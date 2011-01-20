Poll

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18600 on: Today at 11:39:04 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:20:11 am
Your previous post i strongly agreed with. This one i barely understand 🤣🤣. Maybe im showing my own ignorance.

What does this mean?

"He's not even winning the redistribution/levelling-up debate within the confines of neoliberalism!"

You're not supposed to understand it. You're supposed to whoop and holler at each memeword as it's read out.
Offline Ashburton

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,813
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18601 on: Today at 11:39:41 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:05:18 am
Strongly agree with most of your analysis there. I actually think that accepting the genuine nature of the vote in places like Hartlepool is the starting point for winning them back.

If we just go "they're thick and stupid, they dont know what they are doing, poor things" then its not a good look. Patronising and talking down to people is always a terrible look.

If i was going to boil down the rights economic offer to these places it would be "we're going to cut the numbers of immigrants coming into the country to reduce competition at the bottom end of the jobs market and we will invest money into your local areas to create jobs"

Its simplistic and if you got a bunch of eggheads round a table they could easily pick that apart. However there is a certain logic to it (even if i disagree) and its easy to understand, and importantly its optimistic, it promises change, improvement in their lives.

Labour needs to come up with a easy to understand offer to counter that, just criticizing the Torys offer will not do anymore.

There are a couple of arguments which Labour may struggle with, especially considering they need to get on the right side of the Union (re indyref2) as well as putting the Brexit debate to bed and realising they need to be a strong advocate for British interests.  One significant aspect being that they need to figure out how to win over the nation to make everyone believe they will do the best thing for the UK's interests rather than a somewhat sneering attitude to anyone who waves a flag around and likes to have a traditional beef roast dinner on a Sunday.  There are some cracking Labour politicians out there who love to call anyone who puts a flag on their house a 'simpleton', or for 'fascists or racists'.  You only need to look at the image posted above to see the huge disparity in belief that Johnson represents the interests of the UK and seems proud to do so.  This appears to have started with Starmer appearing in a US-style message next to a flag (although admittedly he doesn't look happy about it):



It's deeply ironic because you would think that any party vying for political leadership of a country would at the minimum feel they need to convince voters that they are passionate about that country rather than a nervousness about the union flag.  It reminds me of the Orwell quote:

Quote
England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals  are ashamed of their own nationality. In left-wing circles it is always  felt that there is something slightly disgraceful in being an Englishman  and that it is a duty to snigger at every English institution, from horse  racing to suet puddings. It is a strange fact, but it is unquestionably  true that almost any English intellectual would feel more ashamed of  standing to attention during God save the King than of stealing from a  poor box.

The interesting aspect of this 'sneering' is that it's pushing Labour away from those members of the public who are proud to be English and proud of the monarchy.  Indeed the latest Queen's Speech appears to be matching that 'levelling up' agenda Boris is so fond of parroting with a significant section on promoting lifelong adult learning - surely policies which should be quintessentially Labour; not least because the working class absolutely are going to be vulnerable to automation and globalisation - particularly as Labour need to understand they aren't going to win elections by dragging along droves of dependents or students, no matter how passionate they are about electric bikes (or in Ed Miliband's case, faux-passionate).  Labour's position in the recent council elections appears to be not to announce policy but to try and straddle both election blocs, however with Starmer moving on Rayner from the campaign strategy side it appears he understands the need to play up this nationalism - to go against the traditional vulnerability of the left.  It'd seem fantastic for the Greens and Lib Dems were it not also rather worrying for the country by embedding Johnson's advantage, as this 'about turn' feels like it's going to be a little like turning a supertanker around - you might be off-course for quite a while before you get straightened up again.
Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18602 on: Today at 11:46:55 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:20:11 am
What does this mean?

"He's not even winning the redistribution/levelling-up debate within the confines of neoliberalism!"
The tories have been campaigning on the promise that they intend to 'level-up' regional inequality. That is, to channel funds away from the affluent areas where they have typically done well, into less affluent areas which they have so gleefully fucked over in the past.

They will do this within the currently prevailing economic paradigm of neo-liberalism: capitalism.

Starmer came to be leader on the promise that he would continue the 'radical' agenda pursued by the previous leadership but give it a more polished face. Make it, in his words, more 'electable'. The problem was that the previous agenda was too left wing for the centrists in the Labour Party, of which he is one, let alone the soft left, who helped get him elected. It also doesn't really appeal to the large corporate donors who he wants to attract.

So he's wedded to capitalism but somehow has to redistribute income to less affluent areas. Capitalism and downward redistribution are, of course, unhappy bedfellows, and he's currently scratching around for a policy that will appeal to his various factions.

Traditionally, the Labour Party would be more critical of capitalism and favour a different way of organising society (such as socialism), or at least call for the heavy regulation of capital, but for the reasons outlined above, that paradigm-shift is not understood to be under consideration.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,363
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18603 on: Today at 11:47:34 am »
Are there many things that damaged the Labour brand as much as Thornberry's tweet with the image of a white van parked outside a house with a St George's cross draped from the window?
Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18604 on: Today at 11:54:22 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:39:04 am
You're not supposed to understand it. You're supposed to whoop and holler at each memeword as it's read out.
That is rich in irony coming from a stands-for-nothing liberal.
Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18605 on: Today at 11:59:34 am »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:46:55 am
The tories have been campaigning on the promise that they intend to 'level-up' regional inequality. That is, to channel funds away from the affluent areas where they have typically done well, into less affluent areas which they have so gleefully fucked over in the past.

They will do this within the currently prevailing economic paradigm of neo-liberalism: capitalism.

Starmer came to be leader on the promise that he would continue the 'radical' agenda pursued by the previous leadership but give it a more polished face. Make it, in his words, more 'electable'. The problem was that the previous agenda was too left wing for the centrists in the Labour Party, of which he is one, let alone the soft left, who helped get him elected. It also doesn't really appeal to the large corporate donors who he wants to attract.

So he's wedded to capitalism but somehow has to redistribute income to less affluent areas. Capitalism and downward redistribution are, of course, unhappy bedfellows, and he's currently scratching around for a policy that will appeal to his various factions.

Traditionally, the Labour Party would be more critical of capitalism and favour a different way of organising society (such as socialism), or at least call for the heavy regulation of capital, but for the reasons outlined above, that paradigm-shift is not understood to be under consideration.



Must be me then as im none the wiser from reading that!

I was interested in your post about matching up to peoples priorities in places like Hartlepool. Are you saying Labour should go to places like Hartlepool and tell them we are going to get rid of capitalism and have that as our easy to understand offer?
Offline Ashburton

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,813
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18606 on: Today at 12:00:14 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:46:55 am
The tories have been campaigning on the promise that they intend to 'level-up' regional inequality. That is, to channel funds away from the affluent areas where they have typically done well, into less affluent areas which they have so gleefully fucked over in the past.

They will do this within the currently prevailing economic paradigm of neo-liberalism: capitalism.

Starmer came to be leader on the promise that he would continue the 'radical' agenda pursued by the previous leadership but give it a more polished face. Make it, in his words, more 'electable'. The problem was that the previous agenda was too left wing for the centrists in the Labour Party, of which he is one, let alone the soft left, who helped get him elected. It also doesn't really appeal to the large corporate donors who he wants to attract.

So he's wedded to capitalism but somehow has to redistribute income to less affluent areas. Capitalism and downward redistribution are, of course, unhappy bedfellows, and he's currently scratching around for a policy that will appeal to his various factions.

Traditionally, the Labour Party would be more critical of capitalism and favour a different way of organising society (such as socialism), or at least call for the heavy regulation of capital, but for the reasons outlined above, that paradigm-shift is not understood to be under consideration.

It would also seem that this would suffer from the society cohesiveness argument?  That is to say that social redistribution is far more popular with societies who have high levels of national pride as well as high levels of social cohesion.  For example the Nordic countries traditionally have high homogeneity, low levels of immigration and therefore were able to stomach a high tax bill and social redistribution (as well as high levels of welfare) due to the understanding that there aren't huge ideological chasms in society and that makes the population happy paying for programmes which they could see someone like themselves using.

When social homogeneity breaks down this almost seems to need a counter-push to allow national identity to override social or racial identity, hence the flag waving.
 Without this it can cause tension as the 'undeserving' are seen to profit from social redistribution, which is why immigration is such a powerful (and evocative) policy which many politicians struggle to get their head around - particularly when some immigration subsets are only especially valuable to the individuals within the country once they become 2nd generation and before that act as an electoral liability.
Offline Ashburton

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,813
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18607 on: Today at 12:03:25 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:47:34 am
Are there many things that damaged the Labour brand as much as Thornberry's tweet with the image of a white van parked outside a house with a St George's cross draped from the window?

I had that exact image in mind when I wrote the post on political hypocrisy over the page, think it was a singular moment (a bit like Gordon Brown's "bigoted woman" comments) which whilst may be understandable upon reflection on the issues and their views of them, undoubtedly showed this contempt for some of the traditional voter base.
Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18608 on: Today at 12:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:59:34 am
Are you saying Labour should go to places like Hartlepool and tell them we are going to get rid of capitalism and have that as our easy to understand offer?
Im not in the Labour Party but if I was I would pursue an economic agenda, similar to the one pursued in 2019 that, despite the media narrative, was pretty popular with the electorate.


Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18609 on: Today at 12:24:46 pm »
Quote from: [b]Yorkykopite on Today at 11:06:55 am
I think it certainly helps. Not because it means you are sympathetic to the Jews (though that might be a consideration). But because it allows you to get some perspective and keep things in proportion.[/b]

I've yet to see the book or the show but I would Baddiel to be a brilliant choice. A genuine thinker who has studied the problem and has a large fund of historical knowledge. an  very decent broadcaster too.

if your point is that lacking up and ridicluing someones appearance isnt as bad ad the holocaust then thsts fair enough but shouldnt we higher the bar a little?
 Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is seen by many as a great commnicator and charming and likeable but I wouldnt hire hin to deliver a lecture on integrity
Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18610 on: Today at 12:29:04 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:21:32 pm
Im not in the Labour Party but if I was I would pursue an economic agenda, similar to the one pursued in 2019 that, despite the media narrative, was pretty popular with the electorate.




I don't fundamentally disagree with most of those but how do you frame that in a simple, easy to understand offer to people that will give them hope if change and improvement in their lives like the tories do. The example i gave was...

"we're going to cut the numbers of immigrants coming into the country to reduce competition at the bottom end of the jobs market and we will invest money into your local areas to create jobs"
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18611 on: Today at 12:31:38 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 10:35:31 am
but I think fundamentally the way people vote is based on how they feel their personal priorities are served. In most cases that will mean economic factors although, as we see increasingly, particularly for the economically comfortable, it is not unusual for people to vote against their own class interests. (I deliberately don't use the example of former redwall voters doing the same because I think they genuinely do feel that the Tories offer them better economic opportunity so they don't believe they are voting against their class interests).


I agree to an extent that people generally vote based on how they feel their own priorities are best served, but I disagree that 'redwall' voters genuinely feel the Tories 'offer them better economic opportunity'.

I rather think that they - and increasing numbers of people in the C1/D/E 'social classes' across England - don't believe there would be sufficient difference made by either Tory or Labour in terms of their economic fortunes. And so they make their voting decision based on other issues. Thanks in no small part to a predominantly right-wing biased media, and the echo chambers/fake news and BOTs of social media, this has come to mean voting for the party/ies that are against those demonised bête noires that they have become convinced are things they should hate as root causes of why their lives are shitty - the EU, benefit 'scroungers', immigrants. And additionally, believe that 'liberals' are only concerned with pandering to minorities and demanding ever-more niche/bizarre concessions/'rights' for said minorities.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,022
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18612 on: Today at 12:36:38 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:21:32 pm
Im not in the Labour Party but if I was I would pursue an economic agenda, similar to the one pursued in 2019 that, despite the media narrative, was pretty popular with the electorate.



Yes they will be popular. But that doesnt mean people will actually vote for them.

See 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 for details. 

Labours policies are always popular in polls like this.
Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18613 on: Today at 12:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 12:00:14 pm
social redistribution is far more popular with societies who have high levels of national pride as well as high levels of social cohesion.  For example the Nordic countries traditionally have high homogeneity, low levels of immigration and therefore were able to stomach a high tax bill and social redistribution (as well as high levels of welfare) due to the understanding that there aren't huge ideological chasms in society and that makes the population happy paying for programmes which they could see someone like themselves using.
Well the nordic countries grew from a base of small (mostly family) farming enterprises that faced similar challenges to each other. Citizen collectives of one kind or another are part
of their cultural fabric and they trust the process of community representation. This has nothing to do with racial identity and everything to do with class interest.

We are much less cohesive, of course, and have had higher levels of immigration up until recently, but it's telling that areas that are culturally diverse (inner cities, for example) tend to be less antagonistic towards immigrants than those who have no real-life experience of diversity.

Here too, the key to a fairer politics seems to be capturing that sense of collectiveness. Which is why, as you say, the divisive wedge of 'national pride' is so powerful.

 
Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18614 on: Today at 12:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:31:38 pm

I agree to an extent that people generally vote based on how they feel their own priorities are best served, but I disagree that 'redwall' voters genuinely feel the Tories 'offer them better economic opportunity'.

I rather think that they - and increasing numbers of people in the C1/D/E 'social classes' across England - don't believe there would be sufficient difference made by either Tory or Labour in terms of their economic fortunes. And so they make their voting decision based on other issues. Thanks in no small part to a predominantly right-wing biased media, and the echo chambers/fake news and BOTs of social media, this has come to mean voting for the party/ies that are against those demonised bête noires that they have become convinced are things they should hate as root causes of why their lives are shitty - the EU, benefit 'scroungers', immigrants. And additionally, believe that 'liberals' are only concerned with pandering to minorities and demanding ever-more niche/bizarre concessions/'rights' for said minorities.
Fair point, although most of the feedback I've seen from Hartlepool seems to be that they want a piece of what they're getting in Richmondshire. There also seems to be some evidence that the Labour councils who did well elsewhere are those that have been pursuing what might be called fairly leftist agendas despite the more 'populist' campaigns of their opponents..
Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18615 on: Today at 12:51:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:36:38 pm
Yes they will be popular. But that doesnt mean people will actually vote for them.

See 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 for details. 

Labours policies are always popular in polls like this.
They only became policy from 2017 and they had a much improved election on the back of them. In 2019 they lost because of Corbyn and Brexit.

In the local elections we've just had the only Labour candidates doing well seem to be the ones pursuing a leftist agenda, from what I understand
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,936
  • The first five yards........
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18616 on: Today at 01:00:33 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:21:32 pm
Im not in the Labour Party but if I was I would pursue an economic agenda, similar to the one pursued in 2019 that, despite the media narrative, was pretty popular with the electorate.

Two questions for you.

1) Why did the popularity of the programme in 2019 not translate into popularity for the party that wrote it? (I'm being kind here. The party that wrote it suffered its worst election result since the war).

2) How has Labour's economic programme changed since 2019?
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,936
  • The first five yards........
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18617 on: Today at 01:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:24:46 pm
if your point is that lacking up and ridicluing someones appearance isnt as bad ad the holocaust then thsts fair enough but shouldnt we higher the bar a little?
 Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is seen by many as a great commnicator and charming and likeable but I wouldnt hire hin to deliver a lecture on integrity

Johnson also looks like a big fat Toby jug.

(I have opinions on his policies and integrity as well).
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,022
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18618 on: Today at 01:14:05 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:51:53 pm
They only became policy from 2017 and they had a much improved election on the back of them. In 2019 they lost because of Corbyn and Brexit.

In the local elections we've just had the only Labour candidates doing well seem to be the ones pursuing a leftist agenda, from what I understand
Evidence for this claim?

Its odd that where things have gone badly its down the party policies (which you dont understand).  And where theyve gone well its down to leftists candidates (even though they are still promoting Labour Party  policies).
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18619 on: Today at 01:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:03:03 pm
Johnson also looks like a big fat Toby jug.

(I have opinions on his policies and integrity as well).

classic way to end the discussion  ;D
Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18620 on: Today at 01:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:39:04 am
You're not supposed to understand it. You're supposed to whoop and holler at each memeword as it's read out.
;D
Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,400
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18621 on: Today at 01:24:07 pm »
I don't know. I feel like most parties go into elections with policies they think will win them votes (with that backed up with research too)

Maybe they liked those policies but clearly they cared more about what the Tories were offering

It should be more about what are the most important things to voters than do they like the sound of this or not
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18622 on: Today at 01:30:16 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:24:07 pm
I don't know. I feel like most parties go into elections with policies they think will win them votes (with that backed up with research too)

Maybe they liked those policies but clearly they cared more about what the Tories were offering

It should be more about what are the most important things to voters than do they like the sound of this or not

Also a lot of people actually pay little attention to the campaign, unless something is repeated endlessly it doesn't tend to cut through with a lot of voters. "Get Brexit Done" cut through in the last campaign, I'm not sure Labour's long list of policy announcements really did (in a apositive way at least).

And yes I agree that generally policies should pretty much always poll well, that is pretty much what they are designed to do, in isolation at least. Well unless you were Theresa May anyway
Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18623 on: Today at 01:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:29:04 pm
how do you frame that in a simple, easy to understand offer to people that will give them hope if change and improvement in their lives like the tories do. The example i gave was...

"we're going to cut the numbers of immigrants coming into the country to reduce competition at the bottom end of the jobs market and we will invest money into your local areas to create jobs"
The level of immigration into the UK reflects the economic need for cheap labour, or labour with a specific skillset that we dont have enough of. In other words its driven by capitals need for cheap labour.

The problem is that migrants are willing to put up with pay and conditions that local people cannot get by on, so they in effect create a race to the bottom for everyone.

Once people understand that is how the system operates, they will see that the problem is not migration, its poor working conditions. You just dont find the same level of hostility towards migrants in well paid sectors, for example amongst doctors or dentists, as you do amongst low paid workers such as those on the factory floor. Thats because they understand the need for migrants (skills shortage) and are sufficiently comfortable to not resent the conditions they are forced to live with.

So to answer your question: instead of looking for a neat slogan to counter the Tory one, the answer is to get out there into the community, build networks and educate people in the same way the unions once did. Demand better pay and conditions and use immigration to prevent skills shortages rather than to drive down wages.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18624 on: Today at 01:36:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:14:05 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:51:53 pm
They only became policy from 2017 and they had a much improved election on the back of them. In 2019 they lost because of Corbyn and Brexit.

In the local elections we've just had the only Labour candidates doing well seem to be the ones pursuing a leftist agenda, from what I understand
Evidence for this claim?
Good luck with your request there, Tepid.
Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18625 on: Today at 01:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:00:33 pm
Two questions for you.

1) Why did the popularity of the programme in 2019 not translate into popularity for the party that wrote it? (I'm being kind here. The party that wrote it suffered its worst election result since the war).

2) How has Labour's economic programme changed since 2019?

1. Because of Brexit and because of Corbyn.
2. I don't think there has been an official change yet but I think everybody knows that Starmer's heart wasn't really in it. Hence the appointment of Reeves.

https://www.ft.com/content/7c20fb21-b4c3-40ee-98c2-713646e5ffed
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,936
  • The first five yards........
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18626 on: Today at 01:39:54 pm »
Just a little historical sidelight on the Labour party and the working class......

The rise of Labour in Britain was often accompanied by the most incredible insult and vituperation directed towards working-class voters, especially when they voted Conservative (which they often did). 'Hare-brains', 'idiots', 'fools', 'catspaws', 'mindless beasts', the lot. All were used by frustrated Labour leaders who couldn't understand why trade-unionists, in particular, voted for men who owned the factories they worked in and were exploited in. For many years the Labour party's daily newspaper, the Daily Herald (1915-1962) ran a cartoon strip called 'Henry Dubb - Proletarian Fool' in which Henry got the wrong end of every stick, loved a Lord, voted Tory and fell for every trick in the book. You get the picture.  And anyone who's ever read 'The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists' will know what an incredibly low opinion Owen (the socialist) has for his bookless, brainless, ignorant workmates.

I'm not saying that Keir Starmer should start calling the working-class voters of Hartlepool idiots. (Though I would surely allow him to do so in private.) But to start flattering their stupidity, and listening to their woeful misconceptions about economics, is not going to be easy either - and there's very little in the socialist tradition that can give him guidance on that. 
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,936
  • The first five yards........
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18627 on: Today at 01:43:41 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 01:38:02 pm
1. Because of Brexit and because of Corbyn.
2. I don't think there has been an official change yet but I think everybody knows that Starmer's heart wasn't really in it. Hence the appointment of Reeves.

https://www.ft.com/content/7c20fb21-b4c3-40ee-98c2-713646e5ffed

Well done for answering the first question correctly.

And also for your honesty in admitting that the programme hasn't changed.

But, I say again, this rather undermines your belief (stated several times now) that Labour has lost votes by moving right on the economy. It has neither lost votes, nor moved right.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18628 on: Today at 01:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:43:41 pm
Well done for answering the first question correctly.

And also for your honesty in admitting that the programme hasn't changed.

But, I say again, this rather undermines your belief (stated several times now) that Labour has lost votes by moving right on the economy. It has neither lost votes, nor moved right.
Yeah. I was pleasantly surprised by his answer to #1. But he then reverted to type with his #2.
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18629 on: Today at 02:04:33 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 01:38:02 pm
1. Because of Brexit and because of Corbyn.
2. I don't think there has been an official change yet but I think everybody knows that Starmer's heart wasn't really in it. Hence the appointment of Reeves.

https://www.ft.com/content/7c20fb21-b4c3-40ee-98c2-713646e5ffed

I was reading that Andrew Fisher had actually wanted to bring Reeves onboard during the Corbyn years, as apparently she had become more open to areas like wealth taxes etc.

I still don't think there is any reason to say that economically Starmer will drift a great deal to the right.
Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18630 on: Today at 02:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:36:23 pm
Evidence for this claim?

Good luck with your request there, Tepid.
From this piece: https://tribunemag.co.uk/2021/05/starmers-latest-lurch-to-the-right/

'There were some bright spots for Labour, though it would be difficult for Starmer to claim any personal credit for them. In Wales, for example, where Welsh Labour under Mark Drakeford has again positioned itself somewhat to the left of the Westminster leadership, the party won 30 seats in the Seneddjust one short of an overall majorityand will lead the next Welsh government. Andy Burnham was re-elected as Greater Manchester mayor by a landslide, and is again being talked up as a potential future contender for the Labour leadership.

Labours left-led councils in Preston and Salford also enjoyed successes; in Preston, the party won all the seats it was defendinga clear vote of confidence in the councils widely-praised community wealth building modelwhile in Salford, socialist mayor Paul Dennett won his election with 59% of first preference votes, and Labour also gained a seat in the previously rock-solid Tory ward of Worsley and Westwood Park. Keir Starmer, it should be noted, made no mention of either Preston or Salford during the local election campaign.'
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,022
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18631 on: Today at 02:11:08 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:08:31 pm
From this piece: https://tribunemag.co.uk/2021/05/starmers-latest-lurch-to-the-right/

'There were some bright spots for Labour, though it would be difficult for Starmer to claim any personal credit for them. In Wales, for example, where Welsh Labour under Mark Drakeford has again positioned itself somewhat to the left of the Westminster leadership, the party won 30 seats in the Seneddjust one short of an overall majorityand will lead the next Welsh government. Andy Burnham was re-elected as Greater Manchester mayor by a landslide, and is again being talked up as a potential future contender for the Labour leadership.

Labours left-led councils in Preston and Salford also enjoyed successes; in Preston, the party won all the seats it was defendinga clear vote of confidence in the councils widely-praised community wealth building modelwhile in Salford, socialist mayor Paul Dennett won his election with 59% of first preference votes, and Labour also gained a seat in the previously rock-solid Tory ward of Worsley and Westwood Park. Keir Starmer, it should be noted, made no mention of either Preston or Salford during the local election campaign.'
So Labour does well in a metropolis.  Who knew?
Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18632 on: Today at 02:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:43:41 pm
But, I say again, this rather undermines your belief (stated several times now) that Labour has lost votes by moving right on the economy. It has neither lost votes, nor moved right.
I clearly don't travel in the same political circles as you, but I respect your opinion and would be grateful if you knocked the condescension on the head. Still, I'm genuinely flummoxed that this is even a point of debate. Surely you can see that Starmer is leading a shift to the right, and that this process has been ongoing since he got the job?

https://evolvepolitics.com/fact-check-yes-keir-starmer-has-broken-or-rowed-back-on-a-large-proportion-of-his-labour-leadership-pledges-already/

Do you honestly consider him to be a candidate of the Labour far-left, which was the agenda he inherited? Amazing.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,936
  • The first five yards........
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18633 on: Today at 02:23:27 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:12:48 pm
I clearly don't travel in the same political circles as you, but I respect your opinion and would be grateful if you knocked the condescension on the head. Still, I'm genuinely flummoxed that this is even a point of debate. Surely you can see that Starmer is leading a shift to the right, and that this process has been ongoing since he got the job?

https://evolvepolitics.com/fact-check-yes-keir-starmer-has-broken-or-rowed-back-on-a-large-proportion-of-his-labour-leadership-pledges-already/

Do you honestly consider him to be a candidate of the Labour far-left, which was the agenda he inherited? Amazing.



If you find it condescending to be challenged that's your problem. I'm trying to find out where you get your evidence for your claims from. That's all.

Obviously Starmer wasn't a candidate of the Far left. That was Long-Bailey who got her arse shot off. But that's not what we are arguing about. We were arguing about whether Labour's economic programme (which you claim was popular) has been altered in a right-wing direction. You said it had, then conceded it probably hadn't.

The PS to all this is that Labour's economic programme in 2019 wasn't all that left-wing.  Some of it seemed designed to increase inequality and shift resources to the middle class (such as the abolition of university fees) and some of it was mildly redistributionist in favour of the poor. It certainly wasn't an economic programme that you might describe as "far left".

Corbyn got so badly rejected by the British electorate for other reasons I think. His tolerance of racism inside the party was one. His preference for Venezuela and Russia were others. His general attitude to his Hezbollah "friends" didn't play too well either.

And please don't use the word "Amazing" like you did. I'm very sensitive and can't cope with that kind of condescension.  ;D
Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18634 on: Today at 02:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:46:12 pm
Yeah. I was pleasantly surprised by his answer to #1. But he then reverted to type with his #2.
Clearly your knowledge of Reeves is right down there with your knowledge of Evans.  ::)
Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18635 on: Today at 02:28:25 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 01:33:04 pm
So to answer your question: instead of looking for a neat slogan to counter the Tory one, the answer is to get out there into the community, build networks and educate people in the same way the unions once did. Demand better pay and conditions and use immigration to prevent skills shortages rather than to drive down wages.

So while the torys are going about saying "jabs, jabs, jabs" and "jobs, jobs, jobs" we will be inviting the electorate to get an education from us?

I'll give you kudos for sheer arrogance of not only believing we are the ones that should be educating them but that they would happily accept the position of being educated by us. I mean you dont even know what current Labour policy is and i dont have a clue what neoliberalism is 🤣🤣🤣. Not sure we are in the position to lord it over anyone educationally.
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18636 on: Today at 02:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 02:28:25 pm
So while the torys are going about saying "jabs, jabs, jabs" and "jobs, jobs, jobs" we will be inviting the electorate to get an education from us?

I'll give you kudos for sheer arrogance of not only believing we are the ones that should be educating them but that they would happily accept the position of being educated by us. I mean you dont even know what current Labour policy is and i dont have a clue what neoliberalism is 🤣🤣🤣. Not sure we are in the position to lord it over anyone educationally.

I especially liked this bit:

"They will do this within the currently prevailing economic paradigm of neo-liberalism: capitalism."

So neoliberalism is the overall ideology, of which capitalism is a subset. Or so it reads.
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18637 on: Today at 02:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 02:28:25 pm
So while the torys are going about saying "jabs, jabs, jabs" and "jobs, jobs, jobs" we will be inviting the electorate to get an education from us?

I'll give you kudos for sheer arrogance of not only believing we are the ones that should be educating them but that they would happily accept the position of being educated by us. I mean you dont even know what current Labour policy is and i dont have a clue what neoliberalism is 🤣🤣🤣. Not sure we are in the position to lord it over anyone educationally.

Looking through some of the Red Wall Labour-Tory defector focus groups, it is fair to say that Labour's paternalistic attitude, that they knew best what was right for people, went down badly.
Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18638 on: Today at 02:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:23:27 pm
If you find it condescending to be challenged that's your problem. I'm trying to find out where you get your evidence for your claims from. That's all.

Obviously Starmer wasn't a candidate of the Far left. That was Long-Bailey who got her arse shot off. But that's not what we are arguing about. We were arguing about whether Labour's economic programme (which you claim was popular) has been altered in a right-wing direction. You said it had, then conceded it probably hadn't.

The PS to all this is that Labour's economic programme in 2019 wasn't all that left-wing.  Some of it seemed designed to increase inequality and shift resources to the middle class (such as the abolition of university fees) and some of it was mildly redistributionist in favour of the poor. It certainly wasn't an economic programme that you might describe as "far left".

Corbyn got so badly rejected by the British electorate for other reasons I think. His tolerance of racism inside the party was one. His preference for Venezuela and Russia were others. His general attitude to his Hezbollah "friends" didn't play too well either.

And please don't use the word "Amazing" like you did. I'm very sensitive and can't cope with that kind of condescension.  ;D
Saying 'well done' as if you are marking someone's homework is not challenging them, it's patronising them.

It is clear to me and many others that Labour's economic programme has been altered in a right wing direction. Obviously, until he actually presents either a manifesto or official policy document we only have perception to go on. The perception I have (and the FT, and the Guardian, and anybody else who has read between the lines) is certainly of a rightward shift.

Agree fully with your PS but I didn't describe Labour's 2019 programme as 'far-left', I described it as being from 'Labour's far-left' which I'm sure we can agree are not one and the same.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,022
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18639 on: Today at 02:42:49 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:37:31 pm
Saying 'well done' as if you are marking someone's homework is not challenging them, it's patronising them.

It is clear to me and many others that Labour's economic programme has been altered in a right wing direction. Obviously, until he actually presents either a manifesto or official policy document we only have perception to go on. The perception I have (and the FT, and the Guardian, and anybody else who has read between the lines) is certainly of a rightward shift.

Agree fully with your PS but I didn't describe Labour's 2019 programme as 'far-left', I described it as being from 'Labour's far-left' which I'm sure we can agree are not one and the same.


Its clear, even though you dont know what it is.
