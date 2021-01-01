This analysis suggests exactly what I've been pushing. Positive message, localise the economy.



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/may/08/labours-victories-show-importance-of-localism-and-positive-vision





Had forgotten Neil McInroy had moved on from CLES for the quotes there. It is all a bit wonky left wing meeting until it's turned into workable policy at a national level, and as I understood it can only do it by devolving power down which is fine to an extent but rapidly gets murky (eg local benefits - see also crisis loans). Nandy would be happy though. Think it's open whether tying an analysis to that is worthwhile because I'm not sure it stands up as well as some think it does ('Look how well we did in the cities because of X and Y!' Well, yeah, no shit, in the cities) and if it's worth doing to improve lives and opportunities then do it for that reason not because you think the reason 70% of people aren't arsed turning up to vote is that they don't have enough control over their lives. Don't think there's a horde of communitarians waiting for the right moment to vote any more than other shades of left wing voters.