Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..

Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Today at 09:51:58 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:30:07 am


Unfortunately wouldnt know without looking back at posts from members at that time as I didnt join up until last year, but I would be very surprised if there werent quite a few people on here wanting Corbyn gone after a year. The leadership challenge came ten months after he was first elected and by that point Brexit had happened, so there must have been at the very least a loud minority of people on here wanting him gone surely?

Cant speak for all but a lot would have party first and foremost, ie wanting a Labour government irrespective of leader.  Simply because of the alternative which is obviously continuous Tory administrations which is what we have now.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Today at 09:56:44 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:37:08 am
This seems to have gone unnoticed, that's promising?

Very promising, especially considering the mitigating circumstances where any opposition leader would have to tread incredibly carefully in order to not seem doom-mongering, negative etc. He's carefully shown he is not Corbyn (which will be enough to pick up seats in the next GE) and the next step is to show who he is.

In the next couple of years we are likely to see fallout from Brexit, and Covid. The Tories would have lost a ton of seats if this were held around Jan 3rd at the start of the third lockdown. They have been incredibly lucky in the act of desperation of buying up Vaccine supplies in a panic, that, remarkably all of them work incredibly well. This is the only factor of Covid that they have handled well, except for mostly the furlough scheme (which even still has huge gaping issues).

We saw with Trump that people didn't blame the leader in charge during a Pandemic, they rally around the flag.

Now in the next few years with Brexit fallout and people's lives being about more than waiting for lockdowns to end (another high that they have just taken advantage of) - when people are sick and tired of the NHS being run into the ground and all the other things come to pass we may see some decent gains for Labour. It's an uphill battle, because we have the stubbornness of Brexit voters who are unlikely to blame the govt for anything (best we can hope for there is apathy and reluctance to vote) and we have attacks from the Left who claim that the party aren't Left enough, despite the right winning 4 GEs in the last 11 years and Brexit. When the people understand you win from centre left you can then move left, as Biden has done, then we may have a chance. But that's a big ask, for all the Soviet comrades to put away their communist manifestos and vote for anyone who isn't Corbyn.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Today at 09:57:37 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:38:05 am
Which was less than a year into his leadership.

Such is Brexit. Cameron stood down for his failure. He asked Corbyn why he wasn't doing likewise for his failure.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Today at 10:10:57 am
I supported Corbyn up until Brexit.  The number of Corbyn supporters who said he was justified in not campaigning as hard or sharing a stage with Cameron because it was Cameron's mess, staggered me.  There were, quite simply, far bigger issues at stake then making Cameron look like a prize tit, which he was more than capable of doing without any help from Labour.
Re: Not sure what was more stupid. Hanging a monkey or..
Today at 10:14:44 am
Quote
Tweet from @PoliticsForAlI: 🚨 | NEW: Voting intention among healthcare workers:

🌳 CON: 42%
🌹 LAB: 32%

Via @NursingNotesUK

Quote
Tweet from @PoliticsForAlI: In 2019 Election:

[Healthcare Workers]

🌹 LAB: 82%
🌳 CON: 6%

Via @NursingNotesUK

This is really fucking bad from Labour
