What do the Corbynites think of the 3 per cent swing to Labour? I know Corbyn hit a historic low two years ago. But encouraging, no?
As someone who was a fan of his policies, but not really the man himself, I'm happy to answer.
I'm not sure the 3 per cent swing is significant. But there's positives to take, so yeah, encouraged to a certain degree.
Don't think sacking Rayner is a good move, although I'm not really a Rayner fan either. I think it leaves the impression that the night was a disaster, when it was just a bit bumpy.
Hartlepool's obviously a sickner, and when I heard about it I was fearing the worst. The worst didn't happen - it was okay, good in Wales. Good news / bad news.