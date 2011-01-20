Just a little historical sidelight on the Labour party and the working class......
The rise of Labour in Britain was often accompanied by the most incredible insult and vituperation directed towards working-class voters, especially when they voted Conservative (which they often did). 'Hare-brains', 'idiots', 'fools', 'catspaws', 'mindless beasts', the lot. All were used by frustrated Labour leaders who couldn't understand why trade-unionists, in particular, voted for men who owned the factories they worked in and were exploited in. For many years the Labour party's daily newspaper, the Daily Herald (1915-1962) ran a cartoon strip called 'Henry Dubb - Proletarian Fool' in which Henry got the wrong end of every stick, loved a Lord, voted Tory and fell for every trick in the book. You get the picture. And anyone who's ever read 'The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists' will know what an incredibly low opinion Owen (the socialist) has for his bookless, brainless, ignorant workmates.
I'm not saying that Keir Starmer should start calling the working-class voters of Hartlepool idiots. (Though I would surely allow him to do so in private.) But to start flattering their stupidity, and listening to their woeful misconceptions about economics, is not going to be easy either - and there's very little in the socialist tradition that can give him guidance on that.