The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
I think long term strategically it was a disastrous error not going through with it - one of his and New Labours worst.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but personally with my last post very much in my mind forget AV, he should have gone after the Tories financially and how they raise money, reduced the voting age to 16 (even though its not something I particularly support myself), and bent the system as far away from the Tories as he could have got away with. It was a missed opportunity to settle a lot of previous and subsequent scores.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Next will be there is evidence of widespread voter fraud and then youll need a passport or drivers license to vote, restrictions in postal voting, they will just keep chipping away until theres no opposition left to vote for because theres no point in them existing.

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but personally with my last post very much in my mind forget AV, he should have gone after the Tories financially and how they raise money, reduced the voting age to 16 (even though its not something I particularly support myself), and bent the system as far away from the Tories as he could have got away with. It was a missed opportunity to settle a lot of previous and subsequent scores.

A lot of people didn't need hindsight. And they promised to introduce a form of PR, not AV which isn't proportional at all.

It was a manifesto commitment, they had a massive majority and it was the right thing to do. No excuses.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
One of my favoutire Point'n'click adventures from my youth  :thumbup

Don't make games like that anymore.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
In 2024 the Tories will have been in power for 14 years. Labour managed 13 before people got bored and fancied a change. When the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow fails to materialise these constituencies will start to fall. It won't help when Boris leaves either. As much as I loathe him, like Trump people have an unexplainable fondness for the c*nt. Gove, Sunak, Raab and the rest have the charisma of a plant pot.

Labour will be fine, as people start to see the shitshow the Tories have wraught. But it will take time, and in 2024 just cutting the majority to a more reasonable level will be progress. Something where the Tories can't bulldoze everything they want through parliament. Coming close to hung parliament after the last few years would be remarkable.

But if people still can't see in 2024 past the Tories that won't be a huge surprise, they have an electoral and media advantage.

But we need the left to stop proving the definition of hypocrisy and get on board. In the US they mostly came around (save for some shitbags who just like the sound of their own voice). They understood they need to get power first then move the party left and implement leftist policies rather than kicking off because
their man wasn't allowed another public vote to lose.

However the difference there was their man (Bernie) also understood this and got on board.

Corbyn would never do right, he's too busy with his sycophants complaining happily on the sidelines while the country goes to ruin.

Im surprised this post went unremarked, because unlike most other posters gloom, this manages a degree of optimism which I share, though I accept that its going to be a long haul.

The time of year - early spring, the vaccine bounce, the seemingly good news from the Bank of England re. growth and the economy, people being happy about the end of lockdown - all these factors are relevant and have handed Johnson and the Tories, with immaculate timing, last weeks election results.

But Brexit will eventually unravel, and the tiny minority of current sufferers - like Cornish fishermen - who found out the hard way that Farage, Banks, Johnson and co. were conmen, will eventually become a significant one, maybe even a small majority, as the penny drops.

To what extent the Labour Party can take advantage will as ever be dependent on its ability to heal its self-inflicted wounds. Starmer has had a disappointing time, but Covid and Brexit made his task onerous to say the least. I am probably in a minority, but I think he deserves more time, and more pertinently, now is not the time for another leadership challenge because the old rivalries and schisms would once again surface.

I suspect Starmer wont lead Labour into the next election - if (and its a big if) that election sees this Parliament go its full term. But I have faith that this dreadful bunch of chancers and charlatans in power will eventually get turfed out. I have to for my sanitys sake.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Im surprised this post went unremarked, because unlike most other posters gloom, this manages a degree of optimism which I share, though I accept that its going to be a long haul.

The time of year - early spring, the vaccine bounce, the seemingly good news from the Bank of England re. growth and the economy, people being happy about the end of lockdown - all these factors are relevant and have handed Johnson and the Tories, with immaculate timing, last weeks election results.

But Brexit will eventually unravel, and the tiny minority of current sufferers - like Cornish fishermen - who found out the hard way that Farage, Banks, Johnson and co. were conmen, will eventually become a significant one, maybe even a small majority, as the penny drops.

To what extent the Labour Party can take advantage will as ever be dependent on its ability to heal its self-inflicted wounds. Starmer has had a disappointing time, but Covid and Brexit made his task onerous to say the least. I am probably in a minority, but I think he deserves more time, and more pertinently, now is not the time for another leadership challenge because the old rivalries and schisms would once again surface.

I suspect Starmer wont lead Labour into the next election - if (and its a big if) that election sees this Parliament go its full term. But I have faith that this dreadful bunch of chancers and charlatans in power will eventually get turfed out. I have to for my sanitys sake.
I also harbour these desperate desires. But I keep them to myself, so don't tell anyone.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
This is the sort of top-down bullshit that has got them into this mess. Democratising the party should be the sole aim for Labour in the short term.

Don't you think that might widen the gulf between the party and the voters?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
The current push for more 'democracy' in party affairs is to move disciplinary panels to a hearing from full conference. They can get in the sea.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Dodds sacked apparently..

Or thats how the guardian put it. Any new rols is going to be a demotion though.

Quote
The Guardian understands Anneliese Dodds has been sacked as shadow chancellor:

    Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot)

    Anneliese Dodds will be moved from shadow chancellor and offer new role, two sources say
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Dodds sacked apparently..

Or thats how the guardian put it. Any new rols is going to be a demotion though.


Good decision.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Dodds seems very competent but doesnt seem to have any cut through. Assume Reeves get that. A sensible, big move wouldve been to put Benn or Cooper there.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Dodds seems very competent but doesnt seem to have any cut through. Assume Reeves get that. A sensible, big move wouldve been to put Benn or Cooper there.

Yes Reeves is getting Shadow Chancellor
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Getting hints of the direction. Policy review for next election is going to be done by Dobbs. Mahmood is going to be running campaigns, this after leading the Labour Together review of 2019.

Am laughing at a lot at Burgon briefing off the record what he's already said on it. If you say his name three times, Mandelson does not appear. If you piss off the soft left by leaking and briefing against them then the end result is similar though.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Dodds seems very competent but doesnt seem to have any cut through. Assume Reeves get that. A sensible, big move wouldve been to put Benn or Cooper there.
They seem to prefer their committees - they're playing the long game.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Don't you think that might widen the gulf between the party and the voters?
Some yes, some no, but you cant please everyone.

There is widespread support in the country for the sort of policies that a membership-led Labour Party would likely choose. The last two general elections showed plenty of support for policies that most people seem to imagine would have the electorate running for the hills. There is also a huge swathe of the voting population who dont actually vote, well-qualified people with good jobs who will never be able to afford a house and an ever-growing precariat class. Who is representing these people? What does this version of Labour offer them?

Labours turnout deserted them in these elections. In lots of places, contrary to 2019 when they were led by a wet lettuce, they couldnt even find the activists to go door to door. There is no Starmy Army. The membership is leaving in droves and theyre running out of money because huge numbers of donors have pulled the plug and the corporations he swoons over already have a party of capital they can support.

The poor and oppressed folk of Chipping Norton have finally found someone who speaks for them though! Come on. If that really is the future bring Pasokification the fuck on.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
The myth of the widespread support for the 2019 manifesto is second only to the joke one that if it wasnt for.... wed have won in 2017 and the internal sabotage, traitor within narrative.

But yeah, same old policies and targeting the non-voters always works... the non-voters voted for the first time in the Brexit referendum. Theyre not very friendly to a membership led platform...
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Streeting going from education thats a shame, he was actually rather good.

I cant imagine he will have as much impact on child poverty as he will as shadow minister for child poverty. 

Why not give him an additional portfolio as schools minister?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
There is widespread support in the country for the sort of policies that a membership-led Labour Party would likely choose.

How would those policies differ from the current ones?

How would they be more popular?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Labours turnout deserted them in these elections. In lots of places, contrary to 2019 when they were led by a wet lettuce, they couldnt even find the activists to go door to door.

Contact rates were double these locals in comparison to 2019. Although 2019 was an absolute mess so a very low bar for comparison.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
The myth of the widespread support for the 2019 manifesto is second only to the joke one that if it wasnt for.... wed have won in 2017 and the internal sabotage, traitor within narrative.

But yeah, same old policies and targeting the non-voters always works... the non-voters voted for the first time in the Brexit referendum. Theyre not very friendly to a membership led platform...
They're not very friendly to a distant, dry, pious, metropolitan slickster organisation. The policies were not the problem.

Instead of worrying about the next election, how about re-engaging with working class communities on the ground, building relationships, providing answers to everyday problems and helping people overcome social problems at grassroots level. If labour is too atomised to redraw the Labour Party, become a community party. Alongside, you know, real people, not focus groups.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
What do people make of Angela Rayner?

I think shes quite an effective operator.  However, I find her extremely difficult to warm to (quite possibly I actively dislike her).  Based on nothing more than my gut feel of course..

What do others think?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
How would those policies differ from the current ones?

How would they be more popular?
I don't know what the current policies are.

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
The Labour Party is finished.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
I don't know what the current policies are.

Doesn't that slightly undermine your case?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
The Labour Party is finished.
Its just made some reasonable gains since the last election
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
The Labour Party is finished.
great insight that
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Doesn't that slightly undermine your case?
No. I know they're shit and likely to get shitter.

In fact as they lurch to the right they will probably meet the Tory policies that are travelling to the left, which will be a moment to savour.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
No. I know they're shit and likely to get shitter.

In fact as they lurch to the right they will probably meet the Tory policies that are travelling to the left, which will be a moment to savour.
How do you know there shit if you dont know what they are?

On the same note, how do you know they are lurching to the right?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
I actually think it was a decent result for Labour, in a national share of the vote they appeared to have prevented any more hemorrhaging of votes from 2019 (albeit from a low point)

They have done very well in Mayoral elections and the net loss of councillors was not huge.

The Tory result was not as strong as the media are making out and their vote is down substantially from 2019.

Labour have improved in Wales both in the Senedd and also won one more PCC seat than they did before.

Were people really expecting them to sweep the Tories away? I am not Starmer's biggest fan, I voted for Nandy, but he must lead the party into the next election.

Three years is a long time, and Johnson won't have the benefit of the CoVid vaccine at the next set of elections in 12 months

Stay calm would be my advice
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Mogg just confirming on R4 that legislation in the Queen's Speech will include repealing Fixed Term Parliament Act. 2023 election rumours doing the paper rounds may prove to be true.

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Stay calm indeed

Mind you, this reshuffle has been a fucking mess.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
How do you know there shit if you dont know what they are?

On the same note, how do you know they are lurching to the right?

Madness isn't it Tepid? Why would someone advertise their ignorance like that?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
What do people make of Angela Rayner?

I think shes quite an effective operator.  However, I find her extremely difficult to warm to (quite possibly I actively dislike her).  Based on nothing more than my gut feel of course..

What do others think?

Very overrated. Owes her place near the top of the party almost exclusively to being Northern and female. I don't like her but there are others within the party I like even less.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:45:05 pm
Its just made some reasonable gains since the last election

That "3% swing from the Tories to Labour" stat from Curtice has to be taken with a huge pinch of salt, surely?

Concrete comparisons between 2016/17 are largely terrible.
