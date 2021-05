It's beyond disappointing mate, whoever you'd vote for, just vote.



In a PR system like I live in there's always the need to vote even if it means writing down "politics sucks" on an empty ballot because that means one less vote for the parties one doesn't like. I'm tempted to do that in the next Swedish election since I'm so pissed off by all the parties so if I can at least contribute to the party I find the worst falling out of parliament then that's mission accomplished.As for council/mayor turnouts, it's just inevitable really. People in Liverpool know who's winning, then don't turn up.