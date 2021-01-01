

But if they've been left behind then what good is it pushing what the last Labour government did. Wouldn't they have been part of leaving them behind?



If that is not the case then it is the Tories who have left them behind, yet they're still giving them their vote.



Which says a couple of things either they don't care about being left behind, or they're willing to accept being left behind once they're not as far left behind as all the bogeymen the right create for them.



Which boils down to them being gammons. Who shouldn't be courted as they've proven they don't mind being in the shit economically once they're not as worse off as people they see beneath them.



Thats fair enough FG and I can see logic in it but in elections the only thing that matters is winning. You start with a more centrist agenda to be more politicially likeable to as many people as possible and then shift left if you get in power and prove there that socialist policies can benefit all. Biden to be fair to him is going further left that they expected on some matters in the US which he can do now he has been elected, he couldnt really campaign on them as people may have assumed they would not like them if he had campaigned on them. When you say dont court gammons who do u replace those votes with if u want to win an election, my assumption is young people but they are the el dorado of elections, they just dont vote in sufficient numbers and regularly to a consistent difference maker be that in the UK or any other western society, every party of every stripe tries to court them but cant hold onto them regardless of who they have as leader, if I was a party strategist I dont know how confident I would be assuming we replace all these folks you dont want to court with a youth vote, that may sound harsh but maybe reality