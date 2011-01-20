I agree. There's a reason why there is such popular support for a measure like this. People (rightly) understand it as an obvious way of making 'globalisation' fairer.



It sounds like Reeves is about to try and hammer the point. But if Labour is to succeed they will need to constantly link it to the big picture and to describe a globalised world where small towns and localities can thrive because mega-corporations aren't constantly competing to find the lowest tax base.



People massively underestimate the scale of tax dodging, asset-hiding and money laundering facilitated by the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.$trillions in assets and cash is transacted through these mechanisms for corruption and tax-dodging. And the bulk of that flow of money passes through London. There's a £multi-billion sub-industry within the broad financial services sector that feeds off this - not just bankers, but accountants, tax lawyers, money exchangers, hedge funds, etc. And a lot of that money returns to London - well-hidden now behind networks of shell companies - to invest 'legitimately' in property and land and other assets. All of that flow requires conversion to GBP, which helps prop-up the value of Sterling.The figures involved in this, whether they're the ones in the City making fortunes from facilitating the corruption, or are using the BOTs/CDs for their own financial/money laundering/tax-dodging/asset-hiding ends, are extremely wealthy and powerful.They were the big money and driving force behind the whole anti-EU campaign (and the owners of the Heil, Times, Torygraph, scum, and (until 2018) Express - which were/are all anti-EU propaganda rags - have all been widely accused of tax dodging using the BOT's/CDs).When, in 2014, the EU began work on its Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD) and Anti-Money-Laundering Directive (AMLD), you could see the anti-EU sentiment and demands for a Referendum increase in their ferocity. Both directives would have given investigators and authorities from any EU country the power to tear-back the veil of secrecy of these BOTs/CDs to find out who were the beneficial owners of assets and shell companies.Elements of the Tory Party have always been linked to these 'dirty money' figures, and the direct links between senior Tories and crooked Russian oligarchs have deepened in the past few years.A minimum Corporation Tax rate agreed by the UK would need to be imposed on the BOTs/CDs and it would hammer them, as they generally impose no Corporation Tax (they don't need to as they make enough money from their financial services industry 'skimming' from the dirty money).So against that backdrop, you can understand why the corrupt Tory Party opposes a level playing field on CT; not just for the immediate impact on their BOTs/CDs, but the fear that this would allow international observers/investigators to check records in these facilitators of corruption and even if these measures didn't, that it would be just the thin end of the wedge for more anti-corruption global agreements.There's so much dirty money involved here, and so many wealthy/powerful people living a parasitic existence off it, that that can't be allowed to happen.These corrupt Tory scum would rather fuck the country over, than betray their real masters. So much for flag-waving 'patriotism'.