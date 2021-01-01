Hello Wilmo mate, without going in to the specifics about how, when and why Mods intervene in any thread, which is genuinely individualised to all of our our own imperfections (except Alan_X, he really is the Mary Poppins of Moderators), I just want to make my usual point about the concept of 'bullying'.



There is one poster on our radar who potentially tries it, his/her days are numbered. You may not like the reactions of someone's posts but you're not subject to it daily in circumstances you can't avoid. As someone who is trained as an anti bullying and harassment contact officer I cannot subscribe to some one who can log off and go to the kitchen for a cuppa and never engage with the perpetrator again.



I hope you understand that Wilmo. And to be honest I'm glad for you that this is your only experience of bullying.



Whilst I do genuinely appreciate the first part of this response, I find the final sentence really unfair and off the mark. What makes you think this is my 'only experience of bullying'? If you had the first bit of knowledge about me, I imagine you'd feel a bit silly. Do you not think I'm perhaps sensitive to seeing others subjected to it due to personal experiences? I'm not going to detail my and my family's personal experiences here, but if you want to know more, please feel free to PM me and I'll be happy to correct any incorrect assumptions.Regarding people being able to just not come back to the site again if they don't want to be subject to that type of behaviour, I don't personally think that's helpful. I understand you guys have an immense amount of work you take on which is largely thankless and instrumental to this community, the best in football (if not sport as whole). I wouldn't be able to do the same job so I wouldn't want to criticise, instead I'll just give my perspective and leave it at that. As part of my work, I help fund and organise activities and educational programs on behalf of the Arts Council for profoundly disadvantaged children and communities. Mainly I work with people who are part of the Deaf community as well as children with serious learning difficulties (there is typically a significant overlap, in my experience). A consistent aspect of their experience is bullying by hectoring, derision and exclusion. I would be heartbroken if they were ever to end up in a situation where, if they were to approach a contact or support officer such as yourself, they were told that it's their fault for engaging - they can just leave the room, or go to their own communities. You don't have to play football, do you? Why don't you go do something else, or try another team. You don't have to go to the pub, not really, you can just stay at home on your bill. Sadly, this is a common experience and bullying is not just restricted to 'essential' places 'you have to be' such as a workplace or school.Obviously the topic at hand is of a radically different scale but, to my mind, it rests within the same patterns of behaviour. I take your points on board however, and realise the difficulties the mod team must face.I won't be commenting any further on this issue (to everyone's relief I'm sure) but felt I needed to address the above points for clarity and to correct the record.On another note, awful news about Wes, I wish him the best and a speedy recovery. Cancer is a bastard.