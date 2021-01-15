Id say the gloating and I told you so was a lot worse after the GE then it as been yesterday, probably because we all knew Thursday would be a shit show.



Well I can't remember that.Mind you I tend to just really remember the stand-out posts from people like Yorkie and the rest that put information forward that get me scrambling to my encylopedia and looking stuff up.I think I've learned more about politics in threads on RAWK than anywhere else. There is a lot of reasoned debate from all sides (I won't say both sides, because I think there are many valid points of view) and there are a lot of interesting opinions aired and discussed and argued about.I know some people predicted that Corbyn wasn't fit for purpose, but I think a lot of people seemed (to me anyway) to be largely giving him a chance and praising him when he did something good. Maybe there were a raft of people being childish, churlish and ch.. er.. can't think of any more ch.. words at this time in the morning.Having a few discussions today with people I know that are insisting that Starmer step down now. He's been in charge since April 2020 - so about a year. These are still massively behind Corbyn and want Corbyn to come back in to save the Labour Party.I'm not sure (And again apologies if I'm wrong) but I can't remember loads of people demanding that Corbyn stand down and resign after a year - same with Milliband - I thought they got a reasonable amount of time and at least one general election.