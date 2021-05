Indeed. Local planning laws have been a key target for successive Tory administrations.



Folk may remember when George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford scrapped the key commitment to zero carbon homes in 2015 (just before it was about to come into law) while at the same time removing powers for LAs to set requirements for energy efficiency standards that were more ambitious than building regs



The LAs of course remained responsible for carbon reduction targets. Other loopholes allow developers to build to standards that were current at/near the time of the planning application rather than when they were built. It is possible for instance to stick in for the planning permission, dig a couple of holes, then sit on the project for several years until market conditions appear favourable, then complete the new homes to crappy 2013 standards.



Jenrick continues the tradition of trashing Local Plans and efforts to curtail carbon emissions where the interests/profits of his developer mates are at risk. One recent example: https://www.housingtoday.co.uk/news/jenrick-approves-700-home-barratt-scheme-despite-climate-fears/5111644.article



Such moves, they are inclined to say, are designed to 'remove the burden' from housebuilders (mates) which by definition means said burden is dumped on the poor saps who buy the leaky, inefficient homes and have a lifetime of higher energy bills to look forward to.



I won't even get started on the standards for tower blocks and the despicable, post-Grenfall ruling that requires leaseholders to subsidise the shortcuts and penny-pinching practices of developers.





edit: good to see the Osborne autocorrect is still enforced on RAWK.



One of the first planning rules the Tory scum cancelled was the requirement for house builders to have a minimum number of dwellings per [area measurement] and some affordable housing on any development.This after developers whining that having smelly paupers on developments, in affordable housing, or having to include some small houses/apartments on developments had a downward impact on the prices they could charge for their 5-bed executive homes.