In January 2020 a new EU law means anyone who has an offshore bank account will have to come clean so we can see how much they are hiding.

Our verdict



Incorrect. There is no such EU law coming into place.



Nobody is claiming that either ATAD or AMLD would force people to do that, so the explanation is correct.It's being very disingenuous, though. Tax avoidance from people stashing money in a Cayman Isles bank account and not declaring interest isn't the target (and is very much at the small-fry end of the scale)Both ATAD and AMLD have to be looked at in harmony, and many of the regulations are cross-purposed in terms of objective (creating transparency), although AMLD has come to be the vehicle viewed as having more teeth.They're both fluid Directives, too, having new updates released when necessary. AMLD4 was brought in in 2017, and requires EU member states to set up registers of the ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) of legal entities. AMLD5 strengthens that, and also forces member states to make such registers public. It also extends to Trusts (the Cameron government strongly resisted calls for the UK to set up such a register)The process will continue, with the aim of tightening the noose around those who seek to hide assets & wealth from both security and tax investigators.