Society full of closet Tories at heart it seems. Wasnt alive for the Thatcher days but I imagine we are well on the way there when all is said and done.



The working to middle class will continue to get creamed. Its gonna be ugly. Very fearful for my future childrens generation.



If the place is full of closet tories as yourself why?If the left (including me) demonizes them and normalises abuse then i dont blame some tory inclined voters for keeping their heads down. Why pop your head up when all that will happen is someone will call you a scumbag, maggot, traitor etc etc. Who can be arsed with that.And yet the people shouting the abuse still think of themselves as the good people. Its almost trumpian in its level of delusion.