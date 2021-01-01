Thats fair enough FG and I can see logic in it but in elections the only thing that matters is winning. You start with a more centrist agenda to be more politicially likeable to as many people as possible and then shift left if you get in power and prove there that socialist policies can benefit all. Biden to be fair to him is going further left that they expected on some matters in the US which he can do now he has been elected, he couldnt really campaign on them as people may have assumed they would not like them if he had campaigned on them. When you say dont court gammons who do u replace those votes with if u want to win an election, my assumption is young people but they are the el dorado of elections, they just dont vote in sufficient numbers and regularly to a consistent difference maker be that in the UK or any other western society, every party of every stripe tries to court them but cant hold onto them regardless of who they have as leader, if I was a party strategist I dont know how confident I would be assuming we replace all these folks you dont want to court with a youth vote, that may sound harsh but maybe reality
Yes young people don't vote in large numbers historically, but it is that their fault our is it politician and volunteers/activists fault?
As Just Elmo pointed out above, Stacey Abrams did trojan work increasing voter turnout in Georgia. We need to start doing something similar in Europe.
Just because it hasn't been done before doesn't mean it can't be done.
The other way isn't working so what is their to lose really.
I agree with the sentiment that you canvass in the centre and then move left when in power. We just need to start canvassing to people with open ears.