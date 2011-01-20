Fred from Hartlepool...
on LBC yesterday, praising the Tories because they have 9 food banks now, and Labour didn't give them any.
yep you couldn't make it up, This country is doomed
Fuck me. I don't know what to say.
Going back to the issue at hand - we all have to accept some responsibility for where the party is - factionalism of all sorts gets us nowhere.
However, whether people like it or not - the fragile tent that was the Labour Movement has been irrevocably broken by the B word. Its all about working with other parties to provide an alternative vision for the country.
I don't see how you can piece together such a coalition when the various groupings all have completely polar opposites for what they want the country to become. Fighting the same battles as we have done for the past 5 or 6 years will get us nowhere - and if anything will alienate those who are left in the tent.
Young people's priorities, hopes and dreams are much more outward, internationalist and progressive - pushing themselves into the world, than what would be called the Old Labour, New Tory grouping, who want nationalism, tradition and old-fashioned ideals, whilst keeping the island mentality. That just does not go together.
Its quite interesting, having spoken to mother and sister this morning - they were surprised that the Labour county council candidate got in - and got in comfortably its transpired. I can't explain how it happened to be honest.
Labour got 7 seats in Kent, which is better than we were expecting - Greens and the LDs did as well as could be expected - so there is a footing for progressives even in this deepest of Tory counties.