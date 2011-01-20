Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 617832 times)

Offline TSC

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19080 on: Today at 11:44:08 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:27:40 am
Tories stomping on Biden's global corporation tax suggestion. Surely Labour should be hammering away at this - making it the central focus of attack -

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/21/biden-global-corporation-tax-popular-boris-johnson

Didnt Trump himself label Johnson the UK Trump so no surprise in that regard?
Offline No666

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19081 on: Today at 11:52:47 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:44:08 am
Didnt Trump himself label Johnson the UK Trump so no surprise in that regard?
There's no surprise whatsoever. But it gives Labour a great opportunity to focus an attack and there's no way the Tories can win the argument in the eyes of the voting general public.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19082 on: Today at 11:53:57 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:11:17 am

The multinationals tax-dodging is a different thing to the crooked activities that are facilitated by the corrupt BOTs/CDs.

What do cross-dressers have to do with it?
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19083 on: Today at 12:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:06:05 am
The main reason for those orchestrating it. The main reason for those voting for it is a bit different. A dose of sovereignty/nationalism, but mostly driven by anti-globalism and the feeling that the global economy left local communities behind.

I literally don't personally know a single person on this planet who didn't think it was all about Tax Dodging.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19084 on: Today at 12:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:20:19 am
???

Will that make a big difference?


I'd rather see legislation force their 'veil of secrecy' to be ripped back.

I'd delight seeing them laid waste to, economically.

:lmao




Offline Sangria

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19085 on: Today at 12:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 12:01:54 pm
I literally don't personally know a single person on this planet who didn't think it was all about Tax Dodging.

Talk to Tory voters.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19086 on: Today at 12:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:02:58 pm
Talk to Tory voters.

I don't know any
Offline Sangria

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19087 on: Today at 12:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 12:04:31 pm
I don't know any

Go to non-left-leaning forums, and read what right of centre posters say. Not all of them are evil scumbags, and even while I disagree with them and especially their conclusions, a distinction can often be drawn between the planners of Brexit and those who voted for it. Even while we despair at what Britain has become, we still need the latter to vote Labour at some point.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19088 on: Today at 12:16:15 pm »
Offline Lusty

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19089 on: Today at 12:47:22 pm »
Didn't we go through some of the tax avoidance discussion in the Brexit thread a while back?  I thought the whole problem with tax avoidance in the UK was enforcement of the existing laws, not that they didn't exist.

I think the whole thing about tax avoidance being a driver for Brexit turned out to be a red herring. 
Online stara

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19090 on: Today at 12:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:09:36 pm
a distinction can often be drawn between the planners of Brexit and those who voted for it



Planner on the left and voters on the right  :P
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19091 on: Today at 12:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:47:22 pm
Didn't we go through some of the tax avoidance discussion in the Brexit thread a while back?  I thought the whole problem with tax avoidance in the UK was enforcement of the existing laws, not that they didn't exist.

I think the whole thing about tax avoidance being a driver for Brexit turned out to be a red herring.

Yeah I seem to remember reading all the anti-tax avoidance EU laws that were coming into effect at the start of the year had already been put in place in UK law.

I guess the UK is free to remove them now, but th epoint everyone was making was that we were refusing to delay Brexit so we could avoid those laws which I think was false.
Offline Lusty

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19092 on: Today at 12:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:50:18 pm
Yeah I seem to remember reading all the anti-tax avoidance EU laws that were coming into effect at the start of the year had already been put in place in UK law.

I guess the UK is free to remove them now, but th epoint everyone was making was that we were refusing to delay Brexit so we could avoid those laws which I think was false.
I think the incoming EU laws were just bringing them up to the standard of existing UK law if I remember right.

The problem in the UK is that they're not enforced and if you're rich enough then you can just send Rishi Sunak a WhatsApp and he'll sort it out for you.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19093 on: Today at 01:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:50:18 pm
Yeah I seem to remember reading all the anti-tax avoidance EU laws that were coming into effect at the start of the year had already been put in place in UK law.

I guess the UK is free to remove them now, but th epoint everyone was making was that we were refusing to delay Brexit so we could avoid those laws which I think was false.


The UK itself follows anti-tax avoidance laws (although it has watered down elements)

The problem is the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies (damn you, Sangria, for making my type these out in full!)

This shows how, in the Financial Secrecy Index, the UK sits in the 'green' section, but corrupt territories like the Isle of Man, Channel Islands, Cayman, BVI, etc sit in the amber and red sections.





One of the measures ATAD/AMLD sought to impose was removing the secrecy of ALL territories under member states' jurisdiction, which would have included the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies.

Proponents of Brexit had diverse motivations, from anti-regulationist right-wingers (their 'bonfire of red tape' gleeful promises) to flagshagging cretins looking back with envy at the Days of Empire. But those driving it hardest, and putting up the serious financial backing (whose money was Arron Banks channelling?) were those intent on retaining the status quo of having the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies kept secretive and out of the reach of EU investigators and authorities.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19094 on: Today at 01:15:55 pm »
Great article from the excellent Tax Justice Network:

https://www.taxjustice.net/2019/01/23/brexit-and-the-future-of-tax-havens/


Excerpt:

Quote
Looked at in isolation, the UK appears to be relatively transparent and fit for cooperation in anti-money laundering and anti-tax evasion programmes.  But this is something of a Potemkin village: yes, the UK has committed to an open public registry of beneficial ownership of companies, but in practice the information available from Companies House is frequently out of date, inaccurate and consequently useless.  Compliance across the entire financial services sector is weak, reflecting an under-resourced and fragmented regulatory service.

Among the many things revealed by the Panama and Paradise Papers leaks, it should be clear to everyone that British territories like the British Virgin Islands, Cayman, and the Channel Islands are intimately linked to the UK through commercial, legal and political ties.  They even boast about these ties in their promotional literature.  Collectively the provide a complex and evolving ecosystem of laws, regulations and (non)compliance, which undermines transparency and regulation across the world.

At the Tax Justice Network we consider the UK and its dependencies as a single entity, with London sitting as the voracious spider at the centre of a secrecy web which spans the globe.  Our financial secrecy index reveals that this web is not uniform in its provision of secrecy to non-resident clients.  While the UK appears relatively transparent in terms of laws and regulations, the majority of its satellites have secrecy scores which fall into the red zone, making them highly vulnerable to abuse by tax evaders and money-launderers.

This range of scores does not happen by accident.  London likes to do its dirty business elsewhere, providing plausible deniability for its bankers, officials and politicians.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19095 on: Today at 01:15:56 pm »
I'm looking forward to Sark getting the windfall 21% on the uncountable trillions. The inhabitants of the above average sized pebble, two grey seals and a handful of gannets (no irony intended), shouldn't do too bad out of it even if it will be for only one year. Oh, hang on, the Barclays 'live' there.
