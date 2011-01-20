Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19040 on: Yesterday at 03:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:13:39 pm
The landmass is actually called The British Isles.  The country is called Great Britain.

The landmass, ie. the island we're on, is Great Britain. So called because it's the biggest landmass in the area referred to as Britain. Lesser Britain is variously read to mean Brittany (hence fr. Bretagne and Grand Bretagne), or supposedly Ireland/Hibernia, although I've not seen any reference to the latter reading outside wiki. The British Isles is all the islands in the area known as Britain. If any Irish dislike this term, they should probably blame the Romans for lumping everything in this corner of their empire into a region called Britain.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19041 on: Yesterday at 03:32:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 03:21:58 pm
Next up, the great exemplar global railway.

The Highway of the Globe: takes passengers from the nearest tube station to Shakespeare's rebuilt theatre.

The Freeway of the Galaxy: a bus route where you're served a branded chocolate bar.

The Road to the Moon: the street outside the house where the former The Who drummer grew up.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19042 on: Yesterday at 03:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:57:20 pm
The Great British Railways will only cover England...

Great English Railways doesn't have quite he same ring to it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19043 on: Yesterday at 04:20:56 pm »
Sounds like a shit Michael Portillo tv show.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19044 on: Yesterday at 04:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 04:20:56 pm
Sounds like a shit Michael Portillo tv show.

Without the clashing pastel jackets and keks.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19045 on: Yesterday at 04:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:28:07 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57176858

Railways to come under state control...

Well not really.

"Most rail services will still be run by the private sector, but under new "passenger contracts" they will be expected to meet targets on punctuality and efficiency for the first time."
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19046 on: Yesterday at 04:55:16 pm »
So theyre just going to get a lick of patriotic union flag paint & be more heavily subsidised to protect shareholders investments?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19047 on: Yesterday at 05:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 04:50:45 pm
Well not really.

"Most rail services will still be run by the private sector, but under new "passenger contracts" they will be expected to meet targets on punctuality and efficiency for the first time."

Does that mean that, under the first round of privatisations, the railways weren't expected to meet targets on punctuality and efficiency?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19048 on: Yesterday at 05:35:25 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 04:55:16 pm
So theyre just going to get a lick of patriotic union flag paint & be more heavily subsidised to protect shareholders investments?

It's just another exercise in syphoning away public money!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19049 on: Yesterday at 05:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:35:25 pm
It's just another exercise in syphoning away public money!


Or is it Bozo co-opting the idea of 'making the trains run on time'?

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19050 on: Yesterday at 05:38:46 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 04:55:16 pm
So theyre just going to get a lick of patriotic union flag paint & be more heavily subsidised to protect shareholders investments?

Tories love deceiving the public if they can also get their mates rich.

What they'll be doing with the Rail is;

1. Sell off all the bits that actually make (loads) of money to their mates
2. Make sure the country gets lumbered with all the bits that actually costs a shit load of money to run
3. Make sure that punters are shafted up the arse every time they travel
4. Make sure that punters are shafted twice up the arse by paying additional monies in tax to pay for it
5. Make sure the general public that don't even use the trains get shafted up the arse because they too are paying extra monies for the unprofitable bits
6. Laugh their arses off as everyone gets shafted as their mates put the prices up and up and up
7. Blame Labour
8. Tell everyone how great privatisation is because everyone wins and trains are better run, cheaper and on time despite trains being badly run, far more expenseive and never even slightly on time
9. Pay off companies that have shafted everyone to bring services temporarily into public ownership while some new mates jump on the Tory gravy train - and of course the public get shafted up the arse again
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19051 on: Yesterday at 05:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 05:38:46 pm
Tories love deceiving the public if they can also get their mates rich.

What they'll be doing with the Rail is;

1. Sell off all the bits that actually make (loads) of money to their mates
2. Make sure the country gets lumbered with all the bits that actually costs a shit load of money to run
3. Make sure that punters are shafted up the arse every time they travel
4. Make sure that punters are shafted twice up the arse by paying additional monies in tax to pay for it
5. Make sure the general public that don't even use the trains get shafted up the arse because they too are paying extra monies for the unprofitable bits
6. Laugh their arses off as everyone gets shafted as their mates put the prices up and up and up
7. Blame Labour
8. Tell everyone how great privatisation is because everyone wins and trains are better run, cheaper and on time despite trains being badly run, far more expenseive and never even slightly on time
9. Pay off companies that have shafted everyone to bring services temporarily into public ownership while some new mates jump on the Tory gravy train - and of course the public get shafted up the arse again


For years, the Tory mantra has been 'privatise the profit; socialise the risk'

Unfortunately, the principle ran through the 97-10 Labour government, too - with continuing privatisations, continuing outsourcing of profitable functions of public services (especially the NHS), the continuance of PFI (albeit with a new acronym that fooled nobody)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19052 on: Yesterday at 07:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on May 17, 2021, 08:35:09 pm
https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1394375233012969474?s=20

Again, vote Green get Tory

The original Tweet has been deleted (archive copy here - http://web.archive.org/web/20210517195326/https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1394375233012969474)

Basically, in Lancaster, the Tories voted to replace the incumbent Labour leader with a Green one. That new Green leader has said there will be no Conservative members of the council's cabinet and has left the door open for Labour members despite Labour waging its PR machine against the Greens.

https://bright-green.org/2021/05/18/no-the-greens-havent-formed-a-coalition-with-the-tories-in-lancaster/

https://northlancs.greenparty.org.uk/news/2021/05/19/caroline-jackson-becomes-leader-of-lancaster-city-council/

Meanwhile in Stockport...

Quote
So that's it. Labour will remain in administration in Stockport despite no longer being the largest group.
The eight-strong Tory votes backed Labour's Coun Elise Wilson remaining council leader.

Two independents voting with the Lib Dems was not enough to carry their amendment.

https://twitter.com/NickStathamLDR/status/1395446380198510598

I await the outcry from Labour MPs.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19053 on: Yesterday at 11:27:45 pm »
Does Question Time use the same audience every week now?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19054 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:27:45 pm
Does Question Time use the same audience every week now?

They're doing from same pool of 50 until they can go back to usual studio audience, yeah.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19055 on: Today at 08:27:40 am »
Tories stomping on Biden's global corporation tax suggestion. Surely Labour should be hammering away at this - making it the central focus of attack -

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/21/biden-global-corporation-tax-popular-boris-johnson
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19056 on: Today at 08:46:41 am »
Where's the vote for all of the above in today's poll.

I've woken up in a combative mood, ready to take on all the inequalities across the world.

I'll take no prisoners!!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19057 on: Today at 09:14:31 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:27:40 am
Tories stomping on Biden's global corporation tax suggestion. Surely Labour should be hammering away at this - making it the central focus of attack -

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/21/biden-global-corporation-tax-popular-boris-johnson

I agree. There's a reason why there is such popular support for a measure like this. People (rightly) understand it as an obvious way of making 'globalisation' fairer.

It sounds like Reeves is about to try and hammer the point. But if Labour is to succeed they will need to constantly link it to the big picture and to describe a globalised world where small towns and localities can thrive because mega-corporations aren't constantly competing to find the lowest tax base.   
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19058 on: Today at 09:37:29 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:14:31 am
I agree. There's a reason why there is such popular support for a measure like this. People (rightly) understand it as an obvious way of making 'globalisation' fairer.

It sounds like Reeves is about to try and hammer the point. But if Labour is to succeed they will need to constantly link it to the big picture and to describe a globalised world where small towns and localities can thrive because mega-corporations aren't constantly competing to find the lowest tax base.   
Looks like Biden and Johnson could have a special relationship like no other. I don't think Joe was a big fan in the first place.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19059 on: Today at 09:41:58 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:37:29 am
Looks like Biden and Johnson could have a special relationship like no other. I don't think Joe was a big fan in the first place.

How could Biden be a fan when Johnson was one of the few Western leaders who openly courted the man who tried to bring down US Democracy?

Either way its great to see Biden showing up the Tories for what they are. You would hope the British public would not tolerate being to the right of the US for too long.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19060 on: Today at 09:51:49 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:27:40 am
Tories stomping on Biden's global corporation tax suggestion. Surely Labour should be hammering away at this - making it the central focus of attack -

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/21/biden-global-corporation-tax-popular-boris-johnson

But the UK champions global tax havens - no way we will agree to this!

Tax avoidance was possibly the biggest motivation behind Brexit.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19061 on: Today at 09:56:44 am »
Trying to put the high press on tax havens ain't gonna work if one of your team isn't doing his job. There will be a lot of pressure on Johnson - from all sides, should make a good watch.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19062 on: Today at 09:58:34 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:14:31 am
I agree. There's a reason why there is such popular support for a measure like this. People (rightly) understand it as an obvious way of making 'globalisation' fairer.

It sounds like Reeves is about to try and hammer the point. But if Labour is to succeed they will need to constantly link it to the big picture and to describe a globalised world where small towns and localities can thrive because mega-corporations aren't constantly competing to find the lowest tax base.


People massively underestimate the scale of tax dodging, asset-hiding and money laundering facilitated by the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.

$trillions in assets and cash is transacted through these mechanisms for corruption and tax-dodging. And the bulk of that flow of money passes through London. There's a £multi-billion sub-industry within the broad financial services sector that feeds off this - not just bankers, but accountants, tax lawyers, money exchangers, hedge funds, etc. And a lot of that money returns to London - well-hidden now behind networks of shell companies - to invest 'legitimately' in property and land and other assets. All of that flow requires conversion to GBP, which helps prop-up the value of Sterling.

The figures involved in this, whether they're the ones in the City making fortunes from facilitating the corruption, or are using the BOTs/CDs for their own financial/money laundering/tax-dodging/asset-hiding ends, are extremely wealthy and powerful.

They were the big money and driving force behind the whole anti-EU campaign (and the owners of the Heil, Times, Torygraph, scum, and (until 2018) Express - which were/are all anti-EU propaganda rags - have all been widely accused of tax dodging using the BOT's/CDs).

When, in 2014, the EU began work on its Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD) and Anti-Money-Laundering Directive (AMLD), you could see the anti-EU sentiment and demands for a Referendum increase in their ferocity. Both directives would have given investigators and authorities from any EU country the power to tear-back the veil of secrecy of these BOTs/CDs to find out who were the beneficial owners of assets and shell companies.

Elements of the Tory Party have always been linked to these 'dirty money' figures, and the direct links between senior Tories and crooked Russian oligarchs have deepened in the past few years.

A minimum Corporation Tax rate agreed by the UK would need to be imposed on the BOTs/CDs and it would hammer them, as they generally impose no Corporation Tax (they don't need to as they make enough money from their financial services industry 'skimming' from the dirty money).

So against that backdrop, you can understand why the corrupt Tory Party opposes a level playing field on CT; not just for the immediate impact on their BOTs/CDs, but the fear that this would allow international observers/investigators to check records in these facilitators of corruption and even if these measures didn't, that it would be just the thin end of the wedge for more anti-corruption global agreements.

There's so much dirty money involved here, and so many wealthy/powerful people living a parasitic existence off it, that that can't be allowed to happen.

These corrupt Tory scum would rather fuck the country over, than betray their real masters. So much for flag-waving 'patriotism'.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19063 on: Today at 10:02:22 am »
The Democrats and Biden seem to be serious in tackling tax-dodging/asset-hiding/money-laundering through use of tax-havens.

WASHINGTON, DC  The Financial Accountability and Corporate Transparency (FACT) Coalition today welcomed the reintroduction of the Disclosure of Tax Havens and Offshoring Act in the House and Senate (H.R. 3007, S. 1545). Led by Rep. Cynthia Axne (D-IA) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), the legislation would require multinational corporations to disclose their taxes paid and other key information publicly on a country-by-country basis.

https://thefactcoalition...rmed-investor-decisions/
