In 2024 the Tories will have been in power for 14 years. Labour managed 13 before people got bored and fancied a change. When the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow fails to materialise these constituencies will start to fall. It won't help when Boris leaves either. As much as I loathe him, like Trump people have an unexplainable fondness for the c*nt. Gove, Sunak, Raab and the rest have the charisma of a plant pot.



Labour will be fine, as people start to see the shitshow the Tories have wraught. But it will take time, and in 2024 just cutting the majority to a more reasonable level will be progress. Something where the Tories can't bulldoze everything they want through parliament. Coming close to hung parliament after the last few years would be remarkable.



But if people still can't see in 2024 past the Tories that won't be a huge surprise, they have an electoral and media advantage.



But we need the left to stop proving the definition of hypocrisy and get on board. In the US they mostly came around (save for some shitbags who just like the sound of their own voice). They understood they need to get power first then move the party left and implement leftist policies rather than kicking off because

their man wasn't allowed another public vote to lose.



However the difference there was their man (Bernie) also understood this and got on board.



Corbyn would never do right, he's too busy with his sycophants complaining happily on the sidelines while the country goes to ruin.



Im surprised this post went unremarked, because unlike most other posters gloom, this manages a degree of optimism which I share, though I accept that its going to be a long haul.The time of year - early spring, the vaccine bounce, the seemingly good news from the Bank of England re. growth and the economy, people being happy about the end of lockdown - all these factors are relevant and have handed Johnson and the Tories, with immaculate timing, last weeks election results.But Brexit will eventually unravel, and the tiny minority of current sufferers - like Cornish fishermen - who found out the hard way that Farage, Banks, Johnson and co. were conmen, will eventually become a significant one, maybe even a small majority, as the penny drops.To what extent the Labour Party can take advantage will as ever be dependent on its ability to heal its self-inflicted wounds. Starmer has had a disappointing time, but Covid and Brexit made his task onerous to say the least. I am probably in a minority, but I think he deserves more time, and more pertinently, now is not the time for another leadership challenge because the old rivalries and schisms would once again surface.I suspect Starmer wont lead Labour into the next election - if (and its a big if) that election sees this Parliament go its full term. But I have faith that this dreadful bunch of chancers and charlatans in power will eventually get turfed out. I have to for my sanitys sake.