Yeah I heard that too and was going to make the same point. Similar to how we are seeing states in the US turning blue like Georgia and Arizona. Labour need to look at which traditionally Tory seats they can target to replace red wall seats.

This is a great idea, on the attack instead of trying to defend what is no longer defendable.
Sounds like on early figures Alba are only on around 2% on the list votes.  ;D
Really hope Stephen Yip comes through.  I'd expect him to be second choice by a fair margin over Joanne Anderson.  I'm only guessing of course, but you would think there's very few people in Liverpool who would put a Labour candidate as a second choice. 

That said, there are probably a fair number who voted Anderson as first choice and Yip as second, so I doubt that will do him any good.

Who is voting Labour for LCC elections after all the shit they've pulled in recent years?

Have we no pride? Kemp should have pulled out given he didn't even want to be mayor.
But if they've been left behind then what good is it pushing what the last Labour government did. Wouldn't they have been part of leaving them behind?

If that is not the case then it is the Tories who have left them behind, yet they're still giving them their vote.

Which says a couple of things either they don't care about being left behind, or they're willing to accept being left behind once they're not as far left behind as all the bogeymen the right create for them.

Which boils down to them being gammons. Who shouldn't be courted as they've proven they don't mind being in the shit economically once they're not as worse off as people they see beneath them.

Thats fair enough FG and I can see logic in it but in elections the only thing that matters is winning. You start with a more centrist agenda to be more politicially likeable to as many people as possible and then shift left if you get in power and prove there that socialist policies can benefit all. Biden to be fair to him is going further left that they expected on some matters in the US which he can do now he has been elected, he couldnt really campaign on them as people may have assumed they would not like them if he had campaigned on them. When you say dont court gammons who do u replace those votes with if u want to win an election, my assumption is young people but they are the el dorado of elections, they just dont vote in sufficient numbers and regularly to a consistent difference maker be that in the UK or any other western society, every party of every stripe tries to court them but cant hold onto them regardless of who they have as leader, if I was a party strategist I dont know how confident I would be assuming we replace all these folks you dont want to court with a youth vote, that may sound harsh but maybe reality
Some of it is here: https://lordashcroftpolls.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/DIAGNOSIS-OF-DEFEAT-LORD-ASHCROFT-POLLS-1.pdf

But obviously what has changed, if they've changed since, won't really be clear for a couple of months yet from the work which will pick up on these results.

I've just had a quick read through as I'm busy.

Corbyn is gone, yet Labour are still performing poorly, so it must be something else.

Labour doesn't represent it's traditional voters anymore. That's as blatant a dog whistle as you're likely to see.

The more I'm reading the more I'm seeing people trying to justify being gammons.
Really hope Stephen Yip comes through.  I'd expect him to be second choice by a fair margin over Joanne Anderson.  I'm only guessing of course, but you would think there's very few people in Liverpool who would put a Labour candidate as a second choice. 

That said, there are probably a fair number who voted Anderson as first choice and Yip as second, so I doubt that will do him any good.

Labour have 38957 votes. Yip has 22047. 16911 difference, with 40168 votes going to second preference... I think Labour have lost this.
First seat to change hands in Scotland.

SNP gain East Lothian from Labour.
See your two previous posts for an explanation of why they are voting that way. If people don't want to have further liberalism pushed on them, then it's further reason to push it on them (post 1). And they are gammons (post 2). That attitude is why the Tories win.

No, sorry, they are not logical reasons.


You tried to offer a logical reason, but failed, by saying those people feel left behind. Left behind by who? Why do they keep voting for the people that left them behind. It's either due to a lack of intelligence or not caring about being left behind as long as there's someone else worse off than them. You can't do anything about that. Time to move on and cultivate new voters.
I've just had a quick read through as I'm busy.

Corbyn is gone, yet Labour are still performing poorly, so it must be something else.

Labour doesn't represent it's traditional voters anymore. That's as blatant a dog whistle as you're likely to see.

The more I'm reading the more I'm seeing people trying to justify being gammons.

Read it when you're less busy and get past the headlines for 2019 for the longer term.

edit: eg from that Future section, p.26. I can't be arsed reformatting it to post though. ;D
Who is voting Labour for LCC elections after all the shit they've pulled in recent years?

Have we no pride? Kemp should have pulled out given he didn't even want to be mayor.

Too many people in Liverpool see only the tri-party choice, and too many others just don't bother voting.  Even if I couldn't be arsed voting for the LCC elections, I still would have dragged myself out to vote for the Mayor.

I nominally vote Green these days.  Yes, they're likely to be incompetent if they ever got into a position of real power, but as a city, Liverpool is used to incompetence.  And at least it would be honest incompetence.
Thats fair enough FG and I can see logic in it but in elections the only thing that matters is winning. You start with a more centrist agenda to be more politicially likeable to as many people as possible and then shift left if you get in power and prove there that socialist policies can benefit all. Biden to be fair to him is going further left that they expected on some matters in the US which he can do now he has been elected, he couldnt really campaign on them as people may have assumed they would not like them if he had campaigned on them. When you say dont court gammons who do u replace those votes with if u want to win an election, my assumption is young people but they are the el dorado of elections, they just dont vote in sufficient numbers and regularly to a consistent difference maker be that in the UK or any other western society, every party of every stripe tries to court them but cant hold onto them regardless of who they have as leader, if I was a party strategist I dont know how confident I would be assuming we replace all these folks you dont want to court with a youth vote, that may sound harsh but maybe reality

Yes young people don't vote in large numbers historically, but it is that their fault our is it politician and volunteers/activists fault?

As Just Elmo pointed out above, Stacey Abrams did trojan work increasing voter turnout in Georgia. We need to start doing something similar in Europe.

Just because it hasn't been done before doesn't mean it can't be done.

The other way isn't working so what is their to lose really.

I agree with the sentiment that you canvass in the centre and then move left when in power. We just need to start canvassing to people with open ears.
First seat to change hands in Scotland.

SNP gain East Lothian from Labour.

Again, hard to read into anything, but that's potentially a game changer for the SNP chances of a majority, Edinburgh Central must be the next big one for the SNP.
Read it when you're less busy and get past the headlines for 2019 for the longer term.

I will try to read it fully tonight, but might be tomorrow morning. Thanks for providing the link it is very interesting.
Again, hard to read into anything, but that's potentially a game changer for the SNP chances of a majority, Edinburgh Central must be the next big one for the SNP.

It's impossible to make any predicitions as the swings are all over the place.

I do think they will take Edinburgh Central though without Ruth Davidson standing for the Tories.
"NEW: Conservative's @BenHouchen  has been re-elected Tees Valley mayor with 73% of the vote (!) - up 22% on his 2017 result. 121964 votes compared to Labour's 45641 votes"

Some mandate from the public that.
Not sure if this is indicative of anything to be honest, but my BIL came second (for Labour)in our constituency seat, overtaking the Tories & beating them by 1500. Perhaps shy Tories dont like the rain?
I will try to read it fully tonight, but might be tomorrow morning. Thanks for providing the link it is very interesting.

Sorry realised my reply might unintentionally sound snippy so popped an edit in. Just hard to pull extracts from it on pdf without a lot of busy work, and the entire section on Future is a pointer to where the gap is - especially when contrasted to the replies from Labour members.
