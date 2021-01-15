« previous next »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:49:24 pm
At least we're allowed to say it now. Hartlepool is a fucking dump! And when it was known as Hartlepools it was two fucking dumps.

Obviously if they come to their senses there and return a Labour MP at the next election Hartlepool will be a decent, hard-working honourable working-class town. But right now, it's one big miserable slum.

Fuck, Yorkie, I just scuttled off to google and discovered that Clough's Hartlepool was actually Hartlepools United!  I thought when Clough used to refer to his time at Hartlepools that it was just one of his idiosyncrasies. It never even crossed my mind that the club was actually called Hartlepools!
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:49:24 pm
At least we're allowed to say it now. Hartlepool is a fucking dump! And when it was known as Hartlepools it was two fucking dumps.

Obviously if they come to their senses there and return a Labour MP at the next election Hartlepool will be a decent, hard-working honourable working-class town. But right now, it's one big miserable slum.

They know it's a dump. They've voted Tory in the hope they'll throw some money at the place because voting Labour every time has got them nowhere. When Labour were in power Blair wasn't interested in towns like Hartlepool.

One thing you can say for the Tories, if you vote for them they'll likely throw money and investment at you. They'll look at Darlington down the road getting the treasury recently. They just aren't used to these kind of towns voting for them.

That's how broke politics is. You either vote with your head and you hope you get something out of it, or vote with your heart and get nothing.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 08:37:08 pm
Ha. My grand daughter was married to his great grandson.

And his grandon, now deceased, was a UKIP councillor and Parliamentary candidate in North Wales, Blair Smillie.

https://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/local-news/blair-smillie-ukip-candidate-alyn-8987247

Well, well.

The most famous trade-union leader in the world between 1914 and 1922. By some distance. And the hero of the Sankey commission - famous for summoning, by subpoena, six Dukes to the commission where he cross-examined them and asked them all where they had acquired the titles to the land that enabled them to collect stupendous mining royalties. Not one of them could give a satisfactory answer. Pillage and rapine would have been the answer of course. It was the most spectacular consciousness-raising two weeks in modern British history. A free education in socialist economics for the entire nation. And what an example. How to stop cringing in front of the rich and the powerful? Get them on the level, like Bob did, and ask them to justify their existence (as aristocrats).

"A man's a man for 'a that".
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 09:20:42 pm
Fuck, Yorkie, I just scuttled off to google and discovered that Clough's Hartlepool was actually Hartlepools United!  I thought when Clough used to refer to his time at Hartlepools that it was just one of his idiosyncrasies. It never even crossed my mind that the club was actually called Hartlepools!

Cloughie was right! It was technically two towns I think. The Hartlepools.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:28:30 pm
Cloughie was right! It was technically two towns I think. The Hartlepools.

Yep, apparently back when the club was formed in the early 1900s there were two Hartlepool boroughs, Hartlepool and West Hartlepool, and the owners were eager to have the club representing both of them, hence Hartlepools United!
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Outside chance that Labour could get a majority in Wales, look set to win 27 constituency seats, 2 mid-Wales regional seats look certainties and will possibly pick up 1 regional seat in the north, and an outside shot at a third regional seat in mid-Wales. 31 gives a majority and it is something never achieved so far in the Senedd's history
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:41:46 pm
Yesterdays Bunker podcast gave me a bit of hope for the future of Starmer even if Labour lost Hartlepool. They made the case that under the circumstances its a bit early to judge.
I'm not so sure now Zeb, it looks fucking grim.

It is grim but we knew this, didn't we? The post-mortem of 2019, evasive on some things as it was, is an absolute horror show. And we can go back to the post-2015 post-mortem and find many of the same themes, just wrapped in the language of 'immigration'. Where I take a bit of heart is that it's not the binary thing some are invested in needing it to be although whether Starmer is the leader who can do it... Although is anyone right for the spadework which needs to be done given shape of current Labour party? There are positive signs there which show some signs of recovery for the areas which had the more recent locals to compare against. The NE Wales results are also really encouraging. Not overegging them though, it needs to be broader and bigger.

edit: Seems about right for where we are, BBC election 'ifs and buts' projection.

Con: 327 (-38)
Lab: 226 (+23)
Lib Dems: 24 (+13)
Others: 73 (+2)
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 09:48:54 pm
Outside chance that Labour could get a majority in Wales, look set to win 27 constituency seats, 2 mid-Wales regional seats look certainties and will possibly pick up 1 regional seat in the north, and an outside shot at a third regional seat in mid-Wales. 31 gives a majority and it is something never achieved so far in the Senedd's history

Incumbent governing parties have done well generally in England, Scotland, and Wales, I guess being in charge during this crisis hasn't harmed people politically.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:27:18 pm
It's beyond disappointing mate, whoever you'd vote for, just vote.

Yep. People fought and died to get you the vote.

If you don't vote then don't fucking whinge.


Get out and vote. No excuses.

This bloody country..

Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:40:45 pm
I felt the same reading this forum back in December 2019. Ah well.

Not sure I can remember reading any posts with people delighted that Labour didn't get voted in.

At the end, I didn't think Corbyn was up for the job and I think he divided Labour even more, but I voted for him and I wanted Labour in.

I felt like I'd been kicked in the stomach when those dickheads got back in again.

I'm seeing all sorts of gloating delight that Labour didn't do well today though.

Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm
Not sure I can remember reading any posts with people delighted that Labour didn't get voted in.

At the end, I didn't think Corbyn was up for the job and I think he divided Labour even more, but I voted for him and I wanted Labour in.

I felt like I'd been kicked in the stomach when those dickheads got back in again.

I'm seeing all sorts of gloating delight that Labour didn't do well today though.

Just from my own memory there wasn't any gloating or delight but there was a distinct feeling from some posters (not you before you ask) that they didn't mind a heavy loss for Labour if it allowed them to say "I told you so". It's only fair to say that what those posters had predicted would happen with Corbyn did indeed come to pass - they were right. But for me it didn't sit particularly well how eager some were to point that out.
https://twitter.com/lmharpin/status/1390766477997920259?s=19

So a gain of about 23 seats for Labour if this was a GE
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:47:57 pm
Think it’s all getting a bit personal.

Labour won’t be in power after the next election, they may just have a whiff at the one after that.

Whatever happens needs to be long term.
How do you know? brexit shit storm is slowly coming. Boris made loads of promises he will not keep. Things can change quickly in politics. I'm not saying Labour will win the next election, but I am saying they can.
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 11:30:48 pm
How do you know? brexit shit storm is slowly coming. Boris made loads of promises he will not keep. Things can change quickly I'm politics. I'm not saying Labour will win the next election, but I am saying they can.



I'M POLITICS!
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm
Not sure I can remember reading any posts with people delighted that Labour didn't get voted in.

At the end, I didn't think Corbyn was up for the job and I think he divided Labour even more, but I voted for him and I wanted Labour in.

I felt like I'd been kicked in the stomach when those dickheads got back in again.

I'm seeing all sorts of gloating delight that Labour didn't do well today though.

Not like you to post something in bad faith, Andy. I'm shocked.
The legend about the monkey that was hanged as a spy originated from the Napoleonic Wars when a French ship heading to Britain was wrecked off the coast of Hartlepool.

The entire crew drowned except for one creature, unseen before by the local Britons. The creature was a monkey dressed in a French uniform, but the people couldnt recognize the animal, only the clothes it was wearing.

The French might have brought the monkey along for amusement, but the monkey couldnt have been more unfortunate. At first, it was questioned by the British folks, and as it couldnt answer their questions, they assumed that it didnt speak the language. Then, it was concluded that the monkey was, in fact, a French spy. The monkey was found guilty, sentenced to death, and hanged on the beach.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:47:04 pm
Not like you to post something in bad faith, Andy. I'm shocked.

How is any of what Andy has posted in bad faith?

Given that this is becoming another Labour thread in disguise, the only way it avoids the fate of all the previous ones is if people (on both 'sides') can resist the temptation to jump down other posters' throats at the first opportunity. 
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm
Not sure I can remember reading any posts with people delighted that Labour didn't get voted in.

At the end, I didn't think Corbyn was up for the job and I think he divided Labour even more, but I voted for him and I wanted Labour in.

I felt like I'd been kicked in the stomach when those dickheads got back in again.

I'm seeing all sorts of gloating delight that Labour didn't do well today though.

Ah yes. What a surprise.
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm
Not sure I can remember reading any posts with people delighted that Labour didn't get voted in.

At the end, I didn't think Corbyn was up for the job and I think he divided Labour even more, but I voted for him and I wanted Labour in.

I felt like I'd been kicked in the stomach when those dickheads got back in again.

I'm seeing all sorts of gloating delight that Labour didn't do well today though.



Id say the gloating and I told you so was a lot worse after the GE then it as been yesterday, probably because we all knew Thursday would be a shit show.
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:09:41 am
How is any of what Andy has posted in bad faith?

Given that this is becoming another Labour thread in disguise, the only way it avoids the fate of all the previous ones is if people (on both 'sides') can resist the temptation to jump down other posters' throats at the first opportunity.

Sian gets posters jumping down her throat more than most on here, Id say.
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:01:47 am
Sian gets posters jumping down her throat more than most on here, Id say.

How was that jumping down her throat?
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:51:51 am
Id say the gloating and I told you so was a lot worse after the GE then it as been yesterday, probably because we all knew Thursday would be a shit show.

Well I can't remember that.

Mind you I tend to just really remember the stand-out posts from people like Yorkie and the rest that put information forward that get me scrambling to my encylopedia and looking stuff up.

I think I've learned more about politics in threads on RAWK than anywhere else.  There is a lot of reasoned debate from all sides (I won't say both sides, because I think there are many valid points of view) and there are a lot of interesting opinions aired and discussed and argued about.

I know some people predicted that Corbyn wasn't fit for purpose, but I think a lot of people seemed (to me anyway) to be largely giving him a chance and praising him when he did something good. Maybe there were a raft of people being childish, churlish and ch.. er.. can't think of any more ch.. words at this time in the morning.

Having a few discussions today with people I know that are insisting that Starmer step down now. He's been in charge since April 2020 - so about a year. These are still massively behind Corbyn and want Corbyn to come back in to save the Labour Party.

I'm not sure (And again apologies if I'm wrong) but I can't remember loads of people demanding that Corbyn stand down and resign after a year - same with Milliband - I thought they got a reasonable amount of time and at least one general election.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:18:50 am
How was that jumping down her throat?

How was what? I was making a general point.

Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:23:45 am
Well I can't remember that.

Mind you I tend to just really remember the stand-out posts from people like Yorkie and the rest that put information forward that get me scrambling to my encylopedia and looking stuff up.

I think I've learned more about politics in threads on RAWK than anywhere else.  There is a lot of reasoned debate from all sides (I won't say both sides, because I think there are many valid points of view) and there are a lot of interesting opinions aired and discussed and argued about.

I know some people predicted that Corbyn wasn't fit for purpose, but I think a lot of people seemed (to me anyway) to be largely giving him a chance and praising him when he did something good. Maybe there were a raft of people being childish, churlish and ch.. er.. can't think of any more ch.. words at this time in the morning.

Having a few discussions today with people I know that are insisting that Starmer step down now. He's been in charge since April 2020 - so about a year. These are still massively behind Corbyn and want Corbyn to come back in to save the Labour Party.

I'm not sure (And again apologies if I'm wrong) but I can't remember loads of people demanding that Corbyn stand down and resign after a year - same with Milliband - I thought they got a reasonable amount of time and at least one general election.


Unfortunately wouldnt know without looking back at posts from members at that time as I didnt join up until last year, but I would be very surprised if there werent quite a few people on here wanting Corbyn gone after a year. The leadership challenge came ten months after he was first elected and by that point Brexit had happened, so there must have been at the very least a loud minority of people on here wanting him gone surely?
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:23:45 am
Well I can't remember that.

Mind you I tend to just really remember the stand-out posts from people like Yorkie and the rest that put information forward that get me scrambling to my encylopedia and looking stuff up.

I think I've learned more about politics in threads on RAWK than anywhere else.  There is a lot of reasoned debate from all sides (I won't say both sides, because I think there are many valid points of view) and there are a lot of interesting opinions aired and discussed and argued about.

I know some people predicted that Corbyn wasn't fit for purpose, but I think a lot of people seemed (to me anyway) to be largely giving him a chance and praising him when he did something good. Maybe there were a raft of people being childish, churlish and ch.. er.. can't think of any more ch.. words at this time in the morning.

Having a few discussions today with people I know that are insisting that Starmer step down now. He's been in charge since April 2020 - so about a year. These are still massively behind Corbyn and want Corbyn to come back in to save the Labour Party.

I'm not sure (And again apologies if I'm wrong) but I can't remember loads of people demanding that Corbyn stand down and resign after a year - same with Milliband - I thought they got a reasonable amount of time and at least one general election.


Starmer deserves to get a stab at a GE, as disappointing as results have been this week Starmer is only a year in as you say and Brexit and the pandemic are the still very much in peoples thoughts obviously. Expecting Corbyn to make some kind of comeback seems delusional at best and at worst like some kind of Trumpian conspiracy theory.

However, point of correction on the last paragraph, people werent just calling for Corbyn to step down within a year, he had a leadership challenge and fought another campaign in less then a year when challenged by Owen Jones.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm
Only because the PLP is so dire. They need Andy Burnham.

I've no issue with Starmer, but he doesn't inspire either. He's too bland and doesn't seem to have any real vision or strategy. And the Brexit voting hordes know he tried to stop their treasured Brexit.

He's another Kinnock. A needs-must candidate for the moderates to get the party back from the left, but not going to win an election.
Totally disagree. Looking at the numbers after a great rollout of the vaccine and the Tory press attacks Starmer hasn't done anywhere bear badly as people think. He kills lying Boris during PMQs. He needs to keep on doing what he is doing. Boris promises and lies will catch up with him as covid becomes a distant memory and brexit pain starts hitting home (along with the covid bills hitting peoples mats).
Taken from ukpollingreport:

We need to be careful here. Those are I believe first preference votes only. Many, many people are voting Green/LD/Other first preference and Khan second preference. You can see this by viewing the second preferencetabs where Khan is generally miles ahead  both in Ealing and Hillingdon; and I Brent and Harrow. Its simply incorrect to describe these as Sean Bailey wins.
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:13:12 am
Taken from ukpollingreport:

We need to be careful here. Those are I believe first preference votes only. Many, many people are voting Green/LD/Other first preference and Khan second preference. You can see this by viewing the second preferencetabs where Khan is generally miles ahead  both in Ealing and Hillingdon; and I Brent and Harrow. Its simply incorrect to describe these as Sean Bailey wins.

If Khan doesnt win Im actually going to cry.
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:22:33 pm
https://twitter.com/lmharpin/status/1390766477997920259?s=19

So a gain of about 23 seats for Labour if this was a GE
This seems to have gone unnoticed, that's promising?
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:37:08 am
This seems to have gone unnoticed, that's promising?

I saw that yesterday, makes no sense to me how that work that out but certainly looks better then I would have guessed.
