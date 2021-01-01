« previous next »
Sometimes I do feel the small town/rural working class are treated almost with contempt by many in Labour.... treating them like kids who can't handle the subjects the metropolitan elites can.

"We can't talk about trans rights, they're a bit backwards out in the sticks and we'll turn them off".

I think it becomes a bit of a self fulfilling prophecy - if you avoid talking about issues on some areas and you don't treat voters with respect they will pick up on that.

Could be bollocks - just my thoughts and not evidence based at all.

 ii have a small town working class mate eho iss taunch tory

we argue politics all the time he sent me a picture of stamer taking the knee andsaid this isnt getting votes and you gotta say hes correct

do you thnk small town working class are interestes in trans rights are they fuck and there is a fair chance somey will have quit opposing views on it

thanks for the well wishes :thumbsup
In the seats we need to win? There is a reason people are non-voters, they don't want to vote.

In the US Stacy Abrams was luaded and credited for signing up hundreds of thousands of new voters in Georgia, with similar efforts in other states. I know this has been tried and failed in the UK before but there definitely is a lot of potential votes there and it has been shown it can be done - albeit in a different country and culture.
Society full of closet Tories at heart it seems. Wasnt alive for the Thatcher days but I imagine we are well on the way there when all is said and done.

The working to middle class will continue to get creamed. Its gonna be ugly. Very fearful for my future childrens generation.

If the place is full of closet tories as yourself why?

If the left (including me) demonizes them and normalises abuse then i dont blame some tory inclined voters for keeping their heads down. Why pop your head up when all that will happen is someone will call you a scumbag, maggot, traitor etc etc. Who can be arsed with that.

And yet the people shouting the abuse still think of themselves as the good people. Its almost trumpian in its level of delusion.
Indeed.

I'm just not sure the man who had the political foresight to disregard the biggest political vote in a generation in favour of telling the people who voted for it they were wrong and should try again is the man to spearhead it.

Paradox of the party though. 2019 GE could have been far, far worse if he hadn't. It wasn't the worst result that year for Labour and Starmer followed the only viable path given the alternative of replacing the leader was off the table. So we are where we are and question is in the 'how' again, as it was after 2019.  And 2017 (but wasn't asked for victory celebrations). And 2015. And 2010.
