an attack and there's no way the Tories can win the argument in the eyes of the voting general public.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19082 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:11:17 am

The multinationals tax-dodging is a different thing to the crooked activities that are facilitated by the corrupt BOTs/CDs.

What do cross-dressers have to do with it?
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,091
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19083 on: Yesterday at 12:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:06:05 am
The main reason for those orchestrating it. The main reason for those voting for it is a bit different. A dose of sovereignty/nationalism, but mostly driven by anti-globalism and the feeling that the global economy left local communities behind.

I literally don't personally know a single person on this planet who didn't think it was all about Tax Dodging.

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,091
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19084 on: Yesterday at 12:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:20:19 am
???

Will that make a big difference?


I'd rather see legislation force their 'veil of secrecy' to be ripped back.

I'd delight seeing them laid waste to, economically.

:lmao




Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19085 on: Yesterday at 12:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 12:01:54 pm
I literally don't personally know a single person on this planet who didn't think it was all about Tax Dodging.

Talk to Tory voters.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,091
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19086 on: Yesterday at 12:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:02:58 pm
Talk to Tory voters.

I don't know any
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19087 on: Yesterday at 12:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 12:04:31 pm
I don't know any

Go to non-left-leaning forums, and read what right of centre posters say. Not all of them are evil scumbags, and even while I disagree with them and especially their conclusions, a distinction can often be drawn between the planners of Brexit and those who voted for it. Even while we despair at what Britain has become, we still need the latter to vote Labour at some point.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19088 on: Yesterday at 12:16:15 pm »
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19089 on: Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm »
Didn't we go through some of the tax avoidance discussion in the Brexit thread a while back?  I thought the whole problem with tax avoidance in the UK was enforcement of the existing laws, not that they didn't exist.

I think the whole thing about tax avoidance being a driver for Brexit turned out to be a red herring. 
Logged

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19090 on: Yesterday at 12:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:09:36 pm
a distinction can often be drawn between the planners of Brexit and those who voted for it



Planner on the left and voters on the right  :P
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19091 on: Yesterday at 12:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm
Didn't we go through some of the tax avoidance discussion in the Brexit thread a while back?  I thought the whole problem with tax avoidance in the UK was enforcement of the existing laws, not that they didn't exist.

I think the whole thing about tax avoidance being a driver for Brexit turned out to be a red herring.

Yeah I seem to remember reading all the anti-tax avoidance EU laws that were coming into effect at the start of the year had already been put in place in UK law.

I guess the UK is free to remove them now, but th epoint everyone was making was that we were refusing to delay Brexit so we could avoid those laws which I think was false.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19092 on: Yesterday at 12:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:50:18 pm
Yeah I seem to remember reading all the anti-tax avoidance EU laws that were coming into effect at the start of the year had already been put in place in UK law.

I guess the UK is free to remove them now, but th epoint everyone was making was that we were refusing to delay Brexit so we could avoid those laws which I think was false.
I think the incoming EU laws were just bringing them up to the standard of existing UK law if I remember right.

The problem in the UK is that they're not enforced and if you're rich enough then you can just send Rishi Sunak a WhatsApp and he'll sort it out for you.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19093 on: Yesterday at 01:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:50:18 pm
Yeah I seem to remember reading all the anti-tax avoidance EU laws that were coming into effect at the start of the year had already been put in place in UK law.

I guess the UK is free to remove them now, but th epoint everyone was making was that we were refusing to delay Brexit so we could avoid those laws which I think was false.


The UK itself follows anti-tax avoidance laws (although it has watered down elements)

The problem is the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies (damn you, Sangria, for making my type these out in full!)

This shows how, in the Financial Secrecy Index, the UK sits in the 'green' section, but corrupt territories like the Isle of Man, Channel Islands, Cayman, BVI, etc sit in the amber and red sections.





One of the measures ATAD/AMLD sought to impose was removing the secrecy of ALL territories under member states' jurisdiction, which would have included the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies.

Proponents of Brexit had diverse motivations, from anti-regulationist right-wingers (their 'bonfire of red tape' gleeful promises) to flagshagging cretins looking back with envy at the Days of Empire. But those driving it hardest, and putting up the serious financial backing (whose money was Arron Banks channelling?) were those intent on retaining the status quo of having the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies kept secretive and out of the reach of EU investigators and authorities.

Edit: to add, those voting for Brexit had very different motivations to those driving and funding it
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:17:44 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19094 on: Yesterday at 01:15:55 pm »
Great article from the excellent Tax Justice Network:

https://www.taxjustice.net/2019/01/23/brexit-and-the-future-of-tax-havens/


Excerpt:

Quote
Looked at in isolation, the UK appears to be relatively transparent and fit for cooperation in anti-money laundering and anti-tax evasion programmes.  But this is something of a Potemkin village: yes, the UK has committed to an open public registry of beneficial ownership of companies, but in practice the information available from Companies House is frequently out of date, inaccurate and consequently useless.  Compliance across the entire financial services sector is weak, reflecting an under-resourced and fragmented regulatory service.

Among the many things revealed by the Panama and Paradise Papers leaks, it should be clear to everyone that British territories like the British Virgin Islands, Cayman, and the Channel Islands are intimately linked to the UK through commercial, legal and political ties.  They even boast about these ties in their promotional literature.  Collectively the provide a complex and evolving ecosystem of laws, regulations and (non)compliance, which undermines transparency and regulation across the world.

At the Tax Justice Network we consider the UK and its dependencies as a single entity, with London sitting as the voracious spider at the centre of a secrecy web which spans the globe.  Our financial secrecy index reveals that this web is not uniform in its provision of secrecy to non-resident clients.  While the UK appears relatively transparent in terms of laws and regulations, the majority of its satellites have secrecy scores which fall into the red zone, making them highly vulnerable to abuse by tax evaders and money-launderers.

This range of scores does not happen by accident.  London likes to do its dirty business elsewhere, providing plausible deniability for its bankers, officials and politicians.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,860
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19095 on: Yesterday at 01:15:56 pm »
I'm looking forward to Sark getting the windfall 21% on the uncountable trillions. The inhabitants of the above average sized pebble, two grey seals and a handful of gannets (no irony intended), shouldn't do too bad out of it even if it will be for only one year. Oh, hang on, the Barclays 'live' there.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19096 on: Yesterday at 01:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:10:28 pm

The UK itself follows anti-tax avoidance laws (although it has watered down elements)

The problem is the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies (damn you, Sangria, for making my type these out in full!)

This shows how, in the Financial Secrecy Index, the UK sits in the 'green' section, but corrupt territories like the Isle of Man, Channel Islands, Cayman, BVI, etc sit in the amber and red sections.





One of the measures ATAD/AMLD sought to impose was removing the secrecy of ALL territories under member states' jurisdiction, which would have included the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies.

Proponents of Brexit had diverse motivations, from anti-regulationist right-wingers (their 'bonfire of red tape' gleeful promises) to flagshagging cretins looking back with envy at the Days of Empire. But those driving it hardest, and putting up the serious financial backing (whose money was Arron Banks channelling?) were those intent on retaining the status quo of having the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies kept secretive and out of the reach of EU investigators and authorities.

Edit: to add, those voting for Brexit had very different motivations to those driving and funding it
Quote
Claim Brexit is about concealing offshore accounts is baseless


What was claimed

In January 2020 a new EU law means anyone who has an offshore bank account will have to come clean so we can see how much they are hiding.
Our verdict

Incorrect. There is no such EU law coming into place.

    come January 2020 the EU are bringing in a law saying that anyone who has a Off shore account will have to come clean so we can see how much they are hiding and to see if it can be taxed. No longer being able to get away with tax avoidance & evasion is what Brexit is about

    Terry Christian, 1 September 2019

A widely-shared tweet by the broadcaster Terry Christian claims that the EU is bringing in a law in 2020 which will mean anyone with an offshore account will have to come clean and potentially have their income taxed. Avoiding this, he claims, is what Brexit is about. The tweet has been shared over 10,000 times, and screenshots of it have also circulated on Facebook.

Its unclear exactly which law Mr Christian is referring tothere are a couple of laws he could mean. However, we cant find any interpretation of this claim that would make it correct.

Weve found two sets of EU laws (relating to tax avoidance and money laundering) that we think he could be referring to, as at least some parts come into place in January 2020. However, neither of these forces the owners of offshore accounts to come clean as the tweet describes.
There are some new EU laws on tax avoidance

One possibility is that he is referring to the EUs new anti tax avoidance directive, the last part of which has to be applied in member states by 1 January 2020 (although its unclear if they will still take effect if we leave with no deal at the end of October).

However, its purpose is not to reveal money hidden in offshore accounts.

The directive has five key legal aspects relating to:

    limiting interest (capping the amount of tax deductible interest a company can have),
    the rules around exit taxation (the taxes on companies when they leave a country),
    the rules around controlled foreign companies (to stop the diverting of profits to low-tax countries),
    general anti-abuse rules (to counter aggressive tax planning that doesnt necessarily break any specific rules), and;
    rules on hybrid mismatches (when companies exploit the differences between countries tax systems).

Broadly, the new directive is intended to prevent corporate tax avoidance practices, and has been planned since 2015. It aims to address situations where corporate groups take advantage of disparities between national tax systems to reduce the amount of tax they have to pay.

In practice, this aims to tackle large companies shifting profits from the EU country in which they were made to a country with a lower tax rate or preferential rules. This could be another EU country, or a non-EU country.

So these policies are about tightening up systemic issues to do with tax law in EU countries, to make it harder for companies to practice what the EU calls aggressive tax planning.
Most of these policies are already in place

Three of the five provisions of the new tax avoidance directive are already in place, with EU countries (including the UK) having to adopt them by 31 December 2018.

HMRC told us that the new EU rules on interest restriction and the general anti-abuse rule led to no changes in the UK, because the UKs existing rules already met or exceeded the minimum standards set.

There were some minor changes made to controlled foreign companies rules, but none were expected to have any significant impact on individuals or the economy.

The two EU provisions not yet in place are on exit tax and hybrid mismatches. The UK must meet the EUs new standards on these by the start of 2020.

HMRC told us the exit tax rules would lead to two minor changes.

Its also possible Mr Christian was referring to another EU policy coming into force next January: the fifth anti-money laundering directive. This will require member states to put mechanisms in place to identify ownership information on bank and payment accounts and safe-deposits. The EU told us that this does not cover bank accounts held outside the EU.

https://fullfact.org/online/brexit-not-concealing-offshore-accounts/
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,739
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19097 on: Yesterday at 01:25:04 pm »
I think the only way the tax laws get changed in this country is through a combination of embarrassing comments from members of the G7 towards the twat in Downing Street and his neanderthals - and pressure from the public.

Not that you'll see any coverage in the print media.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19098 on: Yesterday at 01:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:15:55 pm
Great article from the excellent Tax Justice Network:

https://www.taxjustice.net/2019/01/23/brexit-and-the-future-of-tax-havens/


Excerpt:

I think this is saying roughly the same thing though.  It's pointing to weak compliance and underfunded regulators, so problems enforcing the existing laws (which now include our versions of ATAD and AMLD anyway) and not problems with the law itself.

I don't think there was anything coming down the line from the EU that was going to compel the HMRC to actually collect the money they're owed and stop the sweetheart deals for example.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19099 on: Yesterday at 02:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 01:22:37 pm
In January 2020 a new EU law means anyone who has an offshore bank account will have to come clean so we can see how much they are hiding.
Our verdict

Incorrect. There is no such EU law coming into place.


Nobody is claiming that either ATAD or AMLD would force people to do that, so the explanation is correct.

It's being very disingenuous, though. Tax avoidance from people stashing money in a Cayman Isles bank account and not declaring interest isn't the target (and is very much at the small-fry end of the scale)

Both ATAD and AMLD have to be looked at in harmony, and many of the regulations are cross-purposed in terms of objective (creating transparency), although AMLD has come to be the vehicle viewed as having more teeth.

They're both fluid Directives, too, having new updates released when necessary. AMLD4 was brought in in 2017, and requires EU member states to set up registers of the ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) of legal entities. AMLD5 strengthens that, and also forces member states to make such registers public. It also extends to Trusts (the Cameron government strongly resisted calls for the UK to set up such a register)

https://ec.europa.eu/info/files/factsheet-main-changes-5th-anti-money-laundering-directive_en

The process will continue, with the aim of tightening the noose around those who seek to hide assets & wealth from both security and tax investigators.




Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19100 on: Yesterday at 02:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:11:17 pm

Nobody is claiming that either ATAD or AMLD would force people to do that, so the explanation is correct.

It's being very disingenuous, though. Tax avoidance from people stashing money in a Cayman Isles bank account and not declaring interest isn't the target (and is very much at the small-fry end of the scale)

Both ATAD and AMLD have to be looked at in harmony, and many of the regulations are cross-purposed in terms of objective (creating transparency), although AMLD has come to be the vehicle viewed as having more teeth.

They're both fluid Directives, too, having new updates released when necessary. AMLD4 was brought in in 2017, and requires EU member states to set up registers of the ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) of legal entities. AMLD5 strengthens that, and also forces member states to make such registers public. It also extends to Trusts (the Cameron government strongly resisted calls for the UK to set up such a register)

https://ec.europa.eu/info/files/factsheet-main-changes-5th-anti-money-laundering-directive_en

The process will continue, with the aim of tightening the noose around those who seek to hide assets & wealth from both security and tax investigators.






You reckon the above is a vote winner?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19101 on: Yesterday at 02:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:25:02 pm
You reckon the above is a vote winner?


Should all policy be adopted on the basis of whether it's a vote winner?

Personally, I think Labour need to be smarter in how they present their manifestos. Getting into the minutiae of how the BOTs/CDs facilitate tax dodging, asset-hiding, money laundering, etc isn't going to sing. Whilst announcing draconian/punitive measures allows the Tories (many of whom are part of the corruption) and the right-wing media (owned by tax-dodging billionaires) to attack (and be pre-warned)

Replace with a more generic aim to tackle tax dodging by super-rich billionaires (and use figures at the top end of estimates into how much it costs UK taxpayers)

But we as a society need to tackle this.


Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19102 on: Yesterday at 02:54:51 pm »
It doesn't take an Einstein to realise tax avoidance has a major deleterious impact of towns, communities and society as a whole.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19103 on: Yesterday at 02:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:45:56 pm

Should all policy be adopted on the basis of whether it's a vote winner?

Personally, I think Labour need to be smarter in how they present their manifestos. Getting into the minutiae of how the BOTs/CDs facilitate tax dodging, asset-hiding, money laundering, etc isn't going to sing. Whilst announcing draconian/punitive measures allows the Tories (many of whom are part of the corruption) and the right-wing media (owned by tax-dodging billionaires) to attack (and be pre-warned)

Replace with a more generic aim to tackle tax dodging by super-rich billionaires (and use figures at the top end of estimates into how much it costs UK taxpayers)

But we as a society need to tackle this.




I agree wholeheartedly with the above. The theoreticals about tackling tax dodging should be done if/when Labour are in power. But the presentation needs to be about vote winning.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,832
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19104 on: Today at 03:41:35 pm »
Nice analysis of the Tory strategy and why it is (currently) working.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1467-923X.13005

Quote
A deep contradiction in the British public's approach to political trust is key to the present situation. Substantial evidence shows that distrust of politicians has increased over the past three quarters of a century. Not only do more and more citizens lack trust in politics, but the scope of their grievances has grown, and the negativity of those attitudes has intensified. Further, citizens demand of politicians that they are simultaneously both ordinary and extraordinary, with tensions in expectations of politics and government. Despite declining trust in the political class, there is less evidence that support for the democratic system has been eroded to the same degreethough satisfaction with UK democracy has become polarised between Leavers and Remainers as a result of Brexit (with Leavers expressing a higher level of democratic satisfaction since Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson came to power).

These tensions in political trust have been on display during the Covid-19 crisis. Aside from an initial rally-round-the-flag during the period of the first lockdown, a majority of the public has tended to consider the government to be handling the pandemic poorly (though it has been given a boost by the successful roll-out of the vaccine). Focus groups that our TrustGov project ran in towns and cities in England through the course of 2020 revealed that while citizens typically expressed specific points of criticism of the government's performance, they also held a latent trust that it was acting in their best interests. This leap of faith was considered necessary as there was no alternative to placing trust in the government. People may be cynical towards the process and outcomes of politics, but still desire a government that protects them in times of crisis.

This contradiction helps explain why Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson can simultaneously be perceived as untrustworthy and prone to lying by much of the public, yet be trusted on Brexit and to some degree in his handling of Covid-19. In part, this reflects the low expectations that many citizens have of their leaders, but in addition, it appears that distrusting citizens tend to favour politicians who are authentic. If they believe that no politician can be honest, sincere or trustworthy, then it follows that they will judge them against other criterianot least their authenticity. People assume politicians lie, but retain a latent hope in government to act in their best interests. For the voters, Johnson may lack integrity and they may be unclear about his competence, but in a world of low trust his secret weapon is his perceived authenticity. That quality helps give him the political space to manoeuvre onto different territories and makes him an ideal leader to steer his party through a process of realignment.

Quote
Governing as political spectacle

Levelling up is not just a matter of ideological positioning. It also reflects a tendency of political elites to focus on symbolic politics, rather than on the business of governing. By its essential nature, the levelling up agenda generates an abundance of complimentary spectacles for the Conservative government, such as photo ops with politicians wearing hard hats and high vis jackets in factories and on construction sites. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the ultimate spectacle politician, exploited such opportunities to brilliant effect during the 2019 election campaign, most notably in the defining image of the PM driving a Union flag branded digger with Get Brexit Done emblazoned on its front through a wall of boxes at the JCB factory in Uttoxeter.

Governing through political spectacle thus encourages a focus on symbolic acts and projects, rather than the more difficult business of constructing a levelling up agenda that resolves the contradictions identified above. The attraction for the Conservatives is that a narrative of success can be woven from the catalogue of large infrastructure projects, new factories and government buildings in the regions, regenerated high streets and other monuments to government investment. As such, spectacle politics may enable the government to muddle through on levelling up, despite its incoherence, and may avoid scrutiny on the degree to which real long-term change is delivered for the areas that need it. It is aided in this endeavour by a media and political ecosystem that is struggling to get to grips with this new ideologically fluid world and the steady stream of spectaclesshining little light on the contradictions.

It seems likely that levelling up is destined to succeedat least according to the standards of spectacle politics. Over the coming years, this agenda will offer the government numerous opportunities for symbolic policies and projects that enable it to narrate a national story of levelling up, of unleashing the potential of the countrygenerating a steady flow of images of the PM and ministers visiting manufacturing firms, science labs, R&D centres, and sites of infrastructure projects that let voters know the government is hard at work. The opening of a new HM Treasury economic campus in the North of England is one of the latest examples.

Complementary to the spectacle of levelling up is the spectacle of the war on wokein practice a technique of picking fights with the liberal-left on niche cultural issues, such as the history of empire. Such a tactic is reminiscent of Conservative attacks on political correctness and loony left councils in the 1980s. Even without the intensity of partisan polarisation found in America, culture war style politics serve as rope-a-dope strategy for the Conservative Party against its liberal-left opponents, aided by the 24/7 political engagement afforded by social media (and the disproportionate presence of the left on Twitter). By engaging opponents with policy decisions and initiatives trailed to provoke outrage, the government is able to paint them as radical and polarised against the silent, common sense majority. American political scientist E. E. Schattschneider argued that the ability of politicians to expand the scope of conflict determines the outcome of political competition. Thus, by embroiling opponents in these spectacles on the Conservatives own terms, the government is able to fashion a policy agenda that signals a swing to the left on economics, at the same time as emphasising a shift right on culture.

Quote
Labour's immediate challenge is to forego complacency that the Conservatives newfound conversion to redistribution and tackling regional inequality will quickly collapse under the weight of its own contradictions. Moreover, it as yet has no real answers to tensions created by globalisation and technological changeand how it can continue to be the party of labour interests under an increasingly fragmented class structure, where social liberalism is increasingly associated with the winners of the global knowledge economy (among degree holders) but social conservativism tends to be most prevalent in areas that have experienced sustained economic decline. In levelling up, the Conservatives have a political strategy that speaks to these concerns, even if it fails to address them fully. In its response, Labour needs to develop a strategy that resolves the fundamental tensions faced by social democratic parties in the twenty-first century.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19105 on: Today at 04:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:41:35 pm
Nice analysis of the Tory strategy and why it is (currently) working.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1467-923X.13005


Localise the economy. Counter globalism by focusing on the local community. Support British businesses that pay British taxes, etc.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,832
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19106 on: Today at 04:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:00:04 pm
Localise the economy. Counter globalism by focusing on the local community. Support British businesses that pay British taxes, etc.

One of the authors of that (Will Jennings) as well as doing the forecasting stuff for elections at Sky is also heavily involved with Nandy and the whole 'towns' thing. That's the easy bit. Corbyn (very rightly) appropriated big chunks of it - Preston, 'our town' ads, and so on. Hard bit is that the Tories will be showing not telling with their spending. That it's regional beggar my neighbour is neither here nor there in the short term heading into an election. Was a glorious quote about freeports when a Tory MP was told that the new businesses in his area wouldn't be creating new jobs just relocating them from elsewhere - "Why on earth would I give a fuck about Hull?".
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 ... 473 474 475 476 477 [478]   Go Up
« previous next »
 