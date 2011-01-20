That's just not true mate, I have no dog in all this infighting (I'm not a member, Labour don't stand candidates where I live), I would like to see a Labour government because I believe that's what's best for me and my loved ones and most people and I want the party to get it together. However I'm seeing people like Sian get piled on for no reason, posters calling people Tories that were complaining about Red Tories when it was Corbyn, like I have said previously it's literally a mirror of when Corbyn was leader and the same people complaining about Starmer not getting a fair shake were doing the exact same thing themselves and it's just dishonest. And if anything the negativity is a lot less than it was back then, like who really is a 'Corbyn loyalist' Sian? Cpt_Reina who comes in to post a poll every so often (like people gleefully posted the worst polls under Corbyn)? I've seen a few people say he's been mediocre, well he has, that doesn't make somebody a Corbyn loyalist just because they don't think he's doing a swimmingly great job, I agree but that doesn't mean that he shouldn't be given a chance at a GE and if we are going off what a couple random loonies on twitter (that 99.9% of the voting public have 0 awareness of or will have seen) like Andy has posted, then I'm sure you could find the same at the time in regards to Corbyn.



Like seriously people gotta stop looking through the lens of Corbyn or Starmer because you are all as bad as each other, the roles have just reversed and it's not going to get anyone anywhere.



You can't say that "You are all as bad as each other" because as well as people having a different range of views, they, also are placed differently on the left/right scale and the authoritarian/libetarian scale and also their own local influences plus their own view of the world.Everyone is different. Once we dump people into 'Starmarists' 'Corbynists' and the like then discussion is difficult to continue.Saying that, we are seeing that many would personally class themselves as 'Corbynists' as everything they post is clearly about Corbyn rather than the Party (And you can argue also about how Labour 'should be') - not too sure we have seen that the other way around with Starmer. I think in that 'wing' people are just hoping that he'll become effective and his long-game low-key strategy might work when people are tired of 'Personality Policitcs' and 'The cult of personality'I don't think it's 'out there' to suggest that this cult of personality exists. We've seen it with Trump,Frottage, Johnson, Corbyn and others - people pin their ideals onto a figurehead rather than the Party.That seems alien to me. I didn't vote for Blair because I was obsessed with him, I voted for him because he was leading Labour and he got Labour into power.This is where discussion is a bit odd at the moment. People fling insults at Blair and Starmer thinking you'll be absolutely devestated that they are attacking 'your hero' but I just see attacks on Blair and Starmer as attacks on the Labour Party whereas I guess that people seeing attacks on Corbyn are seeing attacks on Corbyn and the whole 'idealology of the left'And that's another thing - I've been told several times of late that although I'm a Socialist and although I want a Socialist government, I'm obviously not a 'real Socialist' because I don't 'believe' in Corbyn and that makes me a Tory. Obviously.