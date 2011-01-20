Yeah I seem to remember reading all the anti-tax avoidance EU laws that were coming into effect at the start of the year had already been put in place in UK law.



I guess the UK is free to remove them now, but th epoint everyone was making was that we were refusing to delay Brexit so we could avoid those laws which I think was false.



The UK itself follows anti-tax avoidance laws (although it has watered down elements)The problem is the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies (damn you, Sangria, for making my type these out in full!)This shows how, in the Financial Secrecy Index, the UK sits in the 'green' section, but corrupt territories like the Isle of Man, Channel Islands, Cayman, BVI, etc sit in the amber and red sections.One of the measures ATAD/AMLD sought to impose was removing the secrecy of ALL territories under member states' jurisdiction, which would have included the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies.Proponents of Brexit had diverse motivations, from anti-regulationist right-wingers (their 'bonfire of red tape' gleeful promises) to flagshagging cretins looking back with envy at the Days of Empire. But those driving it hardest, and putting up the serious financial backing (whose money was Arron Banks channelling?) were those intent on retaining the status quo of having the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies kept secretive and out of the reach of EU investigators and authorities.