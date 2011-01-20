« previous next »
Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..

Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Did you type that on your expensive laptop just plonking yourself down anywhere drinking exotic type tea/coffee?

Something like Yerba Mate, no doubt.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
This is really fucking bad from Labour
It's great you lean into parodying yourself over these kinds of posts.

Also funny to see that responsibility for poor survey results has pivoted to being the party's fault, from being the fault of those surveyed when it was the guy you really liked in charge.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
And most of those opposing him shut up after his election, at least in comparison with the Corbyn loyalists during Starmer's time, with the attitude of expecting the worst whilst hoping for the best, but voting Labour anyway. It was Brexit that changed things to actively wanting him out.
That's just not true mate, I have no dog in all this infighting (I'm not a member, Labour don't stand candidates where I live), I would like to see a Labour government because I believe that's what's best for me and my loved ones and most people and I want the party to get it together. However I'm seeing people like Sian get piled on for no reason, posters calling people Tories that were complaining about Red Tories when it was Corbyn, like I have said previously it's literally a mirror of when Corbyn was leader and the same people complaining about Starmer not getting a fair shake were doing the exact same thing themselves and it's just dishonest. And if anything the negativity is a lot less than it was back then, like who really is a 'Corbyn loyalist' Sian? Cpt_Reina who comes in to post a poll every so often (like people gleefully posted the worst polls under Corbyn)? I've seen a few people say he's been mediocre, well he has, that doesn't make somebody a Corbyn loyalist just because they don't think he's doing a swimmingly great job, I agree but that doesn't mean that he shouldn't be given a chance at a GE and if we are going off what a couple random loonies on twitter (that 99.9% of the voting public have 0 awareness of or will have seen) like Andy has posted, then I'm sure you could find the same at the time in regards to Corbyn.

Like seriously people gotta stop looking through the lens of Corbyn or Starmer because you are all as bad as each other, the roles have just reversed and it's not going to get anyone anywhere.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Just reading back through your posts at the time and I really dont see whats so different about how you acted when Corbyn was leader to how people are acting with Starmer. You didnt vote for the leader, you criticised them but still supported through gritted teeth and then you actively wanted them out once youd had enough.

So Brexit was a minor factor that we should gloss over to push the narrative that "both sides are bad as each other"?
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Yeah only people in London can be affluent or have 'metro-style' living. Here in Liverpool we've only just managed to get rid of the horse-drawn carriages and are all excited about the prospect of seeing a Model-T

I heard tell that someone I know has a large briefcase device that you can make telephonic calls
He is attacking the Labour as a London centric organisation too influenced by that..and attacking how policies are generated...no longer grass roots labour values from accros the
country ..and inability to communicate the core
values and aims to the country... .....He is right.

Your response was just a paranoid  interpretation of cliched north v london thing with a  load of exaggerated defensive guff.



Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
I cannot for the life of me understand how they can see the country voting for right wing politicians almost everywhere and deciding the reason Labour aren't winning is because they aren't left wing enough.
They didnt lose in 2019 because their policies were too left wing. The public liked the policies. The issues were Corbyn and the flip-flopping over Brexit.



Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Just reading back through your posts at the time and I really dont see whats so different about how you acted when Corbyn was leader to how people are acting with Starmer. You didnt vote for the leader, you criticised them but still supported through gritted teeth and then you actively wanted them out once youd had enough.

I haven't dug into old posts, but at a guess is the main difference that he continues to vote, and hasn't said he'll probably never vote Labour again as a result of (reasons) to do with Starmer's first year?
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Did you type that on your expensive laptop just plonking yourself down anywhere drinking exotic type tea/coffee?

My laptop with an apple on it in one hand with a herbal, fair trade, skinny americano frothy latte espresso with almond milk in the other.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Cpt_Reina isn't just posting a poll every so often he's made it his duty, as he has posted on Twitter, to go out of his way to find polls that show Starmer in a negative light to wind people up on here. He's trolling, which is a shame because whenever he does put effort into his posts I agree with quite a lot of what he's saying.

Sian doesn't get piled on because she's a Corbyn loyalist it's because she posts sarcastic jibes at literally anyone within Labour she doesn't agree with or just posts emoji's over what someone has said or what an MP has said on Twitter. Again it's a shame because when she does post something with substance behind it she's makes some good points too.

Other people do the same back. If people just stuck to mature debates instead of trying to get one over on each other we could probably have a proper discourse. It'll never happen though.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
That's just not true mate, I have no dog in all this infighting (I'm not a member, Labour don't stand candidates where I live), I would like to see a Labour government because I believe that's what's best for me and my loved ones and most people and I want the party to get it together. However I'm seeing people like Sian get piled on for no reason, posters calling people Tories that were complaining about Red Tories when it was Corbyn, like I have said previously it's literally a mirror of when Corbyn was leader and the same people complaining about Starmer not getting a fair shake were doing the exact same thing themselves and it's just dishonest. And if anything the negativity is a lot less than it was back then, like who really is a 'Corbyn loyalist' Sian? Cpt_Reina who comes in to post a poll every so often (like people gleefully posted the worst polls under Corbyn)? I've seen a few people say he's been mediocre, well he has, that doesn't make somebody a Corbyn loyalist just because they don't think he's doing a swimmingly great job, I agree but that doesn't mean that he shouldn't be given a chance at a GE and if we are going off what a couple random loonies on twitter (that 99.9% of the voting public have 0 awareness of or will have seen) like Andy has posted, then I'm sure you could find the same at the time in regards to Corbyn.

Like seriously people gotta stop looking through the lens of Corbyn or Starmer because you are all as bad as each other, the roles have just reversed and it's not going to get anyone anywhere.

Corbyn loyalists are those who turned against Labour from the day that their man was no longer leader. Who are a monolithic group, probably fuelled by social media, united by their regard for their man and the faction he represents. Some of their number didn't vote Labour before Corbyn, won't vote Labour after Corbyn, yet they are defended by the others too as true believers in the proper left. Because they are united by their regard for their man and the faction he represents.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
That's just not true mate, I have no dog in all this infighting (I'm not a member, Labour don't stand candidates where I live), I would like to see a Labour government because I believe that's what's best for me and my loved ones and most people and I want the party to get it together. However I'm seeing people like Sian get piled on for no reason, posters calling people Tories that were complaining about Red Tories when it was Corbyn, like I have said previously it's literally a mirror of when Corbyn was leader and the same people complaining about Starmer not getting a fair shake were doing the exact same thing themselves and it's just dishonest. And if anything the negativity is a lot less than it was back then, like who really is a 'Corbyn loyalist' Sian? Cpt_Reina who comes in to post a poll every so often (like people gleefully posted the worst polls under Corbyn)? I've seen a few people say he's been mediocre, well he has, that doesn't make somebody a Corbyn loyalist just because they don't think he's doing a swimmingly great job, I agree but that doesn't mean that he shouldn't be given a chance at a GE and if we are going off what a couple random loonies on twitter (that 99.9% of the voting public have 0 awareness of or will have seen) like Andy has posted, then I'm sure you could find the same at the time in regards to Corbyn.

Like seriously people gotta stop looking through the lens of Corbyn or Starmer because you are all as bad as each other, the roles have just reversed and it's not going to get anyone anywhere.

You can't say that "You are all as bad as each other" because as well as people having a different range of views, they, also are placed differently on the left/right scale and the authoritarian/libetarian scale and also their own local influences plus their own view of the world.

Everyone is different. Once we dump people into 'Starmarists' 'Corbynists' and the like then discussion is difficult to continue.

Saying that, we are seeing that many would personally class themselves as 'Corbynists' as everything they post is clearly about Corbyn rather than the Party (And you can argue also about how Labour 'should be') - not too sure we have seen that the other way around with Starmer. I think in that 'wing' people are just hoping that he'll become effective and his long-game low-key strategy might work when people are tired of 'Personality Policitcs' and 'The cult of personality'

I don't think it's 'out there' to suggest that this cult of personality exists. We've seen it with Trump,Frottage, Johnson, Corbyn and others - people pin their ideals onto a figurehead rather than the Party.

That seems alien to me. I didn't vote for Blair because I was obsessed with him, I voted for him because he was leading Labour and he got Labour into power.

This is where discussion is a bit odd at the moment. People fling insults at Blair and Starmer thinking you'll be absolutely devestated that they are attacking 'your hero' but I just see attacks on Blair and Starmer as attacks on the Labour Party whereas I guess that people seeing attacks on Corbyn are seeing attacks on Corbyn and the whole 'idealology of the left'

And that's another thing - I've been told several times of late that although I'm a Socialist and although I want a Socialist government, I'm obviously not a 'real Socialist' because I don't 'believe' in Corbyn and that makes me a Tory. Obviously.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Fred from Hartlepool...
on LBC yesterday, praising the Tories because they have 9 food banks now, and Labour didn't give them any.

yep you couldn't make it up, This country is doomed
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 11:52:07 am
Yeah only people in London can be affluent or have 'metro-style' living. Here in Liverpool we've only just managed to get rid of the horse-drawn carriages and are all excited about the prospect of seeing a Model-T

I heard tell that someone I know has a large briefcase device that you can make telephonic calls
He is attacking the Labour as a London centric organisation too influenced by that..and attacking how policies are generated...no longer grass roots labour values from accros the
country ..and inability to communicate the core
values and aims to the country... .....He is right.

Your response was just a paranoid  interpretation of cliched north v london thing with a  load of exaggerated defensive guff.





An interpretation? He actually said  it. Read it again.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Everything is all about the people working from coffee shops or working from home, walking around with their laptops and sitting down wherever, he said. Most people outside of London cant afford to do that, they have physical jobs where they have to attend a workplace, and have all the issues related to that to deal with."


:lmao

Fuck me. Does he think everyone outside London wears a flat cap and takes t'whippet for t'walk to sup a mild in t'pithead pub before going down t'work in t'mine or t'docks or t'tesco and doesn't own the magical newfangled device called a laptop?


Insulting bellend.

I worry when I see a Labour MP - or any MP - make such puerile arguments as this. It shows they never leave leave home or get off their laptops (as it were). Not only wrong about London (has he ever been I wonder?) but wrong about everywhere else too.

The fella could do with eating a few less pies as well by the look of it.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
I haven't dug into old posts, but at a guess is the main difference that he continues to vote, and hasn't said he'll probably never vote Labour again as a result of (reasons) to do with Starmer's first year?

Did Sangria vote for Labour? Their posts seemed to suggest that they didnt. I dont see how thats any better than those of us in Liverpool saying that we probably wont vote for Labour again. I dont have a problem with Sangria not supporting Labour, just pointing out that were all at it in one way or another. Surprised that clearly intelligent people in these threads seemingly cant grasp that its not all one way bad the other way good.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
It seems that the result is not exactly the catastrophic failure everyone anticipated (and even reported). In the face of all the free party political bollocks Johnson has had for the last year, and the lack of UKIP, its starting to look like a solid first step, though no one is reporting it as such - I may be getting a bit carried away with it all. I might even start thinking Labour don't need to split (and then start working on the anti-tory alliance).

Starmer does lack charisma of course, he's not a Kinnock or a Blair even (though Blair's charisma never really worked, for me) but there is no one with genuine passion in politics now. Not even Johnson - his passion and charisma are the fake TV evangelist/snake oil salesman variety, you know it's an act and you know he'll say anything to get out of a spot, and it's obvious he doesn't even believe a word of it himself. It's not tub-thumping Kinnock with tears in his eyes, it's just bollocks. Starmer is never going to pull that off, maybe competence and a touch of John Smith could work though.

Good post Doc. Very astute on Johnson. Blair's never worked for me either. A bit too drippy. But he did have the capacity to make people hope for better things, which is half the trick of politics.

Big question though. Perhaps genuine passion - of the Kinnock kind say - is impossible in politics now? And perhaps we're all to blame for that. Forty of fifty years of political satire aimed at the Establishment has done for it. The British public is more liable to laugh at a passionate politician than want to follow him or her. We are all too ironic for that now maybe.

And before anyone says Corbyn showed passion....no he didn't. His mien was a bank manager's mien.  Not even that actually. He was the bloke that filed the bank manager's letters. (Nasal whine: "Mr Blenkinsopp, I've put the correspondence about Mrs Sutcliffe's overdraft in the buff folder next to her grey folder in the filing cabinet number fourteen. And you have a meeting at 2.30 with Hezbollah. Thank you.") 
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
I think hes insulting people like me, hes patronising you. Get it right you yokel :D

Ha ha. Very good.

Either way, the man is a grade-A cretin.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Fred from Hartlepool...
on LBC yesterday, praising the Tories because they have 9 food banks now, and Labour didn't give them any.

yep you couldn't make it up, This country is doomed

Fuck me. I don't know what to say.

Going back to the issue at hand - we all have to accept some responsibility for where the party is - factionalism of all sorts gets us nowhere.

However, whether people like it or not - the fragile tent that was the Labour Movement has been irrevocably broken by the B word. Its all about working with other parties to provide an alternative vision for the country.

I don't see how you can piece together such a coalition when the various groupings all have completely polar opposites for what they want the country to become. Fighting the same battles as we have done for the past 5 or 6 years will get us nowhere - and if anything will alienate those who are left in the tent.

Young people's priorities, hopes and dreams are much more outward, internationalist and progressive - pushing themselves into the world, than what would be called the Old Labour, New Tory grouping, who want nationalism, tradition and old-fashioned ideals, whilst keeping the island mentality. That just does not go together.

Its quite interesting, having spoken to mother and sister this morning - they were surprised that the Labour county council candidate got in - and got in comfortably its transpired. I can't explain how it happened to be honest.

Labour got 7 seats in Kent, which is better than we were expecting - Greens and the LDs did as well as could be expected - so there is a footing for progressives even in this deepest of Tory counties.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Did Sangria vote for Labour? Their posts seemed to suggest that they didnt. I dont see how thats any better than those of us in Liverpool saying that we probably wont vote for Labour again. I dont have a problem with Sangria not supporting Labour, just pointing out that were all at it in one way or another. Surprised that clearly intelligent people in these threads seemingly cant grasp that its not all one way bad the other way good.

I didn't say one thing is better than the other - also didn't make any all one way bad/good statements that you refer to.

I replied to your point (that I put in bold, for extra clarity) that you couldn't see any difference in what Sangria was saying back then.

Unless you've seen otherwise, the absence of a statement back then that he'd likely never vote Labour again seems like a significant difference to me.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Good post Doc. Very astute on Johnson. Blair's never worked for me either. A bit too drippy. But he did have the capacity to make people hope for better things, which is half the trick of politics.

Big question though. Perhaps genuine passion - of the Kinnock kind say - is impossible in politics now? And perhaps we're all to blame for that. Forty of fifty years of political satire aimed at the Establishment has done for it. The British public is more liable to laugh at a passionate politician than want to follow him or her. We are all too ironic for that now maybe.

And before anyone says Corbyn showed passion....no he didn't. His mien was a bank manager's mien.  Not even that actually. He was the bloke that filed the bank manager's letters. (Nasal whine: "Mr Blenkinsopp, I've put the correspondence about Mrs Sutcliffe's overdraft in the buff folder next to her grey folder in the filing cabinet number fourteen. And you have a meeting at 2.30 with Hezbollah. Thank you.") 

The point about Corbynism isn't the man himself, but what his supporters project onto him. Corbyn is just the shibboleth by which they identify themselves. I actually don't have too many problems with him the individual, moreso with his supporters.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
That's just not true mate, I have no dog in all this infighting (I'm not a member, Labour don't stand candidates where I live), I would like to see a Labour government because I believe that's what's best for me and my loved ones and most people and I want the party to get it together. However I'm seeing people like Sian get piled on for no reason, posters calling people Tories that were complaining about Red Tories when it was Corbyn, like I have said previously it's literally a mirror of when Corbyn was leader and the same people complaining about Starmer not getting a fair shake were doing the exact same thing themselves and it's just dishonest. And if anything the negativity is a lot less than it was back then, like who really is a 'Corbyn loyalist' Sian? Cpt_Reina who comes in to post a poll every so often (like people gleefully posted the worst polls under Corbyn)? I've seen a few people say he's been mediocre, well he has, that doesn't make somebody a Corbyn loyalist just because they don't think he's doing a swimmingly great job, I agree but that doesn't mean that he shouldn't be given a chance at a GE and if we are going off what a couple random loonies on twitter (that 99.9% of the voting public have 0 awareness of or will have seen) like Andy has posted, then I'm sure you could find the same at the time in regards to Corbyn.

Like seriously people gotta stop looking through the lens of Corbyn or Starmer because you are all as bad as each other, the roles have just reversed and it's not going to get anyone anywhere.

As another outsider, this is my experience as well. With a few exceptions you are all as bad as each other and until you can get over it collectively as a party, Labour and sonsequently the UK is fucked.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Ha ha. Very good.

Either way, the man is a grade-A cretin.

He is but it highlights the issues the Party faces. If a sitting MP draws and sees such lazy lines what chance of getting the electorate to see through such nonsense.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
edit: Seems about right for where we are, BBC election 'ifs and buts' projection.

Con: 327 (-38)
Lab: 226 (+23)
Lib Dems: 24 (+13)
Others: 73 (+2)

Aren't the Lib Dems always doing comparatively well in council elections? I'd guess most of their "pick ups" would be Tory in a GE. Labour's result seems about right the way things are right now maybe a few more in a GE at the cost of the Lib Dems.

Even so, Labour should be ahead in the polls right now for obvious reasons. In the early 10's they were quite far ahead of Cameron until it closed up right at the end and then a shock majority ensued.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Corbyn loyalists are those who turned against Labour from the day that their man was no longer leader. Who are a monolithic group, probably fuelled by social media, united by their regard for their man and the faction he represents. Some of their number didn't vote Labour before Corbyn, won't vote Labour after Corbyn, yet they are defended by the others too as true believers in the proper left. Because they are united by their regard for their man and the faction he represents.
I'll leave you to it mate cause I think you quite clearly have a bug bear about some people you don't agree with/like that have a different viewpoint to yourself.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
As another outsider, this is my experience as well. With a few exceptions you are all as bad as each other and until you can get over it collectively as a party, Labour and sonsequently the UK is fucked.

Likewise, as a non-active member Rasta sums up the situation perfectly. Its tiresome, childish and self destructive, no one other then the Tories win from the constant sniping at each other.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
The point about Corbynism isn't the man himself, but what his supporters project onto him. Corbyn is just the shibboleth by which they identify themselves. I actually don't have too many problems with him the individual, moreso with his supporters.

Don't wish to sidetrack the argument into Corbyn, but this is surely wrong. Corbyn had a long and dishonourable parliamentary and extra-parliamentary record. No projection was needed. Everything was there to see. There may have been a bit of Clive Dunn projection going among his younger supporters. ("Grandad, grandad, you're lovely..") But on the whole what his fans said he was, he was.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Don't wish to sidetrack the argument into Corbyn, but this is surely wrong. Corbyn had a long and dishonourable parliamentary and extra-parliamentary record. No projection was needed. Everything was there to see. There may have been a bit of Clive Dunn projection going among his younger supporters. ("Grandad, grandad, you're lovely..") But on the whole what his fans said he was, he was.

He might have been all these things, but I didn't have too much of a problem with it. Broad church and all that.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
I'll leave you to it mate cause I think you quite clearly have a bug bear about some people you don't agree with/like that have a different viewpoint to yourself.

Not sure that's true. A couple of my best mates admit freely that they are Socialist and Labour, but didn't vote for Blair and didn't vote for Milliband but did vote for Corbyn and won't vote for Starmer.

But then it all gets a bit odd because (Although I did vote for Corbyn) - they said that it was my duty to vote for Corbyn. I replied that I did, in fact, vote for Corbyn but felt that it was a bit out of order them telling other people who they must vote for when they freely admit that they withheld their own vote.

Seemed (And still seems) a bit hypocritical to me..?
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Your friends seem like the type of people who would vote for a Socialist Workers Party but use the Labour Party because its the closest they'd every get to power Andy. Them only voting for Corbyn out all those mentioned proves it.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Good post Doc. Very astute on Johnson. Blair's never worked for me either. A bit too drippy. But he did have the capacity to make people hope for better things, which is half the trick of politics.

Big question though. Perhaps genuine passion - of the Kinnock kind say - is impossible in politics now? And perhaps we're all to blame for that. Forty of fifty years of political satire aimed at the Establishment has done for it. The British public is more liable to laugh at a passionate politician than want to follow him or her. We are all too ironic for that now maybe.

And before anyone says Corbyn showed passion....no he didn't. His mien was a bank manager's mien.  Not even that actually. He was the bloke that filed the bank manager's letters. (Nasal whine: "Mr Blenkinsopp, I've put the correspondence about Mrs Sutcliffe's overdraft in the buff folder next to her grey folder in the filing cabinet number fourteen. And you have a meeting at 2.30 with Hezbollah. Thank you.") 
Funnily enough though, if we still had Spitting Image in some meaningful form, it would surely be the end of Johnson.

And as for that last paragraph... :lmao :lmao
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
The British public is more liable to laugh at a passionate politician than want to follow him or her. We are all too ironic for that now maybe.

I think most people just have total disdain for the idea of "a politician." Are there many you can really say you like or trust? People are starting to realise that the system just isn't designed to help them. "There all the same" is one of my least favourite clichés, but it's becoming harder and harder to argue with. The constant anti-Labour message from the tabloid media won't have helped Starmer but he isn't helping himself very much either. I know a few young people (Labour supporters) who are very switched on politically who chose not to vote in this election. If you're not inspiring people with your policies then you have to be likeable at the very least.

For all of Trump's faults (openly xenophobic, lack of substance, the inability to string a sentence together), people liked that he was a character. He wasn't one of those. Americans tend to like a memorable name and face. He said dozens of things that would force UK politicians to stand down, he was hated by a lot of the media (and weaponised it quite cleverly) and still managed a term as President. Frankly, I'm still shocked he lost the last election - he was very unpopular with a lot of people too, I suppose.

Basically you need someone who people are passionate enough to get behind and who can unify the majority of people, ideally someone who doesn't feel so entrenched in the system. Dennis Skinner would never have been allowed to lead the Labour Party, but I do wonder how the British public would have took to him. I know people who have met Corbyn. He's a good politician, probably a good person, but he's a bit of a bore.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Aren't the Lib Dems always doing comparatively well in council elections? I'd guess most of their "pick ups" would be Tory in a GE. Labour's result seems about right the way things are right now maybe a few more in a GE at the cost of the Lib Dems.

Even so, Labour should be ahead in the polls right now for obvious reasons. In the early 10's they were quite far ahead of Cameron until it closed up right at the end and then a shock majority ensued.

Would have to check for before but since their 2015 shellacking their local results have run ahead of their GE results, yeah. They've always tended to be a 'none of the others' vote on a much smaller core vote. There's a possibility that they've been replaced by the Greens for that 'protest' vote in some areas at the moment.

Not sure about right now for a Labour lead, one of the striking things across England, Wales, and Scotland so far is that the party in national government has done well regardless of who it is. Point that Labour need/should be doing better is fair though and the whys of it not is much froth and noise.

----

edit: Emma Burnell is pretty soft left-ish. Think this gives a better idea of what is meant by reaching across to more voters than the 'can we have our racists back' jokes. Don't personally agree with everything in it but gives a sense of the change being discussed in parts of the party.

Spoiler
Quote
What is the Labour Party for? This should be a simple question for any member to answer. But Im not sure I can today.

Labour was established to be the party of a working class that no longer exists. The industrialised classes have long since become atomised. Large organised workplaces arent quite obsolete, but in the private sector, they have become rarer and rarer. This has meant organised labour has shrunk significantly as a percentage of the workforce.

The response to this has not been a modernisation of unions. What happened in the 90s was a gobbling up of smaller unions into the big ones. Unite. Unison. GMB. Usdaw, NEU and Community. While smaller unions still exist these hold the lions share of membership and all but the NEU are affiliated to the Labour Party. As there became fewer, larger unions, their influence in the party changed. Now it was just a few men (and it was nearly always men) with huge money and thus influence to wield. Some did this well on behalf of their members but for others, it was about their own personal political ideologies and obsessions. Too much uncountered power in the hands of too few people. Not exactly the Socialist way I grew up believing in.

Internally, the unions became professionalised. More and more, union central staff were not people who had risen through the ranks from the shop floor, but people who were white-collar ideologues, wedded to the idea of unionism, but with little experience of the sharp end of need.

Need makes a difference. Need makes you practical and pragmatic. Need allows you to take the values that you live by and apply them not to a theoretical framework but to everyday life.

The ongoing demise of the unions has not made them look again at how they do things in any demonstrable way. You still have union officials playing at revolutionary politics from the comfort of their very comfortable homes. Their approach to lower membership is to try to poach each others members - not reach out to the new precariat or work out how to reach into small workplaces. There has been some organising of the gig economy, but nothing like enough to get real density.

This makes a difference to the Labour Party. It used to be the unions who brought in working class voters and leaders to the party. But we now dont look to peoples knowledge or experience. We ask them to demonstrate their nostalgia instead. We measure the dedication of a Labour leader to unionism by whether they attend the Durham Miners Gala - not by how they think about how to innovate conditions for working people.

I started with the unions because so did the Labour Party. The party has far greater problems than its fraught relationship with the unions, but lets start with that.

Blair could have used his considerable clout to work with the unions to find a new way of working and try to halt their decline. he chose instead to sideline them. It was on his watch that the unions went - ironically - from the centre, where they had been a hold on the party in the 1980s to the left, where they became hotbeds of anti-Blair organising. Brown did little to change this. Miliband owed his victory to the unions and first tried to court them, then following Falkirk, instigated rules meant to dilute their influence. Corbyn was then elected and while he took more interest in relationships with the top of the unions (particularly Unite) he was as uninterested as that leadership in doing things differently than they had in the 1970s.

Ive framed this through the unions because I think this is an exemplar of what Labours problems are. We are stuck in an unworkable past. We believe we are appealing to a public that doesnt exist, while our constant obsessions are turning off the voters who do.

Labour is not going to stop its personality-based infighting any time soon. Those who believe this result is a hangover from Corbynism wont be convinced otherwise. Those who believe this is the fault of Starmer will continue to blame him. For myself, I think the problems run deeper than who is at the top. But when Corbyn had a similar result in the local elections I was excoriating. Starmer deserves no less.

The truth is Labour has been on a downward trajectory for many years and that remains unarrested by Starmer. But the buck stops with him. He has now to take significant steps to change the party not simple from the excesses and antisemitism of the Corbyn era, but also from the caution of Miliband and the excesses and hubris of the Blair era.

Labour doesnt have a narrative about the future. It has a nostalgia for the past. We bang on about fights that were won years ago. We treat Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson as if he were Margaret Thatcher despite his considerably different economic language. None of this works. We dont live in those days any more. We cant keep talking as if we were living in the 70s, 80s or 90s (delete as per your preference of Labour era).

It also has a sense of itself as far better than you are. Labour members believe they *care* more than you do. About everything. You are a hick. A hayseed. A racist, sexist, homophobic TORY. We treat the voters as the enemy. Theres a story in Paul Waughs email responding to the results where when a voter tells a canvasser they are voting Tory, the canvasser replies "youd better check your values. Labour members all too often hate the real electorate while romanticising a fantasy proletariate.

This is what voters hear from Labour constantly. Dammit, its what Labour members hear from each other constantly. While at the same time we are worse than useless at dealing with those who are either guilty of serious and repeated antisemitism or sexism or even sexual abuse. There are people who need to hear these things in the party. But they arent generally the ones who get hunted down on social media. The more ordinary members get witch-hunted, the weaker it is when we try to deal with those who are really a problem.

But internal change from what we are is not remotely enough. Not being the Tories is clearly not remotely enough. Harking back to either Blairism or Corbynism is not enough.

Labour needs to sort out its relationship with the voters. It has to bring real people into the party beyond our urban, middle class backbone. It has to have a language that appeals not to segments of society but to everyone.

Labour must go back to basics. Its a cursed phrase because when John Major said it he meant a set of values that neither those Tories then nor this Labour party now could live up to. But for Labour, the basics should be an understanding of what government is for and what it isnt. Its about talking about the things the majority cares about.

That doesnt mean pandering on immigration. It means talking about those things that immigrants and the British-born have in common. Back to basics. A decent secure home, a decent secure job, a decent, secure future for your family. No matter your age, sex, gender, race these are the things we all care about. These are the things that bring us together.

I have never felt so despondent about the future of the Labour Party. I dont know if it will survive this Pasokification and at the moment I am not sure it deserves to.
[close]
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Aren't the Lib Dems always doing comparatively well in council elections? I'd guess most of their "pick ups" would be Tory in a GE. Labour's result seems about right the way things are right now maybe a few more in a GE at the cost of the Lib Dems.

Even so, Labour should be ahead in the polls right now for obvious reasons. In the early 10's they were quite far ahead of Cameron until it closed up right at the end and then a shock majority ensued.
Don't know if the Lib Dem vote is down to the local issue or the pro-EU centrist Tories defecting. My neck of the woods, the Tory margin was drastically reduced in the last election and these elections they have lost control of the county council with the Lib Dems doing well, while Labour has done well in the city of Cambridge. Hints at a realliance of centrist voters, perhaps, the people who wouldn't vote either Corbyn or Johnson.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
I didn't say one thing is better than the other - also didn't make any all one way bad/good statements that you refer to.

I replied to your point (that I put in bold, for extra clarity) that you couldn't see any difference in what Sangria was saying back then.

Unless you've seen otherwise, the absence of a statement back then that he'd likely never vote Labour again seems like a significant difference to me.

Sorry but where are on earth are you intending to end up with this back and forth? I'm pointing out that Sangria was not someone who quietened down when Corbyn was elected, they then proceeded to up the ante on their criticism of him after the referendum before implying that voting for Labour is not something that they could do. It was a means to show that the parallels are there when it comes to how the previous leader and the current leader are criticised - I'm not the only one in this thread over the last 24 hours who has pointed out that this "Criticism of Starmer is unfair in ways that criticism of Corbyn was not" rhetoric is a convenient misrepresentation of the reality. If you want to take some specific comments from me about not needing to vote Labour because of where I live and then say "Well, Sangria didn't say exactly that did he?" then that's fair enough I suppose, but it does feel like quite a significant moving of the goalposts. Maybe I'm getting the wrong end of the stick with your point? Please let me know if so.

I'll stop now though - as many on both 'sides' of this are saying, stuff like this isn't getting us anywhere. The truth is that we all disagree so aggressively on 10% of things that we don't focus on the other 90% of things that we do agree on.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Not sure that's true. A couple of my best mates admit freely that they are Socialist and Labour, but didn't vote for Blair and didn't vote for Milliband but did vote for Corbyn and won't vote for Starmer.

But then it all gets a bit odd because (Although I did vote for Corbyn) - they said that it was my duty to vote for Corbyn. I replied that I did, in fact, vote for Corbyn but felt that it was a bit out of order them telling other people who they must vote for when they freely admit that they withheld their own vote.

Seemed (And still seems) a bit hypocritical to me..?
You may not have seen it Andy but Sangria seems to have an issue with a very small set of people (who may be a vocal minority I cant say for sure cause Im just not coming across them like that), what he is calling the liberal left who he thinks are also Corbyn loyalists and projecting that onto a much larger group that doesnt exist imo, thats what I was referring to and something you seem to be doing yourself in regards to the company you keeps views.



I dont think anyone disagrees that in some cases Corbyn was the first time people have voted Labour or first time in a while and have not voted this time, however its been posted on here before most people who voted for Starmer also voted for Corbyn or the majority of people who voted for Corbyn voted for Starmer something along those lines Im sure someone like Zeb would know for sure, I just dont think these people exist in any great number or have any significance to the general voting public like its getting made out to be.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Anyone calling out people calling out Starmer for being a bit shit need calling out for calling them out as Corbyn supporters?

Is that where we've got to?


Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
I think most people just have total disdain for the idea of "a politician." Are there many you can really say you like or trust? People are starting to realise that the system just isn't designed to help them. "There all the same" is one of my least favourite clichés, but it's becoming harder and harder to argue with. The constant anti-Labour message from the tabloid media won't have helped Starmer but he isn't helping himself very much either. I know a few young people (Labour supporters) who are very switched on politically who chose not to vote in this election. If you're not inspiring people with your policies then you have to be likeable at the very least.

For all of Trump's faults (openly xenophobic, lack of substance, the inability to string a sentence together), people liked that he was a character. He wasn't one of those. Americans tend to like a memorable name and face. He said dozens of things that would force UK politicians to stand down, he was hated by a lot of the media (and weaponised it quite cleverly) and still managed a term as President. Frankly, I'm still shocked he lost the last election - he was very unpopular with a lot of people too, I suppose.

Basically you need someone who people are passionate enough to get behind and who can unify the majority of people, ideally someone who doesn't feel so entrenched in the system. Dennis Skinner would never have been allowed to lead the Labour Party, but I do wonder how the British public would have took to him. I know people who have met Corbyn. He's a good politician, probably a good person, but he's a bit of a bore.
The public are clueless when it comes to judging a politician.
I think many of us have forgotten just what has happened over the last few yrs.
Lying selfish corrupt politicians like Johnson +Trump have won over millions of gullible people who seem impressed by their nasty statements and absurd simple arguments. at the same time these same people have attacked and ridiculed decent genuine politicians who sacrificed their own careers and safety to expose these charlatans for what they are.
They did a fantastic job doing this so I lay no blame or criticism on them. the blame lays with ignorant voters who closed their ears waiting for the chance to cheer on the lying politicians and the clueless career politicians. I agree about people dismissing all criticism of Johnson+Trump with simple flawed arguments of all politicians lie and all politicians are only it for themselves, this has also done tremendous damage as am sure we will see far more selfish corrupt career politicians for many years to come, why should any genuine intelligent politician want to be a Labour MP or even Tory MP today when the people they are fighting to defend attack and ridicule them for being useless or a career politicians.
I honestly don't know all the answers but I do know we have to start making lying politicians accountable, Trump +the Republicans have now taken the lies to the extreme, US democracy is under threat by selfish corrupt right win politicians. the UKs future looks bleak as I see no long term recovery. the fallout from this doesn't need to be explained. will the public lay the blame on the people who deserve it? am not sure they will.

Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Sorry but where are on earth are you intending to end up with this back and forth? I'm pointing out that Sangria was not someone who quietened down when Corbyn was elected, they then proceeded to up the ante on their criticism of him after the referendum before implying that voting for Labour is not something that they could do. It was a means to show that the parallels are there when it comes to how the previous leader and the current leader are criticised - I'm not the only one in this thread over the last 24 hours who has pointed out that this "Criticism of Starmer is unfair in ways that criticism of Corbyn was not" rhetoric is a convenient misrepresentation of the reality. If you want to take some specific comments from me about not needing to vote Labour because of where I live and then say "Well, Sangria didn't say exactly that did he?" then that's fair enough I suppose, but it does feel like quite a significant moving of the goalposts. Maybe I'm getting the wrong end of the stick with your point? Please let me know if so.

I'll stop now though - as many on both 'sides' of this are saying, stuff like this isn't getting us anywhere. The truth is that we all disagree so aggressively on 10% of things that we don't focus on the other 90% of things that we do agree on.

Yep, I think you have got the wrong end of the stick. I think you're reading too much into my posts, which I think have been quite clear in their limited scope.

Half the stuff in your first paragraph reads like things people might be arguing over on a twitter labour bubble but the rhetoric isn't something I've been pushing. Seems like sleepwalking into a tried and tested argument that hasn't actually been started.

All I was doing was observing a difference between something you had suggested had an equivalence when looking back at those who were critical of Corbyn's performance - I don't recall Sangria or others who shared the view ever saying I'll probably never vote labour again based on Corbyn's first twelve months, nor do I remember anyone celebrating not voting as being a great thing.
