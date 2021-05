I guess their thinking is that a lot of the mistakes/misjudgements are already in the public domain. They'll drag the process out and whilst I don't think they can get away with a total whitewash you'd imagine that they'll ensure that any criticism in the final report is comparatively gentle.



Look how long the Grenfell inquiry is taking.We have had two GEs since the fire and the inquiry was announced almost immediately.The Manchester Bombing inquiry is similarly long winded.By the time we ever get to a final report I would think we are looking as 2026. Hancock will be no longer an Mp but a lobbyist for private healthcare companies. Johnson will be on a Russian yacht somewhere writing his memoirs, and Gove will be PM and denying he had any part in the fiasco