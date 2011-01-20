This seems to have gone unnoticed, that's promising?



Very promising, especially considering the mitigating circumstances where any opposition leader would have to tread incredibly carefully in order to not seem doom-mongering, negative etc. He's carefully shown he is not Corbyn (which will be enough to pick up seats in the next GE) and the next step is to show who he is.In the next couple of years we are likely to see fallout from Brexit, and Covid. The Tories would have lost a ton of seats if this were held around Jan 3rd at the start of the third lockdown. They have been incredibly lucky in the act of desperation of buying up Vaccine supplies in a panic, that, remarkably all of them work incredibly well. This is the only factor of Covid that they have handled well, except for mostly the furlough scheme (which even still has huge gaping issues).We saw with Trump that people didn't blame the leader in charge during a Pandemic, they rally around the flag.Now in the next few years with Brexit fallout and people's lives being about more than waiting for lockdowns to end (another high that they have just taken advantage of) - when people are sick and tired of the NHS being run into the ground and all the other things come to pass we may see some decent gains for Labour. It's an uphill battle, because we have the stubbornness of Brexit voters who are unlikely to blame the govt for anything (best we can hope for there is apathy and reluctance to vote) and we have attacks from the Left who claim that the party aren't Left enough, despite the right winning 4 GEs in the last 11 years and Brexit. When the people understand you win from centre left you can then move left, as Biden has done, then we may have a chance. But that's a big ask, for all the Soviet comrades to put away their communist manifestos and vote for anyone who isn't Corbyn.