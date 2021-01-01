« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 453 454 455 456 457 [458]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..  (Read 595060 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,965
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18280 on: Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:59:05 pm
Dont really see any way in which Starmer hasnt been a disappointment really. Hes better than Boris in PMQs and better than Jeremy Corbyn. Both of which youd hope most people would be. He stays as there are no realistic alternatives - partly due to having a wet and weak shadow cabinet.
Hes removed Momentum from power in the Labour party. Which is really quite a big thing..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,079
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18281 on: Yesterday at 11:01:56 pm »
Khan wins London but Laurence Fox gets 47,000 votes and Piers Corbyn 20,000 plus.

Never realised there were so many cranks in London.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,810
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18282 on: Yesterday at 11:02:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Hes removed Momentum from power in the Labour party. Which is really quite a big thing..

Did they not pretty much just bugger off themselves after Corbyn went and RLB didn't win? Might have forgotten things but don't think this was really much down to Starmer's actions as leader.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,965
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18283 on: Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:01:56 pm
Khan wins London but Laurence Fox gets 47,000 votes and Piers Corbyn 20,000 plus.

Never realised there were so many cranks in London.
Youve never been there then?

;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18284 on: Yesterday at 11:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:34:13 pm
What do the Corbynites think of the 3 per cent swing to Labour? I know Corbyn hit a historic low two years ago. But encouraging, no?

As someone who was a fan of his policies, but not really the man himself, I'm happy to answer.

I'm not sure the 3 per cent swing is significant. But there's positives to take, so yeah, encouraged to a certain degree.

Don't think sacking Rayner is a good move, although I'm not really a Rayner fan either. I think it leaves the impression that the night was a disaster, when it was just a bit bumpy.

Hartlepool's obviously a sickner, and when I heard about it I was fearing the worst. The worst didn't happen - it was okay, good in Wales. Good news / bad news.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,810
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18285 on: Yesterday at 11:04:01 pm »
Jesus that London result is a lot closer than expected.  :o
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,079
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18286 on: Yesterday at 11:05:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm
Youve never been there then?

;D

My ingrained Northern common sense and nous automatically enables me to avoid such people when I visit that there London.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,751
  • Justice.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18287 on: Yesterday at 11:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:53:59 pm
This analysis suggests exactly what I've been pushing. Positive message, localise the economy.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/may/08/labours-victories-show-importance-of-localism-and-positive-vision


Had forgotten Neil McInroy had moved on from CLES for the quotes there. It is all a bit wonky left wing meeting until it's turned into workable policy at a national level, and as I understood it can only do it by devolving power down which is fine to an extent but rapidly gets murky (eg local benefits - see also crisis loans). Nandy would be happy though. Think it's open whether tying an analysis to that is worthwhile because I'm not sure it stands up as well as some think it does ('Look how well we did in the cities because of X and Y!' Well, yeah, no shit, in the cities) and if it's worth doing to improve lives and opportunities then do it for that reason not because you think the reason 70% of people aren't arsed turning up to vote is that they don't have enough control over their lives. Don't think there's a horde of communitarians waiting for the right moment to vote any more than other shades of left wing voters.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18288 on: Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:02:56 pm
Did they not pretty much just bugger off themselves after Corbyn went and RLB didn't win? Might have forgotten things but don't think this was really much down to Starmer's actions as leader.

Whilst Momentum make up a good deal of the left, it's not the Labour left per se. Along with the rest of the Labour left, they'll continue to support left Labour candidates.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,241
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18289 on: Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:01:56 pm
Khan wins London but Laurence Fox gets 47,000 votes and Piers Corbyn 20,000 plus.

Never realised there were so many cranks in London.

9 million people in the city, gonna have a few nut jobs unfortunately.

Havent seen the numbers for Khan and Bailey but it seems it was closer then expected, a better candidate then Bailey and the result could have been different. The Greens seem to have done well, the Lib Dems seem to be in similar if not worse place then Labour, they nailed they colours so hard to Remain its really not clear what they actually represent anymore either.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18290 on: Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm
9 million people in the city, gonna have a few nut jobs unfortunately.

Havent seen the numbers for Khan and Bailey but it seems it was closer then expected, a better candidate then Bailey and the result could have been different. The Greens seem to have done well, the Lib Dems seem to be in similar if not worse place then Labour, they nailed they colours so hard to Remain its really not clear what they actually represent anymore either.

Expect government to continue to make Khans job difficult then, and then blame him for not delivering with resource constraints.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,810
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18291 on: Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm
9 million people in the city, gonna have a few nut jobs unfortunately.

Havent seen the numbers for Khan and Bailey but it seems it was closer then expected, a better candidate then Bailey and the result could have been different. The Greens seem to have done well, the Lib Dems seem to be in similar if not worse place then Labour, they nailed they colours so hard to Remain its really not clear what they actually represent anymore either.

The Lib Dems lost 50+ deposits in Scotland, didn't win a single regional seat and relied on tactical voting to hold on to 2 of their constituencies. Even Shetland was nearly lost. They now have only 4 seats and no longer entitled to questions automatically at FMQs.

They are fucked.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,965
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18292 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:04:01 pm
Jesus that London result is a lot closer than expected.  :o
It was almost the same as last time to be fair
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,720
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18293 on: Yesterday at 11:12:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm
9 million people in the city, gonna have a few nut jobs unfortunately.

Havent seen the numbers for Khan and Bailey but it seems it was closer then expected, a better candidate then Bailey and the result could have been different. The Greens seem to have done well, the Lib Dems seem to be in similar if not worse place then Labour, they nailed they colours so hard to Remain its really not clear what they actually represent anymore either.

11% this time, compared to 13% in 2016. Considering the absolute mountains of pond scum who have been barracking Khan from the sidelines over the past few years - despite policing cuts not being down to him, same with the TfL financial shitshow - its a good result.

Labour are going to have a situation in five years where - Khan, Burnham, Rotheram, probably Rees in Bristol and others are going to have been in power for nigh on a decade in some of the most vital city regions in the country - at some point - sooner rather than later - they need to get them involved.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18294 on: Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:01:56 pm
Khan wins London but Laurence Fox gets 47,000 votes and Piers Corbyn 20,000 plus.

Never realised there were so many cranks in London.

I voted Khan, but if there was anybody from the left standing who wasn't a total crackpot, I may not have. I'm surprised he got so many votes but for people on the left, there was no other alternative. So considering there's a lot of left in London, and he was the only left candidate, it shouldn't have been much of a surprise. Even if he is a complete loon.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,810
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18295 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
It was almost the same as last time to be fair

Ah didn't realise it was that close last time. Khan was polling at around 55% a while back on first preference votes with Baily back on like 25-30% if I remember right.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,241
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18296 on: Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
Expect government to continue to make Khans job difficult then, and then blame him for not delivering with resource constraints.

I know, I work for Transport for London and live that shit show every day. They are not even being subtle about it now, its literally a case of vote Labour and expect to be starved of funds, vote Tory and suddenly money get thrown around like confetti.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18297 on: Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm
Ah didn't realise it was that close last time. Khan was polling at around 55% a while back on first preference votes with Baily back on like 25-30% if I remember right.

Surprised Bailey got so many after he pitched up in Watford to save the closure of its station.  Oblivious to the fact the station wasnt under threat and probably not realising Watfords not in London.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,254
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18298 on: Yesterday at 11:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 11:12:10 pm
Labour are going to have a situation in five years where - Khan, Burnham, Rotheram, probably Rees in Bristol and others are going to have been in power for nigh on a decade in some of the most vital city regions in the country - at some point - sooner rather than later - they need to get them involved.

I would like to think that they would say that they are more involved than people make out.

The process of running like likes of Liverpool and Manchester under the devolved government system has proven incredibly popular. It's a vote winner as has been proven the past 48 hours and it really helps the argument of taking power away from the London centric and (as much as I hate the buzz word) 'levelled up' the north. 2 mayors from Manchester and Liverpool did more to hold the Tory government to account on the furlough scheme than an entire opposition party.

Liverpools next step will be to abolish the classical mayoral system and start working under the metro mayor system. I think we will see that in the next few years.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,626
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18299 on: Yesterday at 11:24:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm
I know, I work for Transport for London and live that shit show every day. They are not even being subtle about it now, its literally a case of vote Labour and expect to be starved of funds, vote Tory and suddenly money get thrown around like confetti.

Yep. Think the next big example of this will be some big moves in the spending review in the autumn. Would expect another towns fund that finds its way into recent Tory seats, and cuts in higher education budgets (which fall disproportionately in big, liberal cities with Labour councils and MPs) to FE, which fall disproportionally in swing seat towns.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18300 on: Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm
I know, I work for Transport for London and live that shit show every day. They are not even being subtle about it now, its literally a case of vote Labour and expect to be starved of funds, vote Tory and suddenly money get thrown around like confetti.

Same policy happening with constituencies outside London.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,626
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18301 on: Yesterday at 11:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 11:12:10 pm
Labour are going to have a situation in five years where - Khan, Burnham, Rotheram, probably Rees in Bristol and others are going to have been in power for nigh on a decade in some of the most vital city regions in the country - at some point - sooner rather than later - they need to get them involved.

WY will be another interesting mayoralty. Probably more Tory elements than the other areas so a good performance from Brabin would be interesting.
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18302 on: Yesterday at 11:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 11:12:10 pm

Labour are going to have a situation in five years where - Khan, Burnham, Rotheram, probably Rees in Bristol and others are going to have been in power for nigh on a decade in some of the most vital city regions in the country - at some point - sooner rather than later - they need to get them involved.

I'm hoping mayoral systems aren't in place in five years. I can see the benefits, as some committees can be moved to speed things up. But I get the impression that the things the mayors finds personally interesting gets fast tracked, and everything else doesn't move.

Then if you take Liverpool for example, there'll be some tomorrow who'll think Rotherham is fat tits replacement. They don't realise there's a City Mayor, a Metropolitan Mayor of the City Region and a Lord Mayor. And a mayoral system is supposed to stream line things.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,810
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18303 on: Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:24:14 pm
Yep. Think the next big example of this will be some big moves in the spending review in the autumn. Would expect another towns fund that finds its way into recent Tory seats, and cuts in higher education budgets (which fall disproportionately in big, liberal cities with Labour councils and MPs) to FE, which fall disproportionally in swing seat towns.

With the passing of the Internal Markets Bill they now have a way of doing this in Scotland and Wales now as well, rather than have to pass over the Barnett consequentials.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,626
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18304 on: Yesterday at 11:29:15 pm »
Good point with the multiple mayors - Liverpools an especially odd example with Rotherham and Chippy Tits having similar sounding roles. Loads of other places have Lord Mayors and City Region ones. Would be great to one day have proper reform and devolved local government - but it suits the Tories for it all to be a bit of a shitshow.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,720
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18305 on: Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:26:30 pm
I'm hoping mayoral systems aren't in place in five years. I can see the benefits, as some committees can be moved to speed things up. But I get the impression that the things the mayors finds personally interesting gets fast tracked, and everything else doesn't move.

Then if you take Liverpool for example, there'll be some tomorrow who'll think Rotherham is fat tits replacement. They don't realise there's a City Mayor, a Metropolitan Mayor of the City Region and a Lord Mayor. And a mayoral system is supposed to stream line things.

From a power structure point of view I absolutely get it - its just another strip of authority that can be argued shouldn't be there. I'm not a fan of what we have down here - we have the county council, we have District councils and we have town councils which for me seems far too much. Counties I get, but from there I'd strip one of the others.

But for Labour - I'm intrigued to see people like the Salford mayor get involved because his 'sensible socialism' seems to be going down well, same in Preston - is that just a exclusive thing for those particular cities? Lets find out - there needs to be - fuck I hate this term - 'joined up thinking' top to bottom of any organisation - a political party is no sodding different. We're can't just become the Lib Dems and be something for every fucker.

Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,481
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18306 on: Yesterday at 11:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:26:17 pm
WY will be another interesting mayoralty. Probably more Tory elements than the other areas so a good performance from Brabin would be interesting.

Although if Brabin wins she has to stand down as MP, which could be another tricky by election to defend for Labour
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,241
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18307 on: Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm
Surprised Bailey got so many after he pitched up in Watford to save the closure of its station.  Oblivious to the fact the station wasnt under threat and probably not realising Watfords not in London.

There was talk of closing the station a few years ago, interestingly thats why it didnt get wifi when it was rolled out to almost all stations after the Olympics that didnt have it already. But we put wifi in there about 2 years ago, so from then on I assumed it was common knowledge that the station wouldnt be closed.
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18308 on: Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm
From a power structure point of view I absolutely get it - its just another strip of authority that can be argued shouldn't be there. I'm not a fan of what we have down here - we have the county council, we have District councils and we have town councils which for me seems far too much. Counties I get, but from there I'd strip one of the others.

But for Labour - I'm intrigued to see people like the Salford mayor get involved because his 'sensible socialism' seems to be going down well, same in Preston - is that just a exclusive thing for those particular cities? Lets find out - there needs to be - fuck I hate this term - 'joined up thinking' top to bottom of any organisation - a political party is no sodding different. We're can't just become the Lib Dems and be something for every fucker.

Yeah, I'd agree with most of that. The Mayor system at least gives a platform for people to be heard. But I think it ends up being even more beuaracratic.

And I'd be surprised if you don't have Parish Councils as well.

I'd replace them all with regional Soviets Commie  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm by Billy Elliot »
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,922
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18309 on: Yesterday at 11:55:05 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:05:08 pm
My ingrained Northern common sense and nous automatically enables me to avoid such people when I visit that there London.

I know I moan a lot about Laaandan and Suthurners quite a lot on here, but I actually have worked there on and off for quite a while and lived there while doing so and not all of it is as bad as I might have made out.

Plenty of great people down there and across the country.


But I didn't say that. You didn't see me? Roight?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18310 on: Yesterday at 11:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:59:05 pm
Dont really see any way in which Starmer hasnt been a disappointment really. Hes better than Boris in PMQs and better than Jeremy Corbyn. Both of which youd hope most people would be. He stays as there are no realistic alternatives - partly due to having a wet and weak shadow cabinet.

Not an ounce of talent, brains or personality in that shadow cabinet, to be fair to Keith. Contrast with some of the bruisers involved in the last Labour government and its night and day. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 453 454 455 456 457 [458]   Go Up
« previous next »
 