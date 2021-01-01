« previous next »
The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..

Online Just Elmo?

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Reply #18320 on: Today at 01:05:53 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:42:22 am
Why not call him John? Or better still, why not call him by his actual name, rather than one that people make up? And more to the point, why is there such consistency in people calling him by that name? Does anyone know which social media outlet first coined this meme?

Presumably because Keith sounds like Keir....

And presumably they don't use his real name as that misses the point.

I'm not defending it or use it myself. It's a pretty mild nickname that isn't really worth getting yourself too wound up over though.

Take a step back.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Reply #18321 on: Today at 01:07:32 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:31:33 am
Any link to the previous Labour government was held to be a black mark by the supporters of the last Labour leader. Blairites, centrists, and all that. You can see that same argument put against the Lib Dems, with the true leftists saying that there needs to be a clean break from the tainted earlier administration. Of course, that benefits the Corbyn faction which by its nature has no administrative experience of any kind, whilst depriving the opposition of any substantial experience or expertise whatsoever.

Give it a rest, the quality of MPs was poor long before Corbyns time as leader, thats how Corbyn got in as leader. Burnham, Cooper, Kendall for all their experience ran incredibly poor leadership campaigns.
Offline B0151?

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Reply #18322 on: Today at 01:10:23 am
It's a bit mad the boring tag considering his predecessor was an old white bloke called Jeremy who takes photos of drains for fun
Offline Zeb

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Reply #18323 on: Today at 01:20:38 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:10:23 am
It's a bit mad the boring tag considering his predecessor was an old white bloke called Jeremy who takes photos of drains for fun

;D

Think the Starmer one started with a misspelling of Keir and then only got traction because it got attention. I find it a useful way to filter opinions so grateful for it.


---

Quality of MPs is a weird one because of the rapid shifts in directions of the parties. Labour do have an issue in who wants to be an MP because the people who have choices aren't going to think being sat in opposition for a couple of decades is a great idea and the factional shens around selections doesn't result in people reaching shortlists purely on merit. Look at how many ex-staffers to Corbyn and McCluskey are in Parliament now. And they didn't start it either.
Online bornandbRED

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
Reply #18324 on: Today at 02:53:59 am
Keith is an apt name for a guy with the personality of a slipper. 

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:15:48 am
It's not only the opposition benches. There's not a big hitter in the whole house. The quality of our MP's seems to plummet after every election. There seems to be very few who speak with authority and command the respect of the whole house - and the only ones who come close are on the Labour benches in Benn and Cooper. Maybe a slight exaggeration there.

Its either thickos on the Labour benches or a bunch of gaslighting nationalists on the right. The decline is stupendous. I guess the private sector pays better.
